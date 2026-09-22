Duchess Meghan stepped out at a Cotswolds pub with Ellen DeGeneres & Portia

The Duchess of Sussex has skipped all of her husband’s public engagements in the past five days. He had two Invictus events (including a gala fundraiser) last week, and on Monday, he attended the WellChild Awards solo. Everyone thought that Meghan was simply being very conservative and judicious about where and when she was seen. But maybe not so much? Because Page Six got exclusive pics of Meghan out with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi on Monday. The pics were clearly taken on someone’s phone, and that someone was not a paparazzo.

Meghan Markle broke cover in the United Kingdom on Monday, mingling with fellow A-list expat Ellen DeGeneres at a pub. The duo were spotted chatting at The Three Horshoes near Burford, Oxfordshire, on Monday, along with DeGenere’s wife, Portia de Rossi, in photos obtained by Page Six.

The Cotswolds outing marked the “Suits” alum’s first time being seen in public since relocating to England with husband Prince Harry and their two kids in August.

The actress, 45, was “chatting and laughing” with DeGeneres, 63, and de Rossi, 53, at the 18th-century establishment, according to an eyewitness. Markle bid the couple goodbye before departing.

She cut a casual figure in a light blue top, sleeves rolled up to her elbows, and white pants. The Duchess of Sussex wore her hair down, completing her look with white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.

[From Page Six]

What’s funny about this is that royalists were building up anticipation for the “first Meghan sighting in the UK,” and they were trying to make Meghan sound like she was masterminding some huge British comeback in which she would eventually turn up at a public event in a big, button-covered gown. Sources even told Rob Shuter a few days ago: “Her first appearance will be photographed, dissected and debated around the world. She knows the stakes and isn’t rushing anything. She only gets one comeback. Why waste it? If Meghan can control the timing, she’d rather step out when the Sussexes have something important to announce or promote.” And then she just… hangs out in a pub with Ellen and Portia. If there is a strategy at play, it’s not the one being obsessively analyzed by royalists. There are two options: either the strategy is “normalize Meghan being seen in low-key and casual outings in the UK” OR there’s no strategy whatsoever, and Meghan is just doing whatever she wants.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Duchess Meghan stepped out at a Cotswolds pub with Ellen DeGeneres & Portia”

  1. Graphinya Heather says:
    September 22, 2026 at 8:41 am

    With Charles Spencer’s book being much discussed and dissected, I don’t know they could make much room for Meghan’s casual “first” appearance, lol.

    It’s just my opinion, and I’m sure I’ll get blasted for it….

    But I wish Meghan had better friends.

    Reply
    • tamra says:
      September 22, 2026 at 8:52 am

      They are probably Montecito “acquaintances”, more than friends. They’ve been to the same parties etc…but I think they have a very small circle of friends.

      Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      September 22, 2026 at 9:00 am

      Fair point.

      Reply
    • Sunny says:
      September 22, 2026 at 9:39 am

      I hope you don’t. You can really like Meghan and still critique her choice in friends. Ellen deserves the side-eye, so does Tyler Perry just to name a few.

      I will say that it is probably good for her to have any friendly faces around in this environment.

      Reply
      • Meredith says:
        September 22, 2026 at 9:51 am

        From an optics/PR standpoint, Ellen is a terrible choice to buddy around with, since she’s been credibly documented as terrible to her staff, and Meghan has also been accused (non-credibly in my opinion, but we don’t actually know these people!) of being unkind to her staff.

      • ChillinginDC says:
        September 22, 2026 at 10:50 am

        Same. I mean if we can criticize Taylor Swift for having that ICE dude at her wedding, we can say hey Meghan, Ellen is 100 percent awful. And Tyler Perry is being sued for sexual harassment and also treats his staff (the little he has) terribly.

    • Elaine says:
      September 22, 2026 at 9:49 am

      I’m a big fan of saying “you are the company you keep” so who they are close to and hang out with often pains me as someone that generally supports them.

      Reply
      • SaraTor says:
        September 22, 2026 at 11:19 am

        Agreed. After their experiences, I think H&Ms main criteria is loyalty, over basically every other consideration. Prior to Harry, Meghan’s close friends did not skew to the Ellens, David Fosters, and Tyler Perrys of this world. Probably Harry is more centre right than her, so that is part of it. But at this point, people they think they can trust and who gave them help in a time of need is their litmus test. Hopefully they can broaden those out to reflect people who (we hope) align more with their stated values.

    • Blair Warner says:
      September 22, 2026 at 11:17 am

      Yep – Ellen in particular is terrible, but Portia enables her. Meghan should be aware of the optics of this outing.

      Reply
  2. Shiela Kerr says:
    September 22, 2026 at 8:51 am

    Happy Meghan seems to be enjoying her best life under trying circumstances. Those gutter rats have zero clues into this woman’s mind or what her choices will be. Keep doing you Meghan let those gutter rats continue to hypothesize while you enjoy doing you. “One chance,” hilarious.

    Reply
  3. Harla says:
    September 22, 2026 at 8:53 am

    Meghan’s hair looks a bit shorter to me, can’t wait until we get proper pics.

    Reply
  4. harriet says:
    September 22, 2026 at 8:54 am

    I was wondering if they were staying with Ellen and Portia’s place.

    Reply
  5. QuiteContrary says:
    September 22, 2026 at 9:07 am

    She’s brave, wearing white pants to a pub.

    I hope she’s happy and safe. That’s all.

    Reply
  6. Nev says:
    September 22, 2026 at 9:10 am

    Go on Duchess!!!

    Reply
  7. Nanea says:
    September 22, 2026 at 9:11 am

    Kelly McKee Zajfen was also there, with her youngest — she shared a pub photo, as well as a pic of her *somewhere in England* on a prior post.

    So it’s not like Meghan is somehow cut off from her friends, or living like a hermit.

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    September 22, 2026 at 9:11 am

    I think this is what we’re going to see her of mostly while she’s in the UK – lunch or dinner outings with friends, maybe snapped shopping here or there. I imagine security wise its much easier for her team to control a pub setting than a big public event.

    Reply
  9. Mads says:
    September 22, 2026 at 9:13 am

    Her friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, was visiting and it appears Ellen and Portia joined them for lunch. Kelly’s posted on her Instagram pictures in the UK.

    Reply
  10. line says:
    September 22, 2026 at 9:13 am

    Sorry, but Ellen DeGeneres remains a problematic figure, just like the Kardashians-Jenners and Chrissy Teigen. Associating with the Sussexes doesn’t absolve them of their past misdeeds.

    Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      September 22, 2026 at 9:54 am

      Yeah I came here to ask if Chrissy Teigan wasn’t available? Ugh Meghan, this is not good company and you know it.

      Reply
  11. B says:
    September 22, 2026 at 9:19 am

    The press reported last week that RAVEC just started working on an individual threat assessment for Meghan. Apparently it had never been done before. Setting aside the firm’s clear devaluing of Meghan’s safety and life its most likely she’s not going to do big public events until thats completed and security is ironed out. Moving around privately with her security team wouldn’t be an issue.

    I find it amusing they think Meghan requires a big production for her first public appearance. Meghan is a star. Wherever she goes becomes the place or thing everyone talks about it. She doesn’t have to ride coat tails like her husband’s family. That language reminds me of how they used to act like Meghan and Harry would miss something by no longer being allowed on the balcony. Does anyone care about balcony pics anymore? No, because there is no Meghan and Harry.

    Stars don’t need permission or a stage to shine. Everywhere they go becomes their stage.

    Reply
  12. Sunny says:
    September 22, 2026 at 9:19 am

    Yuk Ellen De Generes . She could do better than that . She is extremely problematic

    Reply
  13. Magdalena says:
    September 22, 2026 at 9:26 am

    Trust an arsehole at the pub to sell pictures to Page Six.

    Weren’t we told how celebrities are a dime a dozen in the Cotswolds and how people just shrug and no-one would notice or pay any attention to them??? That the patrons of various establishments are so well-heeled that they would just ignore the Sussexes? That what’s this then? Because we’ve always heard that Ellen and Portia spent time at their home in the UK but have they ever been photographed in the area before? Ditto the Clooneys. Christ, even the Beckhams.

    These “well-heeled” people must be more broke than the papers claim if they are selling phone numbers and photographs of a private citizen to news agencies.

    And this utter prat has just set the stage for Meghan to be more stalked in her local surroundings (do we know for certain that it was NOT a reporter, or reporter-adjacent?), because people will now be rushing to get images of her to sell to Page Six and other unscrupulous organisations which don’t mind invading people’s privacy (then blame her for going outside). Because it’s clear that this person kept the camera on her the entire time, right until she walked by his/her table as she left. I guess she’s not as irrelevant as they like to pretend?

    Reply
    • Shiela Kerr says:
      September 22, 2026 at 9:50 am

      Nothing much Meghan or anyone can do about folk with no scruples. She should just continue to live her life. She is not in her home country where folks were more respectful. It appears that in the UK there are more gutter rats than decent folks. Money does not change character.

      Reply
  14. Gravitas says:
    September 22, 2026 at 9:29 am

    Ugh. Ellen is a bully.

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    September 22, 2026 at 9:49 am

    You have to wonder why Page Six published those pictures and not the Sun? Hopefully this means that people will stop putting so much stock into what Rob Shuter says. He doesn’t know anything about Meghan’s life. Plus it would appear that Meghan’s friend Kelly is in the UK visiting with her baby. It’s good that Meghan is just living her life and not caring about making public appearances in the UK. I going to guess that when we see Meghan in public it will be in the US not the UK. I can’t wait for the meltdown if that happens.

    Reply
  16. Pumpkin says:
    September 22, 2026 at 9:52 am

    I’m glad Meghan is living her life on her own terms.

    Don’t care for Ellen at all and think she’s awful but she’s not my friend lol. Nor would she want to be my friend.

    Reply
  17. Eurydice says:
    September 22, 2026 at 10:02 am

    So, everyone’s been “worried” that Meghan will stay locked in the house, but when she does venture out it’s all sour face because she’s seen with the wrong person? There’s a DM vibe to this.

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      September 22, 2026 at 10:12 am

      Generally supporting someone we think is pretty, charismatic, and talented doesn’t mean we become the Daily Mail if we criticize any of her choices.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        September 22, 2026 at 10:34 am

        It kind of does – it’s part of the overall dissing of the Sussexes over their move to the UK. Every move has been criticized, why this, why that. Ok, maybe not that, but how about the other thing. We’ve known that Meghan has been friendly with Ellen for years. Yes, Ellen has been a terrible boss, but she’s evidently been a good friend. And we know that Meghan is a good friend. So, again, with all our worries that Meghan will be isolated, why gatekeep who she’s allowed to see?

    • Magdalena says:
      September 22, 2026 at 10:21 am

      Yep. I agree. There’s no pleasing people. Personally, I would find it incredibly hard to turn my back on people who had been there for me in times of great need, especially if the entire world and his wife had been doing their damndest to put me (and my unborn child) into an early grave and still continue to do so several years later, but that’s just me.

      This is going to be another one of those threads where “problematic” becomes the buzzword of the day. Meanwhile, good-hearted Meghan (who, despite insinuations to the contrary, has NEVER been known to treat her staff with anything other than kindness and consideration) is catching up with her friends and visiting a pub in the sunshine with a smile on her face.

      Reply
    • Meredith says:
      September 22, 2026 at 11:00 am

      You excuse every decision by making up thoughts she must be thinking, I don’t. That doesn’t make me a hater, it makes me someone who sees her as a human with flaws and not a paragon of perfection.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      September 22, 2026 at 11:01 am

      Yeah I’m just happy she went out to a pub with friends. Bc there has been hand-wringing since day one about how she’ll be trapped inside. Clearly she’s not. Or that she won’t be able to use SM again. Clearly she does. So the comments that go strait to criticizing Ellen as a bully or Meghan for being friends with her, without also acknowledging that hey, it’s pretty cool that Megan is just out there living her life, feel odd to me. But hey sure.

      Reply
  18. Monty says:
    September 22, 2026 at 10:07 am

    Kaiser, how did Meghan “skip” events she was never scheduled to attend? Also, Kelly is in town visiting her and was at the lunch at Three Horseshoes. Why would Meghan leave her visiting friend to attend an event she was never supposed to be at?

    Prince Harry attends events alone more often than not, so I’m not sure why anyone thought that would change in the UK. Meghan is just living her life as she always has, there’s no strategy.

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      September 22, 2026 at 10:16 am

      I would hope there IS a strategy. They are public figures who put themselves back in a hostile environment. They need a strategy.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      September 22, 2026 at 11:08 am

      People are really wanting to see Meghan at some type of public event. The goal posts keep moving. Will she ever post on SM again? Will she ever her leave her house? All those have been answered. So I’d imagine at some point, she will be seen at a public event, but it’s not going to be on the time table people want. Bc yes, she would go months without us seeing her before. We’ll see her when we see her. It’s like damn. And whatever strategy they have as a couple, as soon as they revealed it, that would get nitpicked too, so why tell anyone, please.

      Reply
  19. julie says:
    September 22, 2026 at 10:38 am

    I kind of hope that she decided to take the month of September off for the kids and family then plan to get back to public work on October.
    The United for Freedom auction gala is on October 1st and would be a really nice start. Harry can auction her and himself for a nice meal somewhere.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment