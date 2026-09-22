Duchess Meghan stepped out at a Cotswolds pub with Ellen DeGeneres & Portia

The Duchess of Sussex has skipped all of her husband’s public engagements in the past five days. He had two Invictus events (including a gala fundraiser) last week, and on Monday, he attended the WellChild Awards solo. Everyone thought that Meghan was simply being very conservative and judicious about where and when she was seen. But maybe not so much? Because Page Six got exclusive pics of Meghan out with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi on Monday. The pics were clearly taken on someone’s phone, and that someone was not a paparazzo.

Meghan Markle broke cover in the United Kingdom on Monday, mingling with fellow A-list expat Ellen DeGeneres at a pub. The duo were spotted chatting at The Three Horshoes near Burford, Oxfordshire, on Monday, along with DeGenere’s wife, Portia de Rossi, in photos obtained by Page Six. The Cotswolds outing marked the “Suits” alum’s first time being seen in public since relocating to England with husband Prince Harry and their two kids in August. The actress, 45, was “chatting and laughing” with DeGeneres, 63, and de Rossi, 53, at the 18th-century establishment, according to an eyewitness. Markle bid the couple goodbye before departing. She cut a casual figure in a light blue top, sleeves rolled up to her elbows, and white pants. The Duchess of Sussex wore her hair down, completing her look with white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.

[From Page Six]

What’s funny about this is that royalists were building up anticipation for the “first Meghan sighting in the UK,” and they were trying to make Meghan sound like she was masterminding some huge British comeback in which she would eventually turn up at a public event in a big, button-covered gown. Sources even told Rob Shuter a few days ago: “Her first appearance will be photographed, dissected and debated around the world. She knows the stakes and isn’t rushing anything. She only gets one comeback. Why waste it? If Meghan can control the timing, she’d rather step out when the Sussexes have something important to announce or promote.” And then she just… hangs out in a pub with Ellen and Portia. If there is a strategy at play, it’s not the one being obsessively analyzed by royalists. There are two options: either the strategy is “normalize Meghan being seen in low-key and casual outings in the UK” OR there’s no strategy whatsoever, and Meghan is just doing whatever she wants.

See Meghan Markle’s first UK outing with fellow A-list transplant https://t.co/j6Zu3U9RyD pic.twitter.com/d79Feo9G9n — Page Six (@PageSix) September 21, 2026

Meghan Markle spotted in UK for first time since move as she mingles with fellow A-list transplant https://t.co/CsXtkLkARG pic.twitter.com/injWK99tqq — Page Six (@PageSix) September 21, 2026