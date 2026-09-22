Prince William & Kate needed a three-day Scottish vacation after working one day

Last Thursday, Prince William and Kate made their first-ever visit to Rothesay, Scotland. That’s their title-namesake, when they’re in Scotland, their titles are “the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.” Those have been their Scottish titles for four years, and once again, this was their first-ever visit. Wild, right? Even crazier is that William and Kate only threw together their big day in Rothesay because they were competing with Prince Harry’s Invictus events. At the end of the day, few people cared. There were some videos mocking the Rothesays for performatively picking up litter while wearing Burberry, and there was a video of William fussing at Kate, and those videos got more attention than the actual visit. Well, it looks like ol’ Peg and Buttons only agreed to their half-assed Scottish trip because they could get a vacation out of it. They apparently stayed in Scotland over the weekend.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the weekend in Scotland as the fallout from Earl Spencer’s memoir about Diana, Princess of Wales, continued. William and Catherine are thought to have travelled to Royal Deeside after their visit to the Isle of Bute on Thursday, while the monarch stayed at his Birkhall home on the Balmoral estate, following two days of engagements at Dumfries House in Ayrshire. Catherine stayed for two nights before returning to Windsor alone on a British Airways flight from Aberdeen on Saturday morning. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace would comment on whether they had spent time with the King. The monarch and his heir have made a point of enjoying private time together in Scotland in late September in recent years. Last year, William stayed with the King on his Scottish estate, where he also reportedly hosted friends for a shooting party. While the Prince has made no public comment on the allegations in his uncle’s memoir Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, his proximity to his father over the weekend may be interpreted by some as a show of support amid a series of damaging claims made against the King by his former brother-in-law.

[From Hello Magazine]

Literally, they did one day of “royal engagements” and immediately needed a three-day holiday weekend without their children. I would argue that they probably weren’t even staying at the same place at a technical level – while I buy that William was probably staying somewhere on the Balmoral estate, I have my doubts that Kate was anywhere nearby. Kate leaving Scotland solo sort of confirms that they were not even together this weekend. I bet Willy hosted another shooting party. Anyway, Willy has to fly back to London soon – tonight is the royal premiere of Digger. Someone dig out the plane shoes and Kate’s beehive wiglet!