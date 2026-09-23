Charles Spencer: Prince Philip wouldn’t allow Prince Charles to get his ears fixed

I have to make a horrible confession. As I’ve been using and reusing old photos of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles, I keep getting caught off-guard by the fact that Charles really wasn’t bad-looking when he was younger. The way people used to go on and on about his looks, you would think that he was a gargoyle. He was not! He just had big ears and a terrible hairstyle. Obviously, the conversation about his looks was made so much worse when he married such a stunningly beautiful woman in his first marriage. Diana would have made anyone look like a gargoyle compared to her, but Charles’ terrible personality made him even uglier in that period. Well, within the Earl Spencer’s Swan Song, Spencer shared a story about how then-Prince Charles always wanted to get his ears fixed but his father, Prince Philip, always refused.

Earl Charles Spencer included a bizarre anecdote in his new book about the late Queen Elizabeth II “contemplating the possibility of having Prince Charles’s ears pinned back a little by a doctor”. The book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, hit bookshelves today, after weeks of serialisation in the media.

One previously unread section alleged that Diana told her younger brother about the late Queen’s reported contemplation about surgically altering King Charles’s ears.

Earl Spencer wrote: “Another of Diana’s revelations I found even stranger. Apparently, Prince Philip had learnt that the Queen was contemplating the possibility of having Prince Charles’s ears pinned back a little by a doctor; their protrusion had led to him being teased at school and mocked in the media. Philip not only stopped the medical procedure from being considered further, but he also had one of the Queen’s corgis’ ears operated on. This was to serve as some sort of lasting reminder of a plan that Prince Philip had decided was ridiculous for its softness and vanity.”

“While I have no idea if these disturbing tales were true, Diana believed them. They evidently made her feel both desperately sad for, and fiercely protective of, Prince Charles, even though he was a dozen years her senior.”

[From GB News]

Yeah, one of the saddest parts about Diana and Charles’ shambolic marriage is that she *genuinely* adored him and she also felt sorry for him. Initially, she thought he was a wounded bird, in need of her tenderness. Given Charles’ deep well of self-pity and self-regard, Diana’s sympathy and adoration would have been great for their marriage. If only she wasn’t such a star, if only she wasn’t so beautiful and charismatic. Luckily, Charles’ second wife also came with sympathy and adoration, but no beauty, charm or charisma. As for the ear thing… it’s a well-known piece of gossip, sort of – I’ve heard versions of “QEII was open to fixing Charles’ ears but Philip said no.” I’ve never heard the corgi part though.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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64 Responses to “Charles Spencer: Prince Philip wouldn’t allow Prince Charles to get his ears fixed”

  1. Alicky says:
    September 23, 2026 at 9:47 am

    Well, God forbid he should make his son’s life a little bit easier. Philip could be such a jackass.

    And “Earl Charles Spencer”?? Drives me batty when even the Brits can’t get titles right.

    Reply
    • SpankFD says:
      September 23, 2026 at 1:24 pm

      It’s all just more evidence that PP was an a****** — cruel to children and small dogs. Gross,

      On the plus side, I’m wondering whether KC had some subtle ear pinning work done, in which case good for him. Now maybe he could express more generosity of spirit?

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        September 23, 2026 at 2:30 pm

        PP was truly disgusting. Can you imagine your husband maiming your pet to punish you for have empathy for your children?

    • Roan Inish says:
      September 23, 2026 at 1:25 pm

      What is his actual title?

      Reply
  2. Delphine says:
    September 23, 2026 at 9:48 am

    Maybe if you compare younger Charles to his older self he doesn’t look so bad as a young man. But generally speaking he was not handsome. Between his eyes being so close together, his nose, and his ears, he was just an odd looking man. Seems he got the short end of the genetic stick.

    Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      September 23, 2026 at 10:19 am

      Inbreeding.

      Reply
    • Alicky says:
      September 23, 2026 at 10:23 am

      All the worst of Queen Mary’s genes. But his hair really did not help.

      Reply
    • Thinking says:
      September 23, 2026 at 10:46 am

      I think he wasn’t bad-looking for the time period in which he was young.

      People were kind of more natural-looking and less plastic looking back then. A man being extremely good-looking like Robert Redford seemed like more of a rarity. Even now, I think its kind of rare to see an exceptionally good-looking man. Men are more polished looking nowadays, but do I ever think most of the ones I see look like Robert Redford or JFK JR? Not really.

      Reply
      • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
        September 23, 2026 at 12:33 pm

        @THINKING no. he was not good looking, for any eras. I first got interested in the Royals because I thought as a kid that QEII was absolutely stunning. Seeing Prince Charles absolutely crushed my thought that all prince charmings were handsome.

      • Thinking says:
        September 23, 2026 at 1:09 pm

        I should say, that in my opinion, I do not think he was particularly bad looking.

        Up until maybe his elderly years, he was generally fit/slim with a flat stomach, and his face didn’t have anything about it that I would consider terribly-awful.

        I don’t think he’s the most handsome man ever or anything like that and I don’t think he would be in the category of iconically handsome like whichever movie star floats a person’s boat, but I wouldn’t put him in the ugly category at all. There are a lot worse looking people out there.

        I do think Andrew was overrated though. He wasn’t ugly but when people act like he was startlingly handsome, I don’t really get it. But he is pretty gross, so that doesn’t help.

        Diana was better looking, but when she and Charles stood together it wasn’t like looking at a mismatch like Jackie Kennedy and Aristotle Onassis.

    • ecsmom says:
      September 23, 2026 at 12:00 pm

      Came here to say that. I am 2 years older than Diana and the first I paid any attention to the royal family was when she stepped on the scene. I saw her first and all the buzz about the marriage. When I got a look at him I was like “ooofff”. He was not good looking back then, at least not to an American. I wondered why he waited so long to marry and came to the conclusion he played around but then needed a virgin. But I did wonder why I hadn’t heard of a stream of women dating him. Then later there were rumors (yes way back then) of his “mainly gay” tendencies.

      Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      September 23, 2026 at 1:04 pm

      Agreed, he was never handsome. He was only a prince, that’s all. Poor Willy’s looks lasted about 10 minutes.

      Reply
      • Beverley says:
        September 23, 2026 at 4:37 pm

        I like to think that Diana snatched William’s good looks back when he repeatedly showed his ass as a lazy, violent bigot.

      • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
        September 23, 2026 at 8:16 pm

        Willy deteriorated the minute Harry became hot lol

      • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
        September 23, 2026 at 8:36 pm

        One day he was the hottest catch all cute and dreamy and then it was humpty dumpty. Remember that?

    • lucy10 says:
      September 23, 2026 at 5:58 pm

      He looks very much like his hideous looking ancestors, the older he gets.

      Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    September 23, 2026 at 9:50 am

    This story was also in the Housekeeper’s Diary. Princess Margaret suggested that Charles get his ears fixed. Philip just scoffed at the idea.

    Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 23, 2026 at 9:56 am

    His ears weren’t and aren’t his main problem. His personality is.

    Reply
  5. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    September 23, 2026 at 10:01 am

    That’s Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen sitting behind them in the top photo!

    Reply
  6. Chenni says:
    September 23, 2026 at 10:02 am

    I agree. I think being diana , it makes him less worthy and it highlight his flaw. The same thing with jeff bezos because with his current wife , he looks very decent and well out and ppl are busy appalled by his wife looks and dress. In that way all their attention on her not him. With his ex wife and any beauty young model ( which usually men goes for ) will highlight will highlight with insecure features like his height , baldness etc. Thats why both jeff and chuck chose their wives who looks very different .

    Reply
  7. Meg says:
    September 23, 2026 at 10:04 am

    I’d like to know more about the animal abuse angle here?? What happened to the corgi?!?!?! What is wrong with these people???

    Reply
    • JayBlue says:
      September 23, 2026 at 10:28 am

      I can’t see charles giving a damn about the dog, so I assume it was done to punish the queen for considering the surgery. Her genuine love for her dogs was probably her only redeeming feature, tbh. Still reeks of animal cruelty! What an arsemonger!

      Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      September 23, 2026 at 10:28 am

      Yeah, that jumped out at me, too.

      What the hell?

      Reply
  8. YankeeDoodles says:
    September 23, 2026 at 10:05 am

    In a small way I can see how Charles had a terrible life: his father bullied him brazenly, callously, and unremittingly, and his mother was just a cold fish who had no maternal feeling for her kids. But having said that, many people of Charles’ generation and class would have had very similar experiences. You could even make the case that Charles Spencer had some of the same experiences, at school, and his recollections of a few of his and Diana’s nannies are simply horrifying. One of them secretly administered laxatives to his two older sisters (why??) and thankfully their mother sacked the woman on the spot when she realised what was going on. Then there was another nanny who used to quite literally bash Charles & Diana’s heads together when they were wee small kiddies (why???) or — on other days — just bash their heads into the wall. Horror stories. Then the Spencer parents underwent an acrimonious hurtful divorce, all whilst their two youngest children were incredibly vulnerable. At a time when divorce was frowned upon, judged severely, as were the people involved, and the children were just collateral to that social taboo. And yet. And yet. Charles Spencer — after his horrifying school life and painful home life — has emerged with principles, integrity, and grit, as well as courage.

    Reply
    • Ciotog says:
      September 23, 2026 at 10:09 am

      Diana had learning difficulties, and after reading the book I wonder if her head being bashed so many times played a role in that. It’s horrifying.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        September 23, 2026 at 10:11 am

        I actually jumped/gasped at the parts about their heads being violently slammed against the walls or each other’s heads…JFC.

      • Tessa says:
        September 23, 2026 at 10:14 am

        When she became Princess of Wales, Diana was an apt learner. She picked up new languages, researched before she did tours. She did write that she froze up at exams and could not complete them. This was something apparently not looked into during her school years.

      • Delphine says:
        September 23, 2026 at 10:32 am

        They were abused?? This makes me so sad to learn.

      • Lorelei says:
        September 23, 2026 at 10:43 am

        @Delphine, in the book, Diana’s brother explains how one of their nannies used to punish them by slamming their heads either into a wall, or into each other’s heads. Hard. It was horrifying.

  9. JFerber says:
    September 23, 2026 at 10:07 am

    Why did Charles need Philip’s permission to get his ears fixed, especially after Charles was 21?

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      September 23, 2026 at 10:13 am

      What I’m curious about is whether William wanted to do something about his hair when he started losing it…nip it in the bud as soon as it started thinning, before it got so bad, but maybe the Queen forbade any treatment for that, too?

      Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      September 23, 2026 at 10:17 am

      Wondering the same thing. Philip sounds like an ogre. But Charles could have gotten his own ears fixed.

      Reply
      • Thinking says:
        September 23, 2026 at 10:41 am

        I wondering if he chose not to because it would have been too noticeable if he did.

        We act like pinning his ears back would have solved something for him, but I feel the media would have made fun of him (due to him being a man) if he had gotten it done. Maybe the mocking would have been worse.

        He might be fine with how he looks despite what others think. We’re all vain to some degree, but sometimes fixing something that isn’t causing undue distress might not be worth someone’s time.

      • Mairzy Doats says:
        September 23, 2026 at 11:01 am

        Charles was raised to obey the monarch and to respect that he was their property. If Philip said no, then the Queen supported that, and Charles could not openly defy the decision. With that mentality is it any wonder that none of them could imagine that Harry would willingly choose to support his wife and walk away from being a working royal ? Unthinkable!

    • Jennifer says:
      September 23, 2026 at 12:31 pm

      Thought same! Aren’t you legally an adult?

      Reply
  10. Jay says:
    September 23, 2026 at 10:12 am

    I mean, caricaturists would always have found something to mock about Charles- but it does tell you something about how much QEII thought about the family’s image and about the damage likely done by Philip’s fears about his son not living up to some far off misogynistic ideal. He was always looking to “toughen” his son up.

    This article doesn’t say when this conversation would have happened, but the comments about Charles being made fun of by his schoolmates makes me think it was a young Charles, maybe even a teen? And sure, maybe he hadn’t reached his age of majority and had to rely on his parents to approve expensive cosmetic surgery. But this is a story told to Earl Spencer from Diana, who would have heard it from a 30-something then-Prince of Wales. By then, he would have had access to pots of money. If he wanted to get his ears done, he could have – he certainly didn’t need his parents’ approval. I think it says something about Charles that he was evidently telling this story to Diana many years later and still bitter about it. It reminds me of the current Prince of Wales who is still frothing at the mouth that Harry got to be married while wearing a beard. Neither of these petulant men should be in charge of anything!

    I think this anecdote was probably chosen to garner sympathy for Charles Windsor, but to me it just emphasizes how rotten the monarchy is for everyone inside of it. Let’s get rid of it!

    Reply
    • Androsoul says:
      September 23, 2026 at 11:12 am

      Reading your comment made me realize that I hold some abusive and misogynistic beliefs, because while I agree with your observation of Phillip’s treatment of Charles (and the whole rotten system), my immediate reaction to, “He was always looking to “toughen” his son up”. Was, “HE BLOODY WELL NEEDED TOUGHENING UP!”
      Pheww lemme go lie down somewhere 😆

      Reply
      • Blithe says:
        September 23, 2026 at 6:17 pm

        I sort of agree with you, although I’ve no idea what Philip had in mind. I don’t mean Charles’s interests in art and gardening or whatever Philip might have viewed as being effete. Charles seems to think that he’s the center of the universe, and is surrounded by people who support that. I can sort of see thinking that team sports and a culture of team reliance, and military service might shake that — in ways that would have been healthy for Charles. Having said that, once it was clear that Gordonstoun school was a terrible fit for Charles, he should have been switched to a better school environment. I think he had a much better time at University.

    • Blithe says:
      September 23, 2026 at 6:07 pm

      Maybe. Or maybe it was less about image — and more about her son upset at being teased, with a mother who view it as a potentially fixable problem. Only today did it occur to me to wonder if Charles might have looked much better if he’d had a better or at least different haircut.

      Reply
  11. Lover says:
    September 23, 2026 at 10:15 am

    I feel like I’ve heard a few of these kinds of stories now where the royal parents forbade the royal spawn from doing something or other, and I don’t understand why he didn’t just do it anyway. I realize there would be certain obstacles, but it seems to me doable if he really had the desire to do so. I mean, the man was forbidden from seeing Camilla and he did that for decades in plain sight. An hour of outpatient surgery would not have been a huge mountain to climb.

    Reply
  12. JFerber says:
    September 23, 2026 at 10:19 am

    YankeeDoodles, totally. And Princess Diana emerged as a heroic, compassionate, brave woman after all the abuse, humiliation and sadism from Charles. She rose above it to become one of the most admired people of her generation. I hope it eats at Charles that Diana will always be remembered for who she was, despite Charles and that he will be overshadowed by her in history and known only for his cruelty to both Diana and Harry, if he is not forgotten altogether, as he hoped Diana would be.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      September 23, 2026 at 10:26 am

      I think it’s safe to say it definitely eats away at Charles. I mean, Diana is *still* more beloved the world over than KFC or his disgusting wife will ever be, and he knows it. Serves him right for spending his entire life being so petty and jealous.

      Reply
  13. tamsin says:
    September 23, 2026 at 10:25 am

    I’m appalled with the story about the Corgi. It’s monstrous to do something like that just to prove a point, but also it damages the dog.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      September 23, 2026 at 10:31 am

      I couldn’t agree more.

      I mean, Charles was always going to look like a twit, because he is a twit, but why put a defenseless dog through an unnecessary medical procedure to win an argument?

      Philip comes across as a monster here (and he likely was, despite his few good moments as a grandfather).

      Reply
    • Margaret A. Shannon says:
      September 23, 2026 at 12:21 pm

      I’m suspicious about that part of the story. What veterinarian would operate on one of The Queen’s beloved corgis with her express instruction? Especially when the surgery was exclusively cosmetic?

      Reply
      • BrackenSweetwater says:
        September 23, 2026 at 6:54 pm

        All I can think of is having the dogs’ ears cropped, but that’s not really something people do with corgis…but at least it is something that a veterinarian DOES on a regular basis.

  14. MaisiesMom says:
    September 23, 2026 at 10:41 am

    I am very much on Charles’ side here. Let the kid get his ears tweaked a little, my god. Philip was a handsome man and had no idea what it was like to have your appearance mocked. His childhood was rough in many ways so he thought his son’s had to be too. But come on. They’re just ears.

    That said, as others have pointed out, Charles really should have just fixed them himself once he came of age. Continuing to whinge about it without actually doing anything about it was a choice.

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      September 23, 2026 at 10:58 am

      Did he actually want to fix his ears? The excerpt says the Queen wanted to fix them, but I can’t tell if he wanted to.

      I’ve never heard him publicly complain about his ears (and I have my doubts he would as people would tell him to think about all the privileges he has that make up for the ears). If he complained to Diana, well, that makes sense. That’s stuff I kind of would expect people to mention to their spouses. Maybe both Diana and Camilla told him his ears were fine, and he got over it.

      Reply
      • Lurker says:
        September 23, 2026 at 1:35 pm

        I assume he would have been happy to have his ears fixed as a child. He was bullied at school. Normal ears would have taken away one thing to mock him.
        When he was an adult he had no problem finding a girlfriend, cultivated his interests, was always a sharp dresser, I doubt he still cared about having his ears fixed. He very likely told Diana the story when they compared notes about their horrible childhoods. The one thing they had in common. Both weren’t happy children. Too bad that was pretty much all they had in common. Even if she would have been homely and not triggered his jealousy, they wouldn’t have a happy marriage. They simply were too different. They never were friends, sharing the same interests and hobbies. She disliked what he liked and vice versa. Doomed from the start.

  15. Margaret A. Shannon says:
    September 23, 2026 at 12:17 pm

    My stepfather met Charles in the 1980s and reported the ears stuck out much worse in real life than in photographs.

    It’s well-known that Phillip believed Charles was weak and effeminate. I think Phillip was afraid Charles was gay, therefore Charles “needed” adversity in order to toughen up.

    Reply
  16. YankeeDoodles says:
    September 23, 2026 at 12:23 pm

    I have to be perversely honest, the more I hear about Philip and Elizabeth as parents, the more I like them as people. They had a son who was a twit. They treated him accordingly. They had a daughter who was grounded and suffered no fools. Ditto. They had another son who appeared to tick all the boxes the first born should have ticked, but, alas, he turned into a middle aged entitled buffoon. They seem to have reacted mostly correctly — they stripped him of his duties, pensioned him off (that would be them taking responsibility and limiting the damage his corruption caused) and finally offered his most visible victim a genuinely stunning sum in compensation for her ordeal, which gave her the ultimate validation, no one could say she was exaggerating after accepting £12 million from the Queen of England. That money should have let her live out the rest of her life with her children in peace and freedom. In Virginia’s tragedy, the late Queen comes across as virtually the only decent person apart from Melinda French (ex-Gates). Edward… is married with kids, and Elizabeth seems to have genuinely supported Sophie, even when Sophie was caught on camera bad-mouthing her. She also supported Diana. It would never have been possible for Diana to do the work she did, to maintain the high profile she had, to travel the world, or represent the monarchy, without Elizabeth’s support. She told her once, in exasperation, “Charles is hopeless,” which was accurate. She tried. Philip was a bully, but if I had to choose between Philip and Charles, I would say Charles was much, much worse: he is underhanded and smug and vindictive and petty. Philip was just domineering. But he had principles. Charles Spencer’s description of Philip taking charge of the funeral procession is the most illuminating sketch of the father-son dynamic I’ve read, ever.

    Reply
  17. Meredith says:
    September 23, 2026 at 2:34 pm

    Why are these rich people always asking permission to get medical & psychological treatments? Just take your fat checkbook and get whatever treatment you want or need. Daddy/granny/spouse/men in gray do not need to give you permission.

    Reply
  18. Kathalea says:
    September 23, 2026 at 3:01 pm

    Hahahahhahhahaa. Glorious gossip 🤭

    Reply
  19. Tara says:
    September 23, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    ” I have to make a horrible confession. As I’ve been using and reusing old photos of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles, I keep getting caught off-guard by the fact that Charles really wasn’t bad-looking when he was younger” – I feel exactly the same way—but back then, Charles was really far from what people considered handsome (Brad Pitt). He seemed awkward and old-fashioned, and my younger self could never see even a spark of attractiveness in him. I really wondered what was wrong with me, and I came to the conclusion that I’m obviously old enough now to be impressed by anyone’s youth. Scary!

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      September 23, 2026 at 3:24 pm

      I think Charles was required to be extremely well-groomed because he was a prince/royal/aristocrat. In some ways that did make him seem old-fashioned. But I do think that type of look probably makes me take a person seriously as head of state. I’m not sure I’d take a “sexy” prince or head of state seriously.

      Reply
  20. Tarte Au Citron says:
    September 23, 2026 at 3:06 pm

    William had a tantrum about not being allowed to grow a beard, IIRC? I don’t think that little fuzz suits him, but I find it ridiculous that a man has to ask his grandmother if he can grow a beard.

    Reply
  21. jferber says:
    September 23, 2026 at 4:37 pm

    Tart au Citron, you’re right. Why would a grown man have to ask his grandmother if he can grow a beard? That’s really odd, which is one word for it.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      September 23, 2026 at 5:59 pm

      I think it had something to do with his military regiment and the uniform he wore at his wedding — with some allowing beards when they’re in uniform and others not allowing it. So it’s more like someone in the military asking the commander in chief for an exception with the uniform— even though in this case, the CIC was also his grandmother. Having seen pictures of Prince Philip looking quite dishy in a beard in his relative youth, I think the Queen may have realized that, as a future king, William’s pictures would be around forever, so she decided that posterity would appreciate the beardless photos.

      Reply
  22. BrackenSweetwater says:
    September 23, 2026 at 6:18 pm

    His hair wasn’t even bad, that was just what conservative men’s hairstyles were like in the late 70s/early 80s.

    Really, the BRF aren’t ugly people, they’re average. It’s just that they keep getting compared to normal celebrities, who are already in the top percentile of good looks to start with AND they pursue any number of cosmetic procedures to enhance those good looks and maintain them through the decades. It is quite literally of critical importance to their career to keep looking as good and as young as possible, and they have a hell of a lot of money and connections to throw at that. Add into that the fact that celebrities in general skew quite a bit younger and the members of the BRF just keep getting older and the looks gap widens.

    Most people in their 90s (like Prince Philip and QEII) kinda look like shit, relatively speaking. Most 77 year old men like Charles don’t look too great either. In the end we are all little more than raisins.

    Reply
  23. jferber says:
    September 23, 2026 at 6:45 pm

    Thanks, Blithe.

    Reply

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