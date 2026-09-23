Parents are furious with the Sussexes’ reminder to not photograph Archie & Lili

For the past week, the British tabloids’ clownish fixation on the Sussex family was put on pause as Charles Spencer’s Swan Song revelations became the biggest story of the month/year. Obviously, there were still Sussex stories circulating, but the Earl Spencer really provided one week of breathing room for his nephew and his nephew’s family. Now that Swan Song is out, the royalists clearly believe they can go back to “business as usual.” Their business as usual is a national gaslighting campaign over the interest in the Sussex family. Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan had to remove their kids from their British schools due to school run concerns, and then on top of that, the school mums screenshotted and leaked Meghan’s texts in the school-mum WhatsApp. The screenshots were published in the Sun, and it’s believed that Meghan’s cell phone number was widely leaked as well. So, Meghan and Harry have every reason to proceed with caution, right? Then why is this a story?

Parents visiting the school where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved their children to have received warnings over taking photos of pupils. Guidance has been issued over the expected conduct of parents and care-givers of students at the village prep-school, after the Duchess of Sussex’s phone number was shared from a parents’ WhatsApp chat.

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Parents at neighbouring schools, which play sport against each other, have been reminded to only take photos of their own children when supporting the team. In a letter sent to parents this week, one school stressed “the importance of only taking photos of your own children”. One parent told The Mirror : “It can’t be a coincidence that these notices are going out now just after Harry and Meghan have moved their children into the local area. It’s complete overkill, everyone knows the boundaries, and could you imagine the uproar from other parents if someone was discovered purposely taking pictures of children that weren’t theirs. I hope this isn’t a sign of things to come because it’s totally unnecessary.” The children’s new school is just a short drive from their temporary home, avoiding built up areas. The Mirror is not identifying the schools or the family’s location. One parent at Archie and Lilibet’s new school described two 4×4 cars “rushing” down the country lane near to the school, before Harry and Meghan exited with their security team and children outside the school entrance on their first day. The parent said: “Everyone is very down to earth and normal here. We all help each other and help out whenever we can with school events. We would hope all new parents want to get involved and immerse themselves in school life and the wider community.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

“It’s complete overkill, everyone knows the boundaries…” Clearly they do not know the boundaries if Meghan’s WhatsApp messages were leaked, screenshotted and sold to the tabloids within a few days? Yes, I understand that happened at a different school (a posher school, by the sound of it), but it’s important for Harry and Meghan to establish their rules and boundaries immediately. “Could you imagine the uproar from other parents if someone was discovered purposely taking pictures of children that weren’t theirs…” Well, judging from the WhatsApp story, if and when other parents take photos of Archie and Lili, the British press and the other parents will blame… Harry and Meghan. This unnamed parent sounds like a hit dog hollerin’.