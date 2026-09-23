Recruiter: Gen Z brings iced coffees to job interviews and it’s unprofessional

Earlier, I mentioned all of the fun and interesting viral stories happening all at once this week. It’s like the fun old days of 2015 Twitter, before everything went to hell in a handbasket. For the past week or so, there’s been a generational battle on social media over Gen Z’s job interview habits. I’m not here to bash Gen Z, generally considered to be in their 20s (birth years: 1997-2010ish), but I fear that they are picking the wrong hills to die on. So, the big conversation started when a corporate recruiter made a TikTok full of advice for Gen Z job-seekers. She suggested that they should not turn up to a job interview with an iced coffee in hand. All hell has broken loose.

In today’s brutal job market, Gen Z is bringing their absolute A-game to interviews. But they’re also bringing their emotional support iced lattes. A generational debate has erupted online over a dead-simple question: Is waltzing into a job interview clutching an iced coffee completely unprofessional, or totally fine?

The clash kicked off when TikTok corporate recruiter @caitlinrecruiter called out Gen Z candidates for arriving to interviews with iced lattes in hand. Drawing on her 16 years of experience placing candidates at Fortune 500 companies, she warned job seekers against the casual habit.

“When you show up with an iced coffee or an iced latte, it is perceived — from my opinion and a hiring standpoint—that this interview is just a stop on your list of errands for the day,” she alleged in the viral clip. “It looks like you went to Target, went to Starbucks, and now you’re stopping by your interview before moving on to the next thing.”

She stood her ground, arguing that the beverage projects a casual and unserious attitude.

Naturally, the internet picked sides and videos, posts, and comments flooded in as hiring managers and job seekers debated the iced coffee conundrum. Another creator chimed in, calling it “diabolical” to bring a “wet, plastic, condensation cup” into an interview room.” Putting it on a table leaves a messy water ring, they noted and called out the bad-look of taking loud slurps while trying to make a good first impression.

Gen Z job seekers and their supporters are defending their right to stay caffeinated, and arguing they wouldn’t want to work anywhere where their choices are judged.

“I don’t want to f–king work for you if you don’t want to hire me because I bring an iced coffee,” one Gen Z TikToker ranted, dismissing “traditional etiquette” as corporate brainwashing.

Weighing in on the debate, LinkedIn News highlighted advice from professionals. Benjamin Chipman, a Gen Zer who works in marketing, advised interviewees who want to bring a drink to hold it in their left hand so their right hand remains dry for a handshake. He also said to avoid shaking the ice around and refrain from slurping the final drops.

“Is this a generational thing?” asked communications manager Adam Raider. “I would NEVER bring an iced coffee… or a hot coffee… or tea, soda, juice, sangria… or any other beverage into a job interview. I WOULD accept water, if it was offered.”

One Gen Z TikToker explained the fight isn’t about the lattes, but about rejecting “arbitrary standards of professionalism” that have nothing to do with whether someone can actually do the job. Critics counter that clutching a fresh cold brew signals poor time management—proof you couldn’t even finish your morning coffee before rolling into the office.

With US job postings for young adults aged 22 to 25 plunging 13% since 2022 across AI-exposed industries, Gen Z is already fighting an uphill battle. According to resumetemplates.com, about 4 in 10 hiring managers (41%) say Gen Z candidates show a general lack of professionalism, while 30% flag distraction.