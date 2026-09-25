Margot Robbie changed her name to Margot Ackerley, a decade after her wedding

Margot Robbie married Englishman Tom Acklerley ten years ago. Their marriage has been the most productive stretch of Margot’s career. In 2014, before they married, Margot and Tom started their production company, LuckyChap, which quickly became a major power player with Oscar-nominated films and pop-culture sensations. Margot earned in excess of $60 million, probably closer to nine figures, from producing and starring in Barbie. She’s received three Oscar nominations. And then, two years ago, Margot and Tom welcomed their first child, a boy. So… after all of this time, Margot changed her name. She’s officially Margot Ackerley.

Margot Robbie officially has a new name, 10 years after tying the knot with her film producer husband, Tom Ackerley. The 36-year-old appears to have finally taken her husband’s last name following their December 2016 wedding. According to new documents published by Companies House for the couple’s production company Luckychap Entertainment, Margot has dropped her maiden name. The actress is now listed as ‘Margot Ackerley,’ although it’s likely she will continue to use ‘Robbie’ professionally. Margot and Tom co-founded Luckychap with their friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerrback in 2014. Since then, the company has produced some award-winning films including Barbie, Saltburn and I, Tonya, for which Margot received an Oscar nomination for best actress in 2017. The couple, who welcomed their first child, a son, in October 2024, met in 2013 while working on the film set of Suite Française, when Margot starred as Celine Joseph and Tom was the assistant director.

[From Hello]

Yeah, I would imagine that all of her union memberships are under her maiden name and I doubt she’ll change anything professionally. It wouldn’t even matter – the Robbie brand is strong, and it will be difficult for anyone to call her Margot Ackerley. I would imagine she changed her name because of their son – she probably wants to have the same name as her husband and child, which I totally understand. Still, I’m sure there will be a feminist critique somewhere.