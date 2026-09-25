Margot Robbie changed her name to Margot Ackerley, a decade after her wedding

Margot Robbie married Englishman Tom Acklerley ten years ago. Their marriage has been the most productive stretch of Margot’s career. In 2014, before they married, Margot and Tom started their production company, LuckyChap, which quickly became a major power player with Oscar-nominated films and pop-culture sensations. Margot earned in excess of $60 million, probably closer to nine figures, from producing and starring in Barbie. She’s received three Oscar nominations. And then, two years ago, Margot and Tom welcomed their first child, a boy. So… after all of this time, Margot changed her name. She’s officially Margot Ackerley.
Margot Robbie officially has a new name, 10 years after tying the knot with her film producer husband, Tom Ackerley. The 36-year-old appears to have finally taken her husband’s last name following their December 2016 wedding.
According to new documents published by Companies House for the couple’s production company Luckychap Entertainment, Margot has dropped her maiden name.
The actress is now listed as ‘Margot Ackerley,’ although it’s likely she will continue to use ‘Robbie’ professionally.
Margot and Tom co-founded Luckychap with their friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerrback in 2014. Since then, the company has produced some award-winning films including Barbie, Saltburn and I, Tonya, for which Margot received an Oscar nomination for best actress in 2017.
The couple, who welcomed their first child, a son, in October 2024, met in 2013 while working on the film set of Suite Française, when Margot starred as Celine Joseph and Tom was the assistant director.
[From Hello]
Yeah, I would imagine that all of her union memberships are under her maiden name and I doubt she’ll change anything professionally. It wouldn’t even matter – the Robbie brand is strong, and it will be difficult for anyone to call her Margot Ackerley. I would imagine she changed her name because of their son – she probably wants to have the same name as her husband and child, which I totally understand. Still, I’m sure there will be a feminist critique somewhere.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 24: Tom Ackerley and wife Margot Robbie arrive at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 850581157, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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PALM SPRINGS, RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 04: Tom Ackerley and wife Margot Robbie arrive at the 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 4, 2024 in Palm Springs, Riverside County, California, United States.,Image: 834401610, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 07: Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley arrive at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 835215202, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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SANTA MONICA, CA – JANUARY 14: Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024 at The Barer Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Copyright: xJeffreyxMayerx,Image: 837150694, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
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Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie at the BAFTA Nominees Party 2024 at the National Gallery in Westminster, London, United Kingdom on 17 February 2024.,Image: 847718347, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
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Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley arriving at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 18 February 2024 at Royal Festival Hall, London. .,Image: 848129103, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
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Margot Robbie seen at the ‘Wuthering Heights’ film premiere on Thursday 5 February 2026 at ODEON LUXE Leicester Square, London. .,Image: 1072385255, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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Paris, FRANCE Guests were seen posing at the photocall for the Chanel ready-to-wear fall/winter 2026-2027 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week at the Grand Palais in Paris.
Pictured: Margot Robbie
BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Guests were seen posing at the photocall for the Chanel ready-to-wear fall/winter 2026-2027 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week at the Grand Palais in Paris.
Pictured: Margot Robbie
BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
No problem with her choice. Of course, her husband could have taken her name instead. Melissa Rauch’s (The Big Bang Theory) husband did that, which I’ve always thought was cool.
I didn’t know that. She’s one of my birthday twins. Lots of entertainment folks go by something different than their legal name. Kelly Clarkson dropped her last name and is legally Kelly Brianne now. I think it’s honestly a good idea to separate your life that way.
I didn’t change my name when I got married. My kids have my husband’s last name, and it’s fine. No problems at school, or while traveling overseas. My husband is progressive and did not care if I took his name or not. My thinking is, I’m his partner in life, not his property. Feminism is about having the freedom to make choices. I respect Margot Robbie’s choice to do this now, and I hope others respect the choice I made years ago. I, for one, will be encouraging my daughter not to change her name if that time comes.
I changed my name when I got married because it was Clinton’s first term and Greek last names were all the rage.
I mean she could have just given her son both of their last names…but to each their own.
I don’t know what the “right” thing to do with last names is… but I will tell you that having two last names isn’t always the best option. My mom did that for our family and while I do like the uniqueness of my last name, it’s a pain in the ass. It’s very long, has two special characters, and doesn’t fit on most forms/legal docs. In highschool they had to put up my last name in a different font in the gym because of space.
Anyway – no kids here and I kept my long ass combined last name post marriage, but my husband and I often joke about creating a new last name if we ever had kids. I can’t imagine hyphenating my husbands name with my hyphenated last name. That poor kid is going to have like a 75 character last name. Which I think is sort of cruel.
I hyphenated my last name when I got married and I totally regret it because my last name was already long and weird. The thing is, my last name is an Ellis Island special , i.e. completely made up. There is no one in the world with my last name who isn’t directly related to me. I just didn’t want to give that up….
In hindsight I should have just kept my last name and not added my husband’s 🙁
I kept my name after marriage, in large part because I’ve switched between my parents names legally several times (I mentioned the horrific divorce in a thread yesterday) and never want to deal with that again. But also my husband – who uses his middle name socially – never bothered to drop his biosource’s last name. The father who walked out when he was three and who he barely knows and I’ve never met. Like why in the world would I take that man’s last name? We never had kids so didn’t have to make that decision, but neither of us would have wanted to carry on the biosource’s family name with our own family.
If people know what feminism means then they won’t say one word.
Now on a professional level I think it will be hard if she wants to go by her new last name because she is a brand, but also smart to have the brand and the life separated.
I know what feminism means and I will say a word. Feminism exists at a population level and choices have impacts broader than oneself. Not in this case necessarily though. This is a personal family matter. That said, I do caution young women about using their married names professionally. Changing one’s name through divorce mid career is less than ideal. But it’s also fine to have one name at the PTA and another in the office, as I suspect Margot is doing.
It is none of our business what she chooses to do with her name. That is the point also I doubt she will change it professionally.
One could say the same about all things we gossip about on this site. But go forth and be yourself. Feminism to you means staying quiet. To me it means being loud. Thank the goddess you and I can both be ourselves.
Imagine labouring to deliver a child out of your vagina that you spent 9 months incubating and developing *in your body*, only to have them promptly given someone else’s name. And then YOU’RE the one who has to change your identity if you want to have the same name as your child. I’ll never get over the absurdity… it’s such a blatant power move that apparently women are just fine with???
You’re not lying…🤷♀️
Yeah, welcome to the patriarchy.
My cousin and her husband picked a new last name, which they gave to their children. Not for everyone but it’s a cool idea. But she still goes by Mrs so I guess a bit of both worlds.
I have friends who combined their two last names when they got married. He was Phaneuf and she was Pearsom and they made Phearsome out of it which is kinda cool.
My only opinion is don’t hyphenate it. For no ideological reason, only, when you go through airport scanners, it won’t let you through the quick check digital queue. Not my own experience. My husband had a double-barrel until he dropped part of it and had his passport reissued because he travelled for work week to week for a consulting agency it he *needed* to use the fast queue. I offered to change my name when we married, and he advised against. For a lot of women, the affirmative choice to take a partner’s name means creating their own family and the kids and parents all sharing. Whereas the name they were given at birth is just another man’s name, not one they chose.
The “Hello” article itself carries dated terms and assumptions. First, that she “finally” changed her name as if this were pre-ordained and overdue; second, the term “maiden name” is due for revision. She changed her surname, or family, or second name.
Never changed my surname, never will, and it has not been a problem or a confusion for my 2 husbands or our children. Given attempts to deny women voting rights if their documents don’t match their voter registration, I’m so glad.
But, did I face challenges to my choices? Of course. And there’s that one friend who simply must address written correspondence to me as Mrs. Husband’s Name.
And to those few dummies who gasped, “He let you keep your name?” I responded, “Yes, and I let him keep his.” That usually ended the discussion.
Just piping in to say for women who have a licensed profession – nurses, teachers, etc, etc. – it is a pain to change your name and if you hyphenate, then you have to sign that on everything.
I guess it is better now with digital signatures, but as a speech pathologist I used to need to “wet” sign every daily session note with my full signature as it appeared on my state license as well as for every session note written by a therapist I was supervising. I was glad I just used my middle initial.
Deborah Norville said she used her husband’s name privately and for all the kids stuff because it helped keep things more anonymous for her. People looking at the list of names didn’t clock that it was her. Other parents treated her like a peer and she was convinced using a different name helped that happen.