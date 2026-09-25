Mail: Will horse-avoider Princess Kate’s children ride horses during Trooping?

Prince William and Prince Harry grew up in the elite British horse-culture. They took riding lessons from James Hewitt (who was then Diana’s lover), and then-Prince Charles encouraged his sons to take up polo and both did. While neither Harry nor William loves horse culture as much as Queen Elizabeth or Princess Anne, they are pretty horse-y. But their kids? I don’t know. We’ve never heard anything about Archie and Lili riding horses or getting any kind of lessons. But what about the Wales kids? The Mail’s Becky English addresses the next-gen royal horse culture in the Mail’s newsletter:
This week, Royal Editor Rebecca English answers the reader question: Will we ever be likely to see the Wales children in the future, once they are given military appointments, riding during Trooping the Colour? We don’t see much of them riding at the moment. Is this due to Catherine’s horse allergy?
English: I’d love to think so but I don’t think we can take it for granted that they will, although clearly the children will always take part in the event.
Much has been made of Catherine’s alleged horse allergy over the years. This emerged after the author Kathy Lette revealed she had confided in her about it at a polo event in 2009. It was subsequently reported Catherine had attempted to overcome her aversion through immunotherapy – spending more time around the animals – which had, reportedly, left her feeling ‘less allergic’. And while the princess isn’t ’horse mad’ like other members of the Royal Family, I am told that she does ride. As do her children, who have access to a stable of ponies.
George has been taking lessons since he was four, while Charlotte is said to be even more enthusiastic. Indeed, Catherine previously revealed that her daughter has a ‘passion’ for riding when speaking to a group of British Olympians at Buckingham Palace.
That said, I do think it is a recreational interest rather than anything more competitive.
That’s unlike Charlotte’s cousin Mia Tindall, who has clearly inherited her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother’s obsession with all things equestrian. Indeed, just this week the 12-year-old competed on her pony, Bunny Two Twirls, in the team showjumping event at the Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials in Oxfordshire. The King’s great-niece represented Minchinhampton Pony Club, based near Stroud in Gloucestershire, and had clearly inherited the family talent as she navigated jumps on the course.
Her mother, Olympic medallist Zara, watched proudly from the sidelines as she tackled the fences – and no doubt her grandma Princess Anne was delighted by her progress too. Perhaps Mia will be the one who actually follows in the footsteps of her great-grandma, Queen Elizabeth, at Trooping? Wouldn’t that be wonderful too!
[From The Daily Mail]
This is so funny because it’s all part of the coded language used by royalists and the supposed elites. English is effectively calling out Princess Kate for not being horsey enough and pointing out that Kate doesn’t come from the monarchy and aristocracy’s horse culture. Like, no one buys that Kate rides at all. No one buys that Kate cares about horses or horse culture. But Kate knows what’s expected of her so the kids have to take riding lessons and all of that. It doesn’t sound like George cares, but if Charlotte is a horse girl, that would mean the Windsor genes are strong. Notice they aren’t saying anything about Louis as well. I mean… I wouldn’t let that child around horses either. Anyway, it sounds like no one from the Windsor clan will ride a horse during Trooping once Princess Anne retires or passes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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London, UK, 13 June 2026. Princess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis return to Buckingham Palace after the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1109906999, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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London, UK, 13 June 2026. The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1109908106, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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London, UK, 13 June 2026. Princess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis return to Buckingham Palace after the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1109908515, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales and son Prince Louis attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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13 June 2026 – London, UK: King Charles III and members of the Royal Family take part in Trooping the Colour, the King’s Birthday Parade, on Horse Guards Parade in central London. The annual ceremonial event featured more than 1,350 soldiers of the Household Division, accompanied by military bands, mounted troops and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. This year’s parade saw the King’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, Troop their Colour in the presence of His Majesty The King, the first time the regiment has performed the honour before a King in 90 years. The Royal Procession travelled from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade before returning to Buckingham Palace for the traditional balcony appearance and Royal Air Force flypast marking the King’s official birthday.,Image: 1109967287, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Abdullah Bailey/Avalon
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royal family during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
I didn’t even know there was something specific to horses that one could be allergic to. (But I’m an indoor girl!)
I always wore gloves when grooming or riding. Their fine hair irritated my skin and brought on hay-fever reactions if I got any on my face. Never stopped me though.
I’ve always believed that the whole “Kate is allergic to horses” was made up to cover that the Middletons could afford to give her skiing and tennis lessons so she could fit in with aristos with those activities, but they couldn’t afford to keep horses or train their family to ride. Neither Pippa nor James are known as riders or “horse people.”
@Hypocrisy I took riding lessons too, and my family was far from posh, but it’s not just knowing how to ride. It’s knowing and feeling comfortable with the whole riding and hunting culture that Kate and the Middletons lack
I always thought the allergy was made up, too, and the author seems to hint at that with her ‘much has been made of Kate’s allergy’ to horses.
Yes, it’s very possible. When there was still a riding stable in New York City, a friend purchased an initial lesson for me. The horse and I both survived the lesson, but afterwards, my throat felt scratchy and I felt suddenly congested. I took the train to get to my health clinic, and noticed a few people oddly, looking at me quite intently. At the clinic, the NP also stared at me intently, then said, with evident fascination, just what you want to hear from your health care provider: “I’ve never seen that before!” Little welts were popping up on my face while she watched. It might have been the horses or something else in the stable. We decided that unless this was truly a passionate interest of mine, I would be better off with another sport.
My husband is EpiPen level allergic to horses.
Thank you! I genuinely had no idea. But like @LadyEsther, I still suspect it was made up for the exact reasons she stated. The Middletons have never given us a reason to trust a word they say.
@lorelei, I’m old and over my lifetime I’ve experienced only one allergy: to horses. My airwaves close up as if I’m having a severe asthma attack.
I used to ride a lot and had lessons as a child, we were far from aristocracy so that’s just them being their snobby little selves.
Becky is lying again because during Canada visit billy put prince G on small pony , he couldn’t even sit for two minutes and he touched it and made a face and he ask William to take him away. I remember that scene because it was very odd that prince doesn’t show any interest in horse. Billy and harry in their early ages have pony around them all the time. So far no photo of Wales kids with horse at all.
The Scar sure was visible that day. I swear it becomes more prominent when she gets a Botox touch up before a big event.
I assume Becky meant will they one day ride in horses at trooping when they’re adults? Or do they really wana see them as what teenagers riding horses during trooping? I’m somewhat confused why this is a conversation except to show that Kate is not aristo horsey enough.
Are these newsletter questions even real? It would seem that Becky used this question as a means to talk about Mia Tindall. Either the Times or Telegraph put Mia Tindall on their front page. As a private citizen and a minor I don’t think she should have been featured like that.
No, Becky is using Mia and the talk of horses to let the Waleses know that they’re tired of the usual photographs and want to see photos of the children riding horses (especially because Mia was recently seen competing). They know full well that Kate’s “horse allergy” is baloney. She spent a LOT of time around horses, trailing from polo match to polo match during “Operation Catch the Future King”. She became “allergic” once she had the ring and realised that it didn’t really elevate her status in the eyes of the horsey set.
We’ll see photographs of the Wales childen riding as soon as rumours come out of the Cotswolds that the Sussex children have been seen riding in the English countryside. And we’ll definitely see photographs of Kate on a horse, or least pretending to lead one, if news ever gets out that Meghan has been riding.
I think Kate can rest easy. Meghan never showed any interest in horses at all. Her sport is yoga, pilates, hiking. Maybe biking.
I laughed about “Catherine previously revealed that her daughter has a ‘passion’ for riding when speaking to a group of British Olympians”. Of course she did. At Wimbledon Charlotte loves nothing more than tennis. Art? Charlotte loves painting! Photography? Won’t you know it, Louis is keen on becoming a photographer! When he doesn’t train to be an acrobat! Doesn’t George play rugby and football and is really athletic?
Depending on the audience, one of the children just loves whatever they do. Both parents do that, I wonder which hobbies the children really have. Horses were never mentioned until now.
Lurker, there is video of adult Meghan on a horse in the Harry and Meghan Netflix series, and there was at least one photograph of her on a horse (as a child) with her father circulating in the British media. 🙂
“We’ve never heard anything about Archie and Lili riding horses or getting any kind of lessons.”
Actually Kaiser, there was a leak some years ago that someone in their “well heeled” (overused term in certain tabloids) community had been talking about giving Archie riding lessons in California. The person was apparently shut down immediately, because the Daily Fail never followed up on it. The gist of it was that someone had a daughter or some relative at the riding school which Archie was attending, and this relative had been giving him lessons. But the person then leaked the information while mentioning that it had to be “hush-hush”. Huge security risk that. But we never heard about it again. It’s a given that both kids had been riding before they moved to the UK and will no doubt be continuing in the UK.
The people in their Montecito community and even wider environs (surfing) have been very protective of the Sussexes and respected their privacy for the most part, because they didn’t even circulate photographs of Archie’s surfing lessons or competitions, even though other parents have been around.
Archie took surfing lessons? I didn’t know that and I love it!
On a completely separate note, Katie Keenless, in that beautiful shade of blue, reminds me of a Wedgwood blue jasper figurine….
Or of Princess Diana and a very young Prince William.
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/articles/prince-william-once-twinned-mom-191214543.html
I hate that hat on her.
“Catherine had attempted to overcome her aversion through immunotherapy – spending more time around the animals .”
That’s not what immunotherapy is! 🤣🤣🤣
Right?! These dingdongs!!
They’ve never had children riding in the Trooping Parade, only adult members of the family. And with the exception of TQ and Anne, it’s only been the men.
I love the part about “ once they are given military appointments ”. Because in the royal family a military title received for shooting out of the right birth canal are the equivalent of those earned by Invictus participants.