Mail: Will horse-avoider Princess Kate’s children ride horses during Trooping?

Prince William and Prince Harry grew up in the elite British horse-culture. They took riding lessons from James Hewitt (who was then Diana’s lover), and then-Prince Charles encouraged his sons to take up polo and both did. While neither Harry nor William loves horse culture as much as Queen Elizabeth or Princess Anne, they are pretty horse-y. But their kids? I don’t know. We’ve never heard anything about Archie and Lili riding horses or getting any kind of lessons. But what about the Wales kids? The Mail’s Becky English addresses the next-gen royal horse culture in the Mail’s newsletter:

This week, Royal Editor Rebecca English answers the reader question: Will we ever be likely to see the Wales children in the future, once they are given military appointments, riding during Trooping the Colour? We don’t see much of them riding at the moment. Is this due to Catherine’s horse allergy?

English: I’d love to think so but I don’t think we can take it for granted that they will, although clearly the children will always take part in the event.

Much has been made of Catherine’s alleged horse allergy over the years. This emerged after the author Kathy Lette revealed she had confided in her about it at a polo event in 2009. It was subsequently reported Catherine had attempted to overcome her aversion through immunotherapy – spending more time around the animals – which had, reportedly, left her feeling ‘less allergic’. And while the princess isn’t ’horse mad’ like other members of the Royal Family, I am told that she does ride. As do her children, who have access to a stable of ponies.

George has been taking lessons since he was four, while Charlotte is said to be even more enthusiastic. Indeed, Catherine previously revealed that her daughter has a ‘passion’ for riding when speaking to a group of British Olympians at Buckingham Palace.

That said, I do think it is a recreational interest rather than anything more competitive.

That’s unlike Charlotte’s cousin Mia Tindall, who has clearly inherited her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother’s obsession with all things equestrian. Indeed, just this week the 12-year-old competed on her pony, Bunny Two Twirls, in the team showjumping event at the Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials in Oxfordshire. The King’s great-niece represented Minchinhampton Pony Club, based near Stroud in Gloucestershire, and had clearly inherited the family talent as she navigated jumps on the course.

Her mother, Olympic medallist Zara, watched proudly from the sidelines as she tackled the fences – and no doubt her grandma Princess Anne was delighted by her progress too. Perhaps Mia will be the one who actually follows in the footsteps of her great-grandma, Queen Elizabeth, at Trooping? Wouldn’t that be wonderful too!