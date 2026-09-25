P6: Prince Harry could still command $1 million for speaking engagements

My assumption was correct, Prince Harry spent several days in New York doing a variety of events scheduled around the United Nations General Assembly. Harry did the same thing two years ago, when he was booked for the Clinton Global Initiative for the first time: he organized about a half-dozen speeches and events and packed everything into a few days. So, this week, Harry spoke at CGI for the second time, then spoke at the Skift Global Forum about Travalyst and sustainable tourism. And on Thursday, he appeared at a panel discussion for the Diana Award. Harry is a big “get” for many of these events, but he’s rarely being paid. Which brings me to this Page Six exclusive, about how Harry *could* be on the lucrative speaking tour, but he’s leaving money on the table.

Prince Harry could command nearly $1 million for exclusive speaking engagements, despite making several appearances for charitable causes during his whirlwind trip to New York City, a branding expert claims.

“Harry’s royal title and persona can still do damage to an event budget,” Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, exclusively told Page Six. “For a keynote, he’s getting anywhere from $250,000 to $750,000 and for elite, exclusive events close to $1 million,” Schiffer said. “But not every one of these stops is a cash grab with hidden checks.”

The Duke of Sussex, 42, has spent the week making appearances at high-profile conferences and charitable events, including the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual meeting on Wednesday, where he addressed the dangers of social media and artificial intelligence for children. That same day, he spoke at the Skift Global Forum about sustainable tourism and his work in Botswana, including the Okavango region, where he also referenced his late mother, Princess Diana. On Thursday, Harry made a surprise appearance at an event hosted by The Diana Award, where he discussed supporting young people in the workplace and the importance of mental health.

While it remains unclear whether Harry received compensation for any of the appearances, Schiffer believes the royal’s packed schedule could benefit him financially in the long run.

“A lot of his microphone is largely going to be unpaid, but he’s getting the attention, and that keeps him in the spotlight and further bookable for other things,” Schiffer said.

The branding expert also suggested Harry may be deliberately shifting his focus away from lucrative commercial ventures as he works to repair his relationship with his father, King Charles III, and rebuild his and wife Meghan Markle’s public image in the US. Still, Schiffer believes Harry’s royal status gives him considerable earning power, even as he increasingly lends his platform to charitable causes.

“Most of this is legit charity, so his total take is peanuts compared to moves he has done in the past,” Schiffer said.