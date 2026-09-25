P6: Prince Harry could still command $1 million for speaking engagements

My assumption was correct, Prince Harry spent several days in New York doing a variety of events scheduled around the United Nations General Assembly. Harry did the same thing two years ago, when he was booked for the Clinton Global Initiative for the first time: he organized about a half-dozen speeches and events and packed everything into a few days. So, this week, Harry spoke at CGI for the second time, then spoke at the Skift Global Forum about Travalyst and sustainable tourism. And on Thursday, he appeared at a panel discussion for the Diana Award. Harry is a big “get” for many of these events, but he’s rarely being paid. Which brings me to this Page Six exclusive, about how Harry *could* be on the lucrative speaking tour, but he’s leaving money on the table.
Prince Harry could command nearly $1 million for exclusive speaking engagements, despite making several appearances for charitable causes during his whirlwind trip to New York City, a branding expert claims.
“Harry’s royal title and persona can still do damage to an event budget,” Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, exclusively told Page Six. “For a keynote, he’s getting anywhere from $250,000 to $750,000 and for elite, exclusive events close to $1 million,” Schiffer said. “But not every one of these stops is a cash grab with hidden checks.”
The Duke of Sussex, 42, has spent the week making appearances at high-profile conferences and charitable events, including the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual meeting on Wednesday, where he addressed the dangers of social media and artificial intelligence for children. That same day, he spoke at the Skift Global Forum about sustainable tourism and his work in Botswana, including the Okavango region, where he also referenced his late mother, Princess Diana. On Thursday, Harry made a surprise appearance at an event hosted by The Diana Award, where he discussed supporting young people in the workplace and the importance of mental health.
While it remains unclear whether Harry received compensation for any of the appearances, Schiffer believes the royal’s packed schedule could benefit him financially in the long run.
“A lot of his microphone is largely going to be unpaid, but he’s getting the attention, and that keeps him in the spotlight and further bookable for other things,” Schiffer said.
The branding expert also suggested Harry may be deliberately shifting his focus away from lucrative commercial ventures as he works to repair his relationship with his father, King Charles III, and rebuild his and wife Meghan Markle’s public image in the US. Still, Schiffer believes Harry’s royal status gives him considerable earning power, even as he increasingly lends his platform to charitable causes.
“Most of this is legit charity, so his total take is peanuts compared to moves he has done in the past,” Schiffer said.
I agree with this guy’s analysis, actually. Harry and Meghan could both profit from their public profiles and score major paydays from speeches, sponsorships, brand ambassadorships and the like. And they haven’t done that for the most part. They’ve left millions on the table. In Harry’s case, I believe that he thinks those kinds of paid speeches and brand deals are cheesy, undignified and unroyal. In Meghan’s case… I don’t even know what she’s thinking.
🆕Travalyst founder Prince Harry at Travalyst event in NYC.
“The Duke also met with our partners and leaders across the sector, including EU Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas, at an exclusive private reception afterwards.”- Travalyst#PrinceHarryinNYC pic.twitter.com/QlX3qvMcSl
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) September 24, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
He’s done plenty of paid gigs. They’re always private and no pics. But we hear about them. That’s how we learned Harry was involved in venture capitalism. Who doesn’t know this? Harry doesn’t give away millions of his own money in his own name from no source of income. 🤣🤣🤣 investing is a thing and people make a lot of money. Especially rich people with even richer people acquaintances.
Anyway, he does paid gigs is the point.
😏 (exactly my thoughts)
Harry’s not a working royal so the assumption that he’s going to give up his commercial ventures so that he mend fences with family is not realistic. He gets paid from speaking events but not all.
I think like any mother of children in the early years Meghan would prefer for her face to be the 1st face her children see before they go to school and the 1st face they see upon their return, a luxury many families do not have. This allows her to continue to grow her business, providing income for her family as well as spending quality time with her children. As Meghan has mentioned on multiple occasions, she always wanted to become a mom. From what I have observed from Harry he has finally found his groove as a public speaker and most importantly, there are tons of issues he has interest in which are some of the most important issues of our time. While I am a proponent of not leaving money on the table, everything for me when I was raising our daughter was about her being at the top of her game as she navigated early school, middle school, high school and college and fortunately it shows now in her career choice, opportunities she has received and how settled she is as a young adult.
Yeah I think Meghan has explained her work principles on several podcasts. She said everyone else’s urgency is not my urgency. She said she preferred not having a video recording of her own podcasts so that both Meghan and her guest can be in their casual clothes without make-up. She said she likes having her children nearby even when she is on a work zoom. She is definitely leaving money on the table by choice.
Harry and Meghan’s public events in the US and even red carpet appearances were all about charity. Even Meghan’s one time attendance to PFW was to celebrate a friend. Both could be ambassadors of big brands but they choose not to. The money they make staying behind the scenes seems enough for them.
Harry does seem to leave money on the table but I would imagine it’s because he can afford to. Harry and Meghan are unique in that they are royals who devote their lives to humanitarian causes but not funded by the taxpayer. They are self-supporting. Analysts who pocket watch the Sussexes seem to do it from perspective of ignorance. Only they and their accountants know their financial situation. One thing we can say for sure is that both Harry and Meghan are hard workers.
Exactly! He can afford to.
I’m shocked that Page Six of all outlets admitted he could command that much for a speaking engagement.
In Meghan’s case – she doesn’t want to be a shill. And I respect that. Not all money is good money and having discernment about what you are paid to promote is important. I think she’s for the most part been pretty smart in protecting her brand and not over-exposing herself.
What is Meghan thinking? It’s pretty clear none of us have a clue. But as a gossip sight, people sure have opinions, from her trying to save her marriage to capitulating to her husband. All of which originated from deranger land and the BM. It’s a choice to interpret her thoughts that way. Especially when we have no clue. Mostly though it makes me think, they are fine financially and not in fact broke.
Interesting how he “could“ and he “did“ are mixed up, together, here.
Harry is the only ethical royal member left. Of course his mom was, too, which is where he got all his good qualities from– William only got the Windsor genes, so that explains a lot William is clearly his father’s son.