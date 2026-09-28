Scobie: Princess Kate ‘has very little to do with’ William & Harry’s relationship

Disney+ did the thing which a lot of British TV networks do, which is “throw together a royal documentary in a few weeks.” Disney+ put together Harry & Meghan: The Return of the Prince, a documentary about the Sussex family’s UK return, and they got various royal commentators to speak on camera about what it all means. As in, everyone’s still trying to answer the question of “why in the world did they go back?” Not to mention the other questions: will Prince Harry reconcile with his family, will the British media terrorize Meghan, will Prince William thrash around and rage-out? Well, apparently Omid Scobie chimed in about another pertinent question: will Princess Kate be the keenest peacemaker ever?

The King now has a ‘warmth’ towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – but estranged relations with William will never improve, a royal expert claimed today. Omid Scobie, the journalist once dubbed the Sussexes’ ‘cheerleader’, said ‘things have moved forward’ with Harry’s father and the ‘iciness has thawed out’. But Mr Scobie, who became known for his close relationship with the Duke and Duchess, added that ‘I don’t see it will ever change’ with the Prince of Wales. Speaking in a new Disney+ documentary about Harry and Meghan’s return to Britain, he also addressed whether Kate was a ‘peacekeeper’ who could help heal the rift. In an exclusive clip from ‘Harry & Meghan: The Return of the Prince’, Mr Scobie said: ‘I think we’ve seen with Charles things have moved forward and that iciness has thawed out. There’s a warmth there. With William, I don’t see it will ever change. There’s always this talk of Kate potentially being the peacekeeper, the one that could bring the two brothers together. If I’ve learned anything over the years from covering them, it’s that Kate has very little to do with that relationship between the brothers.’ The programme – part of the ‘Impact x Nightline’ series – also heard from Erin Hill, senior editor at People magazine which has a close relationship with the Sussexes. Ms Hill said: ‘Palace insiders have told People that William and Kate behind the scenes have decided to take a very old-school royal approach to this.’ She labelled this as ‘keep calm, carry on, do the job’, adding: ‘So right now, Harry and Meghan, they’re not a priority for them, and they’re very much looking to the future.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“If I’ve learned anything over the years from covering them, it’s that Kate has very little to do with that relationship between the brothers….” LMAO. Basically, royal reporters (in the know) understand that Kate doesn’t get a say in anything involving William, Harry or anyone else. She’s not so much a keen peacemaker as she is a powerless sh-t stirrer on the periphery of the monarchy. And I really have come around to that belief that Kate’s energy isn’t calming or peacemaking – she’s egging William on, and bringing out the worst in him. As for the larger story – yes, William and Kate don’t want to see the Sussexes, but W&K are absolutely consumed with the Sussexes and have been so for years. W&K are fixated on what Harry and Meghan do and say and wear. “They’ve very much looking to the future” – the future of copykeening the Sussexes.