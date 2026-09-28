Scobie: Princess Kate ‘has very little to do with’ William & Harry’s relationship

Disney+ did the thing which a lot of British TV networks do, which is “throw together a royal documentary in a few weeks.” Disney+ put together Harry & Meghan: The Return of the Prince, a documentary about the Sussex family’s UK return, and they got various royal commentators to speak on camera about what it all means. As in, everyone’s still trying to answer the question of “why in the world did they go back?” Not to mention the other questions: will Prince Harry reconcile with his family, will the British media terrorize Meghan, will Prince William thrash around and rage-out? Well, apparently Omid Scobie chimed in about another pertinent question: will Princess Kate be the keenest peacemaker ever?
The King now has a ‘warmth’ towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – but estranged relations with William will never improve, a royal expert claimed today.
Omid Scobie, the journalist once dubbed the Sussexes’ ‘cheerleader’, said ‘things have moved forward’ with Harry’s father and the ‘iciness has thawed out’. But Mr Scobie, who became known for his close relationship with the Duke and Duchess, added that ‘I don’t see it will ever change’ with the Prince of Wales.
Speaking in a new Disney+ documentary about Harry and Meghan’s return to Britain, he also addressed whether Kate was a ‘peacekeeper’ who could help heal the rift.
In an exclusive clip from ‘Harry & Meghan: The Return of the Prince’, Mr Scobie said: ‘I think we’ve seen with Charles things have moved forward and that iciness has thawed out. There’s a warmth there. With William, I don’t see it will ever change. There’s always this talk of Kate potentially being the peacekeeper, the one that could bring the two brothers together. If I’ve learned anything over the years from covering them, it’s that Kate has very little to do with that relationship between the brothers.’
The programme – part of the ‘Impact x Nightline’ series – also heard from Erin Hill, senior editor at People magazine which has a close relationship with the Sussexes.
Ms Hill said: ‘Palace insiders have told People that William and Kate behind the scenes have decided to take a very old-school royal approach to this.’
She labelled this as ‘keep calm, carry on, do the job’, adding: ‘So right now, Harry and Meghan, they’re not a priority for them, and they’re very much looking to the future.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“If I’ve learned anything over the years from covering them, it’s that Kate has very little to do with that relationship between the brothers….” LMAO. Basically, royal reporters (in the know) understand that Kate doesn’t get a say in anything involving William, Harry or anyone else. She’s not so much a keen peacemaker as she is a powerless sh-t stirrer on the periphery of the monarchy. And I really have come around to that belief that Kate’s energy isn’t calming or peacemaking – she’s egging William on, and bringing out the worst in him. As for the larger story – yes, William and Kate don’t want to see the Sussexes, but W&K are absolutely consumed with the Sussexes and have been so for years. W&K are fixated on what Harry and Meghan do and say and wear. “They’ve very much looking to the future” – the future of copykeening the Sussexes.
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacts while visiting Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay, during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135707480, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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13/05/2017. London, United Kingdom. Tea Party at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry host Party at The Palace, they are hosting a special party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace to honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces. .,Image: 512500052, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Members of the Royal Family including HRH The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry attend a Memorial service held at the Thiepval Somme Memorial to mark the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme which started on the 1st July 1916. Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry were met on arrival at the visitor centre by President Hollande of France.,Image: 532096304, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK and USA ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eric Beracassat / VISUAL Press Agency / Avalon
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LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales during the launch of a Suicide Prevention Toolkit on World Suicide Prevention Day at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 10, 2026 in Liverpool, England. The Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation have launched “On Your Side: A Suicide Prevention Toolkit for People in Sport”, a guide designed to aid suicide prevention across sporting environments.,Image: 1133160989, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Shirlaine Forrest/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets representatives from the club’s senior and youth teams, while visiting Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay, during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of TheDuke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135736062, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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USA Rights Only – London, UK – 02/05/2017 – Royals at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will joined a training day with the runners taking part in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon for Heads Together, the official Charity of the Year. The training day for Team Heads Together, the campaign to change the conversation on mental health which is spearheaded by Their Royal Highnesses took place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) in London on Sunday 5th February
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Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_200938
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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Australia Only, Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20181225- The Royal Family Attend the Christmas Day Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church.
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LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to Prince Harry as she attends a reception during a visit to Bacon’s College on July 26, 2012 in London, England. Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited Bacon’s College and launched the ‘Coach Core’ Programme, a partnership between their Foundation and Greenhouse.
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LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend a reception during a visit to Bacon’s College on July 26, 2012 in London, England. Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited Bacon’s College and launched the ‘Coach Core’ Programme, a partnership between their Foundation and Greenhouse.
I dont think ANYONE can affect William, let alone Waity Katey.
That said, what gets me is how EVERY news outlet is full on “Harry & Meghan.” Day after day after day after day. At some point, ppl are going to fatigue and the clicks will stop coming.
The Duke and Duchess are not close with Omid Scobie, for goodness’ sake.
Kate the peacemaker is pure Middleton PR, always has been. Its to deflect from all the sh!t stirring she does but winding William up and watching him go. Remember William initially liked Meghan where Kate was ‘cool’. towards her, my money is on Kate got jealous and the claws came out and she (and her family) whispered poison into Williams ear.
Lets not forget all the drama the Mids stirred up between them, William and the York Princesses.