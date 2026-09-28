The Sun’s article on Charles Spencer’s trademarks is false (update)

Update: We have just been informed that the Sun’s article is false. Per the Althorp Estate:

1) Spencer Farms is not a new venture. It is the farming operation of the Althorp Estate and has existed since 1992. Presenting these registrations as a “new commercial venture” is incorrect as Spencer Farms has been incorporated for three decades. 2) There are no plans to make jam, preserves or any similar range. The trademark registrations referred to were made by Spencer Farms and cover a wide range of goods. This is entirely standard practice for an agricultural business and does not signal any new commercial launch.

The previous story:

Last week, the palace’s machinery went into overdrive to discredit and smear the Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother. One of the big criticisms pushed out to all of the tabloids was that Charles Spencer is broke-ass and he “needs money,” which is why he decided to “profit” from his sister’s memory. I looked into it, and my research indicates that Charles Spencer has been an amazing caretaker of the Althorp estate and all of the Spencer real estate and collections. Spencer did the same thing many aristocrats have done to save their estates: turned their inherited properties into cash-generating businesses. Many of those old estates can be rented out for conferences, weddings or films, and many estates have their own trademarked merch lines and gift shops. Well, breaking news, according to the Sun, Spencer is going to have an Althorp JAM line!!

Earl Spencer has used his family business to trademark goods including jam, in a move similar to Meghan’s. Spencer, 62, has trademarked the name Spencer Farms to use for goods similar to Prince Harry’s wife’s As Ever brand. As well as jam, like the Duchess of Sussex, he wants to use the business on his Althorp Estate in Northants, for honey, tea, marmalade and wine. Details emerged as Spencer, 62, promotes his controversial book about his late sister Princess Diana and faces accusations of cashing in. A source said: “First Spencer imitated Prince Harry with attacks on the royal family, and he has also has the potential to make jam under his own name – just like Meghan.” Intellectual Property Office filings show he also registered his name for public speaking, appearances and voice-over services.

[From The Sun]

As we now know, none of this is new in the least. The Sun just wanted to say “Charles Spencer wants a jam line like Meghan!”