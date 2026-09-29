Dampier: Prince William is ‘Diana’s silent son’ & he’s also very stubborn

This is the second piece in a week’s time to reference Prince William as “Diana’s silent son.” They’re still making a very big deal over the fact that William hasn’t said anything about his uncle Charles Spencer’s Diana book, nor has William been giving a daily briefing about his incandescent rage over the Sussexes’ UK return. All that being said, I feel strongly that the “William is the silent son” stuff IS coming from Kensington Palace. As in, this is KP’s clownish crisis management at work again: William is the perfect future king because he’s silent and he’s definitely not throwing tantrums right and left these days! Still, it’s notable (to me, at least) that William currently wants no part of the outrage cycles, and that he’s undergoing a rebrand which may or may not last two months.
Royal commentator Phil Dampier believes that [Kate’s cancer] experience has reinforced William and Catherine’s determination to keep their private lives firmly protected.
‘William and Kate have had a policy of never complain, never explain,’ he said. ‘We saw it earlier this week when a reporter asked him [about the book] and he didn’t reply, and that’s the way they’re going to play it. William had the worst year of his life, which he has talked about himself. He had all the problems of Harry and Prince Andrew swirling about, causing problems for the monarchy that he will be heading in not a very long time.’
William has broken with royal silence on rare occasions. Following Harry and Meghan’s racism allegations during their Oprah interview, he famously responded to a reporter’s question by insisting: ‘We are very much not a racist family.’
But otherwise, William and Catherine have maintained a remarkably disciplined public front – one they believe allows their three children to grow up as normally as possible despite living in what Dampier describes as a ‘goldfish bowl’.
He said: ‘William is preparing for when he becomes king and he’s setting the standard for how he wants to play it. The worst year of his life gave him perspective and inner strength. Catherine’s got that inner contentment that she’s seen off the worst. I think both of them, having come through that, are stronger for it. Their priorities are first and foremost family and making sure the three kids have a normal background considering the goldfish bowl in which they live.’
Yet behind William’s quiet exterior lies a famously strong-willed streak and one which, according to Dampier, could shape the monarchy when he becomes king. He points to something as seemingly trivial as William’s refusal to wear a kilt in Scotland. When the Prince visited the Isle of Bute last week, he opted for an anorak, despite his father being renowned for donning a kilt whenever he is north of the border.
‘He doesn’t want to and has never been seen wearing a kilt in Scotland, whereas King Charles will don a kilt at the drop of a hat,’ Dampier said. ‘William doesn’t like wearing them and once he’s made his mind up, he tends to stick to it. If he doesn’t want to wear a kilt, he won’t.’
That quiet stubbornness could prove significant when William eventually inherits the throne.
[From The Daily Mail]
Yeah, William’s stubbornness will be a huge issue during his reign. William will be King Who Gonna Check Me Boo, because when he doesn’t feel like showing up somewhere, there’s nothing to be said or done to persuade him. Which goes along with something else – it’s not that William is actually “silent” – he’s secretive, which is a whole other thing. He’s always been secretive and he will always keep huge secrets from the British public and the press. Still, William’s whole vibe in the past month has been genuinely fascinating and uncharacteristic.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Avalon Red.
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Guests attend the world premiere of ‘Digger’ at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London
Featuring: Prince William, Prnce of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales,
pose with 95-year-old Jenny Salli while visiting Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay, during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135707555, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, meet the community members and pub regulars while visiting the community-owned Anchor Tavern Pub & Hub in Port Bannatyne during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135707609, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, meets members of the public outside in Port Bannatyne during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135717390, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales (C) has a drink as he meets community members and pub regulars while visiting the community-owned Anchor Tavern Pub & Hub in Port Bannatyne during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of TheDuke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135736104, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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17/09/2026. Rothesay, Isle of Bute, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay, where shinty, one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports, has been played for generations. Their Royal Highnesses met representatives from the club’s senior and youth teams before spending time with volunteers and former players in the clubhouse, which was built by members of the local community and houses team photographs dating back to 1907. They then headed to the pitch to watch training activities and met young players taking part in the sport.,Image: 1135747267, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This imagemay only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the World Premiere of ‘Digger’ at the Odeon in Leicester Square, London, UK, on 22 September 2026. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, join the cast, filmmakers and invited guests for the highly anticipated London premiere, with the royal couple arriving at the iconic Leicester Square cinema for the special screening. Pictured: Prince William, Princess Catherine of Wales BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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The Prince and Princess of Wales (known as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) arrive for a visit to the Bute Shinty Club, in Rothesay, where shinty – one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports – has been played for generations, on their first official visit to the Isle of Bute, to highlight the power of community, connection and volunteering
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Rothesay, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince and Princess of Wales at Ettrick Bay where they meet the team behind Beachwatch Bute and learn about their efforts to protect and preserve the island’s coastline. For almost 30 years, Beachwatch Bute has helped keep the island’s beaches free from litter and marine waste, coordinating clean-up activities to ensure they remain safe, accessible and thriving for both wildlife and local communities. The charity relies on the dedication of volunteers from across the island, whose support is central to its work. At Ettrick Bay, one of Bute’s most picturesque beaches, Their Royal Highnesses will join a Beach Ranger and other supporters of the charity during a litter pick where they will hear about the community’s role in safeguarding the local environment.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ettrick Bay, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Celebrities arrive at the world premiere of ‘DIGGER’ at Leicester Square Gardens, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Guests attend the world premiere of ‘Digger’ at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London
Featuring: Prince William, Prnce of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Julie Edwards/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
Incandescent with silence.
💯
Exactly. Also, there’s private and then there’s evasive.
As I said before, William doesn’t have to speak out because the British press speaks for him. But perhaps he’s also learned his lesson that briefing information to the press only ends up blowing back on him as happened when Harry decided to step back as a working royal. I also think Harry’s presence in the UK has caused him to be “silent” because he knows that Harry will respond to his attacks and briefings.
He may be silent. Kensington Palace is not. So this is more gaslighting.
I don’t think he’s silent at all! He’s been silenced by Kensington Palace to some extent just recently! His problem is that he has been caught, a number of times, putting his foot in his mouth! Remember the time he spoke jokingly about how much “fun” sexual assault was for the victims, backstage at some award show? He’s a boorish, entitled shit who’s never been told “no” in his life and has gotten away with violent and uncivilized behaviour against Harry and maybe others, without any consequences.
All he does is complain! And that’s really not a huge exaggeration.
These royalists continue to mention Harry and Andrew in the same sentence and it infuriates me.
As for William, I’m not buying his Zen Prince act. He rarely explains but he sure complains a whole hell of a lot.
“Silent” is just a technicality – he’s surrounded by mouthpieces. But I don’t know what people expect him to say about Spencer’s book. This isn’t his fight and it’s not up to him to defend his father.
Being stubborn is not a virtue. He could be the one to bring down the monarchy. Piers named the names in the allegations about Racism. Not the Sussexes.
He just don’t GAF. Nothing to do with him. It’s only his late mother’s vindication, and the collapse of his father’s cover story and all remaining credibility. I don’t blame William — as a child of a bitter divorce myself — for effectively going to ground, and vowing, a curse on both houses.
I think you give home too much credit. I’ve not seen anything that shows William cares about anyone but himself.
@YankeeDoodles:
“I don’t blame William — as a child of a bitter divorce myself — for effectively going to ground….”
Except that Bully is not a child. Hasnt been for almost 30 years now. And what has he done in those intervening years to heal himself, given the magnitude of the “duty” he knows he was born into (and which he seems to have no intention of stepping away from, even though he has that right as an autonomous human being in the 21st century.)
Theres no one more deserving of the public opprobrium he receives than Bully for being the unremitting bully that his nearest and dearest sycophants have told us he is and has been throughout his life.
When he was berating his brother back in 2017 for being “brainwashed by therapy” and his brother invited him to attend a session with him to see for himself what therapy is all about, he ridiculed his brother. That was a huge, missed chance for Bully to consider the possibility that he had a responsibility to himself and his subjects to tend to his own mental health as part of the endless “preparing to be king” that we hear ad infinitum from his mouthpieces that he’s engaged in.
Bully is choosing to be a recalcitrant bully. The good news is, its becoming more difficult by the day for his sycophantic mouthpieces to keep this fact a secret as they have done all his life so far.
I can hear Simba singing “oh I just can’t WAIT to be king”. all these articles about what he’s going to do, any minute now people!!! it’s deeply distasteful.
The only new thing here is that William’s PR are tweaking their briefings from “incandescent” to “ignoring,” and they’re letting Jason and the grey men speak for William. Apparently, they’ve finally realized that “William is perpetually incandescent” is a terrible look. But they’re still incapable of exiting the ugly William-hates-Harry gutter.
An obviously superior alternative would be to generate positive press around William’s work and passions. William’s PR team could *actually* ignore Harry and instead try to out-PR Harry by generating glowing articles about William and Kate’s great work on… Oh, wait….
It’s absolutely incredible that it took them six years to realize that him constantly being in a rage was a bad look.
Phil Dampier is stuck too far up Bully’s arse to be able to see him clearly onaccounta all that brown sludge. Have you guys seen that troll on twitter!?!
Has nothing to say and no problem solving skills. All bluster.
Nah… the girls are fighting between BP and KP.
There is a really nasty BP dictation post on Express saying it was all Williams’ fault for sending the “private citizens” letter. Also, that it has always been William because he wants to destroy Harry and Meghan:
https://x.com/Daily_Express/status/2104897196516626732
I think Pa is upset that William won’t come to his rescue regarding Uncle Charles’s book.
He is also refusing to contradict Harry’s version of Diana’s life.
Surely, if he came out and said, “As a child, I asked to walk behind my mother’s coffin and thoroughly enjoyed it”, all would be forgiven. This is similar to what William wants Harry to say. “I agree with my family’s treatment of my wife and child and thoroughly enjoyed it”
Very interesting (and enraging) that Phil Dampier refers to “PRINCE” Andrew and just Harry w/o the proper title. What a pedo supporting POS this Phil person must be.
Andrew Lownie was being interviewed and casually suggested that Prince Andrew could be rehabilitated like Camilla, but he doubted Harry. Even the interviewer gasped, and he backed down.
Woah @Harriet Lownie said should an awful thing but then KC harbours Andrew whilst shunning Harry !! This Brit considers Andrew MW beyond the pale who should be in jail not cosseted by wealth and privilege.
KC reputation is damaged by his mistreatment of Diana and the Sussexes whilst he harbours Andrew.
@Harriet, Jesus Christ!!
AMW may be a Duke, but one thing he’s not any more, is a Prince. Looks like Phil didn’t get the memo. I’m not surprised to hear mention of a rehab for Andy, that’s how bad BP and a cadre of the stenographers (I mean royal experts), are at reading the room.
Speaking of Camilla, next year should be really interesting. The QC has her big 80th bday in the middle of July, just when books and docs will be coming out paving the way for the 30th anniversary of Diana’s passing six weeks later. Diana will forever be present in all of her youthful loveliness, but time hasn’t stopped for Camilla, to say the least. Should be an interesting contrast. Reminds me of when Camilla smugly tried to copy Diana’s ‘revenge” dress, and came up a poor substitute.
Note too, that Camilla’s bday next year will coincide with the last day of Invictus. That’ll be an interesting conundrum for Charles, but it’ll give him a good excuse not to show up for the closing ceremonies. Let’s hope BP respects veterans enough not to complain for the entire week that Harry’s event is stealing thunder from Camilla.
@WindyRiver, I didn’t know that about Camilla’s big birthday coinciding with Diana’s anniversary, and I love it.
According to current issue of Private Eye the Palace are annoyed that Swan Song may dent KC’s image as “a lovable, eccentric, favourite grandpa!?”
Anybody reading those words every considered this cold, callous, entitled and selfish 78 year old as lovable grandpa material? He’s hardly Grandpa Walton, is he, always there with a hug, kind words of encouragement and proud of his entire family?
Anybody like to know exactly what Will and Kate, Harry and Meghan and the grandchildren really think of this icy old coot and his devious wife?
RR are always telling you that Will prioritises his kids before royal service. Isn’t that an indictment of his own father’s neglect of him when growing up?
This is prolly gonna get deleted but hopefully it will have been seen by enough folks with common sense.
Tina brown is scheduled to interview Earl Spencer this pm and Im sure therell be a thread tomorrow morning. So heres a reminder that tina brown was not a friend of diana. They knew each other through journalist-subject encounters only.
PER CHATGPT:
“Brown and Diana did have a lunch together at the Four Seasons in New York in 1997, shortly before Diana’s death. Brown herself described the encounter in detail. [See: The Royal Gaze]
Brown had, however, been covering Diana professionally for years as an editor and journalist at Tatler, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker. So their relationship was fundamentally rooted in journalism and celebrity coverage, rather than an established personal friendship.
Contemporary reporting on The Diana Chronicles described that lunch as Brown’s “last meeting with Diana” and noted that critics objected to the way Brown’s account emphasized the intimacy of the encounter.
A later Town & Country account actually calls the lunch their “last meal” together and places it in the context of Diana’s genuine friendships with people such as Marguerite Littman, Lana Marks and Lucia Flecha de Lima.
So I would distinguish between “Brown knew Diana” and “Brown was Diana’s friend.” The former is supportable; the latter requires evidence of an ongoing personal friendship that credible sources do not establish.
There is also an interesting issue with Brown’s own presentation of the relationship. Her 2007 interview about The Diana Chronicles begins from that single lunch and gives it considerable narrative prominence.”
@Kingston, that’s great. How mortifying that she needed to “embellish” her relationship with Diana to that extent. It comes across as so desperate and pathetic.