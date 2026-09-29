Duchess Meghan has been taking Reformer Pilates classes at Soho Farmhouse

The British press is desperate to see the Duchess of Sussex. As soon as the Sussexes arrived back in the UK a month ago, eager-beaver royal commentators gleefully predicted that Meghan would be attending public events and turning up to galas and making royal-style charity visits. She has not done any of that. From the outside looking in, it appears as if Meghan agreed to the UK move but only if she didn’t have to make any public appearances. The Princess of Protecting Her Peace, I guess. Well, the Sun had another “sighting” of Meghan – their sources claim that Meghan is now a regular at Soho Farmhouse’s Reformer Pilates classes.

The Duchess of Sussex is working off her stress with pilates classes at a posh private club. Insiders say Meghan, 45, had been attending sessions inside the venue’s “Wellness Barn” after moving back to the UK with Prince Harry, 42, and their two children. The Duchess of Sussex is working off her stress with pilates classes at a posh private club. Insiders say Meghan, 45, had been attending sessions inside the venue’s “Wellness Barn” after moving back to the UK with Prince Harry, 42, and their two children. It is said to “lower stress” and “sharpen your mind” as well as working on whole body strength and improving posture. A source said of the classes at the Soho Farmhouse club in Oxfordshire: “Meghan absolutely loves reformer pilates. It’s a great way for her to unwind as well as make new friends in the area. Meghan has become a regular at the classes inside the Wellness Barn and she’s chatty and polite. Everyone in the classes gives her space. It’s a very tranquil setting and no one wants to disturb her peace.” Membership for Soho Farmhouse, a mainstay of A-list stars, is £4,500 a year and includes access to over 50 clubs worldwide. Insiders say Meghan, previously seen in yoga positions in photos she shared online, has been seen at the luxury venue regularly over the past couple of weeks.

[From The Sun]

One of the other royalist predictions was that everyone in the Cotswolds would hate Meghan on sight and that no one would talk to her or whatever. When really, there’s been a noticeable excitement among the posh Cotswolds crowd, all of whom seem eager to tell the tabloids about their Meghan sightings. Not to mention all of those posh mums who screenshotted her WhatsApp message and sold it to the tabloids. Anyway, yeah – Meghan loves pilates and yoga. I’m sure she’s taking some of those classes and I’m not surprised that some Soho Farmhouse people are gossiping about her.