Duchess Meghan has been taking Reformer Pilates classes at Soho Farmhouse

The British press is desperate to see the Duchess of Sussex. As soon as the Sussexes arrived back in the UK a month ago, eager-beaver royal commentators gleefully predicted that Meghan would be attending public events and turning up to galas and making royal-style charity visits. She has not done any of that. From the outside looking in, it appears as if Meghan agreed to the UK move but only if she didn’t have to make any public appearances. The Princess of Protecting Her Peace, I guess. Well, the Sun had another “sighting” of Meghan – their sources claim that Meghan is now a regular at Soho Farmhouse’s Reformer Pilates classes.

The Duchess of Sussex is working off her stress with pilates classes at a posh private club. Insiders say Meghan, 45, had been attending sessions inside the venue’s “Wellness Barn” after moving back to the UK with Prince Harry, 42, and their two children.

The Duchess of Sussex is working off her stress with pilates classes at a posh private club. Insiders say Meghan, 45, had been attending sessions inside the venue’s “Wellness Barn” after moving back to the UK with Prince Harry, 42, and their two children.

It is said to “lower stress” and “sharpen your mind” as well as working on whole body strength and improving posture.

A source said of the classes at the Soho Farmhouse club in Oxfordshire: “Meghan absolutely loves reformer pilates. It’s a great way for her to unwind as well as make new friends in the area. Meghan has become a regular at the classes inside the Wellness Barn and she’s chatty and polite. Everyone in the classes gives her space. It’s a very tranquil setting and no one wants to disturb her peace.”

Membership for Soho Farmhouse, a mainstay of A-list stars, is £4,500 a year and includes access to over 50 clubs worldwide. Insiders say Meghan, previously seen in yoga positions in photos she shared online, has been seen at the luxury venue regularly over the past couple of weeks.

[From The Sun]

One of the other royalist predictions was that everyone in the Cotswolds would hate Meghan on sight and that no one would talk to her or whatever. When really, there’s been a noticeable excitement among the posh Cotswolds crowd, all of whom seem eager to tell the tabloids about their Meghan sightings. Not to mention all of those posh mums who screenshotted her WhatsApp message and sold it to the tabloids. Anyway, yeah – Meghan loves pilates and yoga. I’m sure she’s taking some of those classes and I’m not surprised that some Soho Farmhouse people are gossiping about her.

Archive photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News. Additional photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instar.

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25 Responses to “Duchess Meghan has been taking Reformer Pilates classes at Soho Farmhouse”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    September 29, 2026 at 10:33 am

    I’m going to guess some intern at the Sun looked up what work out classes were available and picked one for this piece. I’d be happy if Meghan makes no public appearances in the UK. It’s what the British press deserves.

    Reply
  2. Up In Toronto says:
    September 29, 2026 at 10:37 am

    You keep living and loving your life, Meghan! Give em hell by living well!!

    Reply
  3. YankeeDoodles says:
    September 29, 2026 at 10:40 am

    Pilates is no joke. It looks like slow torture on that machine and that is an accurate impression. Running is my preference, it’s easier. Everything is easier.

    Reply
    • L4Frimaire says:
      September 29, 2026 at 10:53 am

      I’d love to try a class but it looks painful. I need a beginner middle aged mom session.

      Reply
      • KC2 says:
        September 29, 2026 at 11:03 am

        Pilates is a great stretch and workout for your core.
        Advanced pilates is no joke. I took an advanced class and was pretty cocky about it and had to crawl back to the changing room.

      • AnneStavely says:
        September 29, 2026 at 2:28 pm

        I’m a middle-aged mum with a Bad Back and reformer pilates has really helped me sort that out. It’s all worth the money and effort
        I’m so happy Meghan is living her life on her terms.

  4. Becks1 says:
    September 29, 2026 at 10:58 am

    I’m sure she has found some type of exercise class in England that she enjoys – that seems to be something she has always done (gone to group classes like that.) For my social anxiety, everything about a group class like reformer pilates sounds like a nightmare (from picking one off the schedule to walking in to the instructor….) oh man I’m getting cold sweats just thinking about it LOL. But those are my issues, not Meghan’s hahaha.

    Is she going to classes at Soho? Maybe. Wherever she’s going, no one is sharing pictures or really any specific information.

    Reply
  5. Catherine says:
    September 29, 2026 at 11:02 am

    She’s simply continuing the same life she’s led since 2020. No public appearances required.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      September 29, 2026 at 11:16 am

      This.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      September 29, 2026 at 12:01 pm

      That’s what’s so weird about the tabloid coverage of Meghan. They insist she swans about every day in jewels and high fashion, surrounded by Netflix cameras and a retinue of downtrodden assistants, when their obsessive coverage of her has actually shown the opposite.

      Reply
  6. Shiela Kerr says:
    September 29, 2026 at 11:02 am

    I took a Palates class for 3 years. Tough but well worth it. I had to travel too far for the class, therefore, I had to drop it. If one was held on my side of town, I would drop all my other classes and just attend palates. Such a good excercise.

    Reply
  7. MikeB says:
    September 29, 2026 at 11:05 am

    Another example of the UK’s tabloid press insanity. I fail to see how this is any ones business, everyone is trying to cash in on any titbit about Meghan.

    Reply
  8. M says:
    September 29, 2026 at 11:16 am

    Membership is only 4,500 a year? Why do I get the feeling there is a missing zero. Doesn’t sound all that exclusive to me at that price.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      September 29, 2026 at 11:53 am

      I don’t think it’s an “anyone who can pay gets in” situation. At least I hope not. I’m certain they are very selective and vet people first. Aren’t they know for curating a certain type of clientele?

      Reply
      • M says:
        September 29, 2026 at 12:43 pm

        That’s what I thought, which is why the price doesn’t make sense. There are exclusive golf courses where membership is 6 figures, and that’s just one location!

    • TheWigletOfWails says:
      September 29, 2026 at 12:47 pm

      I don’t think it’s about exclusivity for her, but familiarity. She’s been a member long before she met Harry and the staff have always been good to her (and iirc Soho House was where their first and second dates took place). They protected her privacy then and they’re still protecting it now. Also I think Marcus is an executive for the SH group and he’s her best friend.

      Reply
  9. tamsin says:
    September 29, 2026 at 11:41 am

    Pilates is wonderful.

    Reply
  10. QuiteContrary says:
    September 29, 2026 at 11:54 am

    Give me my pool workout any day over pilates. But Meghan has always been in great shape, like Doria.

    Whatever Meghan is doing, I hope she’s happy and safe.

    Reply
  11. Gemini says:
    September 29, 2026 at 11:56 am

    Why so much emphasis on stress though? A lot of people want Meghan to be unhappy so if she does pilates it must be for stress relief.

    Reply
  12. NoBS Please says:
    September 29, 2026 at 2:39 pm

    This just shows how difficult things must be for Meghan, when she can’t even go to a Pilates class without worrying about what the other participants will leak to the press about her.

    Brace for endless made-up stories about her being “rude”, “bossy”, “impatient”, “a bully” towards others in the class, “chatty” if she says hello, “arrogant” if she doesn’t, and on and on.

    I’m delighted for her that she’s not doing any public engagements. I hope her and Harry’s various business ventures are enabling them to pay their way through their various expenses without her having to do much work anymore.

    She sure deserves a break!

    Reply

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