Duchess Meghan has been taking Reformer Pilates classes at Soho Farmhouse

The British press is desperate to see the Duchess of Sussex. As soon as the Sussexes arrived back in the UK a month ago, eager-beaver royal commentators gleefully predicted that Meghan would be attending public events and turning up to galas and making royal-style charity visits. She has not done any of that. From the outside looking in, it appears as if Meghan agreed to the UK move but only if she didn’t have to make any public appearances. The Princess of Protecting Her Peace, I guess. Well, the Sun had another “sighting” of Meghan – their sources claim that Meghan is now a regular at Soho Farmhouse’s Reformer Pilates classes.
The Duchess of Sussex is working off her stress with pilates classes at a posh private club. Insiders say Meghan, 45, had been attending sessions inside the venue’s “Wellness Barn” after moving back to the UK with Prince Harry, 42, and their two children.
The Duchess of Sussex is working off her stress with pilates classes at a posh private club. Insiders say Meghan, 45, had been attending sessions inside the venue’s “Wellness Barn” after moving back to the UK with Prince Harry, 42, and their two children.
It is said to “lower stress” and “sharpen your mind” as well as working on whole body strength and improving posture.
A source said of the classes at the Soho Farmhouse club in Oxfordshire: “Meghan absolutely loves reformer pilates. It’s a great way for her to unwind as well as make new friends in the area. Meghan has become a regular at the classes inside the Wellness Barn and she’s chatty and polite. Everyone in the classes gives her space. It’s a very tranquil setting and no one wants to disturb her peace.”
Membership for Soho Farmhouse, a mainstay of A-list stars, is £4,500 a year and includes access to over 50 clubs worldwide. Insiders say Meghan, previously seen in yoga positions in photos she shared online, has been seen at the luxury venue regularly over the past couple of weeks.
[From The Sun]
One of the other royalist predictions was that everyone in the Cotswolds would hate Meghan on sight and that no one would talk to her or whatever. When really, there’s been a noticeable excitement among the posh Cotswolds crowd, all of whom seem eager to tell the tabloids about their Meghan sightings. Not to mention all of those posh mums who screenshotted her WhatsApp message and sold it to the tabloids. Anyway, yeah – Meghan loves pilates and yoga. I’m sure she’s taking some of those classes and I’m not surprised that some Soho Farmhouse people are gossiping about her.
Archive photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News. Additional photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67260352
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
156795, Meghan Markle spectates from the stands on day ten of the US Open Tennis Championships. Queens, New York – Wednesday September 7, 2016. Photograph: Â© Ron Angle, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Photoshot): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE
-
-
156795, Meghan Markle spectates from the stands on day ten of the US Open Tennis Championships. Queens, New York – Wednesday September 7, 2016. Photograph: Â© Ron Angle, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Photoshot): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE
-
-
162812, Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle leaves Yoga in Toronto, Canada. Currently in a extreme weather alert for the Toronto area. Meghan was doing a Hot Yoga session that lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes. Toronto, Canada – Saturday March 11, 2017. CANADA OUT Photograph: Â© , PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Wellington, NEW ZEALAND – The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex attend a traditional welcome ceremony on the lawns of Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. Their Royal Highnesses enjoyed a hongi with the Governor-General’s Kuia and Kaumātua (Māori elders), before the pōwhiri, which included a haka performed by members of the New Zealand Armed Forces.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 27 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Auckland, NEW ZEALAND – The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex attend a dedication of a 20-hectare site to The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy. After unveiling the plaque they participated in a welly wanging contest with some local school children.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Natural History Museum gala performance of ‘The Wider Earth’ in support of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Karl Larsen / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I’m going to guess some intern at the Sun looked up what work out classes were available and picked one for this piece. I’d be happy if Meghan makes no public appearances in the UK. It’s what the British press deserves.
Exactly.
Probably. Anybody who would write–for publication!–this line: ‘…Meghan, previously seen in yoga positions in photos she shared online,…’ is just bad at their job.
You keep living and loving your life, Meghan! Give em hell by living well!!
Pilates is no joke. It looks like slow torture on that machine and that is an accurate impression. Running is my preference, it’s easier. Everything is easier.
I’d love to try a class but it looks painful. I need a beginner middle aged mom session.
Pilates is a great stretch and workout for your core.
Advanced pilates is no joke. I took an advanced class and was pretty cocky about it and had to crawl back to the changing room.
I’m a middle-aged mum with a Bad Back and reformer pilates has really helped me sort that out. It’s all worth the money and effort
I’m so happy Meghan is living her life on her terms.
I’m sure she has found some type of exercise class in England that she enjoys – that seems to be something she has always done (gone to group classes like that.) For my social anxiety, everything about a group class like reformer pilates sounds like a nightmare (from picking one off the schedule to walking in to the instructor….) oh man I’m getting cold sweats just thinking about it LOL. But those are my issues, not Meghan’s hahaha.
Is she going to classes at Soho? Maybe. Wherever she’s going, no one is sharing pictures or really any specific information.
She’s simply continuing the same life she’s led since 2020. No public appearances required.
This.
That’s what’s so weird about the tabloid coverage of Meghan. They insist she swans about every day in jewels and high fashion, surrounded by Netflix cameras and a retinue of downtrodden assistants, when their obsessive coverage of her has actually shown the opposite.
I took a Palates class for 3 years. Tough but well worth it. I had to travel too far for the class, therefore, I had to drop it. If one was held on my side of town, I would drop all my other classes and just attend palates. Such a good excercise.
You can’t find videos online?
I think there’s machinery involved, at least for the ‘reformer’ pilates. Not sure if there’s another kind, though.
Another example of the UK’s tabloid press insanity. I fail to see how this is any ones business, everyone is trying to cash in on any titbit about Meghan.
Membership is only 4,500 a year? Why do I get the feeling there is a missing zero. Doesn’t sound all that exclusive to me at that price.
I don’t think it’s an “anyone who can pay gets in” situation. At least I hope not. I’m certain they are very selective and vet people first. Aren’t they know for curating a certain type of clientele?
That’s what I thought, which is why the price doesn’t make sense. There are exclusive golf courses where membership is 6 figures, and that’s just one location!
I don’t think it’s about exclusivity for her, but familiarity. She’s been a member long before she met Harry and the staff have always been good to her (and iirc Soho House was where their first and second dates took place). They protected her privacy then and they’re still protecting it now. Also I think Marcus is an executive for the SH group and he’s her best friend.
Pilates is wonderful.
Give me my pool workout any day over pilates. But Meghan has always been in great shape, like Doria.
Whatever Meghan is doing, I hope she’s happy and safe.
Love, love, love swimming! I enjoy classes for this & that, but swimming’s my favorite.
Why so much emphasis on stress though? A lot of people want Meghan to be unhappy so if she does pilates it must be for stress relief.
This just shows how difficult things must be for Meghan, when she can’t even go to a Pilates class without worrying about what the other participants will leak to the press about her.
Brace for endless made-up stories about her being “rude”, “bossy”, “impatient”, “a bully” towards others in the class, “chatty” if she says hello, “arrogant” if she doesn’t, and on and on.
I’m delighted for her that she’s not doing any public engagements. I hope her and Harry’s various business ventures are enabling them to pay their way through their various expenses without her having to do much work anymore.
She sure deserves a break!