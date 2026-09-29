Trump is using taxpayer money for political campaign ads, which is illegal

The midterms are on November 3, just five weeks away, with early voting beginning October 24. There are lots of dark forces working to rig the system, and we’re all sick of feeling like Charlie Brown with the football. But rather than feeling defeated, those are just reasons why it’s more important than ever to show up and vote! Speaking of dark forces, Wannabe Dictator Trump just released three ads ahead of the midterms. They’re all recycled material, from previous presidential campaign ads or more recent America 250 events (edited to eliminate the sad-sack energy of the real events). And all of them center Trump. Because of course Don still believes he’s an asset to Republican campaigns, instead of just the ass dragging everyone down. But here’s the rub: we the taxpayers paid for these asinine propaganda videos, to the tune of over $1 million (at least). At the bottom of each ad it says, “Paid for by the U.S. Government,” which is absolutely illegal. So much so, that even Republicans (including Senator
Foghorn Leghorn Kennedy!) are condemning the move.
The ads appear to be part of a campaign blitz ahead of the November midterms, in which the GOP is hoping to defend its majorities in Congress.
Some lawmakers, including from his own Republican Party, are raising concerns with Trump and the White House over the advertisements. Asked about the ads by CBS News on Sunday, Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana said: “I don’t think any public official, including President Trump or Kristi Noem or John Kennedy, should spend public money on private ads for themselves.” (Kennedy was referring to former Homeland Security Secretary Soem, who came under fire for spending $220 million on an advertising campaign for border security.)
When asked about the “Love Me” ad, Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina said that the use of taxpayer money was reminiscent of the far-right former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. “It’s inappropriate,” Tillis told reporters.
Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican and a vocal Trump critic, posted on social media about the “Final Battle” ad: “Don’t worry, using taxpayer dollars to run ominous campaign ads of the President has been done before and is completely legal… in banana republics.”
…But the White House has defended the ads—which it called, in a Sept. 25 press release, “public service announcements.” A White House official told TIME Friday that the ads weren’t political, didn’t have a call to action, and that the President wasn’t on the ballot.
A spokesperson instead said that the ads were “about reminding Americans to love their country and understand what makes it worth defending, at home, at our borders, and abroad.”
Since the 1950s, yearly funding bills—including the appropriations measure the President recently signed—routinely ban the use of taxpayer funds for “publicity or propaganda.”
The Government Accountability Office, which investigates how appropriated funds are spent, has interpreted this to refer to material that is “purely partisan,” “self-aggrandizing,” or “covert.” But it also noted that administrations may need to advocate or defend their policies.
…“When prior Administrations utilized the airwaves, it was called ‘public education,’” the Trump White House said. “When this Administration promotes pride in our country, many of those same voices call it ‘propaganda.’”
Remember that 2006 movie Stranger Than Fiction, where Maggie Gyllenhaal plays a baker not paying a portion of her taxes so as not to fund the nefarious actions of the government she disapproves of? It wasn’t a great film, but that one character trait sure resonates today. (Note: at this point I am legally obligated to state clearly and unequivocally that no one at CB is advocating for fudging your taxes.) I mean really, a PSA? A PSA?? Only if that stands for propaganda slop ads. These blowhard videos could not be more “self-aggrandizing” if they tried! Also, how can the White House claim these ads are not political, when some of them are mere reruns of Trump campaign ads… when he was running for political office?! I know I know, I’m the fool for trying to find any semblance of logic from the
Trump-Vance Sadistic-Incompetent Administration. What’s more, I don’t need this White House to remind me to love my country. I do that on my own — which is why I always vote, and vote BLUE.
You can check if you’re registered to vote HERE, and you can look up your state’s registration deadlines HERE. We know what happens when we don’t show up; we don’t know what may happen when we do show up.
Screenshots from MS NOW and CBS Mornings on YouTube
Propaganda slop ads is a perfect description.
I have to ask a,question.
Where are the Democrats? Why all we hear is the Orange Lunatic?
Because he’s unfortunately POTUS has grabbed control of government funds (that POTUS isn’t allowed to directly control but Congress has just rolled over and allowed it) he’s using our tax dollars to fund ads about himself, to enrich himself, and he’s constantly saying, doing outrageous shit that the news media blasts everywhere and we all keep watching and clicking, feeding the media owners’ piles of cash?
I’m following 3 Democratic senate campaigns – Texas, Georgia, and Michigan – and they are campaigning hard. James Talarico in Texas is fighting hard and bringing people together on both sides, and he could conceivably win. Jon Ossoff in Georgia will not only win he will hopefully be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2028. Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan is brilliant and scrappy, and has excellent policy proposals; I pray he wins.
Those are three examples of very disciplined, campaigns being run by three candidates who are fantastic at communicating with their constituencies.
I’m really impressed with all three of these men and the campaigns they’re running. El Sayed and Ossoff (yes, please let him be the 2028 candidate!) are the kind of scrappers that the Democrats have needed for quite some time and have shown that they know how to artfully hit Trump and the other Republicans where it hurts. And I love how Talarico has made the “kill ’em with kindness” thing work for him (of course, it helps that Paxton is the absolute scum of the earth in every conceivable way and basically a walking attack ad against himself).
Also: If there are any other candidates out there that could use donations/help from those of us in securely blue areas, do share!
We live in an attention economy that greatly benefits the party that is entirely devoid of morality, obsessed with going viral, and in a constant competition to out vice-signal each other in order to gain Trump’s approval. The main stream media does not like to cover rational politicians who are quietly working hard to help the American people. See: my senator Elizabeth Warren who recently introduced the most ambitious housing bill (w/ a Republican co-sponsor) our country has seen in decades. I wish there were more Dems in Congress who were as productive as she is but I also wish we would acknowledge the Dems who are taking bold initiatives to address income inequality. Some of them are actually working for us but the media would rather cover Trump’s latest AI slopshit ad.
“aMeRiCa wILL nEvEr bE a coMMuniSt cOunTry” he says on Trump State Media.
And let’s not forget the government stake in Oracle & other companies…
“America will never be a Communist country,” as he rolls out the red carpet for Putin and Xi.
The latest reporting per HIS OWN AMBASSADOR TO CHINA is that Trump was willing to sell arms to Xi Jinping. So like, definitely not expelling the warmongers (he officially IS one) and maybe selling arms to the commies????
Keep playing that ad please. I love to see him reminding everyone that he broke all of his empty promises.
That’s what I thought when I saw his propaganda ad getting played during football on Fox on Sunday. He’s just listing all the promises he broke. God he’s surrounded by incompetent, clueless sycophants.
My husband asked why he’s got a campaign commercial when he’s not campaigning. I said, 1.) He is extremely unpopular right now. 2.) His handlers probably did that so Donnie can see himself on the tv and feel real good about himself.
“Hey Americans, yes I know I have a $415M war chest but I just thought I’d take YOUR money and use it to make a campaign ad that reminds everyone who voted for me what a fucking failure I am”.
TBH it feels like they’re trolling us–it’s just so unbelievably stupid.
And the WH claims that it’s a “public government PSA” so it doesn’t violate The Hatch Act. Yeah ok, dudes.
“Dear Donald Trump: We The American People want you to know that we literally hate you.” thankyouforyourattentiontothismatter
We’re in the Era of Nincompoops, I swear. They can’t even crime competently. Any video PSA put out by the US government will say something along the lines of ‘brought to you by the US Department of Health and Human Services’ or from the ‘Ad Council in partnership with the USDA’ or ‘A Public Service of the Forest Service USDA and your local State Forests’ NOT ‘paid for by the US Government’. Printed material always comes from the Government Printing Office (GPO) in Pueblo, Colorado but does NOT say ‘paid for by the US Government’. I really hate that our government was taken over by idiots.