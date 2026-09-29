Alyson Hannigan’s 14-year-old daughter copied her whole face

Alyson Hannigan and Keeva recently and working on a sewing project when Keeva was a child
This is just a cute story about a selfie Alyson Hannigan posted with her 14-year-old daughter, Keeva. I love seeing stories about celebrities with their older kids and I especially love it when you can see how much the kids take after their parents. Alyson is somehow 52 years old, she must use sunscreen every day, and she’s been married to actor Alexis Denisof, 60, for 23 years! They actually met on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. (So Sarah Michelle Gellar isn’t the only Buffy alum with a long-lasting marriage.) Alyson and Alexis have two children together: daughters Keeva, 14, and Satyana, 17.

Alyson was last in the movie Solo Mio, a romcom with Kevin James that came out earlier this year. She plays a side character and you can see her in the trailer. It looks really cute. I will watch it when it’s free on streaming. She competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2023 and placed fifth.

In her post to Instagram, Alyson shared that selfie with Keeva from a Jellycat event they went to together. DuckDuckGo (it works better than Google, make the switch now) tells me that Jellycats are popular kids’ stuffed toys, but they’re not the same as squishy toys. Alyson also showed her supercute Jellycat-themed nails which Satyana did for her. They look professional. I checked out Alyson’s Instagram and she’s really into crafting so Satyana must have inherited that trait while Keeva inherited Alyson’s whole face! Anyway this is a reminder that there are wholesome non-nepo celebrity families.

Alyson Hannigan,Alexis Denisof,Satyana Marie Denisof,Keeva Jane Denisof, June 12, 2019

Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof's family via Instagram

Photos credit: PacificCoastNews/Avalon and via Instagram

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7 Responses to “Alyson Hannigan’s 14-year-old daughter copied her whole face”

  1. Kitten says:
    September 29, 2026 at 9:09 am

    Such a cute family. It’s always so fun when one kid takes after one parent and the other kid takes after the other parent.

    Satyana def looks more like her dad with the skin tone and face shape and Keeva is Alyson’s mini me.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    September 29, 2026 at 9:19 am

    I see Alexis. The red hair and maybe eyebrows are Alyson.

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    September 29, 2026 at 10:51 am

    OMG Alyson hasn’t aged.

    Reply
  4. SarahCS says:
    September 29, 2026 at 11:33 am

    I also back switching to DuckDuckGo. I have it on my computer and phone now.

    But yeah, that picture is uncanny! I’m so happy for her that she seems to have a solid marriage and be in a good place.

    Reply
  5. Ariel says:
    September 29, 2026 at 12:13 pm

    I know Buffy was just a show, but I’m saying it here – Alyson Hannigan is obviously a vampire.
    Why hasn’t she aged?

    Reply
  6. Flamingo says:
    September 29, 2026 at 3:23 pm

    OK that is some Freaky Friday shenanigans going on.

    Alyson doesn’t even look like she has had any work done. Just natural youthfulness she forever looks 34 to me.

    Reply

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