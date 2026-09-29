

This is just a cute story about a selfie Alyson Hannigan posted with her 14-year-old daughter, Keeva. I love seeing stories about celebrities with their older kids and I especially love it when you can see how much the kids take after their parents. Alyson is somehow 52 years old, she must use sunscreen every day, and she’s been married to actor Alexis Denisof, 60, for 23 years! They actually met on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. (So Sarah Michelle Gellar isn’t the only Buffy alum with a long-lasting marriage.) Alyson and Alexis have two children together: daughters Keeva, 14, and Satyana, 17.

Alyson was last in the movie Solo Mio, a romcom with Kevin James that came out earlier this year. She plays a side character and you can see her in the trailer. It looks really cute. I will watch it when it’s free on streaming. She competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2023 and placed fifth.

In her post to Instagram, Alyson shared that selfie with Keeva from a Jellycat event they went to together. DuckDuckGo (it works better than Google, make the switch now) tells me that Jellycats are popular kids’ stuffed toys, but they’re not the same as squishy toys. Alyson also showed her supercute Jellycat-themed nails which Satyana did for her. They look professional. I checked out Alyson’s Instagram and she’s really into crafting so Satyana must have inherited that trait while Keeva inherited Alyson’s whole face! Anyway this is a reminder that there are wholesome non-nepo celebrity families.