Kids’ squishy toys are being seized by the TSA at US airports



Squishy toys are all the rage among Gen Alpha right now. Squishmallows are the current king of the stuffed animal game. Gel-filled Goo Jit Zu figures took over the action-figure front last year. My kids were really into those, but I banned them after my son poked a hole in one and the goopy gel got everywhere. This year’s new “it” squishy toys come from NeeDoh. They’re also filled with gel, but come in different shapes and sizes, and are designed for sensory play.

While kids may love these types of toys, the US government does not approve them all for traveling. Gel or liquid-filled toys like NeeDoh are causing issues at airport security because they fall under the same 3.4-ounce liquid rule for cosmetics. Kids are getting them confiscated by TSA. From Yahoo! Life:

Celine Trang’s 9-year-old daughter, Cassie, packed her own “I’m bored on the plane bag” — mostly squishies — for their trip to Puerto Rico in June. The sensory toys are popular with kids in part because they keep hands busy and can take the edge off boredom or anxiety during travel.

Cassie was going to see her best friend, so she brought her new large butter squishy, which was rare and hard to find. Trang made sure all liquids in both their carry-ons were under 3.4 oz., as she always did. So when they went through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening at Charleston International Airport, she was confused when Cassie’s bag was pulled aside.

“The TSA agent told us the large butter squishy couldn’t come on the plane because the contents inside are considered a liquid,” Trang tells Yahoo. “She explained that people sometimes empty squishies and replace the contents with other substances.”

Trang understood the rule, but in that moment, she was thinking, “We have 20 minutes to board, and this is a child’s toy.” Meanwhile, Cassie “was on the verge of tears,” having “her heart set on showing that squishy to her best friend.”

Flying with kids can already be stressful. An unexpected dilemma over a favorite toy only adds to it.

As the clock ticked down, Trang gave her daughter two choices: surrender the squishy to the agent or go to guest services to ship it home. Cassie chose the latter, and a TSA agent and security guard escorted them outside the checkpoint, where they shoved it in a box and mailed it home.

They made the flight, but Trang says, “I had no idea beforehand that squishies could be flagged. There should be more awareness before families get to the airport. Parents shouldn’t have to find out at the checkpoint with a crying child and a boarding clock ticking.”

And, yes, this is happening as Gen Alpha is fully immersed in a squishy era, while TSA classifies the gel- and liquid-filled sensory toys under the same 3.4-oz. limit used for lotions and shampoos. TikTok is filled with videos of kids crying, faced with the same dilemma as Cassie.

Author E.K. McCoy was traveling with about $250 worth of the holy grail of squishies — NeeDoh — in her backpack in June when TSA stopped her at Florida’s Melbourne Orlando International Airport. She and her sisters have six kids, ages 8 to 13, who had been looking for the viral toys, and McCoy was excited to score enough so that every child would get one ahead of their get-together. Then, her backpack got flagged.

“They said that because they can’t hold their shape, they are a ‘threat,'” McCoy tells Yahoo. “Yes, that was their exact wording.”

McCoy says her options were to go back and check her bag or to surrender the NeeDohs to TSA. She had the time, so she chose option one — at an additional cost of $75. She later made a PSA TikTok for other parents “because I have an 11-year-old and I know how heartbroken she’d be if she lost her viral toy that we had been searching months to find and had to pay a ridiculous amount of money for.”

In August, TSA issued new guidance for gel-filled toys. If a toy appears to contain 3.4 ounces or less of gel or liquid, it can go in a carry-on as long as it follows the 3-1-1 rule. It must fit in one clear, quart-size resealable bag along with your other liquids, gels and aerosols. Larger gel-filled toys should be placed in checked luggage.

There’s an important addendum, however — and one that’s enough for me to say: Check it. “The final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint,” TSA states.

The agency claims it doesn’t want to see any teary tots either.

“It’s not NeeDoh for us to see any kid cry,” the agency said in a cheeky Facebook post. “If your child’s toys are filled with more than 3.4 oz. of gel, put them in a checked bag.”