Lili Reinhart paid homage to so many famous Y2K rom-com dresses



Lili Reinhart’s new romantic comedy, The Love Hypothesis, is out on Prime Video on September 23. It’s adapted from Ali Hazelwood’s debut novel of the same name and co-stars Tom Bateman. The fashion for her press tour has been so much fun. Y2K fashion is all the rage lately, so Lili and her stylist, Ib Abdel Nasser, have been paying homage to some iconic looks, particularly famous rom-com dresses. It’s been quite the walk down memory lane.

Lili kicked off her nostalgia fest during a press event in Brazil on September 6. She wore a recreation of Kate Hudson’s famous Carolina Herrera yellow dress from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and frosted it with a pair of ZYDO Italy drop earrings. I love the earrings and the dress fits her like a glove.

While in New York City on September 18, Lili paid tribute to Sandra Bullock’s famous lavender Hervé Léger dress from Miss Congeniality in a custom lilac Hervé Léger mini dress by Michelle Ochs with matching strappy sandals. She looked spectacular. Sandra noticed it and commented, “Stunning! Now all you need is a crown🗽and a stunt mat to break your fall 🤣💜.” No lies detected. (Side note: I saw Practical Magic 2 last weekend and loved it.)

Lili Reinhart paid homage to Sandra Bullock’s iconic bandage dress from “Miss Congeniality” while stepping out for “The Love Hypothesis” press, and the look caught the attention of Miss Congeniality herself! 💜 📸: Getty; "Miss Congeniality” pic.twitter.com/H3Si9m7tAU — Page Six (@PageSix) September 21, 2026

On September 7, Lili wore a custom Rodarte gown to the German premiere. This dress was inspired by Drew Barrymore’s Ever After gown. It’s an overall gorgeous look and a well-done update, but I don’t like the detached sleeves.

In honor of her 30th birthday on September 13, Lili stepped out in a lacy Fleur du Mal slip dress and coat inspired by Jennifer Garner’s look in 13 Going on 30. The dress is darker than the movie version, but she’s wearing the same archival polka-dot Nanette Lepore coat from the film. I’ve had a coat like this in my closet for 20+ years. I haven’t parted with it because I’ve always held out hope that it would be back in style. Make it happen, Lili.

Finally, on September 21, Lili wore the Blumarine S/S 2002 dress from Rebe Archive that Brittany Murphy wore in Uptown Girls. I love that Lili paid tribute to Brittany! This dress reminded me of when Blake Lively wore Britney Spears’ floral dress. Both dresses are so much of their era. Lili really pulled it off.