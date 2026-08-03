A ‘Clueless’ limited series starring Alicia Silverstone is coming to Paramount+



In October 2018, we learned that plans for a Clueless remake were in the works. That remake morphed into a series centered around Stacey Dash’s Dionne. It then pivoted to become a Cher-centric sequel that Peacock passed on earlier this year. From November 2018 to January 2019, Clueless: The Musical, a jukebox musical written by Amy Heckerling, had a limited off-Broadway run. Heckerling intended to move it to Broadway, but the pandemic derailed those plans.

Fast-forward a few years, and the Clueless revival is back on. The musical was reworked with original songs by KT Tunstall and Glenn Slater and opened on the West End last year. Meanwhile, the series that Peacock passed on is getting a second life at Paramount+. Alicia Silverstone is back as Cher, Heckerling will serve as EP, and filming will begin in Los Angeles next year. Here’s more from Deadline:

The Clueless sequel series starring Alicia Silverstone has a new home — and a greenlight. Paramount+ has picked up the project, from Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Jordan Weiss and CBS Studios, as a limited series. Filming is slated to begin in Los Angeles in 2027. This marks a homecoming for Clueless, which is a Paramount IP. The series is a sequel to the cult-classic 1995 Paramount Pictures teen comedy film starring Silverstone. She will reprise her role as the Beverly Hills’ it-girl Cher Horowitz and will serve as an executive producer on the sequel, which is an eventized, limited series version of the project that was previously in development at Peacock. The general concept has remained the same: Picking up 30 years after the original film, beloved Beverly Hills icon Cher Horowitz (Silverstone) has figured out a lot: She’s successful in business and has mastered motherhood — that is, until her daughter’s high school years, and Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel “clueless” all over again. “Clueless is coming home,” said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. “Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit and relentless optimism, helping make Clueless a box office hit and instant pop culture classic. We’re especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city’s exceptional talent and crews.” Last summer, the film marked its 30th anniversary with a 35mm screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which reunited the original cast and Heckerling. Clueless was also recently added to the US National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

[From Deadline]

A sequel series that focuses on Cher as a mother makes more sense than a modern-day movie remake, especially since Cher’s own mom died when she was a baby. There’s a lot to work from there. A few years ago, I would have groaned about a reboot, but sequels like Scrubs, Elle, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice have softened me on them. I’m also really looking forward to Practical Magic 2 and Romy and Michele 2. Maybe it’s my age, or maybe the constant barrage of reboots has finally broken me, but I’m just craving nostalgia.

I can’t believe Clueless celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. I remember seeing it in theaters just before I started middle school. I didn’t understand a lot of the references at the time, but I still loved it. A few years ago, I rewatched Clueless, 10 Things I Hate About You, Now and Then, and Mean Girls. They’re all definitely products of their time, but still generally hold up. Speaking of, I predict we’ll get a Mean Girls series reboot with Lindsay Lohan before the 2020s are over. Tina Fey can protest all she wants, but it’s a beloved property and the 2024 Mean Girls remake didn’t do well. It’s only a matter of time before we get one.