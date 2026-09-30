Mikey Madison wore Standing Ground to ‘The Social Reckoning’ UK premiere

When Mikey Madison won the Best Actress Oscar last year, she managed to get through the entire award season without one major fashion statement or signature style moment. It was wild! It was just one forgettable look after another. To be fair, she never looked bad and she never wore some hideous mullet dress or anything. But she’s lovely with a nice figure, and I kept waiting for some Hollywood stylist to say “I’ve got you, babygirl, let’s find you a good Vivienne Westwood.” After she won the Oscar, she signed on to two brand ambassadorships: Dior and Tiffany & Co. Thus far, those two brands have not gotten their money’s worth out Mikey! She barely leaves her house, much less attends events clad in Dior and Tiffany jewels.
So you would think, okay, well she’s got her first big post-Anora promotional tour, of course she’ll wear Dior everywhere, right? Wrong. Last night was the first premiere for Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning, in London. Mikey plays the real-life Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. Mikey ended up wearing a British label, Standing Ground, from the fall collection. I really dislike this?? This yellow/chartreuse isn’t right with Mikey’s coloring, the fabric-beading looks low-class and I really dislike the high neckline.
Mikey was joined on the red carpet with her costar Jeremy Allen White and writer/director Aaron Sorkin, who looked like the second coming of Tan Mom. Jeremy Strong – who plays Mark Zuckerberg – did not attend the London premiere. There are rumors that Strong’s ultra-Method acting was not appreciated by his costars in this film, but I think Strong is probably used to that by now.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I like the design of Mikey’s dress from the knees downwards… but that’s all I’ve got. Agree on every other point!
Jeremy looks like a smartened up janitor, I am disappointed for him.
As for Aaron Sorkin.. I have never seen a picture of him until now, my goodness. Holy spray tan.
Will someone who is better at fashion than Me explain what’s up with the black thing at the top of her dress?
Also, perhaps it is due to the week we are having societally, but I would cover my drinks around either of those guys.
She found a record on the ground and her purse isn’t big enough.
🤷♀️
I don’t think fashion can explain this. It’s haphazard and bad. I can’t imagine the sketches are any better.
Can she breathe in that?🫤🫤🫤
The fabric is horrible. It reminds me of a cheap bath rug at a bargain house. Agree with the color not working with her fair, cool skin tone. And that black bit on top…WTH??? The dress would be lovely without that, and in a sleek, drapey, metal toned blue-gray, w/out those pom-poms!
Sorkin…man has he gone downhill, looks-wise. His suit doesn’t fit (reminds me of Chucky’s suits lately) and OMG that fake tan!!! He looks like “Magda” in “Something About Mary”. Who told him this is a good look??
As for JAW, He just needs a bow-tie, and he could be a stand in for Bill Nye the Science Guy. WHY is he wearing a gray looking lab coat? He looks so sloppy IMO.
All fashion fails.
That dress is wearing Mikey more than she’s wearing it.
Yeah, I think Mickey doesn’t leave the house because it is expensive to. She signed those ambassador deals so she can keep the ‘working artist ‘ facade going. Oscar or not, I think she overplayed how in demand she would be.
What’s happening with Aaron Sorkin’s skin? Did he fall always in the tanning booth???
I’m going to date myself here but:
Holy George Hamilton, Sorkin!
Also the fact that his skin nearly matches his worn brown shoes while his suit,, tie are monochromatic in a different, greyish, brown makes his body disappear and his face, hands, feet pull focus in an unbalanced way.
The dress looks like one of those super absorbent dish towels you buy at an MLM party that your friend hosts at her house.
Issa no for me dawg
She looks lovely and I actually really like the dress, but for once something needs to be lower? It looks like she can’t move her arms.
Yikes! No. She’s so beautiful but this dress just looks gimmicky and it overpowers her. Jeremy looks like he’s still on “Shameless.”