Mikey Madison wore Standing Ground to ‘The Social Reckoning’ UK premiere

When Mikey Madison won the Best Actress Oscar last year, she managed to get through the entire award season without one major fashion statement or signature style moment. It was wild! It was just one forgettable look after another. To be fair, she never looked bad and she never wore some hideous mullet dress or anything. But she’s lovely with a nice figure, and I kept waiting for some Hollywood stylist to say “I’ve got you, babygirl, let’s find you a good Vivienne Westwood.” After she won the Oscar, she signed on to two brand ambassadorships: Dior and Tiffany & Co. Thus far, those two brands have not gotten their money’s worth out Mikey! She barely leaves her house, much less attends events clad in Dior and Tiffany jewels.

So you would think, okay, well she’s got her first big post-Anora promotional tour, of course she’ll wear Dior everywhere, right? Wrong. Last night was the first premiere for Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning, in London. Mikey plays the real-life Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. Mikey ended up wearing a British label, Standing Ground, from the fall collection. I really dislike this?? This yellow/chartreuse isn’t right with Mikey’s coloring, the fabric-beading looks low-class and I really dislike the high neckline.

Mikey was joined on the red carpet with her costar Jeremy Allen White and writer/director Aaron Sorkin, who looked like the second coming of Tan Mom. Jeremy Strong – who plays Mark Zuckerberg – did not attend the London premiere. There are rumors that Strong’s ultra-Method acting was not appreciated by his costars in this film, but I think Strong is probably used to that by now.