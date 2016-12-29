Zendaya: ‘Would I have this role if I were a darker-skinned black woman? No.’

Zendaya covers the new issue of Allure. The photoshoot is really nice, although it’s pretty much a typical “young Hollywood in LA” vibe. Still, maybe it’s good to see a young African-American woman in that kind of editorial, the kind they would usually do with someone like Kate Hudson or Bella Thorne. As for the interview, Zendaya was given a lot of space to talk about cultural appropriation, her plans for future domination, and a lot more. Here’s something I learned about her: she’s the breadwinner for her family. That bugs me and makes me think of her differently. While I’ve always thought that at 20 years old, she was wise beyond her years and isn’t that a great thing? Now I think she’s wise beyond her years because she had to be, because she supports her family. You can read the full Allure piece here. Some highlights:
Her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. “Plenty of people are like, ‘Why is she still on Disney Channel?’ Well, I waited and waited for the right part, and now I get to be in Spider- Man.”
Her new LA mansion: “Everything has been a climb. And I’ve been able to take my family and friends with me. I came from humble beginnings. I’ve never had a pool before. I’ve never lived in a house this beautiful. I appreciate everything so much more because everything I have has been worked for.”
She’s not much for cliques or squads, nor does she like to party: “I’m nice and cool with everybody, but not a lot of people know me very well. I have a very tight-knit circle. I’m just not a social butterfly. I’d rather be home with my family. I’ve never had a desire to drink.”
Supporting her family: “There is so much stress in my life. I’ve got family, a lot of people that depend on me and need me. I try to take care of everybody and sometimes that drives you crazy—you want everybody to be OK, and you’re like, Jesus, am I OK?”
Does she even want to be famous? “Eh, I don’t know. Sometimes I do; sometimes I don’t. You just see so many people who are miserable here. It’s like, Why? It’s OK to be focused, but I can’t get to a point where I don’t like what I’m doing. It’s gotta be fun and creative and good.”
She loves the red carpet though: “I love to slay a red carpet. When I step on one, I’m a different person like Sasha Fierce and Beyoncé. Honestly, I walk like an old man—the Coleman Trudge. On the red carpet, I’m this dainty, slow, elegant gazelle.”
The beef with Giuliana Rancic about her dreadlocks. “This is way bigger than a beef between us. I heard about the comment through Twitter, and my first reaction was angry—I got really mad. Then I realized this has nothing to do with us. It was one small look into an overall misconception about a large group of people. I got all of these pictures from women wearing locs. I made it my Twitter header, and that became empowering. It became something very positive. It allowed us to talk about things that make us uncomfortable… I think that was a big moment not just for me but for women of color. It’s a step in the right direction. But we have a long way to go.”
Guilt about her success: “I ask myself, Would I get the same opportunities—would I have this role or that role—if I were a darker-skinned black woman? And the answer is no. But the real thing is how do you take what you’ve been given and use it to better the situations of people that are your peers, your brothers and sisters?”
I completely understand what she’s saying about her success as a mixed race woman in the industry, and the comparison to the missed opportunities for some darker-skinned women. But just the fact that Zendaya is bringing it up in an Allure interview is great. She shouldn’t feel guilty about who she is and the success she has, because honestly, the success she has as a mixed race woman is still profoundly unsettling to so many racists, bigots and trolls. More power to her. As for Zendaya financially supporting her family and not even knowing if she wants this… typical child star stuff. I hope she keeps her head on straight. Her parents do sound a lot more grounded than, say, the Lohans. But it’s still going to cause issues down the road.
Photos courtesy of Allure.
Good for her for acknowledging that colorism exists. The more we as black women talk about stuff like this with each other, the better it can get in the long run. I don’t know how I feel about talking about this subject in this magazine, but that is another topic altogether.
I think she will be fine in the long run because she seems to have a solid head on her shoulders and is aware of the larger world around her. She just needs to find the balance between family and work. She is old enough now to start setting boundaries (whether they be emotional or financial) with her family members about what she can and cannot do for them. The test is whether or not she is willing to put up those boundaries for herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a black woman too but I think the larger issue is biracial actresses such as zendaya, who is half white and half black, taking roles that are meant for black Women. Full black Women. With two black parents.
That may not be the case here but it usually is, starting with the most famous one, halle berry (whom I actually like ).
And cue someone saying “well they look black”.First of all, that is not the point. Second, look up a color chart or better yet, use your own eyes and you’ll see most are right smack in the middle of their parents like most of us, meaning they don’t look anymore one race than the other, that’s just what we have been trained to think.
I actually thought zendaya was Thai before I knew her race.
I had no idea she was half black let alone black period. She looks Thai, Vietnamese, to me.
Anywho, lets start with giving black Women roles meant for them no matter what their skin shade then we can go deeper with hiring dark skinned black Women as well. But this whole thing sounds strange coming from someone who isn’t even a black woman!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope your comment doesn’t get deleted, because it raises a lot of issues we struggle with in the black community and I’d like to see the dialogue that evolves.
First, Zendaya identifies as a black woman, so for you to say that this is coming “from someone who isn’t even a black woman” is strange, to say the least.
Second, I get your point about roles that are meant for “black” people being given to those who do not look black. It is a pet peeve for me as well when I see a show or movie where there are two black parents and then a bi-racial child (the Cosbys, My Wife and Kids, Black-ish, etc.) And it’s like, “wait a minute, we have EYES!” It’s like casting directors in Hollywood don’t know what fully black (as opposed to bi-racial) people look like. It’s as if, as long as someone has melanin of any degree, they are “black.”
Last, I’m glad someone – anyone – is speaking about colorism. No, Zendaya wouldn’t be in her position if she were dark. Glad she acknowledges it.
She’s awesome and I wish her much success.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also love that she acknowledges colorism. It’s very real and it definitely needs to be discussed instead of overlooked.
“I don’t know how I feel about talking about this subject in this magazine, but that is another topic altogether.”
^^ THIS. As a sidenote, I agree with what you’re saying about Allure as well… when I was a teenager I had a subscription to that magazine for a few years and I was shocked to see that they rarely if ever featured anyone who looked like me. My mom encouraged me to write to them, and I did this 3 times. This magazine calls itself “The Beauty Expert” but they only showed one type of beauty. I remember finally seeing Mariah Carey on the front page after a year and thinking to myself “well.. that’s a start.” Maybe Zendaya’s comments will be eye opening for writers and readers of Allure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=76X4JvjpXug
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There A LOT of child breadwinners who dont have a fraction of this maturity. And a few ordinary teens with it. I think she was always going to be a self aware individual, fame just gives her the platform to showcase it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get how Zendaya got any parts with her lacking acting talents and lacking skills. Look at her pictures: Just opening your mouth as if you were going down on your knees in front of a man with his trousers down …… in my books that isn’t enough and she does that in any pic.
Btw. does she ever close her mouth? Every pic has the same mime and the same pose. Is that skills nowadays?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know we are on a Celebitchy but damn… And somehow, I don’t think you would dare write the same things about Kristen Stewart or Emma Watson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is my legit opinion of her acting skills and my legit opinion of her pictures.
Do you think that Meryl Streep or Diane Keaton would ever be caught in such a pose with the mouth opened in a sexually suggestive manner?
The only “sexy” pics of a brilliant actress I know are from Charlotte Rampling and in those pics she looks like an attacking predator and not like being the prey as Zendaya does.
google Rampling nude and you will see:
https://www.google.com/search?q=rampling+nude&client=firefox-b-ab&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjLlNi5uZnRAhVMcVAKHS_eC48Q_AUICCgB&biw=1833&bih=940
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow… That is harsh and unnecessary. This young woman hasn’t done anything to anyone and has been working her tail off to be successful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Judging acting skills is harsh and unnecessary?
Judging official photo poses is harsh and unnecessary?
Whatever “art” Zendaya puts out there purposefully and intentionally can be judged as such. That is exactly what free speech is about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First of all this has nothing to do with free speech, so you can miss me with that bs.
Second what is harsh and unnecessary is saying she f*cked for the success she has so far. You know that so don’t start playing around now. This girl has a few endorsement deals, is on Disney Channel and in Spiderman, you don’t exactly have to be Meryl Streep to pull it off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eponymous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she has a good financial advisor – someone outside the family because that many could be gone in an instant if she isn’t careful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something about her annoys me. I’m not sure what it is. I think I get the same feeling with any very young star who is touted as being so much more mature than her peers.
I was like that in a lot of ways. I didnt have a cushy upbringing. I grew up early in a lot of ways. I never partied. I spoke intelligently. But I can tell you – while keeping it together and coming off as mature for my age I still was a teen/young adult and I was BSing most of it. I tend to think these stars are doing the same. Just because they’re not stumbling out of clubs and they can say the right things doesn’t mean they’re actually as mature as they come off.
I don’t really understand her quote about staying with Disney either. If she had been taking other roles would she not still have gotten the Spider-Man one? Would she still not have had the same look and been the same age? I don’t see how a little more exposure would have hurt her chances. Not that she should just jump at every role presented but still. It seemed strange.
I really don’t like the photos. Which is a shame because you can tell she’s a very pretty girl. But the slack mouthed photos are foolish. It wouldn’t even have been so bad as one but both major photos are that same expression.she looks half disgusted half recovering from crying. It’s just so odd looking. But its hit a point where it seems that 75% of the celebs are making that face in shoots lately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get the Spider Man quote. You’ve got a limited amount of time and resources, and what you choose not to do often matters just as much as what you do. I’m assuming she means she was offered a bunch of roles that weren’t strategic for her.
As for the maturity bit. I basically raised my siblings. I was doing my parents’ taxes by the time I was in middle school. She probably has a lot of life skills that most of her peers don’t have, but she probably doesn’t have other skills that come from being allowed to grow up in a secure and supportive environment. Like everything else, it’s a tradeoff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought both her parents were teachers? She may make more money than them but I don’t think she’s financially holding them together. She just bought her own house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her cool, calm mature demeanor makes me sad for her. So young and so pressured. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems like she’s got a good head on her shoulders, but I always feel so uneasy every time I read somebody who started out before they were an adult saying that they’re supporting their family or that their family sacrificed a lot for them (see also: Millie Bobby Brown). Not every child star ends up a wreck obviously, but it’s still a lot of emotional responsibility.
Report this comment as spam or abuse