Andrew Lloyd Webber compared Rihanna to an ill-conceived impulse purchase

The story of Rihanna’s “discovery” in Barbados has always been gossip fodder. I’ve heard people swear up and down that Jay-Z secretly “discovered” Rihanna in Barbados… but not while she was singing. I also find the whole idea of someone being “discovered” to be sort of outdated, especially in this case, because it feels like we’re using coded, racialized language, like it took white folks coming to a “savage” island for Rihanna to be “discovered.” In any case, the official story is that a 15-year-old Rihanna was discovered while performing with her girl group in Barbados in 2003. She was discovered by American producer and songwriter Evan Rogers and a year later she had her “Pon de Replay” demo sent out to labels and once Jay-Z heard the demo, he signed her to Def Jam that day.

But there could have been another story of Rihanna’s discovery. Before Rogers ever came around, apparently Andrew Lloyd Webber took a vacation in Barbados too. And he heard her sing. And he thought about “bringing her back.” This is the creepy way he explained it:

King of musicals Andrew Lloyd Webber has said that he discovered Rihanna while on holiday but chose not to “bring her back” to the UK. In an interview on Good Morning Britain this week, Lloyd Webber explained how he had stumbled upon the global star while she was singing karaoke at the Sandy Lane resort in Barbados 12 years ago, but he and his creative partner, Nigel Wright, decided not to follow their impulses although she sounded “very, very good”. “I said to Nigel, ‘If we bring her back, you know it’s like when you see a picture when you’re away and you take it home and you think, why did I buy that?’” said Webber. “I thought: we’ll get her back, it’ll be fine, but then what do we do with her?” When asked if he had any regrets, he said his missed opportunity was “not something he was proud of”.

So creepy, right? “You take it home and you think, why did I buy that?” And “we’ll get her back, it’ll be fine, but then what do we do with her?” God. The way men – older men – talk about women, right? I understand what he was trying to say, he just said it in such a creepy way. I’m assuming he meant that he was impressed with her voice but he would have no idea how to shepherd her music career. But to compare Rihanna to an impulse purchase while on holiday? Gross.