Olivia Wilde got a post-election haircut, didn’t want ‘Melania hair’ anymore

In the past month, there were several “trend pieces” written about the latest post-election trend: the post-Trump haircut. Apparently women – liberal women? – were marching en masse to their salons to chop off their long hair. I even found myself doing it without meaning to – I went in for a trim a few weeks ago and I ended up getting a few inches taken off, so now my hair rests just slightly below my shoulders. CB has been changing up her hair too! Hair changes are in the air. Who knows if it has anything to do with Presidente Deplorable though.

But in Olivia Wilde’s case, it absolutely does have something to do with the Trump family. Olivia posted this Instagram GIF yesterday, note the hashtag.

Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair for the chop. #nomoremelaniahair A video posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:49pm PST

No Melania hair? Yeah. I didn’t even notice before Olivia pointed it out, but she did have similar hair. Olivia and Melania both enjoyed the long medium-honey-brown long hair with some blonde and copper highlights. I actually don’t think Olivia’s haircut looks all that dramatic though. I mean, she maybe took off two inches? Her hair is still pretty long. It’s a good blunt cut though.