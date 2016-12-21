Olivia Wilde got a post-election haircut, didn’t want ‘Melania hair’ anymore

In the past month, there were several “trend pieces” written about the latest post-election trend: the post-Trump haircut. Apparently women – liberal women? – were marching en masse to their salons to chop off their long hair. I even found myself doing it without meaning to – I went in for a trim a few weeks ago and I ended up getting a few inches taken off, so now my hair rests just slightly below my shoulders. CB has been changing up her hair too! Hair changes are in the air. Who knows if it has anything to do with Presidente Deplorable though.
But in Olivia Wilde’s case, it absolutely does have something to do with the Trump family. Olivia posted this Instagram GIF yesterday, note the hashtag.
No Melania hair? Yeah. I didn’t even notice before Olivia pointed it out, but she did have similar hair. Olivia and Melania both enjoyed the long medium-honey-brown long hair with some blonde and copper highlights. I actually don’t think Olivia’s haircut looks all that dramatic though. I mean, she maybe took off two inches? Her hair is still pretty long. It’s a good blunt cut though.
LOL that’s pretty funny. She generally annoys me but my god is she a beautiful woman.
Sometimes I see her and think she is stunning, but then in certain pics or movies I don’t see it.
Yeah I know what you mean actually. I think she looks best with really dark hair.
I agree with you. She is beautiful but also forgettable/easy to mix up for me. A little like Margot Robbie or Matt Bomer. Everything perfect but nothing to remember. Maybe it’s to do with screen presence or something.
I agree with the nothing to remember part. She is pretty, but maybe there are too many pretty people in Hollywood for her to be distinguishable.
It’s funny because she actually has one of the more distinctive/unique faces in Hollywood right now, but at the same time she’s so forgettable.
I think most of her roles limit her(like for example Love the Coopers, where there is nothing for her -or for else for that matter) just to be look beautiful).
But she is simply fantastic in roles, where she has given something to do with like in Drinking Buddies and Meadowland. Note to mention she doesn’t exactly plays pretty girls in either roles, yet she gave in those films her best performances to date so far.
This reminds me of the Seinfeld episode, called the” Two Face Girl” ,when Jerry dates a girl that looks different in different types of light.
“-so attractive one day not attractive the next
-have you come across this yes I am familiar with the syndrome
-she’s a two-faced like the Batman moon that helps you
-so if I ask her out again I don’t know who showing up the good the bad and the ugly”
-”She’s a knockout or a dog: it all depends on the lighting she’s in”.
She’s very striking to me, more than she possibly is even beautiful. The combination of the green eyes with her olive toned skin and dark hair makes her features very captivating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love it! Good for her.
Uhm, Olivia, you just got a trim. Your hair is pretty much the same.
Thank goodness, thought it was just me not being able to see the difference!
Seriously! Like she’s a hero and a rebel for this? lmao! Please.
I know. I’m so confused. Haircut, what haircut????
Haha okay good. I’m not the only one looking for the “after” picture…
same!
LOL. Exactly.
I don’t see it, either.
And, Kaiser, I like President Asterisk. As in, no one believes he really won this without a couple of boosts from the FBI (did you see that report in the WaPo? Argh!!) and Putin.
I cut off 14 inches after the election. It was like after a bad break up. I broke up with the US in a way I guess
Well break up and leave the country then.
How rude…
Or stay, stand in opposition, and fight the massive corruption, roll back of civil rights and workers rights, and pollution that is coming our way.
@Vickie, you can kiss my ass.
She will leave when you pay for it!
This is exactly the kind of crap nobody needs. Dismissing people for how they feel is not cool, it’s divisive and petty, and it sure as hell is not “unifying” or whatever it is Trump supporters claim they are trying to accomplish. You do not tell people to shut up or go away in civil society.
Vicki is obviously a Trump supporter. Please forgive her she doesn’t know any better.
Wtf Vickie?
Oh goody, we’re back to “My country, love it or leave it.” Worked so well 50 years ago.
What people who bitch about people leaving the USA forget is that the USA can be a dangerous place to live for many — and doesn’t promise to get any better in the next few years. If people have the resources to find a more secure and respectful setting for themselves or, especially, their children, then moving is not a statement of disloyalty, it’s a basic human right. Those who say, “Just get out,” tend not to notice that others’ lives might be different from their own.
Sheesh.
I will pray for Vickie. Bless her little heart.
Yeah, because “get in line and join us, or get out” worked soooooo well in the end for Nazi Germany, right Vickie?! SMDH.
I felt that way after the previous election. But I survived, and so will you.
If Republicans have their way regarding abortion restriction for example, some women might not.
Trump plans to block my access to medically necessary health care because I had the audacity to survive cancer, so no, I’m not so sure I will survive his policies. Actually, given his repeated attempts to provoke China, I’m not sure any of us will.
Maybe not if he guts the EPA, or healthcare, or reproductive rights, or I’m the victim of a racially motivated hate crime by one of his emboldened minions.
Would love to know what Obama did that made you unhappy? 15 million new jobs? Sky high stock market? 4.9 unemployment? Gay marriage becoming legal? Dreamers protected? Believing in climate change? Appointing actual scientists and people with relevant experience to cabinet posts? A thoughtful president who didn’t tweet like a unhinged middle schooler? And then tell me what you loved about the last republican administration that got us into 2 wars and tanked the economy?
You felt that way when Obama won? Wow. An intelligent, thoughtful, classy man – albeit of political views different to yours – won the previous election. A man who has never said bigoted and hateful things about various ethnicities, who has never mocked the disabled, attacked the parents of war heroes, been recorded boasting about assaulting women, stiffed people who he owed money to, threatened to jail his opponent, encouraged the Russians to hack her… if the Republican equivalent of Obama existed and had been elected, people would not be feeling as despondent and desperate as they are. There is no comparison. I keep checking your post in case I have misunderstood you, but I can’t see any other interpretation.
I didn’t vote for Obama nor agree with many of his political decisions, but I’m not foolish enough to compare him to Trump. One of them is a disagreement in policy. The other is a legitimate danger to the country and many of the people in it.
I got 8″ chopped off my hair 1 week before the election…but that’s because it had been long for too long and I was ready for a change. I don’t think these women going in for haircuts are getting them because of Melania… geez… we can make independent decisions. It’s not necessarily always about ANOTHER woman. Apparently for Olivia it is. I like her… so I’ll give her pass, but I wouldn’t call that a dramatic hair change.
I have a medium length haircut, and after the election decided I am going to grow it down to my ass. No more haircuts until the Mango Mussolini is defeated. Call me Sampson. My Republican mother who is always nagging me to cut my hair short hates this.
i had such a good grin when i read “mango mussolini”
+1 to you <3
I used to say ” cheeto mussolini,” but then I started getting deluged with Cheetos ads.
I cut off about 10 inches after the election. My hairdresser and I are good friends and the more we vented our frustrations about the election, the more came off. Went from middle of back to above shoulders. I’m going to cut it in January to just below my chin. This election has really changed the way that I see how America really sees us women.. So, Ive cut my hair and stopped wearing skirts/dresses to work as I want to be as minimally ‘feminine’ as possible, which for me is more comfortable? I guess what I’m saying is I really don’t want people commenting on my long hair or nice skirt instead of my work. I know you can still have long hair and wear skirts, but for me this is more comfortable. Maybe I’m just too damn tired to give a f*ck anymore. But I don’t think I’ll ever go back to long hair again!!
I totally understand and respect that!
Eh, short hair is easier. And maybe we need to have a shared goal of confusing the bathroom police as much as possible.
I too changed the way I dress at work starting the day after the election.
It may have been lost on some people but it was not lost on me that the majority of the women who accused DT of assault (the assault he bragged about) said it happened in their workplace when he was there. I work in an office that’s 97% male.
And before anyone says anything – I’m devastated that I even have to think this way. I do not subscribe what so ever to the nonsense argument that what a woman wears “invites” harassment – but I don’t trust my male coworkers to feel that way so sadly I see it as a necessary form of self preservation.
I have ‘Melania’ hair. It took me like fours of vitamins, changing my diet and constant trims to grow it out. You’d have to hold me down and shave my head in order for me to part with it.
Enjoy it. She has beautiful hair.
It’s the most beautiful thing about this whole mess!
Bless her heart. Sometimes I wonder what she really thinks of all of this. But, hey, at least now she is here legally, and she doesn’t have to take off her clothes to make a living any more!
I give her credit for not affraid from the backlash of the Trump supporter mob(just read a few comments from that crowd, those people need to take a break from the net and get a life). And zthis was not the 1st time she stand againt the Trump phenomenon. I found her funny and fierce. And quite gorgeous too.
Does melania wear a wig? Her hair just seems odd at times. Also, given her husband’s hair issues I would not be surprised if she had internalized some of the hair crazy as well.
I started wearing pants again after the election because I didn’t want be a nudie booty like Melanoma’s old “modeling” days.
Imma going to call this attention seeking. Lots of women have that hair and colour eg SJP.
Until she cuts her hair off a la Demi Moore in ‘G.I. Jane,’ this trim is not a protest. #lame-o
Nice work, Olivia. Now that you’ve stopped Trump perhaps you could change your wardrobe to end famine and then change the color of your nails to bring about world peace.
Is this some sort of protest? oooooo….. how dumb.
No harm. Olivia is pretty, but she’s no Melania Trump
