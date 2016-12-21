Olivia Wilde got a post-election haircut, didn’t want ‘Melania hair’ anymore

In the past month, there were several “trend pieces” written about the latest post-election trend: the post-Trump haircut. Apparently women – liberal women? – were marching en masse to their salons to chop off their long hair. I even found myself doing it without meaning to – I went in for a trim a few weeks ago and I ended up getting a few inches taken off, so now my hair rests just slightly below my shoulders. CB has been changing up her hair too! Hair changes are in the air. Who knows if it has anything to do with Presidente Deplorable though.

But in Olivia Wilde’s case, it absolutely does have something to do with the Trump family. Olivia posted this Instagram GIF yesterday, note the hashtag.

Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair for the chop. #nomoremelaniahair

A video posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

No Melania hair? Yeah. I didn’t even notice before Olivia pointed it out, but she did have similar hair. Olivia and Melania both enjoyed the long medium-honey-brown long hair with some blonde and copper highlights. I actually don’t think Olivia’s haircut looks all that dramatic though. I mean, she maybe took off two inches? Her hair is still pretty long. It’s a good blunt cut though.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

56 Responses to “Olivia Wilde got a post-election haircut, didn’t want ‘Melania hair’ anymore”

  1. Kitten says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:41 am

    LOL that’s pretty funny. She generally annoys me but my god is she a beautiful woman.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:44 am

    Love it! Good for her.

    Reply
  3. lightpurple says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:46 am

    Uhm, Olivia, you just got a trim. Your hair is pretty much the same.

    Reply
  4. the_blonde_one says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:53 am

    I cut off 14 inches after the election. It was like after a bad break up. I broke up with the US in a way I guess :)

    Reply
  5. InVain says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:03 am

    I got 8″ chopped off my hair 1 week before the election…but that’s because it had been long for too long and I was ready for a change. I don’t think these women going in for haircuts are getting them because of Melania… geez… we can make independent decisions. It’s not necessarily always about ANOTHER woman. Apparently for Olivia it is. I like her… so I’ll give her pass, but I wouldn’t call that a dramatic hair change.

    Reply
  6. Miss Jupitero says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:26 am

    I have a medium length haircut, and after the election decided I am going to grow it down to my ass. No more haircuts until the Mango Mussolini is defeated. Call me Sampson. My Republican mother who is always nagging me to cut my hair short hates this.

    Reply
  7. Giggs says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:05 am

    I cut off about 10 inches after the election. My hairdresser and I are good friends and the more we vented our frustrations about the election, the more came off. Went from middle of back to above shoulders. I’m going to cut it in January to just below my chin. This election has really changed the way that I see how America really sees us women.. So, Ive cut my hair and stopped wearing skirts/dresses to work as I want to be as minimally ‘feminine’ as possible, which for me is more comfortable? I guess what I’m saying is I really don’t want people commenting on my long hair or nice skirt instead of my work. I know you can still have long hair and wear skirts, but for me this is more comfortable. Maybe I’m just too damn tired to give a f*ck anymore. But I don’t think I’ll ever go back to long hair again!!

    Reply
    • the_blonde_one says:
      December 21, 2016 at 10:07 am

      I totally understand and respect that!

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      December 21, 2016 at 10:27 am

      Eh, short hair is easier. And maybe we need to have a shared goal of confusing the bathroom police as much as possible.

      Reply
    • Erica_V says:
      December 21, 2016 at 2:33 pm

      I too changed the way I dress at work starting the day after the election.

      It may have been lost on some people but it was not lost on me that the majority of the women who accused DT of assault (the assault he bragged about) said it happened in their workplace when he was there. I work in an office that’s 97% male.

      And before anyone says anything – I’m devastated that I even have to think this way. I do not subscribe what so ever to the nonsense argument that what a woman wears “invites” harassment – but I don’t trust my male coworkers to feel that way so sadly I see it as a necessary form of self preservation.

      Reply
  8. Dani says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:10 am

    I have ‘Melania’ hair. It took me like fours of vitamins, changing my diet and constant trims to grow it out. You’d have to hold me down and shave my head in order for me to part with it.

    Reply
  9. TJ says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:14 am

    I give her credit for not affraid from the backlash of the Trump supporter mob(just read a few comments from that crowd, those people need to take a break from the net and get a life). And zthis was not the 1st time she stand againt the Trump phenomenon. I found her funny and fierce. And quite gorgeous too.

    Reply
  10. It'sJustBlanche says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:07 pm

    Does melania wear a wig? Her hair just seems odd at times. Also, given her husband’s hair issues I would not be surprised if she had internalized some of the hair crazy as well.

    Reply
  11. jerkface says:
    December 21, 2016 at 1:29 pm

    I started wearing pants again after the election because I didn’t want be a nudie booty like Melanoma’s old “modeling” days.

    Reply
  12. LAK says:
    December 21, 2016 at 1:29 pm

    Imma going to call this attention seeking. Lots of women have that hair and colour eg SJP.

    Reply
  13. Prairiegirl says:
    December 21, 2016 at 1:34 pm

    Until she cuts her hair off a la Demi Moore in ‘G.I. Jane,’ this trim is not a protest. #lame-o

    Reply
  14. Rico Shew says:
    December 21, 2016 at 3:22 pm

    Nice work, Olivia. Now that you’ve stopped Trump perhaps you could change your wardrobe to end famine and then change the color of your nails to bring about world peace.

    Reply
  15. moo says:
    December 21, 2016 at 5:57 pm

    Is this some sort of protest? oooooo….. how dumb.

    Reply
  16. Misha says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:23 pm

    No harm. Olivia is pretty, but she’s no Melania Trump

    Reply

