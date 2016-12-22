Emma Stone: Directors have given my improvised jokes away to male costars

Emma Stone covers the new issue of Rolling Stone to promote La La Land, her big Oscar-hopeful this awards season. Many people believe La La Land is the big favorite for Best Picture, and that Emma is going head-to-head with Natalie Portman for Best Actress. I still haven’t seen La La Land because… I don’t really want to. It looks twee as hell. But I’ve seen the good reviews and everything and I will eventually see it. Anyway, I went into this Rolling Stone interview expecting to be bored to tears, but Emma said some interesting stuff. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

She doesn’t like LA: “It’s what I imagine D.C. is like, where you’re surrounded by all these people who are constantly rising and falling in the local power rankings, and it’s the only thing they can think and talk about.”

Living in NYC: In New York, she drops in on dance performances, eavesdrops on sidewalk conversations or stays in to bake and watch movies with friends – a circle that includes fellow actors Martha MacIsaac, Sugar Lyn Beard and Jennifer Lawrence. “We go on trips together, we hang out at each other’s houses, watch shit,” Stone says. “I was over at Jen’s place last month – we watched Hocus Pocus.” (Stone dated her Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield for several years, but tells me she’s single these days.)

Whether she’s an Oscar contender: “I’m trying not to think about that… I just focus on what I’ve got to do at any one moment, and don’t necessarily think about where it’s all leading.”

Life after Trump’s victory: “It’s still so hard to process what happens next, or what to do. It’s terrifying, the not-knowing. But I can’t stop thinking about vulnerable people being ignored and tossed aside – marginalized more than they’ve already been for hundreds of years – and how the planet will die without our help. It comes in waves.”

Being a funny woman in Hollywood: “There are times in the past, making a movie, when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea. I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away. Or it’s been me saying, ‘I really don’t think this line is gonna work,’ and being told, ‘Just say it, just say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out’ – and they didn’t cut it out, and it really didn’t work!’”

RS notes that Emma asked to go off the record before giving examples of how directors have left in lines that didn’t work. I would love to know which directors gave away her ideas to her male costars though, because that is just so rude, and yet completely and utterly believable. My guess is that (male) directors and writers might not even be doing it consciously. I bet they don’t even give her credit either. As for what she says about the unknowns with a Trump presidency… yes. We don’t know how bad it will get. But we know it will get really, really bad.

48 Responses to “Emma Stone: Directors have given my improvised jokes away to male costars”

  1. Bridget says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:22 am

    I’m going to be that person. Did they have to put her in her underwear on the cover?

    Reply
  2. Rocio says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:23 am

    DC is my favourite place in US.

    Reply
  3. detritus says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:23 am

    They just know that hot women can’t be funny. Ergo, the jokes must go to the man.

    Sorry Emma, the world is shit sometimes. I would die to hear those examples though, off the record, whatever.

    Can we make guesses as to who? I’m guessing it was on the set of Easy A and 21 Jump Street.

    Reply
  4. Miss Grace Jones says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:33 am

    What’s with the 1930s lingerie? God that cover is awkward.

    Reply
  5. mkyarwood says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:39 am

    Wow, she’s so.. well adjusted? Want that black dress, where is it from!

    Reply
  6. Miss M says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:52 am

    I really like Emma Stone. I am surprised she didn’t mention Taylor Swift as one of the friends she hangs out…

    Reply
  7. marc kile says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:53 am

    I just find her really over rated and jennifer lawrence there’s just something about both of them
    that seems forced but actresses like Amy Adams/Jessica Chastain i really enjoy:)

    Reply
  8. Shambles says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:54 am

    I’m sad to say that I read the headline and said, of course they did. America gave away Hillary Clinton’s presidency to an a$$hole, and it is a large, stinking metaphor for the things women go through on a day to day basis.

    Reply
  9. Tough Cookie says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:02 am

    Am I missing something…..”A Star Is Born”??? It seems like she’s been around for awhile. “The Help” was 5 years ago, I thought she had been a star for awhile.

    Reply
  10. perplexed says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:03 am

    She sounds smart here. That’s all I got.

    Yeah, the slip is kind of ugly though.

    Reply
  11. Lindsey says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:13 am

    Does is ever get exhausting to be so negative? How do you know things will be really, really bad?

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      December 22, 2016 at 11:17 am

      Common sense.

      The fact that Trump is so embarrassing to the country’s reputation abroad is depressing enough.

      Reply
      • Lindsey says:
        December 22, 2016 at 11:20 am

        We have done a lot of things to embarrass ourselves over the last eight years as well. Perhaps give democracy a chance?

      • perplexed says:
        December 22, 2016 at 11:32 am

        The leader is the ultimate representative symbol of how the country presents itself to the rest of the world despite whatever chaos might be brimming elsewhere inside or outside of the the county. There’s no denying he’s embarrassing. Even the biggest fan can’t deny that Trump is the embodiment and symbol of the Ugly American stereotype. And that doesn’t help diplomatic relations in any way whatsoever.

      • Kitten says:
        December 22, 2016 at 11:33 am

        True democracy would be if HRC won the presidency because FAR more people voted for her than Trump. Sorry to get technical but that needed to be pointed out.

        And I don’t understand this assertion that we should give Trump a chance when he has done absolutely NOTHING to inspire faith in his presidency.

        He hasn’t even held an official press conference since July, he hasn’t hired any cabinet member that isn’t an anti-science army general or billionaire or White Supremacist or all of the above. He has ZERO political experience and has proven to be a shitty businessman yet he persists with his business conflicts as well as other unprecedented behavior because no one has the nuts to say to Chump.
        He is a corrupt con artist who frequently disseminates bold-faced lies without ever correcting himself. He has the temperament of a small child with the disposition of Archie Bunker.

        Yet we’re all expected to fall in line and have faith that he’ll do the right thing? Really????

        Just blows my mind that some people entrusted this idiot with arguably the most challenging job in the world.

    • Who ARE These People? says:
      December 22, 2016 at 11:38 am

      The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. Past behavior for Trump, Pence, McConnell and Ryan has been really, really bad.

      Reply
  12. Bex says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:29 am

    This is a pretty great interview. I totally get what she’s saying about her lines being given away- I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been in a meeting and piped up with something only to be ignored, and then a male colleague say the EXACT same thing 5 minutes later and be hailed as a genius. It’s infuriating.

    Side-eyeing ‘I’m trying not to think about that’ though. Girl. People get really annoyed by the actresses (never the actors though, funny that) who campaign hard but I much much prefer the ones who just come right out and say ‘yeah, I want it’. Of course they want it.

    Reply
  13. hey-ya says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:35 am

    …actually that whole look n pose is hilariously sad…just the normal thing you do if you is trying to get an oscar presumably…blah…

    Reply
  14. Jools says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:38 am

    I’ve noticed there is a storyline that (male) writers CANNOT handle.

    The point in the story *after* the hero has won the girl. The movies usually ends there. In the sequel though…they lose their damn minds. Its like they have no vision for what a woman can do or be beside ‘an object to be won’.

    So sequels are a story problem.

    I was so worried about ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2′ because of this. It looks as if they’ve solved it by continuing to make Gamora an ‘object-to-be-won’.

    For examples see ‘Shrek 2′. In ‘Shrek’ Cameron Diaz was an equal part of the story. She was ‘to-be-won’. ‘Shrek 2′ she then devolved into ‘point-and-watch’ him do stuff character.

    Or ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2′. Sam (female character) *had* been interesting. But once they were a couple…no storyline for you girlie!

    Feel sorry for Emma Stone. So much of a woman’s working life is figuring out how to manage the ego’s of those around her. Why? So she can get sh*t done without being blocked.

    Half of your success will depend on your ability to maneuver around the Alpha males intent on their way, regardless of its effect on the project at hand *sighs from real life experience*.

    Reply
  15. Della says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:43 am

    Yeah stuff like that was part of the great British skit show ‘smack the pony’ written and performed by a bunch a women years back, they used to do a skit where a women in various scenarios comes up with a brilliant solution to a problem, all the men pretend they cant hear her then one of the men pipes up with THE SAME solution and all the other men congratulate him.

    Reply
  16. vbv says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:45 am

    She needs to write a script.

    She is of age now equipped with experience – she can do it. Then sell it. Then nobody will dare to do that w/o giving her a writer’s credit. If Amy or Lena can do it, so can this person.

    Reply
  17. Sarah says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:03 pm

    Im not worried about Trump, he wont accomplish anything in his 4 years and is not likely to be re-elected.

    Reply
  18. Littlestar says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:32 pm

    Having your jokes taken and repeated by someone else just because they’re male must suck, kinda like being an Asian and/or Polynesian actress auditioning for roles that go to red headed white girls instead because they’re white.

    Reply
  19. Coop says:
    December 22, 2016 at 1:17 pm

    Twee as hell. I love this site.

    Reply

