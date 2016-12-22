Emma Stone: Directors have given my improvised jokes away to male costars

Emma Stone covers the new issue of Rolling Stone to promote La La Land, her big Oscar-hopeful this awards season. Many people believe La La Land is the big favorite for Best Picture, and that Emma is going head-to-head with Natalie Portman for Best Actress. I still haven’t seen La La Land because… I don’t really want to. It looks twee as hell. But I’ve seen the good reviews and everything and I will eventually see it. Anyway, I went into this Rolling Stone interview expecting to be bored to tears, but Emma said some interesting stuff. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

She doesn’t like LA: “It’s what I imagine D.C. is like, where you’re surrounded by all these people who are constantly rising and falling in the local power rankings, and it’s the only thing they can think and talk about.”

Living in NYC: In New York, she drops in on dance performances, eavesdrops on sidewalk conversations or stays in to bake and watch movies with friends – a circle that includes fellow actors Martha MacIsaac, Sugar Lyn Beard and Jennifer Lawrence. “We go on trips together, we hang out at each other’s houses, watch shit,” Stone says. “I was over at Jen’s place last month – we watched Hocus Pocus.” (Stone dated her Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield for several years, but tells me she’s single these days.)

Whether she’s an Oscar contender: “I’m trying not to think about that… I just focus on what I’ve got to do at any one moment, and don’t necessarily think about where it’s all leading.”

Life after Trump’s victory: “It’s still so hard to process what happens next, or what to do. It’s terrifying, the not-knowing. But I can’t stop thinking about vulnerable people being ignored and tossed aside – marginalized more than they’ve already been for hundreds of years – and how the planet will die without our help. It comes in waves.”

Being a funny woman in Hollywood: “There are times in the past, making a movie, when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea. I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away. Or it’s been me saying, ‘I really don’t think this line is gonna work,’ and being told, ‘Just say it, just say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out’ – and they didn’t cut it out, and it really didn’t work!’”