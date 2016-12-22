Emma Stone: Directors have given my improvised jokes away to male costars

Emma Stone covers the new issue of Rolling Stone to promote La La Land, her big Oscar-hopeful this awards season. Many people believe La La Land is the big favorite for Best Picture, and that Emma is going head-to-head with Natalie Portman for Best Actress. I still haven’t seen La La Land because… I don’t really want to. It looks twee as hell. But I’ve seen the good reviews and everything and I will eventually see it. Anyway, I went into this Rolling Stone interview expecting to be bored to tears, but Emma said some interesting stuff. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
She doesn’t like LA: “It’s what I imagine D.C. is like, where you’re surrounded by all these people who are constantly rising and falling in the local power rankings, and it’s the only thing they can think and talk about.”
Living in NYC: In New York, she drops in on dance performances, eavesdrops on sidewalk conversations or stays in to bake and watch movies with friends – a circle that includes fellow actors Martha MacIsaac, Sugar Lyn Beard and Jennifer Lawrence. “We go on trips together, we hang out at each other’s houses, watch shit,” Stone says. “I was over at Jen’s place last month – we watched Hocus Pocus.” (Stone dated her Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield for several years, but tells me she’s single these days.)
Whether she’s an Oscar contender: “I’m trying not to think about that… I just focus on what I’ve got to do at any one moment, and don’t necessarily think about where it’s all leading.”
Life after Trump’s victory: “It’s still so hard to process what happens next, or what to do. It’s terrifying, the not-knowing. But I can’t stop thinking about vulnerable people being ignored and tossed aside – marginalized more than they’ve already been for hundreds of years – and how the planet will die without our help. It comes in waves.”
Being a funny woman in Hollywood: “There are times in the past, making a movie, when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea. I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away. Or it’s been me saying, ‘I really don’t think this line is gonna work,’ and being told, ‘Just say it, just say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out’ – and they didn’t cut it out, and it really didn’t work!’”
RS notes that Emma asked to go off the record before giving examples of how directors have left in lines that didn’t work. I would love to know which directors gave away her ideas to her male costars though, because that is just so rude, and yet completely and utterly believable. My guess is that (male) directors and writers might not even be doing it consciously. I bet they don’t even give her credit either. As for what she says about the unknowns with a Trump presidency… yes. We don’t know how bad it will get. But we know it will get really, really bad.
Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of Rolling Stone.
I’m going to be that person. Did they have to put her in her underwear on the cover?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this was the 90s it would be pretty on point fashion wise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was about to say the same thing. Rolling Stone is no different from Maxim or those magazines where actresses (or women in general) are presented as mere (sexual) objects.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, if it had to be underwear, why a cheap-looking slip, which looks 20 years old!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes a beige fugly slip!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And her expression & pose makes it look like she begrudgingly took this pic…not cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they were going for Butterfield 8, but they ended up making her look like Black Friday at Kohl’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DC is my favourite place in US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to stick up for my home. There are people like that in DC, but they are the minority. The majority of people are here to do a job, and quickly realize everyone is here to do the same so we get on with it and don’t blab about it all the time. Yes, its true, the most common question you will get asked is “what do you do?” but I honestly think a lot of that is just that its a small town, we all work an insane amount, and you probably know many of the same people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, many people have signed NDA’s or have a specific level of classification… so the majority is really about doing the job quietly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DC area is filled with hard-working public servants. That said, people drive like they’re all under-secretaries of defense rushing to the situation room, and once at a party with political types someone asked what I did and when I told her – and it was nothing government – she just turned without a word and walked away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love DC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE DC. went to college there and miss it terribly. such a great city and easy to navigate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They just know that hot women can’t be funny. Ergo, the jokes must go to the man.
Sorry Emma, the world is shit sometimes. I would die to hear those examples though, off the record, whatever.
Can we make guesses as to who? I’m guessing it was on the set of Easy A and 21 Jump Street.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, she was the lead in Easy A and wasn’t in 21 Jump Street, so my bet’s on Superbad.
I’m not really an Emma fan anymore (since she worked twice with Woody Allen after Dylan’s letter and then played a half-Asian character in Aloha), but I generally like what she said here. Re: her Trump comments, I like that she appreciates the gravity of our situation (unlike other stars who has said we should wait and give Trump “a chance”).
As for the Oscar comments … C’mon girl, you are going for that Oscar! Stop being coy! Seriously, this girl has been at every screening/shoe store opening since September. It’ll actually be embarrassing if she doesn’t win, given how hard she has been campaigning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it would be Zombieland.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess was SUPERBAD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Superbad is a good guess. That entire group of guys seems so douche-bro-y.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Superbad is a good guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s with the 1930s lingerie? God that cover is awkward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps they were trying to evoke the screwball goddesses of the 30s like Lombard, Arthur, Colbert and Dunne….
or they know the only reason anyone will pick up the magazine is because they’re hoping that inside she takes off the slip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, she’s so.. well adjusted? Want that black dress, where is it from!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like Emma Stone. I am surprised she didn’t mention Taylor Swift as one of the friends she hangs out…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just find her really over rated and jennifer lawrence there’s just something about both of them
that seems forced but actresses like Amy Adams/Jessica Chastain i really enjoy:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with this completely. I think Emma has great comedic timing but isn’t very convincing in dramatic roles. She’s also problematic as I noted above. Amy Adams and Jessica Chastain are two of my faves. They are great actresses, very intelligent, classy, down to earth, and seem genuine. Waiting for both of them to finally win Oscars!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Jessica Chasten more too, but I wonder if Adams and Chastain have the advantage of being older. I think you carry yourself better in terms of presence when you’ve aged out of your 20s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with this- Adams and Chastain are brilliant dramatic actresses, but they also have the benefit of greater life experience to bring to those weighty roles. Maybe Emma will get there by her 40s. I also think comedy gets a bad rap, it’s far harder IMO to pull off good comedy than drama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will be crushed if Emma wins an Oscar before Jessica Chastain or Amy Adams. I mean Emma is talented not as the other two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sad to say that I read the headline and said, of course they did. America gave away Hillary Clinton’s presidency to an a$$hole, and it is a large, stinking metaphor for the things women go through on a day to day basis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I missing something…..”A Star Is Born”??? It seems like she’s been around for awhile. “The Help” was 5 years ago, I thought she had been a star for awhile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I missing where it says she hasn’t?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounds smart here. That’s all I got.
Yeah, the slip is kind of ugly though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does is ever get exhausting to be so negative? How do you know things will be really, really bad?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Common sense.
The fact that Trump is so embarrassing to the country’s reputation abroad is depressing enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have done a lot of things to embarrass ourselves over the last eight years as well. Perhaps give democracy a chance?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The leader is the ultimate representative symbol of how the country presents itself to the rest of the world despite whatever chaos might be brimming elsewhere inside or outside of the the county. There’s no denying he’s embarrassing. Even the biggest fan can’t deny that Trump is the embodiment and symbol of the Ugly American stereotype. And that doesn’t help diplomatic relations in any way whatsoever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True democracy would be if HRC won the presidency because FAR more people voted for her than Trump. Sorry to get technical but that needed to be pointed out.
And I don’t understand this assertion that we should give Trump a chance when he has done absolutely NOTHING to inspire faith in his presidency.
He hasn’t even held an official press conference since July, he hasn’t hired any cabinet member that isn’t an anti-science army general or billionaire or White Supremacist or all of the above. He has ZERO political experience and has proven to be a shitty businessman yet he persists with his business conflicts as well as other unprecedented behavior because no one has the nuts to say to Chump.
He is a corrupt con artist who frequently disseminates bold-faced lies without ever correcting himself. He has the temperament of a small child with the disposition of Archie Bunker.
Yet we’re all expected to fall in line and have faith that he’ll do the right thing? Really????
Just blows my mind that some people entrusted this idiot with arguably the most challenging job in the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. Past behavior for Trump, Pence, McConnell and Ryan has been really, really bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a pretty great interview. I totally get what she’s saying about her lines being given away- I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been in a meeting and piped up with something only to be ignored, and then a male colleague say the EXACT same thing 5 minutes later and be hailed as a genius. It’s infuriating.
Side-eyeing ‘I’m trying not to think about that’ though. Girl. People get really annoyed by the actresses (never the actors though, funny that) who campaign hard but I much much prefer the ones who just come right out and say ‘yeah, I want it’. Of course they want it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…actually that whole look n pose is hilariously sad…just the normal thing you do if you is trying to get an oscar presumably…blah…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve noticed there is a storyline that (male) writers CANNOT handle.
The point in the story *after* the hero has won the girl. The movies usually ends there. In the sequel though…they lose their damn minds. Its like they have no vision for what a woman can do or be beside ‘an object to be won’.
So sequels are a story problem.
I was so worried about ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2′ because of this. It looks as if they’ve solved it by continuing to make Gamora an ‘object-to-be-won’.
For examples see ‘Shrek 2′. In ‘Shrek’ Cameron Diaz was an equal part of the story. She was ‘to-be-won’. ‘Shrek 2′ she then devolved into ‘point-and-watch’ him do stuff character.
Or ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2′. Sam (female character) *had* been interesting. But once they were a couple…no storyline for you girlie!
Feel sorry for Emma Stone. So much of a woman’s working life is figuring out how to manage the ego’s of those around her. Why? So she can get sh*t done without being blocked.
Half of your success will depend on your ability to maneuver around the Alpha males intent on their way, regardless of its effect on the project at hand *sighs from real life experience*.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*Reads comment. Nods in complete agreement.*
Girl you are so right. A couple of friends and I discuss this often. How women are portrayed in movies and books as well. If I knew you in real life, I think we could talk comfortable for at least an hour on this topic.
You might get a kick out the this. See below.
https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/if-women-wrote-men-the-way-men-write-women
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah stuff like that was part of the great British skit show ‘smack the pony’ written and performed by a bunch a women years back, they used to do a skit where a women in various scenarios comes up with a brilliant solution to a problem, all the men pretend they cant hear her then one of the men pipes up with THE SAME solution and all the other men congratulate him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to write a script.
She is of age now equipped with experience – she can do it. Then sell it. Then nobody will dare to do that w/o giving her a writer’s credit. If Amy or Lena can do it, so can this person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im not worried about Trump, he wont accomplish anything in his 4 years and is not likely to be re-elected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having your jokes taken and repeated by someone else just because they’re male must suck, kinda like being an Asian and/or Polynesian actress auditioning for roles that go to red headed white girls instead because they’re white.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh God will people just STOP with this? the whole point if you bothered to read about it is that the woman its based on was ONLY 1/4 Hawaiian 3/4 white – she was a redheaded white girl with ‘some’ Hawaiian heritage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Twee as hell. I love this site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse