The Cambridges & the Middletons did a church photo-op for Christmas

Here are the photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending a church service on Christmas Day in Bucklebury. William and Kate notably chose to spend this Christmas away from Sandringham entirely for the Christmas holiday, and they apparently spent the holiday at Middleton Manor, the huge home that Carole and Michael Middleton purchased with their son-in-law’s help several years back. Many of you said that William and Kate would do a photo-op with the kids outside of the church, but I actually had my doubts. But you guys were right! This photo-op worked exactly like the royal family’s church photo-op at Sandringham. It’s almost as if the Middletons are the new royal family!
Kate wore a fur-trimmed burgundy coat by Hobbs and matching burgundy shoes. She looked nice, although I guess she gave her hairdresser the holiday off, because you can tell that Kate’s hair isn’t professionally blown out. George wore a little grey coat by Pepa & Co, which apparently sold out a few hours after the photos came out. Princess Charlotte wore red tights and a matching red bow in her hair. I’m also including photos of the “Queen Mother” Carole Middleton, plus Michael Middleton, Pippa and the Terribly Rich James Matthews, who seemed to have spent the entire holiday with the Middletons (as opposed to his own family).
As for the continuing conversation about whether it’s rude or un-royal or petty for William and Kate to spend the entire holiday with her family… the Daily Mail seems to be taking a wait-and-see approach. The DM published this piece about how William’s decision reflected a “changing of the guards” when it comes to royal tradition, and blah blah isn’t it grand that William is so “modern” and “middle class”? But I don’t think William did a Middleton-Christmas this year for any political reason – I think he avoided the royals because he’s in a snit with his father about something and because he truly prefers Carole Middleton’s company above all.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
One day, I would just love to see George in some trousers. The shorts are getting a bit old, especially in winter!
He’s usually wearing pants or jeans in candids. I think the shorts are just for photo-ops.
I will never get what’s classy about having a boy wear shorts instead of trousers for a formal occasion. It looks silly, like Bradley Cooper wearing his booty shorts to go meet the prime minister!
And why have him with bare knees but keep your other child warm with wool stockings? It’s winter for goodness sake! If you are into old school, then Wills should wear shorts too with white hose and Kate petticoats. Suffer along with your child you silly people.
I think the shorts and socks are adorable.
I don’t understand why they feel the need to stick to that particular tradition. Someone on another forum dug our loads of old pics of Will and Harry as little kids and they always had bare legs for the Sandringham church walk.
Someone should tell Normal Bill that regular middle class folks don’t do pap walks.
I don’t think they had any hope of avoiding the paps on Christmas Day so best just to deal with it. At least the Midds hung back a fair distance so it wasn’t a full-on royal parade.
Or shooting parties.
All I did yesterday was cuddle with my dog (who’s been in a William-like snit because she’s been feeling neglected due to all the holiday stuff) and stream Time Team specials and George Michael videos. Guess I’m doing middle class wrong…
Weren’t the Queen and Philip quite ill this year? They might have wanted to keep G and C away for that reason. As a teacher, I can testify that little kids are walking Petri dishes and if one of them was even a little sick, they might have stayed away so as not to exacerbate HM’s illness.
The plans to spend Christmas with the Midds were made long before the Queen caught a cold. It was a deliberate decision on William and Kate’s part.
Peter Phillips’ kids were there though, as was Mia Tindall.
It seems that the Cambridges’ kids are being kept away from seeing their great-grandparents, for whatever petty reason Willnot has brought forward this time around. It’s sad, really, and selfish on the Lamebridges’ part, and something that can’t be made good once QEII and the DoE have passed away.
I spend every Christmas with my two kids and in-laws, just one year I’d like to spend it with my family up North (I live away down South) so I don’t see any problem with this, mix it up.
Just cause they’re Royal I don’t see an issue with taking it in turns with families *shrug* also the routines of the Royal Xmas would do my head in with small children!!
Also the Queen isn’t well so I’m not sure she’s bothered, you have my sympathy Queen, I’ve got a bastard of a cold and I’d like it to be spring now, hang in there!!
What I don’t get is what Harry was doing in Sandringham?
He is not the heir to the throne, he is apparently madly in love with Meghan, why did he spend Christmas with the royal family and his brother (that had all sorts of obligations to do it), did not?
Also, maybe William does have fights with his dad once in a while, but it seems that he gives no thought to the people that might be caught in the crossfire, like his own brother. If I were William, I would ignore a dad like Charles too (that openly cheated on his mom and married his mistress) but spending Christmas away from his brother (little brother, I might add, because that dynamic is forever no matter how old people get), a brother that went through the exact same thing, is just wrong.
This constant idea of William being upset, traumatized, mad, etc at his family is ugly and it would work better if he was an only child but he is not.
Smug Carole annoys me so much.
I dislike the smug as well, but I suppose it’s justified, no?
Yes, my thought is that she’s saying, “See? All my ruthless social climbing and momaging paid off. My waity daughter will be Queen.”
Carole gives me an “I’m the Queen and bow down to me vibe”.
I kinda like Pippa and Michael Middleton but I have to say Pippa looks really old. If she would tell me she’s 39, not 33, I would totally believe it.
Back when they were 22 & 24, I first saw pictures of the sisters together, and I totally thought Pippa was the elder of the two.
IMO, It’s the heavier eye folds, the bags under the eyes, and the rougher-looking skin.
Not to mention the exaggerated tan.
I also thought that she is older than Kate but honestly said, both look older than they really are.
Carol looks dreadful in those photos.
Say what you will about them, but their kids are absolutely adorable! Based on what I’ve read about them on here (I’m not a royal watcher) it would seem that making cute kids is one job they excel at. 😉
I agree with you on that one!
George looks like Michael and Charlotte looks like Carole and Pippa.
*For the people who say Charlotte looks like TQ: Lady Louise Windsors looks like TQ, not Charlotte.
George totally has William’s nose, flared nostrils and all, but his straight eyebrows are all Kate’s.
Told you we’d have the alternative church walk. At least ER actually believes. And at least the BBC didn’t subject us to it.
I bet I am better at drunken darts than any of these fools. The best part of Christmas 2016 was ME. ME, ME, ME. Cos I checked out a 158 in drunken darts. I am useless at darts. I. Checked. Out. 158. This is a true story and also a Christmas miracle. Sixlet Minor doesn’t see it that way. It was him that I beat with my 158 checkout. Did I mention 158 yet? 158!
And you actually remember it. A Boxing Day miracle!
I heard someone had a 158 in drunken darts. It wasn’t you, was it?
I’m truly not making it up! A Christmas miracle! And we were only talking about drunken darts last week!
I knew you could do it!
William got exactly what he wanted: a rival court with him at the head of the pack. No Granny taking Carol away from him. He can be the Royal and everyone can fawn over him for making their lives better with his presence.
Hope he enjoys being written out of the Queen’s will! What a brat.
Grow up, Willy.
I do love George’s coat. My boys have not great wardrobes, so I envy great boy style.
Yeah.. Wills won’t be a good king.
They all look good. Really. No snark. Kids are cute, as all kids that age are. Parents are well groomed and dressed. Notice that the muscle in Wills jaw was working overtime during the pap walk.
A bit of snark may sneak in from here on out. So normal. So very middle class. So MODERN. Except for that rented shooting bit, but all families have their traditions, right?
Just like Bill and Cathy Cambridge alternating holidays between the real royals and the shadow court. Sorry, alternating between families just like you do. Normal like you.
I just have the feeling William really hates his life.
He hates the “pro quo” side; the “quid” part he likes just fine.
Time for George to wear big boy pants. Is it some aristocratic thing to wear shorts with knee socks in the winter? Carole looks awful, that cape looks so cheap. Of course Kate’s mop is a mess. Like Pippa’s coat.
I wonder if The Queen and/or Charles gave W&K a talking to about their crappy work ethic? I could totally see W being in a snit about having to work more and, as a result, withholding the children from The Queen and Charles at Christmas just because he can.
Called it. Of course they were going to have a pap stroll. After all they r just so normal what with their normal middle class royal family traditions rip off. If it was jus my because they wanted to spend with her family fine but did they have to do the exact same things as the RF do at xmas? That’s what made it a talking point.
This is Carole and W&K sticking it to the RF. the smug mugs of the Middleton Mafia was too much on a aday we lost a great musician.
This smugness and relentless grasping will b their downfall. And yes the Middletons r the new royal family in town and we should not forget it.
Bah in bad mood today so won’t b nice about this lot.
