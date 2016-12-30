Prince Harry is sweaty, hot & hard-working on the cover of Town & Country

harry tc

Well, well! Prince Harry covers the February issue of Town & Country magazine. So far, only a few outlets have these photos – you can see the pictorial here at Chic Central. It looks like T&C just bought some of the photos from one of the royal-beat photographers, meaning Harry didn’t really pose for a Town & Country editorial. The photos are from his summer trip to Malawi, where he volunteered with an organization called 500 Elephants (you can see more photos here). This cover is really hot, right? Yum. Sweaty ginger prince.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday, Prince Harry was still in England. He was spotted out and about in London, wearing a sharp suit and having a “pub lunch” with friends – you can see the photos here. Meghan Markle was also photographed yesterday… in Toronto. Meghan spent Christmas in Toronto with her mother, and Meghan has been pap’d fairly regularly in the past week. Part of me wonders why Harry didn’t fly to Toronto immediately after the Sandringham shoot on Boxing Day. I fully expected Harry and Meghan to be together for New Year’s Eve, but you know? There’s still time. Maybe by Monday, they’ll be loved up on some tropical island, sipping mojitos and she’ll be wearing nothing but a bikini and a diamond engagement ring.

harry3

Photos courtesy of PCN & WENN, cover courtesy of Town & Country via Chic Central.

 

2 Responses to “Prince Harry is sweaty, hot & hard-working on the cover of Town & Country”

  1. Lucy says:
    December 30, 2016 at 8:37 am

    That cover. HOT DAMN.

    Reply
  2. Ollie says:
    December 30, 2016 at 8:38 am

    Serious question.. What is he doing with his time?
    When he left the army i thought he will step up and work full time for the firm. You know entertaining us with all his charm. But he just does the bare minimun royal duties and for a few weeks a year he promotes his own projects (Invictus, his african elephant adventure) … and then he disappears most of the time
    HorseBill at least fakes his Heli job. Harry doesn’t even give an explanation.
    They all should and could do more.
    Especially Harry who has the It factor should work full.

    Reply

