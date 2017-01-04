Is ‘Will and Grace’ coming back? It depends on who you ask

Back in late September, a 9-minute Will and Grace clip magically appeared on YouTube. In it, cast members Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally, playing their beloved characters from the show, gave us their take on the then upcoming elections. Their influence failed to bring about the best outcome (but let’s not get started on that again) but it did generate some buzz over the prospect of a full-blown Will and Grace revival on the small screen. Back when the clip debuted, Debra mused in an interview “Could we really come back? My response, which I’ve learned in the last five years, is I never say never anymore.”

Well, amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, we may have gotten a little something special in our television stockings, if we are to believe another star of the show. In an interview that aired last Thursday on San Diego radio station KPBS actor Leslie Jordan, who played the recurring role of Karen’s nemesis Beverley Leslie on the series, assured fans that the return of W&G was already a done deal. He told the station, “It’s back. Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so they’ll go in in July.”

Leslie may have been a little over-enthusiastic or misunderstood something, as the other cast members have posted statements to the contrary on social media. On New Year’s Day, Eric McCormack tweeted that as far as a reunion went, there was “nothing official yet.”

And, responding to a hopeful fan’s inquiry via Twitter, Debra Messing had to deliver the news that the new series isn’t yet a thing, tweeting “Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks.”

Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks. https://t.co/NDmKoH2Iql — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 2, 2017

Well, at least there are “talks,” right? Fans can still be optimistic, right? But, if you really think about it, would Will and Grace still work in 2017? Things have really changed since the show originally aired and fan feedback amidst the speculation of the show’s return hasn’t been overly positive. This and the fact that reboots and revivals are generally disappointments might point towards the fact that maybe we should just hold on to warm memories of the series as it was.

And it’s not like Debra et al. aren’t keeping themselves busy. Debra (for better or for worse – see above) is appearing in the upcoming reboot of Dirty Dancing, Megan is in the Bryan Cranston/James Franco comedy Why Him?, Eric is on the Netflix series Travelers and Sean, when not accepting awards for his work towards increasing the visibility of LBGTQ portrayals in the media, is serving as executive producer on an upcoming documentary with the promising title The History of Comedy.

If nothing else, maybe the Will and Grace gang can pop up on YouTube periodically for updates… especially when the new election cycle kicks in. I’m sure we will get some other exciting programming news in 2017. Lord knows we are certainly due.