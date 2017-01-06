Did Mark Zuckerberg renew his faith to run for public office?

The last time I covered Mark Zuckerberg, he had completed (and surpassed) his New Year’s Eve resolution for 2016, which was to run 365 miles in a year. In keeping with his dedication to making resolutions, Mark posted 2017’s to his Facebook account on Tuesday. According to Mark, his challenge this year is to meet Americans. Not just any Americans but people in each of the 50 United States.

Is it cheating that he is crediting himself the 20 states he’s already visited? I think he should have to touch down in all 50 – come on Zuck! (I’m kidding) I like this because given Zuck’s bubble, meeting the rest of the country might do him a lot of good. I also find it curious because even though Zuck did not outright condemn Trump last year, he did allude to the fact that he was not in favor of what Trump stands for. (Although, he also defended Facebook Board of Director and outspoken Trump supporter Peter Theil.) So maybe this is just an extension of his belief that the country as a whole has lost sight of each other, in which case – bravo. However, there was a great deal of speculation about Zuck’s motivation for filing legal documents allowing him to remain on Facebook’s board if he runs for public office. If you look at this resolution with that in mind, it kind of sounds like Zuck’s planning a whistle-stop tour to garner support for a run.

Adding fuel to the fire was his response to his holiday wishes post:

When a Facebooker asked on this thread if he was an atheist, Zuck responded,

“No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important.” I know several parents that changed their views on religion or faith after having kids. In some ways I did too. So it could just be that he reexamined his views after his daughter Max was born. But just to play devil’s advocate, The Independent points out a survey which “found that atheist was the religious category people were least likely to vote for.” I have come to have a respect for Zuck I didn’t once hold. I hope his desire to meet his fellow countrymen is a part of his plan to leave a better world for Max and all children and not a run for office. I can’t imagine he will, he has too much to lose if he does.

However, a Max/Beast ticket I could get on board with.

