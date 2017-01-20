Inauguration Open Post: Hosted by a short-fingered, baby-fisted vulgarian

The inauguration of Emperor Baby Fists is upon us. He Who Shall Not Be Named, The Orange One, Cheeto Mussolini, Twitler, whatever you want to call him, that’s fine with me. Starting at noon today, fascism will have won. Vladimir Putin won, although I think Putin is in for a dangerous lesson about getting what he pays for. Then again, we’re all in for some dangerous lessons in the days, weeks, months and years to come. Let’s hope we all survive the nuclear winter (JK, we won’t survive!).
Anyway, this is your Inauguration Open Post. It’s my sincere hope that this whole day is a BIGLY mess, a shambolic catastrophe that shocks and appalls everyone witnessing the takeover. It’s my hope that Baby Fists’ speech – which he apparently wrote himself – is as petty, angry, unhinged and stupid as the man himself. But I won’t be watching. And I hope most of you aren’t watching either. Take the day off. Watch the Australian Open. Listen to music. Go for a run. Watch kitty and puppy videos. Take a nap. Then get up tomorrow and start resisting.
Here’s your soundtrack for the day: Talking Heads’ “Life During Wartime.” I’ve been listening to this so much.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I came down with a horrid stomach flu around 2 AM. Coincidence? I think not.
I’m really sorry you’re sick but this comment made me snort-laugh.
No worries. We’re all going to need humour during these times..
Best of luck to all Celebitches, Nasty Women, and everyone else who marches tomorrow against Orange Julius Caesar. That Orange Swine is already gutting ACA and planning much more damaging policies against Americans and threatening stability in the world starting with his deplorable inauguration speech. We will never relent against Napoleorange and his cabinet of alligators on Wall Street. Donald “Littlefingers” Baylish drained the swamp and filled it with sharks that threaten every marginal group in the United States.
Never fear the Home Despot but rally with your like-minded friends and collegues to undo this American tragedy starting in 2018 elections and finishing off Emperor Zero by 2020.
I feel for my brethren in the US right now. I’m against racism, misogyny, bigotry, marginalization, and exclusion. Diaper Bigly and his cohorts like KellyAnne Conartist, Steve Bunion, Rancid Penis, et al need to know we are never going away. Tomorrow is just the start of something bigger than ourselves and when the east winds hit Washington DC and the facade of the Precedent crumbles he can take the entire clan plus Gingrich’s pie hole with him to oblivion forever.
Ha, I am sick in bed right now, too. No the stomach flu but another flu with major sinus issues. Sickest I’ve been in years. Also seems fitting. Hope you feel better soon!
Just got over it. It is like the plague.
I have the Weather Channel taping all day. Can’t have too much weather info!
I had that too and it’s horrible.
I had that and it was awful. It went on for a week. Take care of yourself.
Karen: It’s just after 5am here in Sydney, and I’m watching Barack Obama address the troops at Andrews Air Force Base. Wait… FFS, they’ve just cut to that disgusting, fascist, misogynistic, racist, ranting, crooked, unethical moron who is now your ptrsident… I’ve now switched over, making another cup of tea and settling in to watch old episodes of JAG and Murder, She Wrote, and the infomercial for “The Golden Age of Country Collection”… #ResistStance
It hangs on for weeks, Esmom, or it did for me. Get well Kitten, Esmom, and Soprana. This day is dark enough without being sick too.
I just don’t feel much like posting today beyond saying that for me and I know for a lot of you here at Celebitchy, this is the darkest day of my life as a political activist, as a woman, and just simply as a person who gives a shit about my fellow human beings.
xxx
My stomach is a mess, too. It seems I’m on the Trump Is Actually POTUS Diet. It’s going to be a long, dark four years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diet implies healthy. More like Cheetos. No nutritional value.
You made a typo. You mean a long 8 years.
OMGosh, my stomach has been a mess for two days! I had to take a Nexium this morning. I knew that POS was making me angry, but your comment solved the mystery. I think it’s my diet, too–acid reflux brought on by being force fed Cheetos. I hope you all are feeling better soon, though!
I looked for a second on the New York Times web site–just in time to see the current regime skulking forth.
Paul Ryan’s smirking face made me ill but the sight of the incoming thug made me laugh. He looks frightened and sick, as though deep down he knows a few hard truths. These include, but are not limited to:
1. People hate him and he was not elected by a landslide.
2. He’s over his pay grade with this gig and it’s going to be tough to keep up the pretense.
3. Putin’s going to yank his leash and he might not be able to roll over and bark as easily as he needs to if he’s going to keep his secrets safe. Then what?
Those are my top three guesses as to why he looks so scared that he wants to pee his pants as he clomps along towards his swearing-in charade. Who knows? I’ll bet it’s a lot of things. But no matter what the causes are, it was cheering to see how frightened he looks.
He should be scared. There’s a big difference between being the lead shill on a reality show and a successful bully and predator at one’s own “modeling agency” on the one hand and President of the United States of America on the other. He’ll learn. So will we, unfortunately, but he will learn and it’s not going to be quite as easy as the earlier gigs.
Whatever misery he and his minions inflict on our country…I wish it right back to them, and tenfold.
This was a great post @Frieda_K.
The only thing to add – his damn tie is longer than the Potomac. (Over-compensating at every turn.)
This would be a fun charade to watch if we weren’t all unwilling players.
I’d also like to show my appreciation for this post.
Not watching but this imagery makes me pleased.
Bravo, Frida, freaking BRAVO–and thanks. Your post is where I will rest my sad, pissed-off, sugar-binged (gotta do SOMETHING for some sort of comfort today, FFS) self today.
En route to the swearing-in ceremony, Trump looked like a man on his way to his own execution. He did not look remotely happy about the responsibility he is embarking on.
Karma’s a bitch.
Something to make you feel better? Comparison of crowds at Trump’s inauguration vs. Obama’s. Bwhahahahaha!
http://theweek.com/speedreads/674664/compare-trumps-inauguration-crowd-obamas-sidebyside-photos
I woke up with a migraine. I blame the short fingered vulgarian. Heaven help us.
I had a migraine with nausea last night, and apparently am in good company. But I am not going to let this make me sick anymore. Hopefully this reality show will be a distant memory, sooner rather than later.
Annakist: I was watching the exact same broadcast as you & I literally SCREAMED when they cut away to that bunch of evil bastards. Like one of those alien invasion films where the baddies suddenly interrupt the TV broadcasts.
Watch his speech elsewhere – it’s worth it. Michelle Obama looked VERY emotional. I hope they both know how much they mean to millions of people. We’re lucky to have had them.
Probably regurgitating and detoxing 8 years of bile.
I have been feeling sick all day. That this man was inaugurated today, after the NY Times story last night about his advisors’ communications with Russia being investigated, shows the weakness in our American country. In the first few hours, he has removed from the White House website pages on Climate Control, AIDS Research, Civil Rights, and Healthcare.
Last night he said that next time he will win “the old fashioned way.” WTF does that mean? And does our media even talk about this? Of course not.
I did enjoy the empty seats and roads at the parade and the empty inauguration. Since we all know that this drives Trump crazy, we should tweet this at him every single day.
I don’t watch it. I don’t want to see or hear him and his family.
I won’t either. I will keep up with the news via the sites that I trust, but I will never, ever watch him or his family on television or the web.
Me neither, Tiny Martian.
I can’t decide if I should watch Trump’s address, or rewatch season 4 of Sherlock.
+100000 have made the decision and will stick to it.
Same here! He will never get my views or ad revenue.
NOT MY PRESIDENT. Resist and MARCH on!
Not watching it, either. Haven’t turned on a TV or radio all morning. I refuse to accept this creature as my POTUS, too. I can’t even speak about him with any semblance of civility. But, this man says everything I feel and does with it dignity and eloquence. http://johnpavlovitz.com/2017/01/19/let-the-record-show/
Olenna, thank you so much for taking the time to post this. It is incredibly powerful for me to read, as it describes perfectly my feelings. I’m going to pass this on.
That is the best thing I have read in recent weeks. So powerful.
Wow. Your link didn’t work for me, but was easily searchable. I am printing this (i’m an old) and putting it on my fridge.
I’m watching. I am putting on my tin foil hat and throwing a side eye to violent protestors. I think they are a plant to scare off protestors tomorrow.
Some people on the Internet write that Trump’s people give away free tickets so that more people attend the inauguration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea i saw that too. And scalpers are struggling to get rid of all the tickets they have collected. And its still so empty 😭
Compare the crowds: 2009 inauguration at left, 2017 inauguration at right.
https://twitter.com/BCAppelbaum/status/822478866035986435
Nooooooo! Let’s talk about all the empty seats!
My TVs is firmly set to “I Love Lucy” right now (while this travesty is going on), and then I will switch to HGTv. I KNOW “resistance is futile” but I will not add to making the ratings BIGLY YOOOOOOGE for tiny fists (my inner 5 year old just stuck out her tongue 👅 lol)
Too late for me. Stumbled over it online. They preachers called the rain “gods blessing”, I call it “God is weeping”.
Poor Baron, no one touched him or hugged him once…
….and they girl singing the anthem is fu*ing it up right now, as we speak…she must be nervous…but still…things to come???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Regarding Baron, if it is true that he’s autistic, he might not like physical touch when he’s stressed out about being in front of so many people. It might not be that they are cold to him, but rather, they are helping him not get over-stimulated.
And that will be the only place where I defend Trump – his son. Nothing else!
My television will not be tuned to any of the inauguration. Not only because he’s Not My President, but because I want his ratings to be lower than Obama’s. Cheeto face promised his followers that it would be the greatest crowd ever. He wanted to beat Obama’s 1.8 million. Not a chance.
A German journalist said that only ca. 800 000 people were there.
I suspect it was closer to half that. After watching the arial views, I would be shocked if there were actually over half a million people there.
The New York Times says:
The analysis by Keith Still, a professor at Manchester Metropolitan University in England, estimates that the crowd on the National Mall today was about one-third the size of Mr. Obama’s.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/01/20/us/politics/trump-inauguration-crowd.html?smid=fb-nytimes&smtyp=cur&_r=0
21 January 2017, 6-03pm: I just saw on Sydneys Channel 7 news: It’s estimated 250,000 attended the trump event, compared to Barack Obama’s inauguration crowd of 1.8 million. Cop that, trump.
I still can’t believe this is really happening…
Me too. That sick feeling of dread I had in my chest before the election is back. I’m trying to be positive (not about the Orange One’s presidency – there’s no hope there – but about the long term) but I am just miserable today.
Listening to classical music station all day.
Making signs for tomorrow. Looking forward to massive protests.
Found the silver lining of working at a sign shop. Got a 4′ x 4′ sign ready for tomorrow.
I have to brag. One of my sons has a large facility at his work, so he hosted a poster painting party for Pantsuit Nation. I’m so proud!
You have clearly raised a good son.
Good for him!! I have two wonderful sons and a wonderful daughter, too. All sensitive and kind kids. My daughter cried and cried today – she is 22, graduated college, we are white, but she cried in fear for all those who will be harmed by this monster.
Standing with all you nasty women & deplorables xx
Me too. Solidarity with all American Celebitches.
me too. BEST OF LUCK from Germany!
Sink or swim together from Canada.
With you guys all the way! Good luck from St. Kitts.
Me too from Switzerland! Happily marching in Solidarity tomorrow in Geneva !
Me too!!!
FIST UP.
Sending support from Trinidad and Tobago…My fam in the US have their TVs off too.
Thank you, Sixer. We may be needing you to do the investigating into Trumputin when Trump shuts the intel agencies investigation down today or Monday.
Yes. Be strong! Solidarity all the way.
I stand with all of you. I’ll be at the march in Los Angeles.
Nasty women keep on fighting!! ✌🌟
Sending strength and love from Ireland.
+3 in Dublin, Ireland
I donated to my local women’s rape crisis center at exactly 11am today. solidarity and strength indeed.
Much love for you!!!
This is the first thing that made me cry today! Thank you all for your support to us American women who did not vote for the Orange monster! We will need you in the coming years!
+1 – so many thanks and so much pride
And me. I watched him, he looked smug and almost…how can I say, amused! The Trumpalumpa is very bad. Sending you all a hug from the UK 😭
NOT watching. I’ll read about it later. Maybe it will be funnier that way.
I’m NOT watching either. It might be a little when we read about all the empty seats.
I’m not feeling this. This is just wrong.
Current mood:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdasruwaM1w
Yes. Democracy in this country ended on November 8, 2016.
This all feels so surreal.
I hate the Trumps and their smug faces so much.
Highly punchable. I feel you.
That old pic of Dump on the Michael Douglas thread is proof that this man has always been a smug and smarmy douchebag.
Yes! He’s always been awful, seemed so obvious decades ago to me, as I said in the Andrew Garfield post. This is truly effed up.
I posted this on the Michael Douglas thread because it was relevant but it bears repeating just in case…Woody Johnson (of Johnson & Johnson bandaids etc.) was just appointed Ambassador to the UK. Woody is first cousin to Michael Douglas (their mothers are sisters) who just endorsed baby fists, sort of.
I despise Ivanka almost more than her father. She is the pretty face on his fascism and bigotry .And don’t tell me she is going to balance him!! She has never contradicted him once, and her scum husband was involved with putting those women who accused Bill Clinton 25 years ago at the second debate.
Keep boycotting her brand. I read her sales were down 3/4!!
I watched Pres. Obama leaving the WH for the last time. He was graceful and gracious saying only”Thank You” to the American people. I would like to say “thank you” to Mr. and Mrs. Obama for their sacrifice and service, and wish the Obama family peace and happiness. I cried when I watched his Inauguration, because I was so happy and felt so lucky to be able to see the first African-American president. I consider it a huge honor to have had him as President. Also, on a personal note, I found him quite attractive.
x 2
Yes to everything.
x3! Here’s a great video of his exit. http://www.cosmopolitan.com/politics/a8618772/west-wing-week-final-days-president-barack-obama/
Yes. A big part of my sadness is losing Obama has President. That would have happened no matter who won, and it still would have hurt. Add that to the pain of knowing an idiot is now at the helm, and it really is quite an overwhelming mix of emotions.
I am going to walk them out tomorrow. Not in DC, but locally.
I didn’t want to leave my bed today. I just want to hold my kid and dog all day and tell them how much I love them. I cannot understand how one man can give you so much fear and stress.
I didn’t want to leave my bed today either, Di, but my ancient tabby cat had the last word: she peed all over my comforter. Animals always KNOW. They just do.
I’m at my home office, yes I’m lucky. Television is on and I look up from time to time. Appears as though he has a fresh coat of glossy orange on his head. President Obama and Michelle are being gracious and appropriate. That’s all I got.
Ugh he is so repulsive.
I saw that protestors at his Deploraball were pepper sprayed yesterday. That didn’t take long..
So much for “Freedom Of Speech “.
They were pepper sprayed because they were throwing eggs at police. You left that part out didn’t you?
And the cops are decked out in riot gear and have guns on them–oops you left that part out didn’t you?
Are you for real? Their job is to keep the peace and their first response to something as harmless as egg throwing is to break out the pepper spray? JFC do you even know what pepper spray feels like?
A news report:
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2017/01/19/politics/trump-inauguration-protests-womens-march/index.html
“A few demonstrators threw eggs at the National Press Club building and at revelers, though not at police”
“Elsewhere in the demonstration, some protesters could be seen setting small fires in the streets. Police could be seen pepper-spraying some protesters”
So basically a small number of protesters.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/law-enforcement-community Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter. Our job is to make life more comfortable for parents who want their kids to be able to walk the streets safely. Or the senior citizen waiting for a bus. Or the young child walking home from school.
Supporting law enforcement means supporting our citizens’ ability to protect themselves. We will uphold Americans’ Second Amendment rights at every level of our judicial system.
President Trump is committed to building a border wall to stop illegal immigration, to stop the gangs and the violence, and to stop the drugs from pouring into our communities. He is dedicated to enforcing our border laws, ending sanctuary cities, and stemming the tide of lawlessness associated with illegal immigration.
“Our job is to make life more comfortable for parents who want their kids to be able to walk the streets safely. Or the senior citizen waiting for a bus. Or the young child walking home from school.”
Unless they’re a person of color.
RE: The Second Amendment. I’m not a guns person but I’m about ready to buy one (or several) now that Orange Shitler is in office.
@frisky – I want what you’re smoking
@Frisky
Those are not the only 2 categories of people. There is such a thing in a democratic society as a peaceful protester. They are not rioters, they are not looters, they are not violent. I know because I was and am one. I never hit anyone, I never burned or broke anything, I never even carried an offensive sign. To ignore the peaceful protester while reducing the world to a dichotomy of bad rioters and peaceful populace is undemocratic – your link doesn’t seem to work, so if that is a quote from the White House law enforcement community, I’m both disappointed and not surprised.
The peaceful protester can very well be a parent, a kid, and a senior citizen, so it IS your job to make their life more comfortable.
I see the astroturf is being rolled out. Hi, Frisky!
@Frisky, He’s selling you a false bill of goods. Crime is down everywhere except Chicago. (Let me note Chicago is a special case, since the police officers are systematically using unnecessary force. Ever consider it could be policies in that city rather than “the blacks”?) GOP Congress is responsible for the Affordable Care Act struggles, because they gutted the Risk Corridor provision, which was meant to help the co-ops stabilize and to help insurance companies get over the flood of people who previously did not have insurance but now need expensive procedures. Restricting jobs and trade may help people feel like things are better bc they are working, but prices on normal goods will explode, so get ready to pay 1000 dollars on that iPhone. Borders? immigration from Mexico is at its all-time low. A substantial number of “illegal immigrants” are Asians,Africans and Europeans who are overstaying visas or children brought to the US with their parents. In other words, your president is trying to create a disastrous America so that he can be the person perceived to fix it. It’s gotta look bad in order for him to make it look better/good. Read things other than Breitbart or Fox and think critically.
I’m with you, Kitten, and let’s not dismiss the stun grenades used.
Same here in Britland. Half working, half talking to you lot. BBC News on in the background – can’t bring myself either to switch channels or stop half-listening.
I’m doing similar from Portugal. Half working, with BBC News on in the background. Not a very productive day, and there’s so much I had planned/needed to get done. But can’t seem to ignore what’s going on, much as I wish it wasn’t happening.
I’ve got the Food Network on TV & the Guardian live feed open in front of me.
Very tempted to pour a Bloody Mary.
Mr Sixer just got in from work.
“Man’s a wanker. Where are my headphones?”
This speech is pure, unadulterated national socialism. It isn’t even a joke of a speech.
As Samuel Johnson said: “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.”
Oh, God, Sixer. Not that I didn’t realize it, but when you put it like that, it just sent chills down my spine. The bad kind.
Most countries get a bit jingoistic at inaugurations and similar events. The US gets like it more than many.
This wasn’t that, was it? This was of a different order.
Post appeared in the wrong place. Hmm.
And his talk about how we all have to pledge complete allegiance to the country?? That is Mussolini territory.
January 20, 2009. Just before I left for work, my father called, saying don’t forget to watch this historic event. I said, “Don’t worry, I wouldn’t miss it, thanks.” Then he called my three sisters and all his grandchildren. I was in my office, with some co-workers, watching the preliminaries, when my phone rang. It was my sister calling to say Dad collapsed, was rushed to the hospital, but didn’t make it. I immediately left and drove 600 miles home, missing the inauguration. That’s what I’m thinking about this miserable day. If trump were a million times better than he is, he still wouldn’t be one tenth the man my father was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry for your loss, and how this day makes your heart hurt again. Thanks for sharing your story with us. I lost my Mom on Mother’s Day last year, and my father keeps saying it’s better she didn’t see this. But she would have been fired up, so I think about her spirit and the resistance to come.
Take care today.
Oh man, what an awful memory. Hugs, SusanneToo.
Oh my goodness, so sorry for your loss. My friend lost her husband suddenly on the same day and today she is especially fragile thanks to Trump being added to the mix of memories. Hugs.
😿
RIP your dad, Susanne.
SusanneToo: How brave of you to share that day with us. Your father raised a lovely daughter and he would be proud of you as you are of him. Hugs..
I’m so sorry! My dad died on Jan 20 as well albeit 24 years ago. I usually forget about the date, in 2009, I totally forgot about it, was too happy to watch Obama’s inauguration. But this year, it hits a little bit more, especially since my dad was bisexual and died of AIDS-related complications, he’s be the kind of person Pence hate. 8 years ago, I thought the world was evolving, finally leaning a little bit more towards equality, now its seems to go completely backwards…
Hugs
Thanks for all the kind comments. I was very fortunate in the parents I had.
I am very sorry for your loss.
@susananne I’m so sorry! What an awful thing to happen and have to remember. Best wishes.
I’m so sorry for your loss. I lost my dad at the end of Sept. Just like your father, he was 100 times the man Cheeto Hilter is — a true patriot who gave his whole adult life to the Army and the best father that anyone could ever have.
My condolences for what has to be a terrible reminder for you.
To those who still have good fathers / mothers here — don’t ever take them for granted. The sense of loss of truly decent people never completely goes away.
I applied for a ticket to get a spot on the mall and my number was like 15,000, something like that? Trump was trying to give them away for free.
I don’t know if anyone witnessed this shit, but my Lord, did anyone see Kellyanne Conway. She just keeps taking tacky to a new level. Dreadful. She will get an entire segment on SNL with that outfit. #fugly
I’m so sorry for your loss. You should be susanneone.
Oh, I am so sorry. Your Dad sounds like a wonderful man, and I hope when the pain eases, you will enjoy all of the time and memories you were lucky enough to have with him.
I want to see Hillary. I feel so much for her today.
I just changed my entire post. The Clintons arrived and Hillary looks devastated. Oh my God, she shouldn’t have to be here with the eyes of the World upon her. My heart aches for her.
It almost feels abusive for her to have to endure watching this, when he has publicly spewed such violent vitriol about her.
The very fact that she is there is what makes her my hero. What this country has put her through is disgusting and yet she still shows that she is made of steel and loves her nation first and foremost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think her reaction is personal. She’s a politician and knows that a win is never guaranteed, and she has been smeared for decades. Trump couldn’t break her.
Hillary is just too much aware of what a mess Trump is going to make of the country and the world. When she was talking on Ellen, she said she was having bad dreams with the stress, that she was very aware that she was the only thing between us and the Apocalypse… She wasn’t really joking. She knows exactly what Trump and his advisors are and exactly what can happen domestically and abroad due to his narcissistic foolishness and heartlessness. And she knows in detail far beyond anything we do.
Sure it’s personal. It shouldn’t have happened, but it did. She looked like she was at a funeral, as did her husband and even George Bush. On the other hand, President Obama looks so happy and relieved. King Joffrey looks as he always does, an arrogant overly privileged piece of shat. No experience in Washington or military, it’s like a plumber walking into my family’s law offices and wanting a job. I will never understand this, never.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wore the Suffragette color, white, and the pantsuit. Very symbolic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
White is the color for suffragettes, so very fitting.
Disappointing that the Trump daughters wore white too.
Seems like an insult to Hillary Clinton.
@pp40. You think they should have called and asked Hillary what color she was wearing so they didn’t duplicate???
Or you think they somehow knew in advance (damn Russia) and wore white to rile her?
Dear people of the USA,
Here starts the resistance. Stay strong, stay nice and kind, work together, stay informed. Please confront the bad politics and support those who are going to be affected by it. Please, please don’t abandon immigrants, LGTB, minorities. And please, don’t lose hope.
atte.
A Mexican friend
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I keep thinking this should be Hillary — today have me grieving all over again
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
May gay parties commence at pence’s every night during the next four years.
Amazing quote from Audra Macdonald yesterday:
“We are not crowning a king or bowing down to a dictator. Tomorrow a new employee starts his temp job. We’re the boss”
This^^^
The only consolation i take in this is that all that Trump has won is the title of America’s #1 Public Servant. Someone who has never done anything for anyone besides himself is now working for the people.
Love her. Love that quote!
The bit of Trump’s speech I was able to watch without barfing, he basically said this country is ours to run. We are the people. He is obviously insincere, but let’s all take him up on this offer.
I wonder when his supporters will finally realize that he doesn’t give a f-ck about them…
Well, if losing their health coverage doesn’t do it, who knows?
Lots realize, but are embarassed to admit they mad such a foolish mistake
Please stop being afraid. This is how it begins. Keeping good people afraid.
Stand up. Get your Nasty Woman pants on and be deplorable. Stop hunkering down.
Yes it is scary times. But we can overcome the radioactive cheeto and his minions by getting our votes on. Start by voting out the republican ass hats.
But stop the disparity crap. Baby Fists loves that.
Amen,Chef Grace.
Well, you can afraid. Fear is good. We just have to brave enough to stand up to fear.
Indeed. That is the very definition of courage: being afraid but standing up anyway.
My boyfriend keeps telling me not to be afraid. He says America will always be America, and we’ll get through this no matter what
My husband tells me the same more or less and I tell him to stfu.
Embee & Nancy – they are men. My partner is the same, he doesn’t even understand why I’m upset and angry. Well, I’ve explained it and now I’m going to have to live my reality.
Except maybe it won’t…
I keep thinking about Russia and how they hacked this election or at least had private information that influenced the election. What’s their long game? I remember watching Red Dawn as a kid and thinking what a nightmare it would be, but how it would never happen. Maybe we have a Red Dawn situation coming down the pike… Time to find a bunker!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s a guy thing. My brother (who thinks Trump acts like a four year old) left me a message, just in case I missed it, that Trump won the election, but don’t worry, everything will be ok. I wondered how or if I should disillusion him on that point… He sounded so naive to me. As if things magically will always be all right! No, they often aren’t. Putting a toddler in control of a nuclear state is never a good thing.
When I did get a chance to talk with him I had to be honest that it wasn’t all right and it was going to be a rough four years and (as always) to hang on to his job for dear life… He’s too old to find another one, has a lot of medical expenses and prescriptions, and will be toasted extra crispy eventually if they mess with his Social Security and Medicare as well as toasted in the nearer future if his employer drastically cuts back on his hours again. Which could happen in a wobbly economy. The only hopeful thing I could say was that a lot of people were appalled enough at harmful things Reagan was doing to get activated, and that seems to be happening with Trump. I don’t recall us being all that successful holding back Reagan, though. Likewise with the Bushes and their awful wars that caused so many deaths and so much destruction. But we have to try.
Trump is a much bigger problem than I’ve ever seen before, so it does seem overwhelming. People have to carefully choose their battles because there will be so many of them.
On a hopeful note — I’ve never seen so many politicians and related people (government economists, intelligence people, etc.) speak so loudly and clearly against a candidate and President-select before. Most of the Republicans in Congress seem still in Party over Country mode, but not all of them. Maybe the courage of a few will spread. The Democrats really have to hold it together this time, don’t know if enough of them are up to it but here’s hoping.
Now is the time for all good psychiatrists and psychologists to come to the aid of their country also. We need help figuring out how to best deal with this guy. They don’t have to name names. Just keep telling us what they know about dealing with people with all his behavior patterns. They especially need to offer help to people in Congress and the media.
I am fearful for those who don’t have the privileges my socioeconomic status and color give me. I am going to offer my land where I live to anyone who may be abused by Trump, Latinos or Muslims who are threatened. I am totally serious about this. I am totally committed to this.
I tried listening to some of Trump’s comments last night. I lasted about 2 minutes. I was proud of myself for enduring that long because it was only a matter of seconds before I was wanting to punch him in the face.
I heard only 10,000 attented that concert – Obama’s concert was attented by 400,000.
I hope this is true. It is like a balm to my injured heart.
Yeah, I saw those numbers. Proud of those who could’ve attended but didn’t. Solidarity.
I will be working on the upcoming softball/baseball season that I am in charge of in my area. More important than watching tv.
Hah! Just made myself very happy and filed my taxes. In a couple weeks I’ll be getting my refund and will start planning my next trip to Disney World with my grandson who turns 8 this March!
Okay, here we go. It’s so ominous, isn’t it?
In the spirit of f*#k this noise, I am going to turn a negative into a positive by making an inaugural resolution. I will work tirelessly to develop a program that I can take to my local high schools to educate young women on reproductive and feminine issues. I recently found out that I have been suffering from endometriosis for 19 years that was misdiagnosed as everything under the sun. As a result of my c-section with my twins six years ago, I developed adenomyosis. Lots of pain and struggle with life and my health required me to need two surgeries in three months. I’m currently recovering from a total hysterectomy and the removal of one of my ovaries. If only I had known at a younger age just how abnormal my period symptoms were….BUT this is something I can be an advocate for and something small that I am committed to doing. Empowering women is so incredibly important right now. Celebitchy and the wonderful commentators on this site inspire me everyday. You guys keep me engaged and aware with the unique combination of acute smarts and wit. So I’m posting this so I am accountable to all of you to do what I can. If I can help prevent one woman from having to experience what I went through, it will be entirely worth it. In 2017, I will have a program in place to present to schools in my city (Richmond, VA). Just got a call from my gynecological surgeon and he is going to work on the presentation with me. Awesome.
Now, where’s the BAR? I need a cocktail.
Kay dee, I am sorry to hear about your suffering but I like your idea to help empower women. Best wishes as you move forward with your project!
Thank you! If life gives you a tricky pussy, you just need to figure out how to tame it…or something. And prevent it from being grabbed at all costs!
Good for you, Kay dee, that’s excellent news. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if you could go nationwide with it.
What shocked me is how COMMON endometriosis is….Endometriosis affects 176 million women worldwide, and 1 in 10 girls and women in the US. Early detection is the best way to manage the disease, which is chronic and can escalate, affecting the health of your entire body, as it did in my case. Women need this knowledge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As for the man I did not vote for, you honor the office not the man
In the military you salute the rank,not the man.
And to the CB’s that have given me hope, strength and laughs, stay smiling, laughing, and I am a nasty woman!!!! Stay well all!!!
Kay Dee
Endo is one of the worst things to ever happen to me. 6 surgeries in 2 years. Lupron for 5 years straight now. I am working on getting the movie Endo What? sponsored by my OB and showing to local schools. Good luck and I’m with you! I wish we could go nationwide together!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesss!!!
Email me…ali9cg8@gmail.com.
It won’t let me post my email, but yes…we need to make this happen, celebitchy….how can we exchange info to collaborate on this?
@Kay Dee
Emailed you! Let’s do this! I never thought my endo would make me excited!
@Celebitchy
From the bottom of my heart, thank you for allowing us to connect by email and we will do all ladies proud!
I love you two.
@Sixer
I love you too. Without your wit, we’d be a sad site and sight! Never thought I’d wake up excited on this day.
I had never heard of endometriosis until I was 33 and found out it was the cause of years of pain and strange periods. I had a few surgeries to have it all taken care of and it left me unable to have children, so I had my uterus coterized. No more periods. Anyone who goes through the killer pain and suffering I did has sympathy from me!
YOU ROCK!!!!
What a fantastic thing to do! Great idea. Thank you so much for doing this and for sharing the idea.
THIS is how it’s done. Get a fire burning and go with it! You are amazing and get all the stars!
*La la la la la la LAAAAAA*
Not listening, not watching, not reading. About to head out with the dog before the rain starts here in Northern Virginia! 😏
Complete avoidance here at my house. I can not watch this, I find it all far to upsetting. His arrogant, smug face and his tacky ass family. I’ve got the flu at the moment so a day of movies and cuddling my 3 cats for comfort. Tomorrow a solidarity rally in Vancouver.
America deserves better than this poor example of a human.
I was deeply traumatized after the elections. I still have not opened my FB. I’ll just let you guys do the watching, I just cannot relive that ugly moment. I will just find solace in your comments.
Hang in there. We need you.
Greetings for South America! Since I also have a moronic president in my country, I feeling for you.
Off topic, I think both FL look beautiful.
Yes I suppose the Former President was loads better. *snorts*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s actually comforting to be reminded that other countries have had idiots in charge, too. Thanks!
Hear, hear, Rocio! I assume you’re talking about He Who Goes By MM And Thinks It’s Okay For Women To Be Catcalled. And yes, the Former President was loads better, in my opinion.
Former Madame President was good. I miss her husband dearly who I had the pleasure to meet. You get one of those once in a 100 years.
I’ve got the Guardian’s live feed open & I’m afraid it looks as if it’s getting violent already. I so hope that it doesn’t all kick off – it would be understandable though, wouldn’t it.
Everything feels as it it’s regressing, fast.
Cat videos are the only way to survive this disaster of a day. I’m just going to bid my time like most Americans and wait for the impeachment. 😡
Kaiser, the picture of tRUMP is GOLD.
I love that you chose a video from “Stop Making Sense”. Best concert film ever in my opinion. Think I’ll whip that out and avoid all news completely. Except for hilarious updates of the fiasco in DC, maybe.
Yes, brilliant music choice Kaiser…it ain’t no fooling around.
Based on what some posts here yesterday said about how the TV ratings work, I left all 3 of my TVs on today. One is tuned to HGTV, one to turner classic movies, and one to the cartoon network. Probably doesn’t make a heap of difference, but it felt good.
I tried doing this too! But my grumpy husband (who leans right, but hates trump) said I was being ridiculous and crazy! I at least got him to bitch less about just the one tv.
A noble effort but sadly pointless unless yours is a Nielson Household. Ratings are measured by a special set top box given to selected households and those then serve as a representative sample for the rest of the country. Besides that, you just know that however low the ratings, Trump is still going to be tweeting tonight about how how “tremendous the viewing figures were. Yuuuuge really”. That said, I’d rather chew my big toe off than watch that shit show of an inauguration.
The cable companies must be able to tell how many sets are tuned to what. I think Nielsen ratings are just part of the monitoring today.
Will & Grace marathon here.
We could all google for Trump and impeachment and treason today… Think I’ll do that right now! Love to see that trending.
A couple friends of mine are in DC for the march tomorrow and my friend just texted me that they were thinking about actually going to the inauguration because they’re feeling an unexpected need to show support for Obama and the office and the traditions. I said, hopefully nicely, PLEASE DON’T! They can show their support for Obama in different ways, imo.
Yup….so agree. Reading a book for example. Obama liked literacy. Trump, not so much.
For the record, if you want to kill him in the ratings, stay off any online stories as well. Don’t give into the click bait on major sites and avoid it altogether. I’m off to read a book and call my constituents about the stupidity rising that is Betsy Devos.
Does anyone here know how many people are at the Capitol?
My sister and I thought about making a drinking game out of the inauguration. The idea was to do a shot everytime Trump says something stupid/inelegant/inappropriate, etc. We abandoned the plan when we realized we’d likely die of alcohol poisoning about 20 seconds into his speech.
To save your booze for another day, you could drink every time he says something intelligent/classy/appropriate.
I found it alarming more than inelegant. I think he’s offensive in tweets and answers more than speeches he prepares in advance.
I really can’t understand how hyperbolic and removed from reality some people are. Please take a pill and a breath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watching this transition of power is like taking a bullet. Have you slept through all the Congressional hearings and the absolute clown car of buffoons Trump wants to give Cabinet positions?
I hope you’re talking about Trump supporters because they seem to be the most blinded and delusional about this horrible man.
@Lindsey, seriously? We are nervous about the conman who now calls himself president
People who think others are exaggerating obviously don’t know people who would be endangered by Trump’s policies, or they don’t care. How can ANYONE see the totally incompetent people he has nominated for Secretary of Education, HUD, Energy and not be terrified? These folks do not even know the basics of what their jobs will entail. Their work will impact us all.
Too bad there aren’t pills for the uninformed.
I can’t imagine how delusional you must be if you think this guy isn’t scary.
They enjoy the drama, and it’s fun to read too. Let it be.
No. This is not enjoyable drama. This isn’t a soap opera or dramatic movie. Putting an immature, uncaring, jerk in as president will effect all of our lives somehow. Scary to most people who understand it’s not just a game
Top 10 of my favourite songs and performances
I watched him arrive at the WH, watched him get out of the car and walk up to Obama, and leave his wife behind. He didn’t glance back even once, didn’t even remember she existed. That was all I could stomach.
Oh my gosh I know. The Obamas were way more attentive to Melania than Trump was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your comment gave me a chill. I’ve always gotten a Night King vibe from Mike Pence.
Thank you for this open post, Kaiser. I’m going to yoga and I will check back later. Sending love and XXXOOO to my dear fellow CBers…I wouldn’t have made it this far without you
I’m watching Hillary stand there and I can actually feel her heart breaking. Again. Along with my own.
I just watched Colbert to lighten my mood, and he was talking last night about the Dept of Energy: the outgoing secretary Dr Ernest Moniz, is a Dr of physics, Trump’s appointee is Rick Perry.
Along with the confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, who is completely unqualified, his appointments are a farce.
My heart has broken into a thousand pieces all over again.
It’s such an odd feeling today. I’m proud of America and it’s traditions but also so ashamed of my fellow Americans for electing such a man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a photo of them holding hands as they walked in. I wish I can see her face! My heart hurts for her so much… for all of us actually 😞
This is an interesting crowd comparison:
https://twitter.com/BCAppelbaum?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Doesn’t look very yuge to me.
For any of you guys that are marching this weekend PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE be careful out there. I’m sending all sorts of thoughts and good vibes to all of you.
Michelle Obama receiving a cheek kiss from Trump. UGH.
I know she’s a gracious person who would never do this, but I wish she’d grabbed him by the balls and twisted. 😖
The Canadian news has estimated that there is less than a third of the crowd that Obama had. There are clusters of folks but great swaths of empty space on the mall.
Hilary looks stoic, but her heart is sad.
Ivanka looks smug, Barron looks confused, and I think the older sons think they are pulling something off.
When Obama walked through a hallway, he said a big “Hello, everyone” and then donald said it, quietly, without any enthusiasm…he looks scared.
And then he comes out the doors, with a thumb up….. MEHOLE!!!
I pity Barron every time I look at him. He looks confused and lost.
Less than a third is quite a drastic drop.
@Kay Dee
Endo is one of the worst things to ever happen to me. 6 surgeries in 2 years. Lupron for 5 years straight now. I am working on getting the movie Endo What? sponsored by my OB and showing to local schools. Good luck and I’m with you!
I was in small town America thus morning for my job, Trump country. On my way back, listening to news radio, they had an audio clip of some CNN reporter getting caught saying Hillary looked like shit, not realizing he was caught on audio. I was furious, thinking it was a sexist remark, when Trump looks like an old orange cartoon. But then I realized maybe he meant strained, exhausted.
Edit. I just saw photos of her. I think she looks great. Rock that white pant suit, Hillary.
I am done with media for the most part. If they had done their jobs correctly, I’m not sure we’d have this scene today. True journalism is rare these days.
One of orangey’s earliest journalist-truth tellers passed away yesterday at 71. He basically said the same about the media’s role — “If the media continues to do the job as it has done, and I am really talking about broadcast media, then he has a chance to win. If they report the campaign truthfully, I believe he has no chance to win.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m at work and thankfully can’t watch but I do have it streaming through my headset. The most striking thing to me is not the swearing in of Cheeto, but rather I don’t think Obama is really going to get the vacation he wanted. There’s reports being made that Trump will begin signing orders that will affect immigration and health care TODAY. Just two days ago Obama said he will not be quiet if Civil Liberties are threatened by Cheeto. This is where we are at. Obama is going to have to step in and vocally get this opposition started and I believe without a doubt, all hell is going to break loose.
There’s also reports out that many people, Michael Moore included believe that Trump will not last in office for very long. I think Vanity Fair had an interesting piece about the signs Trump is already putting out there that he is ready to bail.
effin Paul Ryan smugface…ugh..
I feel sorry for Barron. poor kid looks like he wants to be anywhere but
ETA
when the cardinal was praying and they cut to Obama and you could see his eyes closed and this big heavy sigh that made his shoulders all drop…all the tears in the world
I won’t be watching. Sketching, working on ideas for a new painting. Listening to the Beatles. Doing happy stuff like that.
Joining the resistance every chance I get. Standing against the tyranny. I will not hide under the covers for four years. That bastard will not defeat me.
I just played this song at full throttle. I needed to block out the hate rhetoric that spewed from Trump in his run for president and now this horrible day of his inauguration. I’m heading towards the light again, getting out from under the covers where I feel like I’ve been since the election, and getting my power back. He hasn’t won. It’s a setback. Goodness will win.
U2 – Breathe (Mandela version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4WRDQINDuo
Walk out into the street
Sing your heart out
This love will not be beat
Neither down or out
There’s nothing you have that I need
I can breathe
All those who stood together
Fist in air, now know this
That real division is not a scar on the land
But in the heart of a man, who began
As a kin, not to resist a knotted fist
Now an open hand, an open face, an open page
Whose history might rewrite its rage
Walk out into the street
Sing your heart out
This love will not be beat
Neither down or out
There’s nothing you have that I need
I can breathe
We are people born of sound
The songs are in our eyes
Gonna wear them like a crown
Some good news on this day:
“At least six survivors, including children, have been found inside the rubble of a ski hotel in central Italy that was engulfed by an avalanche on Wednesday.”
I think it may be even higher than that now Susanne. & the hotel dogs survived too which made me even happier.
Wonderful!!
That is great news. They were talking about possible air pockets inside that might hold hope for survivors.
Although I can’t imagine the horror of the couple who are looking for their six year old daughter somewhere amongst the avalanche. The thought of that makes me feel panicky, I wish them the very very best outcome.
His speech is just awful!!! He’ s saying that the US is going to run the world.
AAARRRRGGHHHH! Memorable for history???? NOT!!!!
It’s like a campaign speech…and sniffing, sniffing, sniffing
It’s exactly like a campaign speech
It is 100% a campaign speech. Truly inappropriate for the venue. He’s basically insulting every former president there.
He actually said that people of color “bleed the same blood of patriots.” So, people of color aren’t patriots? Aren’t “real” Americans? People of color and actual “patriots” are two separate categories? It’s unreal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please don’t make things up! He actually said the opposite: the US will put it’s own interests first both economically and militarily. His idea is one of protectionism, not ruling or ‘running’ the world.
He’s been sworn in. He is now President Trump. God help us all.
Been getting pumped for my school’s walkout and protest today by listening to this on repeat all day
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WkZ5e94QnWk
❤ we gonna crash your shit!
A very superficial comment: is Ivanka wearing a false chin? Wtf? Is she in disguise? Been body-snatched?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I am officially going to the Women’s March tomorrow. Maybe I will see some of you gals there!! My television viewing was interrupted last night to go to a live feed of trumpster. So I photographed myself flipping off the TV and posted it as my temporary profile pic and made “Not my President” my wallpaper. Unlike Insta and twitter, I have a lot of Trump lovers on my fb (family, hubby’s family, high school classmates etc). Well this struck a nerve with an old classmate who told me to “get out of her country.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha…good for you, Shark Bait. Now isn’t the time to hold back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my God, STOP SNIFFING!
I’ve been sick all week. Fever, feeling sick to my stomach. Here I thought I was fighting off a flu bug. Reading this thread and other fellow sufferers, I realize I have Toxic Trump Syndrome.
Listening to his speech now. He’s going to do and be EVERYTHING. Lots of bigly plans and trashing all that’s gone before him. (BTW, fellow Celebitchies, I’m listening to the BBC World Service from Portugal, so not adding to the evil one’s ratings in the US.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All you have to do is work with one person with narcissistic personality disorder and you will know how much real damage they can do. Speaking from personal experience.
Years of progress down the drain.
I will take to heart Obama’s words and not lose hope, keep aspiring and working for better lives for everyone.
I couldn’t stop myself from watching the swearing in, on CNN, with the mute button on. I actually teared up when I saw it. What a shameful day in our history. I’m taking the family to Hidden Figures tonight to celebrate strong, smart women who fought through racism and sexism every day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle looks like she’s about to burst into tears at any minute
The speech was worse than I thought it would be. Scary.
Wow. Kellyanne’s “outfit” is adorned with cat heads-I didn’t notice this at first. She is officially the Umbridge to Trump’s Voldemort. Obama is Dumbledore. We need a Harry Potter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please don’t read the Daily Mail!!!
Can’t help it, it’s like watching a train wreck…plus they always have the best photos! That should have been one of my New Year’s Resolutions, but I’ve had an easier time giving up sugar than giving up junky news sites on the internet!
The Daily Mail is the worst. They love dictators and oligarchs. Expect shirtless bonding pix of the short fingered vulgarian and Vlad the impaler in the near future.
I used to read them until I saw all the hateful trolling they allowed in their comments. When these lunatics started posting about putting people in “camps” – the fact that they allowed this kind of hate speech – I was done. Some major sickos have been crawling out of the woodwork.
Catching up on Podcasts today. Celebitchy, you MUST start a podcast, please!
WHERE IS JON SNOW?!?!?! Or Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons…
I’ve just come from an anti Trump demo in Glasgow, Scotland. We stand with you!!!
It is so heart-warming to hear about protests in other countries. Makes me (us?) feel less alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CBS commentators are calling that speech the American Carnage Speech.
Obama looks like he is going to cry
That speech was scary in many protectionist ways – he basically painted a massive target on the backs of the american people with his remarks about islamic extremism.
I wonder how long it’ll be before he gets bored of being President and starts palming day to day stuff to Pence and his daughter/SIL?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The targets were already painted on our backs thanks to American imperialism.
“I wonder how long it’ll be before he gets bored of being President and starts palming day to day stuff…”
I’d say in about three days.
Just watched Obama leave Washington. I weep for you Americans. You just lost class and gained tacky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If tacky were the worst we had gained, I would be thrilled. Tacky is the least of our problems!
I cried too. Ugh.
This says it all, God Bless the New Yorker:
http://www.newyorker.com/humor/borowitz-report/moving-vans-arrive-at-white-house-to-remove-all-traces-of-competence-dignity
My sympathies to you guys. My 16 month old cried during Trump’s speech, and clapped for the Rabbi. That’s my girl.
Smart little girl!
He stole a line from Bane:
https://twitter.com/bubbaprog/status/822495850899374080
As we Canadians look on with utter dismay we truly sympathize with those of you in the States who are living this nightmare .. and this in the midst of our own ‘mini trump’ O Leary announcing his candidacy as conservative party !! Never accept, never back down, never normalize this .. as a woman who fought long and hard for our rights, I’ll be damn if these white upper class males (and yes I am white but damn ashame of it at times…) will force us backwards. We are with you and will stand strong !!
Fellow Canadian here, you’ll have a lot of help fighting O’Leary. We don’t want what he’s got to sell. You’re not alone.
Yes, girl. Canadian over here too… Since all of this started happening I am all over looking for ways to support women and give back. Fight against all of this garbage!
Loooong time lurker, first post. You wonderful people have been my salvation many a time. Today, I took the day off to grieve and hide from my Trump loving coworkers. Tomorrow, I get up and March with my people loving friends. We will fight with small joys, kindness and open hearts. I will always stand next to and in front of my fellow person, regardless of sex, color, nationality or religion. I will not let anyone stand alone. But just for this one day, I grieve with you. Tomorrow, we get up, and we stand together!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve watched the whole thing from the comfort of being miles away and I’m sad at the destruction caused by protesters. There is no need to destroy public and private property in order to exercise your right to protest or freedom of speech. You will need cool heads to survive the next 4 years. Do not become what they think you really are.
We have this saying here – “ya va a caer por su propio peso” which seems adequate to describe this moment.
My heart broke when he was given the little briefcase of potential chaos containing all nuclear codes.
Don’t forget that, in the past, Trump’s team has apparently paid people to “protest” his rallies. Some of the problematic protesters may be legit, but I would not be at all surprised if some of the women’s marches tomorrow were infiltrated by paid troublemakers.
Honestly Trump is the reincarnation of Juan Domingo Perón. You’re in for a rough time.-
In the United States, you always have to be a little skeptical about reported violence by protesters. There are people who are paid to do illegal and/or violent things during protests planned as nonviolent, in order to discredit the real protesters. They usually are pretty easy to spot in groups and at planning meetings in my experience, or the reaction of the police is confirming. In one regional nonviolent protest I did information packets for before and after, the only person who tried violence was quickly restrained by our group’s trained peacekeepers and turned over to police, who didn’t even handcuff him. Later the real protesters who were arrested were handcuffed for hours with plastic cuffs so tight that one person had nerve damage. They saw the “violent” guy (who nobody knew) walking around the police station chatting with his officer friends. The media of course had the headline “Violence erupts at protest”…. they never bothered even tracking down the real story. It wouldn’t have been hard to find out that the “violent protester” was actually working with the police.
This is an old practice here. A friend who was with a Quaker group protesting the Vietnam War said they had government plants in the group who were always trying to get the group to do something illegal or violent, despite the group’s commitment to nonviolent and legal protest. (The Quakers held firm…) I’ve heard the same from many other credible sources. It’s yet another reason to focus on completely nonviolent protest, legal or illegal. That’s the only way to limit the effectiveness of the plants who try to push the protest toward violence. Also nonviolent protesters need training to realize this might happen and how to resist it in the heat of the moment, and some need to be trained to intervene. Role-playing workshops can be very helpful in such preparation. I played a Senator’s aide in one and by the end of it was ready to throw the rowdy protesters out the window …. So it’s a good way to get a view of things from the other side!
Anyway — I would ask who exactly were the people who were violent, what do other protesters say about them, were they known to the other protesters, and how specifically did the police react to the people who were actually violent. Who actually got pepper sprayed? The ones setting fires or throwing eggs? Or did the police aim at others who weren’t doing anything?
It’s not impossible that the offenders weren’t plants, especially if they were young and stupid and just looking to let off steam rather than serious about the protest. There are also potentially fools in any very large group that you wish would just go away. But just don’t automatically believe what you read or see on tv. The media really doesn’t typically check into such things at all. They also routinely underestimate the size of a protest by a factor of two, so I always figure on double the media or police figures.
Kind of echoing what you already said, but the focus should always be on the protest itself, and not on the few who try to ruin it. Don’t let a few shitty humans undermine the importance of a protest.
Honeslty you always get “bad” people looking for an opportunity to cause chaos. You can easily find them on both sides.
And I believe that practice is universal, unfortunately. Human stupidity really is the most common denominator.
It sucks, but saying he isn’t your president doesn’t really hold water. If you are American, as of today he IS your president, like it or not. The man is a monster, but he still is officially the 45th president now.
God help us all everywhere.
I am periodically tempted to say “Not My President”, but then remember that that kind of weakening of democracy is probably what Putin is hoping for. I firmly believe that the Russians influenced the election, but people did vote for Trump. Now we just have to use the emoluments clause to kick him out legitimately.
The emoluments clause should have already destroyed him.
Big business has always rigged the system to favour the rich over ordinary citizens. Tampering with elections is nothing new.
Could you please be a bit more accurate in these sorts of statements? It’s Mr Putin and his government doing this. Not ‘Russians’. Russia is full of people who loath the man’s guts – and had zero desire to see Trump win (since, you know, lots of us actually DON’T hate America, contrary to the stereotype).
To me “not my president” means he doesn’t stand for the same things I do, as in he does not represent my beliefs, as in not at all, like not even a little, perhaps even the total opposite on most positions.
I work in the downtown area of a major US city. I saw helicopters flying overhead not far from my office building because people are upset and protesting here.
I watched from start to finish. I am an American, fiercely proud of my country for many things, deeply troubled and ashamed by many other things. I owe my allegiance to my fellow citizens, and on this day, which is so painful for so many, I wish for justice and peace for every single one of us. I am hopeful-in my heart I believe this day is hugely significant. Some of us have wept, some of us refused to watch- I understand. However, I believe that every single person here at CB has the heart to keep going, the guts to always speak their truth, and the wisdom to know what is true justice. We will not stay down, we will gut it out, and in the end we will be fierce in triumph. So that’s my speech. Peace and health and good things to all of on this day which has hit so hard,and hurt so many.
lmao Trumps Twitter feed reposting his speech line by line.
His speech was horrifying, a slap in the face to Obama who has been gracious every step of the way through this hideous transition. I didn’t exactly have high hopes but I didn’t expect such a dark, scathing vision either. Pure divisiveness, imo.
What did he say about Obama?
Gah. I just f*cking despise this crusty pile of cat vomit (thanks, Bengalcat!) with every fiber of my being.
His speech was horrid. He basically lambasted all previous president’s work as well as all politicians. So he basically insulted Congress while he was at it. Very angry and arrogant. It sounded more like his campaign speeches and it was not very appropriate for this occasion. Certainly very forgettable.
I was wondering how they could all sit there (Republicans and Democrats) and basically listen to him say how horrible they’ve all been.
Vava I agree that it was not appropriate and I found it disrespectful to Obama in particular because he actually did so much good. Bush and Clinton are often criticized for policies that were bad (also I hated bush for the 8 years he was disappointing me regularly) so I have less sympathy for them but Obama doesn’t deserve that.
I hate all of this except…the Celebitchy community that has kept me sane and made me know that I am not alone in my grief and horror. I am especially touched by all of you International commenters who have been supportive. Thanks everyone!
Same. Cheers to our bloggers and commenters for creating a place of sanity in during an insane time.
I haven’t seen the speech. I don’t have the stomach for it today, but I am reading about it and the tweets. I love this tweet.
“Key message from inaugural speech was really – “”USA to rest of world: fuck off”
yep.
“except Russia. Love you, Vlad!”
People on my FB bought into his speech, people I am shocked about. All I could reply si “when people show you who they are, believe them” because they so desperately need to believe it will be ok.
It won’t. His speech was abhorrent. And there is absolutely no way he wrote that. I only read the transcript, I could not stand to watch him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As this article says, it’s a speech his base will love, not so much anyone else.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jan/20/reaction-to-donald-trump-speech
Had a friend that posted they were glad Obama was gone because he was the cause of all disunity. People on FB are idiots.
I hope the Obamas are having a good laugh thinking about how history will compare his eloquence and dignity with trump’s buffoonery and vulgarity.
History will judge him on outcomes.
President Obama is giving an amazingly gracious, beautiful, moving speech at Andrews AFB(I’m crying). What a contrast to the worst, sleaziest speech in inauguration history.
Well, I went out there like I said I would! Didn’t get into the ceremony at Andrews. Watched from next door at a passenger terminal. Saw Marine One land, a 21-gun salute and then they boarded the plane and took off. It was all I could think to do today, which was appropriately miserable and cold. But at least I was with a few like-minded people!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😊
https://instagram.com/p/BPdtftejW47/
^^ says it all
😂
Yes!!!!
Found this one on Facebook:
“I would rather stick 100 straight pins in my eyelids than watch this disgraceful, bloated bag of gangrene infested maggot gizm become our president!”
Whene I think of this situation, the story of the Emporer’s New Clothes comes to mind.
This fella and his government are going to ruin your country and his supporters are so clueless they’re going along with it!
Too little; too late
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/anonymous-trump-regret_us_58818bf3e4b096b4a230ff08
And with only 8 Republican Senate seats up as opposed to 25 Democratic in 2018… and gerrymandering…it’s going to be impossible to bring the balance back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tomorrow we march.
Fascinating juxtaposition & it kind of distils everything we’ve all been saying: Obama’s last speech was all “you, you, you, this has all been about you & your achievements”. The madman’s speech all “me, me, me, what I’ve done”.
It’s going to be an interesting time.
Did you actually listen to his speech? Because it wasn’t at all “me, me, me”, but “we, we we”- even CNN noticed.
I noticed in his press conference and in the debates that he switches to “we” when he’s talking about presidential/political stuff, I’m thinking because his lack of knowledge or confidence has him feel the need to be more vague. He’s all about “me,” though, when talking about his business. It’s weirdly pathological, imo.
@Esmom: Somebody probably advised him to change it in order to appeal to the masses. No doubt about his ego.
What a horrible day. My condolences to all. It’s like we took a great leap forward in electing Obama, and now we’re going back to the 1930s. It’s beyond my understanding. Even my father, who is a narcissist, recognizes that Trump is too selfish & unhinged to be running our country. Even he sees that! What a sad, sad day!
Sad, fearful, vomiting and the only laugh was looking at KellyAnne Conway’s nutcracker outfit. I’m sorry world, this is horrific unless you are Mr. Poo-tin.
I just came to say if you need a laugh, check out Kellyanne Conway’s Hot Dog on a Stick uniform.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh, I know! God, that coat is hysterically funny on her. She looks like a nutcracker!
That’s Kellyanne ConJob.
Lol – I am stealing that.
Wow, Melania’s outfit is horrible.
I actually liked her outfit, except for the sleeves bagged out in the back – it would have looked better with a set-in sleeve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are blind. She nailed it.
I must be blind, because I didn’t like it. The part that was over the dress was baggy sleeves and looked ill-fitting. That was my issue with it.
I think this outfit was a very smart pick; she looked very pretty.
The anarchist thugs have shown up and are trying to cause of riot. Way to undermine the protests you idiots.
Unfollowed @POTUS. Following @POTUS44.
TY for the reminder.
Same for @FLOTUS and @VP
My cat has set herself on fire twice today. Twice.
Yikes!
The Daily Beast is reporting that “whitehouse.gov immediately wiped pages on LGBT rights, civil rights, climate change, and health care from its “issues” section after Donald Trump took the oath of office.”
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/01/20/trump-s-whitehouse-gov-disappears-civil-rights-climate-change-lgbt-rights.html
They will move fast before the reality sinks in sadly.
Well, at least now I know what my poster for the women’s march will say: “Civil Rights?/Page Not Found”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s sadly perfect for a sign. You could also substitute “climate change.”
Although to be fair I read a Snopes analysis of whitehouse.gov and they said that all the Obama White House stuff has been moved to a new site, obamawhitehouse.gov, and the new “trump” white house site is very sparse on content as of right now. It is strange that there would be more than one white house website but I guess that’s the partisan world we live in now.
I watched the event on and off and was trying to keep an eye on Ivanka and Jared, both had these smug, hawkish looks; Jared esp. Jared maybe in the background but he is def the power behind the throne – I’ll bet he even pulls Ivanka’s strings.
Poor Barron, he really didn’t want to be there. He’s all over the UK press, they are calling him Trump’s mini-me – he is the only one of his children to resemble him.
EDIT: There seems to have been a bit of an internet kerfuffle over Melania giving Michelle that gift when they arrived at the WH (big blue Tiffany box). People were commenting on Michelle’s face i.e. uncomfortable. I thought it was a nice guesture on Melania’s part but was protocol broken?
I think all his kids look like him in a way. I agree with about Barron too. He is so disengaged looking… my heart hurts for him a little. He didn’t choose to be born into this sh!tshow.
Pretty sure it was on slate I read that Michelle shouldn’t have been surprised because she did the same in 09– so probably no protocol broken.
I think the face was as she turned around and realized there was no where to put it. Kind of a “Hmmm, where does this go?” look. But I could be wrong.
Remember to set your clocks back fifty years.
Fifty? I’d say 90. He’s going back to 1920s style protectionism in trade coupled with the depths of Jim Crow.
Sigh. He may be our president, but he was #NotMyChoice !!! So I passed on watching the inauguration and spent that time on the phone with my new boss. I am now a volunteer for the New York Civil Liberties Union, working on a research project for one of their Staff Attorneys. I’m just doing my part to remind the turnip-in-charge that #DissentIsPatriotic.
Now I’m waiting for my tween daughter to get home from school so we can go see Hamilton tonight!!! I am so excited! This is going to be an interesting night at the theater.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YOU’RE GOING TO HAMILTON!!! OMG I am so envious!!
The Hamilton soundtrack and this site have kept me sane since November 9th.
Did you love Hamilton?!? My daughters and I saw it in December. It did not disappoint!! We were all crying during “It’s Quiet Uptown”
Congratulations on your new job!!
Melania looks fantastic. That is a very nice design compared to when I see celebs in RL.
Something scary was anonymous’ threat to trump. Maybe it should be comforting though– maybe they will spill his secrets and Putin will have nothing on him?
Lots of photos online of Michelle looking upset or tired. (Understandable).
Did pence really refuse to shake HRC hand? That is deplorable .
Melania did look fantastic. Loved the blue ….the jacket…..the gloves……just on point.
Everyone trash talking her wardrobe choices heretofore need to STFU if only for today. Nailed it.
Yeah I as well am not to find of hearing people are beautiful because they are liked, while those who are offensive are picked apart and its insisted they look cheap. What if trump had all his personality defects but was young and handsome? The policies are what matter also it’s a bit too easy to insult someone his age — punching down?
I would be cautious about believing that Pence refused to shake hands with Hillary. That doesn’t really sound like him. Maybe someone misinterpreted something they saw and or maybe it never happened at all. Pence is dangerous in his own way, but he isn’t Trump (who I can definitely see refusing to shake hands with someone out of spite).
God I hope so. Trump has been nice to the clintons today, so it would seem odd for pence to go rogue and in that way.
Wow, you Americans with your pageantry. In Canada, the cabinet rolls up, they swear on the bible, have some tea and finger sandwiches and we’re done.
What chancellor Merkel did during inauguration
http://m.swp.de/imgs/04/1/8/3/1/2/3/7/6/tok_3825f3c93d152040b7e099954f22e4f3/w800_h600_x378_y300_43e48cbf63901581.jpeg
(Opening an art museum in Potsdam)
Hoping and praying for you guys and the whole world today. All the best from Hamburg…
So Trump called ‘Crooked Hillary’ a criminal and Bill Clinton a rapist and then today he called on his audience to give them a standing ovation and said he had a lot of respect for them.
Hope it’s okay to share this link: http://www.1at1.org/
Stand up at 1 am EST on 1/21 for 1 minute and imagine what the world would be like if women had equal rights. Great song with the clip as well as more info.
I am in DC today. My wife and I marched with the Occupy, J20 and other protesters in the counter march that started at noon in Columbus Circle. It was a peaceful, but very vocal protest!! Many women were sprinkled throughout in pink hats, getting ready for the Women’s March tomorrow. Lots of chanting and positive energy, but people are definitely not backing down in demanding justice against this newly installed trump tyrant. It felt great to be in the streets.
We left around 3:30, when the inauguration parade started, and went into a café. It was on tv in there, and we saw the route was sparsely populated with supporters. We did see some trumpers in red hats on the train and around the streets, but they didn’t seem interested in taking on all the protesters. They looked surprised to see so many protesters. We did hear the firecracker devices set off by the police by Franklin Square to deter protest, but did not see anyone get hurt. We did see just now on the news that many of the protesters in that area were arrested. I applaud their efforts in trying to stop the rise of fascism. We have to RESIST NOW. No time to waste. We cannot let his rise to power be normalized, as you could see it was being by CNN, Fox and other agencies trying to cover it like just any other inauguration.
I love hearing from people there who can give first-person experiences. I’m with you all in spirit.
Thank you for the firsthand intel!
This brown Muslim girl stands in solidarity with you all that are protesting at the Womens and sisters Marches at the weekend. Stay safe everyone!
You are entering a terrifying era in U.S. Politics. Stay strong everyone for you will need the strength to fight against the racist, xenophobic, bigoted and sexist values the Trump administration stands for.
Peace and love from across the pond xx
Great music choice, Kaiser! Commiserations from Ireland, Celebitches.
As an American my heart bleeds with sadness. Trumps speech was a slap to every president and congress. He was so full of himself I vomited in my mouth. I keep asking is this reality or a nightmare I’m glad I only worked half a day the trump supporters so ugly at work today. Needless to say I had a pitcher of beer.
I am going to a local women’s march tomorrow. I’m nervous. Unless there’s a huge crowd of us, I’ll feel uneasy, embarrassed, although I’m not sure why. I guess I’m a bit shy. This will be the first time I have ever protested in my life. Then again, I’ve been through 7 presidential elections and this was the first I’ve ever cried over the results.
I’m going to a local march also and know how you feel. I admire you for going despite the nervousness. Good for you and for me and for us!!! My very best wishes go out to you. It requires a little bravery to take a stand. How it will go is unknown but hopefully we will feel a bit more positive and powerful because we participated.
Don’t feel shy and embarassed about standing up for your rights! Plenty of people will be marching with you in many different cities. I wish I could go, but have to take care of a friend. We’ll both be wearing pink pussyhats tomorrow while you march. Plenty of us cried during this election! Be happy and proud you march tomorrow
I’ve protested before and its worth it. You’ll get to meet people with the same concerns and by the end of it will feel oddly comforted because you aren’t alone.
I’ve been going on protests all of my life. Even anti-nuclear ones when I was a little girl, with my mum and aunts. Hardly ever are they anything like the clips you see on the news of the black blocs being herded up by the police. They are usually joyful, communitarian and uplifting events. You get to meet people you would otherwise never have met. And, as isabelle says, they make you realise that you aren’t alone.
Have a lovely time!
For anyone interested in the environment and the republican war on it, this site might be helpful.
http://www.nrdc.org/trump-watch?utm_source=tw&utm_medium=tweet&utm_campaign=socialmedia
Fashion report: The choice of a pale blue suit, channeling Jackie Kennedy, was a good one for Melania. The jacket is a little busy – nothing Jackie would ever have worn. She would have looked more finished had she worn a small version of Jackie’s fur pillbox hat. Her hair did not look particularly wonderful today.
And now the gloves: Not that there is/was anything wrong with them, but normally the gloves are not the exact same color as the garment. And folks, look at the size of Melania’s hands! Perhaps it is an optical illusion caused by the blue gloves, but her hands look YUGE!
Kelleyanne Conway outfit: Oh, dear Lord. This poor woman is going to need some styling guidance in her new job position. That hat is not flattering to her at all. But with her hair, there is really no hat that would look good.
She might have gotten away with the coat with a glove in a co-ordinated (but not matching) dark blue – but the red gloves, with the red hat? Just no. And please don’t tell me she has on red shoes and is carrying a red purse!
Last night’s gowns:
Melania – a bit too much on the Fredrick’s of Hollywood side for her position
Kellanne: A red one-shouldered glam gown. Meh.
Mrs. Pence: Well, the poor thing. Evokes Little Miss Muffet. Or is it Little Bo Peep? She is a nice looking woman. Someone can do better on her behalf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, THe gloves were 1-2 shades lighter and her hair was lovely. Really thought she nailed it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice satire, Ladies.
Her journey to being FL was through marrying a rich bully. Her fashion background is modeling nude and semi-nude. And since she supports her p*ssygrabbing conman husband 100% and even stuck it to you wearing a pussybow blouse, I could care less. Whether she’s wearing a tiara and diamonds or sporting a burlap sack, she’s just a hag in rags.
I hope everyone has spent their Friday doing something they enjoy… whether that was prepping for the March tomorrow or drinking copious amounts of wine. My birthday is tomorrow and I REFUSE to let him tarnish it. Good luck to those marching.
I still can’t believe this is reality now. The orange toddler as president was a scary joke… until it wasn’t.
This man, his horrible VP and the nightmare of cabinet will be a disaster internationally. I fear the future; the damage they will do to the environment and the state of the world. I can’t even imagine how awful it must be for all sane Americans after the election… Esp women, minorities and immigrants.
But please know that we are with you! You’ve got our wholehearted support, most people here in Sweden were devastated by the election of this failed fake-tan fear mongering fascist-leaning scum of a man.
Stay strong!
I watched part of Trump’s speech. but gave up towards the end Ugh. That was it for me. I didn’t finish. I told my sister to watch it all and report back to me, but she couldn’t make it all the way through. I said it’s only 16 minutes. How can you not finish it? She said, “You didn’t.” LOL
Obama came on in 2009 in a truly harsh time, the country in a recession, a war. He took on so much. But his speech was amazing and it was unifying, something I didn’t find in Trump’s speech at all.
Obama’s 2009 inaugural speech. I had to go watch it again to remember what a true leader is.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1ljmtaibC4
Just thought I should drop this lil golden nugget here to brighten this dreadful day in some small way:
https://news.google.com/news/amp?caurl=http%3A%2F%2Fcomicbook.com%2Fdc%2Famp%2F2017%2F01%2F20%2Fdonald-trump-quotes-bane-from-the-dark-knight-rises-in-inaugurat%2F#pt0-125920
Hope this helps a little bit.
http://youtu.be/CuzLdMPbKl8
Aw. It soothed my soul.
My mom and I are currently having an argument via text about how I should give Trump a chance. For god’s sake, she even defended DeVos. I’m literally shaking from anxiety and anger, and she wants me to start watching Fox News.
I’d do some pretty questionable things for some Xanax or weed right now.
Wow. Poor you. I would refuse to engage anymore about politics and say we agree to disagree and that, no, you’re not going to watch Faux News.
And so it starts. I guess next ivanka will be setting up a boutique of her wares next to the Oval Office.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/01/20/white-house-website-promotes-melania-trumps-modeling-and-jewelry-line/?postshare=561484948428683&tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.8a5e107232e6
I am grateful for all of you, today.
I thought we’d get nuked by Russia, China or North Korea. Now I realize we’ll all die of boredom inflicted by the American Legion.
Oh, dear. Kellyanne’s red-white-and-blue outfit is being ridiculed all over the place. And day-um, she did indeed carry a red purse! But her shoes were kind of a bone color. Oh, and they say the hat was $20 at Target? (Is that a joke? Maybe not.) Coat = $2600
The outfit was horrible, but that hat was the kicker. It was tragic.
Unfollowed @FLOTUS. Followed @FLOTUS44 and @ MichelleObama. FYI.
President Obama is also using his old handle again too.
Yep, I followed that, also. And see my comment below. Twitter got glitchy and made a lot of accounts refollow POTUS, etc. I unfollowed again and will periodically check till they get it right. I wouldn’t add to putinsbitch’s count for anything.
Thanks. I will go make sure I am not following.
In my quest for maintaining self care on this horrid day, I found my new favourite photo of Twitler of the Orange Reich http://imgur.com/gallery/aF9R2
Does he always say everything twice?
…
WARNING!!! Yesterday I unfollowed @POTUS, @FLOTUS and @VP and followed @POTUS44, FLOTUS44 and VP44. Somehow, magically, overnight twitter refollowed all those unfollowed accounts. This happened to a LOT of people going by the comments I see. You might want to check to see if you’re following putinspoodle.
http://twitter.com/green_footballs/status/822624989618835461
Susanne – I saw this somewhere. Hang on… yes, here:
http://www.politico.com/tipsheets/morning-tech/2017/01/fcc-incentive-auction-falls-short-of-expectations-218304
Scroll down to the Twatter bit. They did it on purpose. You have someone called Dan Scavino to blame, apparently.
This live news feed on the Women’s Marches taking place all over the world is giving me life and hope.
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/live/2017/jan/21/womens-march-on-washington-and-other-anti-trump-protests-around-the-world-live-coverage
Much love to all taking part, and to all other Celebitches resisting the agenda of Cheeto Mussolini.
It seems the a Women’s March on Washington doesn’t even have Hillary as one of the women they are honoring. I am stunned and upset. This is one of the pettiest things I could imagine. I read the main organizer is a Bernie or Buster.
