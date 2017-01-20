Inauguration Open Post: Hosted by a short-fingered, baby-fisted vulgarian

The inauguration of Emperor Baby Fists is upon us. He Who Shall Not Be Named, The Orange One, Cheeto Mussolini, Twitler, whatever you want to call him, that’s fine with me. Starting at noon today, fascism will have won. Vladimir Putin won, although I think Putin is in for a dangerous lesson about getting what he pays for. Then again, we’re all in for some dangerous lessons in the days, weeks, months and years to come. Let’s hope we all survive the nuclear winter (JK, we won’t survive!).

Anyway, this is your Inauguration Open Post. It’s my sincere hope that this whole day is a BIGLY mess, a shambolic catastrophe that shocks and appalls everyone witnessing the takeover. It’s my hope that Baby Fists’ speech – which he apparently wrote himself – is as petty, angry, unhinged and stupid as the man himself. But I won’t be watching. And I hope most of you aren’t watching either. Take the day off. Watch the Australian Open. Listen to music. Go for a run. Watch kitty and puppy videos. Take a nap. Then get up tomorrow and start resisting.

Here’s your soundtrack for the day: Talking Heads’ “Life During Wartime.” I’ve been listening to this so much.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

442 Responses to "Inauguration Open Post: Hosted by a short-fingered, baby-fisted vulgarian"

  1. Soprana says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I came down with a horrid stomach flu around 2 AM. Coincidence? I think not.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      January 20, 2017 at 10:38 am

      I’m really sorry you’re sick but this comment made me snort-laugh.

      Reply
      • Soprana says:
        January 20, 2017 at 10:42 am

        No worries. We’re all going to need humour during these times..

      • Eric says:
        January 21, 2017 at 1:57 am

        Best of luck to all Celebitches, Nasty Women, and everyone else who marches tomorrow against Orange Julius Caesar. That Orange Swine is already gutting ACA and planning much more damaging policies against Americans and threatening stability in the world starting with his deplorable inauguration speech. We will never relent against Napoleorange and his cabinet of alligators on Wall Street. Donald “Littlefingers” Baylish drained the swamp and filled it with sharks that threaten every marginal group in the United States.
        Never fear the Home Despot but rally with your like-minded friends and collegues to undo this American tragedy starting in 2018 elections and finishing off Emperor Zero by 2020.
        I feel for my brethren in the US right now. I’m against racism, misogyny, bigotry, marginalization, and exclusion. Diaper Bigly and his cohorts like KellyAnne Conartist, Steve Bunion, Rancid Penis, et al need to know we are never going away. Tomorrow is just the start of something bigger than ourselves and when the east winds hit Washington DC and the facade of the Precedent crumbles he can take the entire clan plus Gingrich’s pie hole with him to oblivion forever.

    • Esmom says:
      January 20, 2017 at 10:43 am

      Ha, I am sick in bed right now, too. No the stomach flu but another flu with major sinus issues. Sickest I’ve been in years. Also seems fitting. Hope you feel better soon!

      Reply
    • Sullivan says:
      January 20, 2017 at 10:58 am

      My stomach is a mess, too. It seems I’m on the Trump Is Actually POTUS Diet. It’s going to be a long, dark four years.

      Reply
    • Olenna says:
      January 20, 2017 at 11:19 am

      OMGosh, my stomach has been a mess for two days! I had to take a Nexium this morning. I knew that POS was making me angry, but your comment solved the mystery. I think it’s my diet, too–acid reflux brought on by being force fed Cheetos. I hope you all are feeling better soon, though!

      Reply
    • Frida_K says:
      January 20, 2017 at 11:33 am

      I looked for a second on the New York Times web site–just in time to see the current regime skulking forth.

      Paul Ryan’s smirking face made me ill but the sight of the incoming thug made me laugh. He looks frightened and sick, as though deep down he knows a few hard truths. These include, but are not limited to:

      1. People hate him and he was not elected by a landslide.
      2. He’s over his pay grade with this gig and it’s going to be tough to keep up the pretense.
      3. Putin’s going to yank his leash and he might not be able to roll over and bark as easily as he needs to if he’s going to keep his secrets safe. Then what?

      Those are my top three guesses as to why he looks so scared that he wants to pee his pants as he clomps along towards his swearing-in charade. Who knows? I’ll bet it’s a lot of things. But no matter what the causes are, it was cheering to see how frightened he looks.

      He should be scared. There’s a big difference between being the lead shill on a reality show and a successful bully and predator at one’s own “modeling agency” on the one hand and President of the United States of America on the other. He’ll learn. So will we, unfortunately, but he will learn and it’s not going to be quite as easy as the earlier gigs.

      Whatever misery he and his minions inflict on our country…I wish it right back to them, and tenfold.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      January 20, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      Something to make you feel better? Comparison of crowds at Trump’s inauguration vs. Obama’s. Bwhahahahaha!

      http://theweek.com/speedreads/674664/compare-trumps-inauguration-crowd-obamas-sidebyside-photos

      Reply
    • Giddy says:
      January 20, 2017 at 12:52 pm

      I woke up with a migraine. I blame the short fingered vulgarian. Heaven help us.

      Reply
    • Pip says:
      January 20, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      Annakist: I was watching the exact same broadcast as you & I literally SCREAMED when they cut away to that bunch of evil bastards. Like one of those alien invasion films where the baddies suddenly interrupt the TV broadcasts.

      Watch his speech elsewhere – it’s worth it. Michelle Obama looked VERY emotional. I hope they both know how much they mean to millions of people. We’re lucky to have had them.

      Reply
    • EasyToExplai says:
      January 20, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      Probably regurgitating and detoxing 8 years of bile.

      Reply
    • Sarah says:
      January 20, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      I have been feeling sick all day. That this man was inaugurated today, after the NY Times story last night about his advisors’ communications with Russia being investigated, shows the weakness in our American country. In the first few hours, he has removed from the White House website pages on Climate Control, AIDS Research, Civil Rights, and Healthcare.
      Last night he said that next time he will win “the old fashioned way.” WTF does that mean? And does our media even talk about this? Of course not.
      I did enjoy the empty seats and roads at the parade and the empty inauguration. Since we all know that this drives Trump crazy, we should tweet this at him every single day.

      Reply
  2. AfricanBoy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I don’t watch it. I don’t want to see or hear him and his family.

    Reply
  3. doglover says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I still can’t believe this is really happening…

    Reply
  4. Bluesky says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Listening to classical music station all day.

    Reply
  5. Pip says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Standing with all you nasty women & deplorables xx

    Reply
  6. NeoCleo says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:25 am

    NOT watching. I’ll read about it later. Maybe it will be funnier that way.

    Reply
  7. aquarius64 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I’m not feeling this. This is just wrong.

    Reply
  8. Jenns says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Current mood:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdasruwaM1w

    Reply
  9. amy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:26 am

    This all feels so surreal.

    Reply
  10. #notmypresident says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I hate the Trumps and their smug faces so much.

    Reply
  11. kri says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I watched Pres. Obama leaving the WH for the last time. He was graceful and gracious saying only”Thank You” to the American people. I would like to say “thank you” to Mr. and Mrs. Obama for their sacrifice and service, and wish the Obama family peace and happiness. I cried when I watched his Inauguration, because I was so happy and felt so lucky to be able to see the first African-American president. I consider it a huge honor to have had him as President. Also, on a personal note, I found him quite attractive.

    Reply
  12. Di says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I didn’t want to leave my bed today. I just want to hold my kid and dog all day and tell them how much I love them. I cannot understand how one man can give you so much fear and stress.

    Reply
  13. Nancy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:29 am

    I’m at my home office, yes I’m lucky. Television is on and I look up from time to time. Appears as though he has a fresh coat of glossy orange on his head. President Obama and Michelle are being gracious and appropriate. That’s all I got.

    Reply
  14. SusanneToo says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:30 am

    January 20, 2009. Just before I left for work, my father called, saying don’t forget to watch this historic event. I said, “Don’t worry, I wouldn’t miss it, thanks.” Then he called my three sisters and all his grandchildren. I was in my office, with some co-workers, watching the preliminaries, when my phone rang. It was my sister calling to say Dad collapsed, was rushed to the hospital, but didn’t make it. I immediately left and drove 600 miles home, missing the inauguration. That’s what I’m thinking about this miserable day. If trump were a million times better than he is, he still wouldn’t be one tenth the man my father was.

    Reply
  15. JenB says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I want to see Hillary. I feel so much for her today.

    Reply
  16. Saks says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Dear people of the USA,

    Here starts the resistance. Stay strong, stay nice and kind, work together, stay informed. Please confront the bad politics and support those who are going to be affected by it. Please, please don’t abandon immigrants, LGTB, minorities. And please, don’t lose hope.

    atte.
    A Mexican friend

    Reply
    • Frida_K says:
      January 20, 2017 at 10:58 am

      Gracias…it’s comforting to see all the different people from different countries reminding us that we have not been abandoned, that the world still cares about us and has support to offer. Thank you. It’s appreciated.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      January 20, 2017 at 12:36 pm

      I am marching tomorrow to show communities in danger that they are not alone. That there are so many of us who are going to work to stop the many injustices that may be headed our way. To show the world that he may have won the electoral game, but he did not win the people. And the people will fight back.

      Reply
  17. Guest says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:32 am

    I will not be watching!!! I have not watched cable news/politics since election night. I’m happy with this decision.

    I keep thinking this should be Hillary — today have me grieving all over again

    Reply
  18. Soprana says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Amazing quote from Audra Macdonald yesterday:

    “We are not crowning a king or bowing down to a dictator. Tomorrow a new employee starts his temp job. We’re the boss”

    Reply
  19. MunichGirl says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I wonder when his supporters will finally realize that he doesn’t give a f-ck about them…

    Reply
  20. Chef Grace says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Please stop being afraid. This is how it begins. Keeping good people afraid.
    Stand up. Get your Nasty Woman pants on and be deplorable. Stop hunkering down.
    Yes it is scary times. But we can overcome the radioactive cheeto and his minions by getting our votes on. Start by voting out the republican ass hats.
    But stop the disparity crap. Baby Fists loves that.

    Reply
    • kri says:
      January 20, 2017 at 10:41 am

      Amen,Chef Grace.

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      January 20, 2017 at 10:58 am

      Well, you can afraid. Fear is good. We just have to brave enough to stand up to fear.

      Reply
    • Embee says:
      January 20, 2017 at 12:15 pm

      My boyfriend keeps telling me not to be afraid. He says America will always be America, and we’ll get through this no matter what

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        January 20, 2017 at 2:00 pm

        My husband tells me the same more or less and I tell him to stfu.

      • Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
        January 20, 2017 at 3:10 pm

        Embee & Nancy – they are men. My partner is the same, he doesn’t even understand why I’m upset and angry. Well, I’ve explained it and now I’m going to have to live my reality.

      • Franklymydear... says:
        January 20, 2017 at 4:43 pm

        Except maybe it won’t…
        I keep thinking about Russia and how they hacked this election or at least had private information that influenced the election. What’s their long game? I remember watching Red Dawn as a kid and thinking what a nightmare it would be, but how it would never happen. Maybe we have a Red Dawn situation coming down the pike… Time to find a bunker!

      • jwoolman says:
        January 20, 2017 at 6:33 pm

        Maybe it’s a guy thing. My brother (who thinks Trump acts like a four year old) left me a message, just in case I missed it, that Trump won the election, but don’t worry, everything will be ok. I wondered how or if I should disillusion him on that point… He sounded so naive to me. As if things magically will always be all right! No, they often aren’t. Putting a toddler in control of a nuclear state is never a good thing.

        When I did get a chance to talk with him I had to be honest that it wasn’t all right and it was going to be a rough four years and (as always) to hang on to his job for dear life… He’s too old to find another one, has a lot of medical expenses and prescriptions, and will be toasted extra crispy eventually if they mess with his Social Security and Medicare as well as toasted in the nearer future if his employer drastically cuts back on his hours again. Which could happen in a wobbly economy. The only hopeful thing I could say was that a lot of people were appalled enough at harmful things Reagan was doing to get activated, and that seems to be happening with Trump. I don’t recall us being all that successful holding back Reagan, though. Likewise with the Bushes and their awful wars that caused so many deaths and so much destruction. But we have to try.

        Trump is a much bigger problem than I’ve ever seen before, so it does seem overwhelming. People have to carefully choose their battles because there will be so many of them.

        On a hopeful note — I’ve never seen so many politicians and related people (government economists, intelligence people, etc.) speak so loudly and clearly against a candidate and President-select before. Most of the Republicans in Congress seem still in Party over Country mode, but not all of them. Maybe the courage of a few will spread. The Democrats really have to hold it together this time, don’t know if enough of them are up to it but here’s hoping.

        Now is the time for all good psychiatrists and psychologists to come to the aid of their country also. We need help figuring out how to best deal with this guy. They don’t have to name names. Just keep telling us what they know about dealing with people with all his behavior patterns. They especially need to offer help to people in Congress and the media.

    • Sarah says:
      January 20, 2017 at 7:25 pm

      I am fearful for those who don’t have the privileges my socioeconomic status and color give me. I am going to offer my land where I live to anyone who may be abused by Trump, Latinos or Muslims who are threatened. I am totally serious about this. I am totally committed to this.

      Reply
  21. Radley says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:35 am

    I tried listening to some of Trump’s comments last night. I lasted about 2 minutes. I was proud of myself for enduring that long because it was only a matter of seconds before I was wanting to punch him in the face.

    Reply
  22. swak says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I will be working on the upcoming softball/baseball season that I am in charge of in my area. More important than watching tv.

    Reply
  23. Kay dee says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Okay, here we go. It’s so ominous, isn’t it?

    In the spirit of f*#k this noise, I am going to turn a negative into a positive by making an inaugural resolution. I will work tirelessly to develop a program that I can take to my local high schools to educate young women on reproductive and feminine issues. I recently found out that I have been suffering from endometriosis for 19 years that was misdiagnosed as everything under the sun. As a result of my c-section with my twins six years ago, I developed adenomyosis. Lots of pain and struggle with life and my health required me to need two surgeries in three months. I’m currently recovering from a total hysterectomy and the removal of one of my ovaries. If only I had known at a younger age just how abnormal my period symptoms were….BUT this is something I can be an advocate for and something small that I am committed to doing. Empowering women is so incredibly important right now. Celebitchy and the wonderful commentators on this site inspire me everyday. You guys keep me engaged and aware with the unique combination of acute smarts and wit. So I’m posting this so I am accountable to all of you to do what I can. If I can help prevent one woman from having to experience what I went through, it will be entirely worth it. In 2017, I will have a program in place to present to schools in my city (Richmond, VA). Just got a call from my gynecological surgeon and he is going to work on the presentation with me. Awesome.

    Now, where’s the BAR? I need a cocktail.

    Reply
  24. GingerCrunch says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:42 am

    *La la la la la la LAAAAAA*
    Not listening, not watching, not reading. About to head out with the dog before the rain starts here in Northern Virginia! 😏

    Reply
  25. Juliette says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Complete avoidance here at my house. I can not watch this, I find it all far to upsetting. His arrogant, smug face and his tacky ass family. I’ve got the flu at the moment so a day of movies and cuddling my 3 cats for comfort. Tomorrow a solidarity rally in Vancouver.

    America deserves better than this poor example of a human.

    Reply
  26. Adrien says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I was deeply traumatized after the elections. I still have not opened my FB. I’ll just let you guys do the watching, I just cannot relive that ugly moment. I will just find solace in your comments.

    Reply
  27. Rocio says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Greetings for South America! Since I also have a moronic president in my country, I feeling for you.

    Off topic, I think both FL look beautiful.

    Reply
  28. Pip says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I’ve got the Guardian’s live feed open & I’m afraid it looks as if it’s getting violent already. I so hope that it doesn’t all kick off – it would be understandable though, wouldn’t it.

    Everything feels as it it’s regressing, fast.

    Reply
  29. Dragonlady sakura says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Cat videos are the only way to survive this disaster of a day. I’m just going to bid my time like most Americans and wait for the impeachment. 😡

    Reply
  30. Green Is Good says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Kaiser, the picture of tRUMP is GOLD.

    I love that you chose a video from “Stop Making Sense”. Best concert film ever in my opinion. Think I’ll whip that out and avoid all news completely. Except for hilarious updates of the fiasco in DC, maybe.

    Reply
  31. Juls says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Based on what some posts here yesterday said about how the TV ratings work, I left all 3 of my TVs on today. One is tuned to HGTV, one to turner classic movies, and one to the cartoon network. Probably doesn’t make a heap of difference, but it felt good.

    Reply
  32. Esmom says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:50 am

    A couple friends of mine are in DC for the march tomorrow and my friend just texted me that they were thinking about actually going to the inauguration because they’re feeling an unexpected need to show support for Obama and the office and the traditions. I said, hopefully nicely, PLEASE DON’T! They can show their support for Obama in different ways, imo.

    Reply
  33. Veronica says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:55 am

    For the record, if you want to kill him in the ratings, stay off any online stories as well. Don’t give into the click bait on major sites and avoid it altogether. I’m off to read a book and call my constituents about the stupidity rising that is Betsy Devos.

    Reply
  34. alfaQ says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Does anyone here know how many people are at the Capitol?

    Reply
  35. Jem says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:01 am

    My sister and I thought about making a drinking game out of the inauguration. The idea was to do a shot everytime Trump says something stupid/inelegant/inappropriate, etc. We abandoned the plan when we realized we’d likely die of alcohol poisoning about 20 seconds into his speech.

    Reply
  36. Lindsey says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:01 am

    I really can’t understand how hyperbolic and removed from reality some people are. Please take a pill and a breath.

    Reply
  37. original kay says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Top 10 of my favourite songs and performances :)

    I watched him arrive at the WH, watched him get out of the car and walk up to Obama, and leave his wife behind. He didn’t glance back even once, didn’t even remember she existed. That was all I could stomach.

    Reply
  38. Carol Hill says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:05 am

    A white raven brought word this morning, “Winter is here”.

    Reply
  39. Tough Cookie says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Thank you for this open post, Kaiser. I’m going to yoga and I will check back later. Sending love and XXXOOO to my dear fellow CBers…I wouldn’t have made it this far without you

    Reply
  40. Nimbolicious says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:20 am

    I’m watching Hillary stand there and I can actually feel her heart breaking. Again. Along with my own.

    Reply
  41. Becky says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:20 am

    I just watched Colbert to lighten my mood, and he was talking last night about the Dept of Energy: the outgoing secretary Dr Ernest Moniz, is a Dr of physics, Trump’s appointee is Rick Perry.

    Along with the confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, who is completely unqualified, his appointments are a farce.

    Reply
  42. Grant says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:20 am

    My heart has broken into a thousand pieces all over again. :-(

    Reply
  43. Pip says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Just watched a clip of Hillary & Bill waiting – she looks as if she’s not coping well. I wanted Bill to at least hold her hand or put his arm round her – she looked as if she needed it. I hope she knows that millions of us love & respect her.

    Reply
  44. Pip says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:27 am

    This is an interesting crowd comparison:

    https://twitter.com/BCAppelbaum?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

    Doesn’t look very yuge to me.

    Reply
  45. fee says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:31 am

    For any of you guys that are marching this weekend PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE be careful out there. I’m sending all sorts of thoughts and good vibes to all of you.

    Reply
  46. JenB says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Michelle Obama receiving a cheek kiss from Trump. UGH.

    Reply
  47. CatJ says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:41 am

    The Canadian news has estimated that there is less than a third of the crowd that Obama had. There are clusters of folks but great swaths of empty space on the mall.
    Hilary looks stoic, but her heart is sad.
    Ivanka looks smug, Barron looks confused, and I think the older sons think they are pulling something off.
    When Obama walked through a hallway, he said a big “Hello, everyone” and then donald said it, quietly, without any enthusiasm…he looks scared.
    And then he comes out the doors, with a thumb up….. MEHOLE!!!

    Reply
  48. Nicole says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:46 am

    @Kay Dee
    Endo is one of the worst things to ever happen to me. 6 surgeries in 2 years. Lupron for 5 years straight now. I am working on getting the movie Endo What? sponsored by my OB and showing to local schools. Good luck and I’m with you!

    Reply
  49. Jayna says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:51 am

    I was in small town America thus morning for my job, Trump country. On my way back, listening to news radio, they had an audio clip of some CNN reporter getting caught saying Hillary looked like shit, not realizing he was caught on audio. I was furious, thinking it was a sexist remark, when Trump looks like an old orange cartoon. But then I realized maybe he meant strained, exhausted.

    Edit. I just saw photos of her. I think she looks great. Rock that white pant suit, Hillary.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      January 20, 2017 at 1:18 pm

      I am done with media for the most part. If they had done their jobs correctly, I’m not sure we’d have this scene today. True journalism is rare these days.

      One of orangey’s earliest journalist-truth tellers passed away yesterday at 71. He basically said the same about the media’s role — “If the media continues to do the job as it has done, and I am really talking about broadcast media, then he has a chance to win. If they report the campaign truthfully, I believe he has no chance to win.”

      Reply
  50. Justme says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:54 am

    I’m at work and thankfully can’t watch but I do have it streaming through my headset. The most striking thing to me is not the swearing in of Cheeto, but rather I don’t think Obama is really going to get the vacation he wanted. There’s reports being made that Trump will begin signing orders that will affect immigration and health care TODAY. Just two days ago Obama said he will not be quiet if Civil Liberties are threatened by Cheeto. This is where we are at. Obama is going to have to step in and vocally get this opposition started and I believe without a doubt, all hell is going to break loose.
    There’s also reports out that many people, Michael Moore included believe that Trump will not last in office for very long. I think Vanity Fair had an interesting piece about the signs Trump is already putting out there that he is ready to bail.

    Reply
  51. coconut says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:56 am

    effin Paul Ryan smugface…ugh..
    I feel sorry for Barron. poor kid looks like he wants to be anywhere but

    ETA
    when the cardinal was praying and they cut to Obama and you could see his eyes closed and this big heavy sigh that made his shoulders all drop…all the tears in the world

    Reply
  52. Skippy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:57 am

    I won’t be watching. Sketching, working on ideas for a new painting. Listening to the Beatles. Doing happy stuff like that.
    Joining the resistance every chance I get. Standing against the tyranny. I will not hide under the covers for four years. That bastard will not defeat me.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 20, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      I just played this song at full throttle. I needed to block out the hate rhetoric that spewed from Trump in his run for president and now this horrible day of his inauguration. I’m heading towards the light again, getting out from under the covers where I feel like I’ve been since the election, and getting my power back. He hasn’t won. It’s a setback. Goodness will win.

      U2 – Breathe (Mandela version)
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4WRDQINDuo

      Walk out into the street
      Sing your heart out
      This love will not be beat
      Neither down or out
      There’s nothing you have that I need
      I can breathe

      All those who stood together
      Fist in air, now know this
      That real division is not a scar on the land
      But in the heart of a man, who began
      As a kin, not to resist a knotted fist
      Now an open hand, an open face, an open page
      Whose history might rewrite its rage

      Walk out into the street
      Sing your heart out
      This love will not be beat
      Neither down or out
      There’s nothing you have that I need
      I can breathe

      We are people born of sound
      The songs are in our eyes
      Gonna wear them like a crown

      Reply
  53. SusanneToo says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Some good news on this day:
    “At least six survivors, including children, have been found inside the rubble of a ski hotel in central Italy that was engulfed by an avalanche on Wednesday.”

    Reply
  54. CatJ says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    His speech is just awful!!! He’ s saying that the US is going to run the world.
    AAARRRRGGHHHH! Memorable for history???? NOT!!!!
    It’s like a campaign speech…and sniffing, sniffing, sniffing

    Reply
  55. CL says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    He’s been sworn in. He is now President Trump. God help us all.

    Reply
  56. Lynnie says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Been getting pumped for my school’s walkout and protest today by listening to this on repeat all day

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WkZ5e94QnWk

    Reply
  57. Pip says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    A very superficial comment: is Ivanka wearing a false chin? Wtf? Is she in disguise? Been body-snatched?

    I keep thinking of Mars Attacks.

    Reply
  58. Shark Bait says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    So I am officially going to the Women’s March tomorrow. Maybe I will see some of you gals there!! My television viewing was interrupted last night to go to a live feed of trumpster. So I photographed myself flipping off the TV and posted it as my temporary profile pic and made “Not my President” my wallpaper. Unlike Insta and twitter, I have a lot of Trump lovers on my fb (family, hubby’s family, high school classmates etc). Well this struck a nerve with an old classmate who told me to “get out of her country.”

    Reply
  59. GreenTurtle says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Oh my God, STOP SNIFFING!

    Reply
  60. Jayna says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    I’ve been sick all week. Fever, feeling sick to my stomach. Here I thought I was fighting off a flu bug. Reading this thread and other fellow sufferers, I realize I have Toxic Trump Syndrome.

    Reply
  61. nica says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Listening to his speech now. He’s going to do and be EVERYTHING. Lots of bigly plans and trashing all that’s gone before him. (BTW, fellow Celebitchies, I’m listening to the BBC World Service from Portugal, so not adding to the evil one’s ratings in the US.)

    Reply
  62. Jess says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    I couldn’t stop myself from watching the swearing in, on CNN, with the mute button on. I actually teared up when I saw it. What a shameful day in our history. I’m taking the family to Hidden Figures tonight to celebrate strong, smart women who fought through racism and sexism every day.

    Reply
  63. Paula says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Michelle looks like she’s about to burst into tears at any minute :(

    Reply
  64. JenB says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    The speech was worse than I thought it would be. Scary.
    Wow. Kellyanne’s “outfit” is adorned with cat heads-I didn’t notice this at first. She is officially the Umbridge to Trump’s Voldemort. Obama is Dumbledore. We need a Harry Potter.

    Reply
  65. mellie says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I really didn’t think I was going to cry over this, but I sat at my desk reading the Daily Mail and cried real tears. I think I would have cried either way though, I just loved the Obamas, but maybe not quite as hard if HRC was taking the oath today.

    Reply
  66. AnnE says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Catching up on Podcasts today. Celebitchy, you MUST start a podcast, please!

    Reply
  67. Lucky Charm says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    WHERE IS JON SNOW?!?!?! Or Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons…

    Reply
  68. Tia Maria says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    I’ve just come from an anti Trump demo in Glasgow, Scotland. We stand with you!!!

    Reply
  69. Justme says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    CBS commentators are calling that speech the American Carnage Speech.

    Obama looks like he is going to cry

    Reply
  70. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    That speech was scary in many protectionist ways – he basically painted a massive target on the backs of the american people with his remarks about islamic extremism.

    I wonder how long it’ll be before he gets bored of being President and starts palming day to day stuff to Pence and his daughter/SIL?

    Reply
  71. joannie says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Just watched Obama leave Washington. I weep for you Americans. You just lost class and gained tacky.

    Reply
  72. Pam says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    My sympathies to you guys. My 16 month old cried during Trump’s speech, and clapped for the Rabbi. That’s my girl.

    Reply
  73. Jenns says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    He stole a line from Bane:

    https://twitter.com/bubbaprog/status/822495850899374080

    Reply
  74. Guylaine says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    As we Canadians look on with utter dismay we truly sympathize with those of you in the States who are living this nightmare .. and this in the midst of our own ‘mini trump’ O Leary announcing his candidacy as conservative party !! Never accept, never back down, never normalize this .. as a woman who fought long and hard for our rights, I’ll be damn if these white upper class males (and yes I am white but damn ashame of it at times…) will force us backwards. We are with you and will stand strong !!

    Reply
  75. Squirrel4Ever says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Loooong time lurker, first post. You wonderful people have been my salvation many a time. Today, I took the day off to grieve and hide from my Trump loving coworkers. Tomorrow, I get up and March with my people loving friends. We will fight with small joys, kindness and open hearts. I will always stand next to and in front of my fellow person, regardless of sex, color, nationality or religion. I will not let anyone stand alone. But just for this one day, I grieve with you. Tomorrow, we get up, and we stand together!

    Reply
  76. Cee says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    I’ve watched the whole thing from the comfort of being miles away and I’m sad at the destruction caused by protesters. There is no need to destroy public and private property in order to exercise your right to protest or freedom of speech. You will need cool heads to survive the next 4 years. Do not become what they think you really are.

    We have this saying here – “ya va a caer por su propio peso” which seems adequate to describe this moment.

    My heart broke when he was given the little briefcase of potential chaos containing all nuclear codes.

    Reply
    • steerpike says:
      January 20, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      Don’t forget that, in the past, Trump’s team has apparently paid people to “protest” his rallies. Some of the problematic protesters may be legit, but I would not be at all surprised if some of the women’s marches tomorrow were infiltrated by paid troublemakers.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      January 20, 2017 at 1:55 pm

      In the United States, you always have to be a little skeptical about reported violence by protesters. There are people who are paid to do illegal and/or violent things during protests planned as nonviolent, in order to discredit the real protesters. They usually are pretty easy to spot in groups and at planning meetings in my experience, or the reaction of the police is confirming. In one regional nonviolent protest I did information packets for before and after, the only person who tried violence was quickly restrained by our group’s trained peacekeepers and turned over to police, who didn’t even handcuff him. Later the real protesters who were arrested were handcuffed for hours with plastic cuffs so tight that one person had nerve damage. They saw the “violent” guy (who nobody knew) walking around the police station chatting with his officer friends. The media of course had the headline “Violence erupts at protest”…. they never bothered even tracking down the real story. It wouldn’t have been hard to find out that the “violent protester” was actually working with the police.

      This is an old practice here. A friend who was with a Quaker group protesting the Vietnam War said they had government plants in the group who were always trying to get the group to do something illegal or violent, despite the group’s commitment to nonviolent and legal protest. (The Quakers held firm…) I’ve heard the same from many other credible sources. It’s yet another reason to focus on completely nonviolent protest, legal or illegal. That’s the only way to limit the effectiveness of the plants who try to push the protest toward violence. Also nonviolent protesters need training to realize this might happen and how to resist it in the heat of the moment, and some need to be trained to intervene. Role-playing workshops can be very helpful in such preparation. I played a Senator’s aide in one and by the end of it was ready to throw the rowdy protesters out the window …. So it’s a good way to get a view of things from the other side!

      Anyway — I would ask who exactly were the people who were violent, what do other protesters say about them, were they known to the other protesters, and how specifically did the police react to the people who were actually violent. Who actually got pepper sprayed? The ones setting fires or throwing eggs? Or did the police aim at others who weren’t doing anything?

      It’s not impossible that the offenders weren’t plants, especially if they were young and stupid and just looking to let off steam rather than serious about the protest. There are also potentially fools in any very large group that you wish would just go away. But just don’t automatically believe what you read or see on tv. The media really doesn’t typically check into such things at all. They also routinely underestimate the size of a protest by a factor of two, so I always figure on double the media or police figures.

      Reply
  77. Ainsley says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    It sucks, but saying he isn’t your president doesn’t really hold water. If you are American, as of today he IS your president, like it or not. The man is a monster, but he still is officially the 45th president now.
    God help us all everywhere.

    Reply
  78. Justme says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    I work in the downtown area of a major US city. I saw helicopters flying overhead not far from my office building because people are upset and protesting here.

    Reply
  79. kri says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    I watched from start to finish. I am an American, fiercely proud of my country for many things, deeply troubled and ashamed by many other things. I owe my allegiance to my fellow citizens, and on this day, which is so painful for so many, I wish for justice and peace for every single one of us. I am hopeful-in my heart I believe this day is hugely significant. Some of us have wept, some of us refused to watch- I understand. However, I believe that every single person here at CB has the heart to keep going, the guts to always speak their truth, and the wisdom to know what is true justice. We will not stay down, we will gut it out, and in the end we will be fierce in triumph. So that’s my speech. Peace and health and good things to all of on this day which has hit so hard,and hurt so many.

    Reply
  80. isabelle says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    lmao Trumps Twitter feed reposting his speech line by line.

    Reply
  81. Esmom says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    His speech was horrifying, a slap in the face to Obama who has been gracious every step of the way through this hideous transition. I didn’t exactly have high hopes but I didn’t expect such a dark, scathing vision either. Pure divisiveness, imo.

    Reply
  82. Giddy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    I hate all of this except…the Celebitchy community that has kept me sane and made me know that I am not alone in my grief and horror. I am especially touched by all of you International commenters who have been supportive. Thanks everyone!

    Reply
  83. Jayna says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    I haven’t seen the speech. I don’t have the stomach for it today, but I am reading about it and the tweets. I love this tweet.

    “Key message from inaugural speech was really – “”USA to rest of world: fuck off”

    Reply
  84. original kay says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    People on my FB bought into his speech, people I am shocked about. All I could reply si “when people show you who they are, believe them” because they so desperately need to believe it will be ok.

    It won’t. His speech was abhorrent. And there is absolutely no way he wrote that. I only read the transcript, I could not stand to watch him.

    The Obamas are gone, it really happened :(

    Reply
  85. SusanneToo says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    President Obama is giving an amazingly gracious, beautiful, moving speech at Andrews AFB(I’m crying). What a contrast to the worst, sleaziest speech in inauguration history.

    Reply
  86. Ainsley says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    https://instagram.com/p/BPdtftejW47/
    ^^ says it all

    Reply
  87. Retty says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Whene I think of this situation, the story of the Emporer’s New Clothes comes to mind.
    This fella and his government are going to ruin your country and his supporters are so clueless they’re going along with it!

    Reply
  88. LinaLamont says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Too little; too late

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/anonymous-trump-regret_us_58818bf3e4b096b4a230ff08

    And, the troglodytes who voted for him, Johnson, Stein or sat it out… don’t care.
    And with only 8 Republican Senate seats up as opposed to 25 Democratic in 2018… and gerrymandering…it’s going to be impossible to bring the balance back.

    Reply
  89. Elgin Marbles says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    I’m taking my teen to the museum today. Looking at art will help us get through the day without being consumed by rage.

    Tomorrow we march.

    Reply
  90. Pip says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Fascinating juxtaposition & it kind of distils everything we’ve all been saying: Obama’s last speech was all “you, you, you, this has all been about you & your achievements”. The madman’s speech all “me, me, me, what I’ve done”.

    It’s going to be an interesting time.

    Reply
  91. KatyD says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    What a horrible day. My condolences to all. It’s like we took a great leap forward in electing Obama, and now we’re going back to the 1930s. It’s beyond my understanding. Even my father, who is a narcissist, recognizes that Trump is too selfish & unhinged to be running our country. Even he sees that! What a sad, sad day!

    Reply
  92. Brooke says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Sad, fearful, vomiting and the only laugh was looking at KellyAnne Conway’s nutcracker outfit. I’m sorry world, this is horrific unless you are Mr. Poo-tin.

    Reply
  93. Jayna says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Wow, Melania’s outfit is horrible.

    Reply
  94. Rico Shew says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    The anarchist thugs have shown up and are trying to cause of riot. Way to undermine the protests you idiots.

    Reply
  95. SusanneToo says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Unfollowed @POTUS. Following @POTUS44.

    Reply
  96. Kelly says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    My cat has set herself on fire twice today. Twice.

    Reply
  97. steerpike says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    The Daily Beast is reporting that “whitehouse.gov immediately wiped pages on LGBT rights, civil rights, climate change, and health care from its “issues” section after Donald Trump took the oath of office.”

    http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/01/20/trump-s-whitehouse-gov-disappears-civil-rights-climate-change-lgbt-rights.html

    Reply
  98. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    I watched the event on and off and was trying to keep an eye on Ivanka and Jared, both had these smug, hawkish looks; Jared esp. Jared maybe in the background but he is def the power behind the throne – I’ll bet he even pulls Ivanka’s strings.

    Poor Barron, he really didn’t want to be there. He’s all over the UK press, they are calling him Trump’s mini-me – he is the only one of his children to resemble him.

    EDIT: There seems to have been a bit of an internet kerfuffle over Melania giving Michelle that gift when they arrived at the WH (big blue Tiffany box). People were commenting on Michelle’s face i.e. uncomfortable. I thought it was a nice guesture on Melania’s part but was protocol broken?

    Reply
  99. Rico Shew says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Remember to set your clocks back fifty years.

    Reply
  100. Liz says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Sigh. He may be our president, but he was #NotMyChoice !!! So I passed on watching the inauguration and spent that time on the phone with my new boss. I am now a volunteer for the New York Civil Liberties Union, working on a research project for one of their Staff Attorneys. I’m just doing my part to remind the turnip-in-charge that #DissentIsPatriotic.

    Now I’m waiting for my tween daughter to get home from school so we can go see Hamilton tonight!!! I am so excited! This is going to be an interesting night at the theater.

    Reply
  101. Fiorella says:
    January 20, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Melania looks fantastic. That is a very nice design compared to when I see celebs in RL.

    Something scary was anonymous’ threat to trump. Maybe it should be comforting though– maybe they will spill his secrets and Putin will have nothing on him?

    Lots of photos online of Michelle looking upset or tired. (Understandable).
    Did pence really refuse to shake HRC hand? That is deplorable .

    Reply
    • EasyToExplai says:
      January 20, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      Melania did look fantastic. Loved the blue ….the jacket…..the gloves……just on point.

      Everyone trash talking her wardrobe choices heretofore need to STFU if only for today. Nailed it.

      Reply
      • Fiorella says:
        January 20, 2017 at 8:15 pm

        Yeah I as well am not to find of hearing people are beautiful because they are liked, while those who are offensive are picked apart and its insisted they look cheap. What if trump had all his personality defects but was young and handsome? The policies are what matter also it’s a bit too easy to insult someone his age — punching down?

    • jwoolman says:
      January 20, 2017 at 6:57 pm

      I would be cautious about believing that Pence refused to shake hands with Hillary. That doesn’t really sound like him. Maybe someone misinterpreted something they saw and or maybe it never happened at all. Pence is dangerous in his own way, but he isn’t Trump (who I can definitely see refusing to shake hands with someone out of spite).

      Reply
  102. The Original G says:
    January 20, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Wow, you Americans with your pageantry. In Canada, the cabinet rolls up, they swear on the bible, have some tea and finger sandwiches and we’re done.

    Reply
  103. Oenchi says:
    January 20, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    What chancellor Merkel did during inauguration

    http://m.swp.de/imgs/04/1/8/3/1/2/3/7/6/tok_3825f3c93d152040b7e099954f22e4f3/w800_h600_x378_y300_43e48cbf63901581.jpeg

    (Opening an art museum in Potsdam)

    Hoping and praying for you guys and the whole world today. All the best from Hamburg…

    Reply
  104. Rico Shew says:
    January 20, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    So Trump called ‘Crooked Hillary’ a criminal and Bill Clinton a rapist and then today he called on his audience to give them a standing ovation and said he had a lot of respect for them.

    Reply
  105. Janet R says:
    January 20, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Hope it’s okay to share this link: http://www.1at1.org/
    Stand up at 1 am EST on 1/21 for 1 minute and imagine what the world would be like if women had equal rights. Great song with the clip as well as more info.

    Reply
  106. adastraperaspera says:
    January 20, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    I am in DC today. My wife and I marched with the Occupy, J20 and other protesters in the counter march that started at noon in Columbus Circle. It was a peaceful, but very vocal protest!! Many women were sprinkled throughout in pink hats, getting ready for the Women’s March tomorrow. Lots of chanting and positive energy, but people are definitely not backing down in demanding justice against this newly installed trump tyrant. It felt great to be in the streets.

    We left around 3:30, when the inauguration parade started, and went into a café. It was on tv in there, and we saw the route was sparsely populated with supporters. We did see some trumpers in red hats on the train and around the streets, but they didn’t seem interested in taking on all the protesters. They looked surprised to see so many protesters. We did hear the firecracker devices set off by the police by Franklin Square to deter protest, but did not see anyone get hurt. We did see just now on the news that many of the protesters in that area were arrested. I applaud their efforts in trying to stop the rise of fascism. We have to RESIST NOW. No time to waste. We cannot let his rise to power be normalized, as you could see it was being by CNN, Fox and other agencies trying to cover it like just any other inauguration.

    Reply
  107. Sam H x says:
    January 20, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    This brown Muslim girl stands in solidarity with you all that are protesting at the Womens and sisters Marches at the weekend. Stay safe everyone!

    You are entering a terrifying era in U.S. Politics. Stay strong everyone for you will need the strength to fight against the racist, xenophobic, bigoted and sexist values the Trump administration stands for.

    Peace and love from across the pond xx

    Reply
  108. Kezia says:
    January 20, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Great music choice, Kaiser! Commiserations from Ireland, Celebitches.

    Reply
  109. Marcy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    As an American my heart bleeds with sadness. Trumps speech was a slap to every president and congress. He was so full of himself I vomited in my mouth. I keep asking is this reality or a nightmare I’m glad I only worked half a day the trump supporters so ugly at work today. Needless to say I had a pitcher of beer.

    Reply
  110. virginfangirl2 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    I am going to a local women’s march tomorrow. I’m nervous. Unless there’s a huge crowd of us, I’ll feel uneasy, embarrassed, although I’m not sure why. I guess I’m a bit shy. This will be the first time I have ever protested in my life. Then again, I’ve been through 7 presidential elections and this was the first I’ve ever cried over the results.

    Reply
    • robyn says:
      January 20, 2017 at 6:27 pm

      I’m going to a local march also and know how you feel. I admire you for going despite the nervousness. Good for you and for me and for us!!! My very best wishes go out to you. It requires a little bravery to take a stand. How it will go is unknown but hopefully we will feel a bit more positive and powerful because we participated.

      Reply
    • Embee says:
      January 20, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      Don’t feel shy and embarassed about standing up for your rights! Plenty of people will be marching with you in many different cities. I wish I could go, but have to take care of a friend. We’ll both be wearing pink pussyhats tomorrow while you march. Plenty of us cried during this election! Be happy and proud you march tomorrow

      Reply
    • isabelle says:
      January 20, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      I’ve protested before and its worth it. You’ll get to meet people with the same concerns and by the end of it will feel oddly comforted because you aren’t alone.

      Reply
    • Sixer says:
      January 21, 2017 at 3:36 am

      I’ve been going on protests all of my life. Even anti-nuclear ones when I was a little girl, with my mum and aunts. Hardly ever are they anything like the clips you see on the news of the black blocs being herded up by the police. They are usually joyful, communitarian and uplifting events. You get to meet people you would otherwise never have met. And, as isabelle says, they make you realise that you aren’t alone.

      Have a lovely time!

      Reply
  111. SusanneToo says:
    January 20, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    For anyone interested in the environment and the republican war on it, this site might be helpful.
    http://www.nrdc.org/trump-watch?utm_source=tw&utm_medium=tweet&utm_campaign=socialmedia

    Reply
  112. Deeanna says:
    January 20, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Fashion report: The choice of a pale blue suit, channeling Jackie Kennedy, was a good one for Melania. The jacket is a little busy – nothing Jackie would ever have worn. She would have looked more finished had she worn a small version of Jackie’s fur pillbox hat. Her hair did not look particularly wonderful today.

    And now the gloves: Not that there is/was anything wrong with them, but normally the gloves are not the exact same color as the garment. And folks, look at the size of Melania’s hands! Perhaps it is an optical illusion caused by the blue gloves, but her hands look YUGE!

    Kelleyanne Conway outfit: Oh, dear Lord. This poor woman is going to need some styling guidance in her new job position. That hat is not flattering to her at all. But with her hair, there is really no hat that would look good.

    She might have gotten away with the coat with a glove in a co-ordinated (but not matching) dark blue – but the red gloves, with the red hat? Just no. And please don’t tell me she has on red shoes and is carrying a red purse!

    Last night’s gowns:

    Melania – a bit too much on the Fredrick’s of Hollywood side for her position

    Kellanne: A red one-shouldered glam gown. Meh.

    Mrs. Pence: Well, the poor thing. Evokes Little Miss Muffet. Or is it Little Bo Peep? She is a nice looking woman. Someone can do better on her behalf.

    Reply
  113. Voldielocks says:
    January 20, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    I hope everyone has spent their Friday doing something they enjoy… whether that was prepping for the March tomorrow or drinking copious amounts of wine. My birthday is tomorrow and I REFUSE to let him tarnish it. Good luck to those marching.

    Reply
  114. Swedish support says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    I still can’t believe this is reality now. The orange toddler as president was a scary joke… until it wasn’t.

    This man, his horrible VP and the nightmare of cabinet will be a disaster internationally. I fear the future; the damage they will do to the environment and the state of the world. I can’t even imagine how awful it must be for all sane Americans after the election… Esp women, minorities and immigrants.

    But please know that we are with you! You’ve got our wholehearted support, most people here in Sweden were devastated by the election of this failed fake-tan fear mongering fascist-leaning scum of a man.

    Stay strong!

    Reply
  115. Jayna says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    I watched part of Trump’s speech. but gave up towards the end Ugh. That was it for me. I didn’t finish. I told my sister to watch it all and report back to me, but she couldn’t make it all the way through. I said it’s only 16 minutes. How can you not finish it? She said, “You didn’t.” LOL

    Obama came on in 2009 in a truly harsh time, the country in a recession, a war. He took on so much. But his speech was amazing and it was unifying, something I didn’t find in Trump’s speech at all.

    Obama’s 2009 inaugural speech. I had to go watch it again to remember what a true leader is.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1ljmtaibC4

    Reply
  116. Shezalwaysright says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Just thought I should drop this lil golden nugget here to brighten this dreadful day in some small way:
    https://news.google.com/news/amp?caurl=http%3A%2F%2Fcomicbook.com%2Fdc%2Famp%2F2017%2F01%2F20%2Fdonald-trump-quotes-bane-from-the-dark-knight-rises-in-inaugurat%2F#pt0-125920

    Reply
  117. SusanneToo says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Hope this helps a little bit.

    http://youtu.be/CuzLdMPbKl8

    Reply
  118. Aimena says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    My mom and I are currently having an argument via text about how I should give Trump a chance. For god’s sake, she even defended DeVos. I’m literally shaking from anxiety and anger, and she wants me to start watching Fox News.

    I’d do some pretty questionable things for some Xanax or weed right now.

    Reply
  119. SusanneToo says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    And so it starts. I guess next ivanka will be setting up a boutique of her wares next to the Oval Office.
    http://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/01/20/white-house-website-promotes-melania-trumps-modeling-and-jewelry-line/?postshare=561484948428683&tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.8a5e107232e6

    Reply
  120. Sunnyjyl says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    I am grateful for all of you, today.

    Reply
  121. Dinah says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    I thought we’d get nuked by Russia, China or North Korea. Now I realize we’ll all die of boredom inflicted by the American Legion.

    Reply
  122. SusanneToo says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Unfollowed @FLOTUS. Followed @FLOTUS44 and @ MichelleObama. FYI.

    Reply
  123. Harlequin says:
    January 21, 2017 at 1:54 am

    In my quest for maintaining self care on this horrid day, I found my new favourite photo of Twitler of the Orange Reich http://imgur.com/gallery/aF9R2

    Reply
  124. spidey says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:32 am

    Does he always say everything twice?

    Reply
  125. katie2you says:
    January 21, 2017 at 3:45 am

    Reply
  126. SusanneToo says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:13 am

    WARNING!!! Yesterday I unfollowed @POTUS, @FLOTUS and @VP and followed @POTUS44, FLOTUS44 and VP44. Somehow, magically, overnight twitter refollowed all those unfollowed accounts. This happened to a LOT of people going by the comments I see. You might want to check to see if you’re following putinspoodle.

    http://twitter.com/green_footballs/status/822624989618835461

    Reply
  127. cornflake says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:25 am

    This live news feed on the Women’s Marches taking place all over the world is giving me life and hope.

    https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/live/2017/jan/21/womens-march-on-washington-and-other-anti-trump-protests-around-the-world-live-coverage

    Much love to all taking part, and to all other Celebitches resisting the agenda of Cheeto Mussolini.

    Reply

