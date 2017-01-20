Inauguration Open Post: Hosted by a short-fingered, baby-fisted vulgarian

The inauguration of Emperor Baby Fists is upon us. He Who Shall Not Be Named, The Orange One, Cheeto Mussolini, Twitler, whatever you want to call him, that’s fine with me. Starting at noon today, fascism will have won. Vladimir Putin won, although I think Putin is in for a dangerous lesson about getting what he pays for. Then again, we’re all in for some dangerous lessons in the days, weeks, months and years to come. Let’s hope we all survive the nuclear winter (JK, we won’t survive!).

Anyway, this is your Inauguration Open Post. It’s my sincere hope that this whole day is a BIGLY mess, a shambolic catastrophe that shocks and appalls everyone witnessing the takeover. It’s my hope that Baby Fists’ speech – which he apparently wrote himself – is as petty, angry, unhinged and stupid as the man himself. But I won’t be watching. And I hope most of you aren’t watching either. Take the day off. Watch the Australian Open. Listen to music. Go for a run. Watch kitty and puppy videos. Take a nap. Then get up tomorrow and start resisting.

Here’s your soundtrack for the day: Talking Heads’ “Life During Wartime.” I’ve been listening to this so much.