How did Aziz Ansari do hosting the first SNL under Emperor Baby Fists?

Considering the past three days have felt like a national period of mourning, I don’t know what I expected from Saturday Night Live. I guess I hoped that Alec Baldwin would come on and eviscerate Emperor Baby Fists with another scathing impression. But that didn’t happen. Instead we got a cold open from Vladimir Putin. While this wasn’t the best thing ever, I did think it was scary/funny.

I do enjoy Beck Bennett’s commitment to playing Putin shirtless in every sketch. It’s sort of amazing because I feel like that’s the kind of thing that would genuinely get under Putin’s skin, the fact that Americans are laughing at his shirtless meme. But mostly this sketch is terrifying because it’s so true.

Aziz Ansari was the host of last night’s SNL and this was his opening monologue. I think it was a huge task for him to try to gauge the mood of the country and he did his best. This isn’t so much funny as it is an attempt to heal and regroup.

I will say this: while the Women’s March was incredibly inclusive, intersectional and diverse and there were LGBTQ, race and women’s rights issues on the table, I’m annoyed that Aziz turned a conversation about the Women’s March into a conversation about just race. Like, Emperor Baby Fists is terrifying to so many demographics, not just black and brown people (and I’m saying that as a brown woman). I feel like the fact that millions of women around the world were uniting deserves more than a segue about race.

Here’s the Kellyanne Conway sketch… I don’t get what they were trying to say other than Conway is a showbiz personality.