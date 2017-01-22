How did Aziz Ansari do hosting the first SNL under Emperor Baby Fists?

Considering the past three days have felt like a national period of mourning, I don’t know what I expected from Saturday Night Live. I guess I hoped that Alec Baldwin would come on and eviscerate Emperor Baby Fists with another scathing impression. But that didn’t happen. Instead we got a cold open from Vladimir Putin. While this wasn’t the best thing ever, I did think it was scary/funny.
I do enjoy Beck Bennett’s commitment to playing Putin shirtless in every sketch. It’s sort of amazing because I feel like that’s the kind of thing that would genuinely get under Putin’s skin, the fact that Americans are laughing at his shirtless meme. But mostly this sketch is terrifying because it’s so true.
Aziz Ansari was the host of last night’s SNL and this was his opening monologue. I think it was a huge task for him to try to gauge the mood of the country and he did his best. This isn’t so much funny as it is an attempt to heal and regroup.
I will say this: while the Women’s March was incredibly inclusive, intersectional and diverse and there were LGBTQ, race and women’s rights issues on the table, I’m annoyed that Aziz turned a conversation about the Women’s March into a conversation about just race. Like, Emperor Baby Fists is terrifying to so many demographics, not just black and brown people (and I’m saying that as a brown woman). I feel like the fact that millions of women around the world were uniting deserves more than a segue about race.
Here’s the Kellyanne Conway sketch… I don’t get what they were trying to say other than Conway is a showbiz personality.
I really liked Aziz’s monologue. He is such a good guy, funny and compassionate and sensitive and smart. I don’t mind that he focused on racism/bigotry because how could he possibly begin to cover all that is appalling and frightening about Trump in 10 minutes? He had to focus in on something and I thought it was very well done.
I had actually been finding myself sliding back into black despair after reading about Trump’s and Spicer’s tantrums at the CIA — after feeling so awed and uplifted after the day of marches yesterday — and Aziz made me smile and now I feel slightly better. For the moment anyway.
And yes, I think it would most definitely get under Putin’s skin to be always portrayed as shirtless. Brilliant.
I loved Aziz monologue. Like him, I cant believe how much better George W is looking now. How low we have sunk! Plus his delivery was so funny in all the sketches. Especially loved the La La Land interrogation sketch because it pretty much regurgitated the discussion we had here about its mega race-in-jazz fail and the grouchy acknowledging of Moonlight. Its almost like the writers perused the comments to write that skit.
I hate myself for laughing at those stupid pictures of GWB struggling with a poncho. He was a very bad president – dangerous and anti-choice and all the other things I hate. He started a war and declared it won before it was over! But now that Trump’s in office GWB just comes off as a lovable idiot.
Oh my you expressed that so well Emily. I agree wholeheartedly with every word. “Lovable idiot” – my new name for GWB.
Re Conway – by putting her into the character of Roxy from Chicago they are basically saying Conway will do and say anything (regardless of truth or consequences) all in the persuit of fame. They boiled her actions down as driven by the most selfish of qualities – the need for attention.
I thought it was pretty clever and a step towards SNL finally portraying her as the devil’s succubus she really is. Not far enough, because Roxy in Chicago is still oddly likeable and Conway is a soulless husk wearing makeup – but it’s a start.
SNL is going to be an even bigger target for the administration and Trump supporters because one of their writers posted (then deleted after backlash) a nasty & completely innappropriate tweet about Barron being “the first homeschool shooter”
NPR posted the monologue on Facebook. Brilliant.
To Sir, With Love
And, now, we have our very own Kim Jong-un.
I loved Aziz monologue but I love everything about Aziz, he can do no wrong in my opinion. He is truly one of the good guys. His comedic timing is great and the LaLa Land skit was the best.
I give him an A+
Aziz was great, as was Beck Bennett. And Kate McKinnon as the Russian lady with the pussyhat…!
