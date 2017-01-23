Ian McKellen on ‘President Breaking Wind’: ‘He’s had his chance’

Sir Ian McKellen joined the Women’s March in London on Saturday, and he even held a placard that featured Patrick Stewart’s famous (and meme’d) facepalm. Incidentally, Ian didn’t make that sign, he only found it at the march and then proudly posed for photos with it, because he and Patrick are in love with each other. Sir Ian is an ally to all disenfranchised people, of course, and he took a moment to not only tweet some photos from the London march, but to offer a statement on Emperor Baby Fists, or as Ian calls him “President Breaking Wind.”

The Women’s March in London was the longest I have been on. See the rest of my message attached. pic.twitter.com/q7QC4Jvg0S — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) January 22, 2017

In case you can’t read what Sir Ian posted, here’s the gist:

Sir Ian McKellen is calling for citizens to remain vigilant against Donald Trump, writing on Twitter the president “had his chance” to prove he’ll govern for all Americans. McKellen didn’t use Trump’s name in his social media post; instead, he wrote that the word “trump” in “schoolyard English” means “to break wind.” “President Breaking Wind has impacted us all; and personally,” McKellen wrote. “Some like him, think they can identify with him, believe him because they’ve seen him on television perhaps and think the billionaire and his billionaire team are truly friends. The rest of us, including the majority of voters in USA, see through the charade: after all, the schtick is not exactly subtle. But he’s riled us, got under our skin, making us angry and despairing that he should have got through to the final of his show and turned democracy into a tv/twitter spectacular.” Citing how the White House website removed its LGBT page after Trump was sworn in on Friday — as well as reports Trump’s administration could end national arts funding — McKellen speculated about what the future might hold. “What will happen? No doubt his believers will be soon disillusioned. The rest of us cannot let him reign unchallenged. The Marches worldwide were a good beginning. Some who fear him say ‘give the man a chance.’ OK — he’s started by removing LGBTQ people, climate change, and state funding of the arts from POTUS’s website. He’s had his chance.”

I totally agree with the sentiment of “He’s had his chance.” I understood why President Obama and some Democratic leaders made the “give him a chance” argument. It’s because that’s their job and that’s their fundamental belief in the system. But I was past the “give him a chance” moment during the g—damn Republican primaries, and everything since then has absolutely confirmed it: he has no chances left. This is who he is. The resistance has already started. Join it.

Incidentally, I’ve been thinking a lot about impeachment and treason and such and I realized on Inauguration Day that because I’m still thinking in those terms – like, I’m still thinking that there are checks and balances on an autocrat’s power – that means I still fundamentally believe in the system too. Does that make me naïve? Optimistic? I don’t know.