Kellyanne Conway isn’t a feminist: ‘I consider myself a postfeminist’

This is the first post I’ve actually dedicated to Kellyanne Conway, who was Emperor Baby Fists’ campaign manager and now she’s his chief counselor or something. I am vehemently opposed to giving this POS any more attention, because I think she’s a stupid distraction AT BEST, and at worst, she’s the de facto face of fascism. Kellyanne has made a surprising amount of news in the past week. There was the absurd Gucci coat she wore to the inauguration ($3600). There was the report that she punched someone at one of the inaugural balls. There was her bold assertion that Baby Fists is entitled to “alternative facts.” And about a million other stories too, about the power struggles within the White House and how Jared Kushner is trying to push her out and more.

Even though Conway reportedly refused to take on the press secretary or communications director positions for Baby Fists’ White House, she’s still the biggest “name” of the administration outside of the Trump family. She’s still doing her absurdist, nonsensical interviews. And here’s one that surprised me – she sat down for an intensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Et tu, THR? You can read the full piece here. Some highlights (these quotes made my skin crawl).

Her Gucci coat at the inauguration: “Sorry to offend the black-stretch-pants women of America with a little color.” She laughs at the sad campaigns trying to get media outlets to refuse to give her air time: “I can put my shoes and panty hose back on and go on any show at any time.” On Kate McKinnon’s SNL parody: “Kate McKinnon clearly sees the road to the future runs through me and not Hillary.” What she said to Trump when she took the job: “I told him when he offered me the job, the very last thing I said to him was I don’t consider myself to be your peer, and I will not call you by your first name. And some of the feminists may go crazy … but it’s called respect, and it’s called deference, and it’s called hierarchy.” Her job: With the title “counselor to the president,” Conway says she is trying to dramatically scale back her life in the media, to come in, as it were, from the heat and to nurture her role as one of a handful of people closest to the president. It’s a role she defines as “having walk-in privileges.” It’s to be in on every decision, to advise on all issues. “To be in the room [where it happens],” she says. “Quoting Hamilton,” she adds. In the first week of the new administration’s operation — after she, Bannon, Kushner and Priebus all were sworn in together — she has been in on virtually all of the president’s significant meetings. That’s what’s at stake for her. To be the most powerful woman in the United States government ever. And she will be working communications too: “[I] promised the president my role would include communications, in that I will oversee and be a part of the communications and message for the White House. I am just trying to stand up to the cacophony, sameness and myopia of the media world.”

[From THR]

Do you feel unclean after reading that? I do. What strikes me more than anything is that this is all just a game to her. It’s not about what’s best for the country, it’s not about actual leadership and governance, it’s about gamesmanship, petty power struggles, self-promotion and setting herself up as a leader in the party behind the scenes. When the Good Ship Baby Fists sinks to the bottom of the ocean – and please God let that happen sooner rather than later – Conway wants to walk away unscathed, regardless of her actual position within the madness.

Oh, and she also spoke to the Washington Post in another big interview. This is what she said when asked if she thinks she’s a feminist:

I don’t consider myself a feminist. I think my generation isn’t a big fan of labels. My favorite label is mommy. I feel like the feminist movement has been hijacked by the pro-abortion movement or the anti-male sentiments that you read in some of their propaganda and writings. I’m not anti-male. One does not need to be pro-female and call yourself a feminist, when with it comes that whole anti-male culture where we want young boys to sit down and shut up in the classroom. And we have all of these commercials that show what a feckless boob the man in the house is. That’s not the way I see the men in my life, most especially my 12-year-old son. I consider myself a postfeminist. I consider myself one of those women who is a product of her choices, not a victim of her circumstances.

[From WaPo]

I… have no words. That’s not true. That’s an alternative fact, actually. I have a lot of words, but I’m not going to write them because this bitch is a waste of time.