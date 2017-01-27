Kellyanne Conway isn’t a feminist: ‘I consider myself a postfeminist’

This is the first post I’ve actually dedicated to Kellyanne Conway, who was Emperor Baby Fists’ campaign manager and now she’s his chief counselor or something. I am vehemently opposed to giving this POS any more attention, because I think she’s a stupid distraction AT BEST, and at worst, she’s the de facto face of fascism. Kellyanne has made a surprising amount of news in the past week. There was the absurd Gucci coat she wore to the inauguration ($3600). There was the report that she punched someone at one of the inaugural balls. There was her bold assertion that Baby Fists is entitled to “alternative facts.” And about a million other stories too, about the power struggles within the White House and how Jared Kushner is trying to push her out and more.
Even though Conway reportedly refused to take on the press secretary or communications director positions for Baby Fists’ White House, she’s still the biggest “name” of the administration outside of the Trump family. She’s still doing her absurdist, nonsensical interviews. And here’s one that surprised me – she sat down for an intensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Et tu, THR? You can read the full piece here. Some highlights (these quotes made my skin crawl).
Her Gucci coat at the inauguration: “Sorry to offend the black-stretch-pants women of America with a little color.”
She laughs at the sad campaigns trying to get media outlets to refuse to give her air time: “I can put my shoes and panty hose back on and go on any show at any time.”
On Kate McKinnon’s SNL parody: “Kate McKinnon clearly sees the road to the future runs through me and not Hillary.”
What she said to Trump when she took the job: “I told him when he offered me the job, the very last thing I said to him was I don’t consider myself to be your peer, and I will not call you by your first name. And some of the feminists may go crazy … but it’s called respect, and it’s called deference, and it’s called hierarchy.”
Her job: With the title “counselor to the president,” Conway says she is trying to dramatically scale back her life in the media, to come in, as it were, from the heat and to nurture her role as one of a handful of people closest to the president. It’s a role she defines as “having walk-in privileges.” It’s to be in on every decision, to advise on all issues. “To be in the room [where it happens],” she says. “Quoting Hamilton,” she adds. In the first week of the new administration’s operation — after she, Bannon, Kushner and Priebus all were sworn in together — she has been in on virtually all of the president’s significant meetings. That’s what’s at stake for her. To be the most powerful woman in the United States government ever.
And she will be working communications too: “[I] promised the president my role would include communications, in that I will oversee and be a part of the communications and message for the White House. I am just trying to stand up to the cacophony, sameness and myopia of the media world.”
Do you feel unclean after reading that? I do. What strikes me more than anything is that this is all just a game to her. It’s not about what’s best for the country, it’s not about actual leadership and governance, it’s about gamesmanship, petty power struggles, self-promotion and setting herself up as a leader in the party behind the scenes. When the Good Ship Baby Fists sinks to the bottom of the ocean – and please God let that happen sooner rather than later – Conway wants to walk away unscathed, regardless of her actual position within the madness.
Oh, and she also spoke to the Washington Post in another big interview. This is what she said when asked if she thinks she’s a feminist:
I don’t consider myself a feminist. I think my generation isn’t a big fan of labels. My favorite label is mommy. I feel like the feminist movement has been hijacked by the pro-abortion movement or the anti-male sentiments that you read in some of their propaganda and writings. I’m not anti-male. One does not need to be pro-female and call yourself a feminist, when with it comes that whole anti-male culture where we want young boys to sit down and shut up in the classroom. And we have all of these commercials that show what a feckless boob the man in the house is. That’s not the way I see the men in my life, most especially my 12-year-old son. I consider myself a postfeminist. I consider myself one of those women who is a product of her choices, not a victim of her circumstances.
I… have no words. That’s not true. That’s an alternative fact, actually. I have a lot of words, but I’m not going to write them because this bitch is a waste of time.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I’m opening my popcorn bag. Guys, who goes first?
Her ability to take the smallest fact and twist it into inaccuracy is astonishing.
And I didn’t like her coat because it was tacky, nouveau riche bait, an obvious choice for a woman who values brands over actual substance and style. Also, it reminded me of Super Dave Osborn.
I am astonished at her ability to think so highly of herself when it is obvious she is going to be grinded by the big Cheeto who does not alow anyone to have a bigger ego than him.
Also preposterous the term “post-feminist” (interchangeable with Mother). The very example of the woman degrading herself into a label (although a beautiful one, I am a mum myself) to please the Orange Phallus and his Phallions.
Super Dave Osborn! Hahaha
“Her ability to take the smallest fact and twist it”…yes, and in the whiniest, ickiest “mommy voice” ever, my Goddess.
I’m not a fan of vocal fry (that growly tone that teenagers and young women use to indicate that they are harmless, not too smart, and have no intent to challenge any of the menz) but I loathe mommy voice when it’s not directed at a two year old.
Of course, her boss does have the maturity level of a two year old , so I guess it fits.
She looks like Ann Coulter’s long-lost weaker, skinnier, meaner twin. I can’t believe that they’re not besties.
Meh. She’s a trail of slime oozing along behind a Cheeto-dusted troll.
During the Clinton years she dated Fred Thompson. We’ve know for a long time that the woman has no taste.
I think it was also meant to troll the Women’s March and the symbolic Pussy Hat.
Law and Order Fred Thompson (that’s how I referred to him haha)?? Holy hell!
Ugh regarding Fred. We had to occasionally deal with him when he was in office — just ‘ugh’. I never understood why Lorrie Morgan ever (allegedly) dated him. He and KAC seemed better suited.
She is good at what she does, but the negative karmic implications…torrential; one payback is this deranged choice of attire. My sole consolation is this evil stewardess get up…for an administration’s nosedive (hopefully) straight to hell.
Please see the interview with her the washington post did yesterday. Shes repugnant and i will laugh in glee and delight when she goes down in flames.
I feel like Ann Coulter is Dorian Gray and Kellyanne Conway is the painting in the attic. Gross. She is so tacky. The only narcissist delusional enough to compare to the delusions of Lord Cheeto Peen. I can’t even handle the news. It’s terrifying. Is it an alternative fact that Kellyanne Conway is a time traveling stripper who got her start privately dancing for Stalin? That could be an alternative fact. This is a nightmare. I just keep waking up every morning hoping that it’s over. The only thing that gives me hope is that ’1984′ is a bestseller again. Kellyanne Conway is bad news- a conniving, self serving narcissist who acts as though every person on earth is beneath her. She disgusts me.
One does not have to be “anti-male” to be disgusted and terrified by the idea of being surrounded by an army of anti-female creeps who see women as nothing more that pussies to be grabbed. This is her life now. I can assure you that Drumpf’s entire troop of misogynists see her as nothing more than an unintelligent bimbo. So glad she’s OK with that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
-She has no fucking idea what Feminism is. And yet by her very prominent and clueless presence she is setting it back decades.
-By her use of hackneyed old anti-feminist tropes like “I’m not a man-hater” or (as I heard so often in the Reagan era, “I’m not a bra-burner”), she is distorting the very meaning of the word.
-She doesn’t call Cheetohead by his first name because she does not consider herself his “equal”…and on TV the day before yesterday I heard him confirm her inferior standing by calling her “Babe.” “Thanks, Babe,” he said to her. What a vomitous pair they are.
-I have been wanting to say this since she came into such prominence among the talking heads of Campaign 2016: Worst Dressed ANYONE. EVER.
She’s a soul-sucking ambitious succubus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The weirdest part is the video of her on Bill Maher dumping on Trump! She said awful things about him. So she’s just a hired gun with no integrity whatsoever. I detest everything about her – maybe her smug, superior demeanor the worst. She is Satan’s Fembot.
At that point she was working for Ted Cruz.
Once Trump hired her, she changed her coat to defend him.
If any other politician were to hire her tomortow, she’d change her coat again to suit that politician’s agenda.
She’s a total mercenary. Which also means she is likely a total sociopath.
She was all about ol Lyin Ted until he suspended his campaign and Trump came calling.
@belle epoch
Lol at Satan’s Fembot. I refer to her as Satan’s Mouthpiece when talking with my husband. She’s as vile as the Orange One.
She’s basically a human Dementor.
And all of the absolute sh!t that’s she’s been spewing out into the world over the past several months is going to come back and get her, hard. She may think she’s at the top now, but you don’t just get to be the pure incarnation of human bile and come away unscathed once all is said and done. She’s got a truckload of comeuppance coming her way.
There’s a whole country full of people waiting to give her that comeuppance. It’s a looong line.
If/when Trump is kicked out, we have to make sure Rasputin, Grima Wormtongue and Eva Braun are gone and neutered forever too.
She’s a fiercely smart succubus. The most dangerous kind – smart and evil. These are the people Trump has surrounded himself with – flatterers who will tell him what he wants to hear so they can do what they want to do. Be afraid. Be very afraid (but don’t let it paralyze you from doing whatever you can to preserve fairness and decency.).
I do not find her smart, or intelligent, I find her to be cunning. And she looks like she should be appearing in the Sergeant Pepper film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a Nazi. With a very punchable face.
Violence is not the answer, but if you did, I would tell the police I didn’t see a thing.
I would totally help you guys hide the body.
i just saw the video on youtube of her this time last year asking to see Trump’s tax returns. For anybody who wants to see it for themselves (lots of news clips but the tax return is at the very end.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMm0dxPE0aY
Just AMEN to this comment.
She’s a Nazi Dementor.
She’s an altfeminist. An althuman, really. She’s never been a nice person.
“Althuman.” LMAO! Perfect moniker for this demon.
Yes! Althuman.
I feel like I need a shower after reading this interview. She is truly vile.
Perfect “alt feminist”!!!!
Well KellyAnne I consider you a lying psychopath. And nice dig on yoga pants too. You are just upset everyone made fun of your Paddington bear outfit because you looked ridiculous. Word is Jared Kushner doesn’t like you and wants you out. Between you and Steve Bannon I don’t know who to dislike more. The President Fox tweets and the whistleblower tweets are gold!!!
Oh I hope it’s true that Kushner doesn’t like this vile piece of road kill. If he doesn’t, then chances are ivanka doesn’t either, and the Princess Bride owns her daddy. Please be true. She reminds me of an evil witch…..I’ll get you my pretty and your pantyhose too. Hated her on first sight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is absolutely terrifying – I fear a lot of middle class white women see themselves in her and connect to her.
I am hoping for war between Kushner and Kellyanne – which Kellyanne will inevitably lose. Hopefully followed by media rounds in which she burns everything to the ground. Imagine how much dirt this woman has. I want her cornered and with nothing to lose (I know how aggressive that sounds), so she REALLY lets loose.
I wish that would happen too, but no matter what it likely never will. All of the people working for Emperor Baby Fist signed NDA’s that forbid them from speaking critically about him. Remember how Corey Lewandowski wasn’t allowed to speak ill of Baby Fist, even after he was fired?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would middle class white women see themselves in her and connect with her? I am just trying to wrap my mind around that statement. How could anyone see themselves in her? Maybe I am completely naive and living in a bubble, but all of the middle class white women I know DESPISE Conway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shoulder to shoulder with you on this one.
Maybe it’s because I’m in an impenetrable liberal bubble, but yeah. No one I know identifies with… this. I struggle not to make shallow comments on her appearance.
But that fur coat is fair game. GROSS! Oh, Kelly dear? I’m wearing hot pink today. I love color. Your costume? Uggo.
i’m not a violent person, but this woman makes me want to throat-punch her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither but I’ll hold your purse and earrings. I want to slap her with my shoe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like the guy who punched that Nazi could be showing up soon. (And I normally never advocate for violence against anyone, but this bag of idiocy…eeesh).
A punch to the head would be better, maybe then you could knock some sense into her.
I feel the same way about dumping on her looks. I want to. So bad. And I hate her even more for it. That’s just not me. Goddamn it, she really brings out the absolute worst in me. Rage doesn’t even begin to describe it.
God yes, I know exactly how you feel, it’s the terrible realisation that these arseholes can effortlessly drag you down to their level if you let them.
I guess this is why principles aren’t for the weak. Man alive this is hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@frisbee – what’s the Mark Twain quote – something like, “never fight with anyone stupider than you, they’ll drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.” Like that.
@ Betsy – love the quote!
Watch out, Kellyanne, karma can be a real bitch.
Exactly. Remember Megyn Kelley and the Fox News ladies? Count down to the moment where she has to appeal to the public for support over the machismo White House politics thats guaranteed to push her out of the kitchen cabinet. I gather her office is the furthest from the Oval already, as in literaly a flight of stairs away from the boys. Then theres the fact she is surrounded by men with incredible power who ALL have a history of sexual, physical or psycological abuse against women. Its just a matter of time Kellyanne. Then she’ll be all “womens rights this” and “feminists should protect me that”. Tick tock.
Yeah, I think you’re right. She’ll end up appealing to the ladies when she’s been cut out or worse.
Also, why is no one noting the pattern you are pointing out? Almost all these guys have horrible, abusive pasts? Drumpf, Bannon, Puzder, plus Ailes, Giuliani….all have have allegations of cruelty under their belts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watch out, Kellyanne, karma can be a real Kellyanne
Karma is already showing up her in face.
But she is attacking the majority of the trump female supporters with her stretch pants remark and just like Hillary, she will be targeted before the men. She continues the cycle of women attacking each other first and she isn’t as safe as she thinks she is.
I just wish these anti feminists would stay home and raise their babies since they hate all the advances earlier generations of feminists achieved for them. I mean Kellyanne is spending so much time working for Twitler that she isn’t spending it with her kids. She is a bad mother by her own definition of the word.
“I just wish these anti feminists would stay home and raise their babies since they hate all the advances earlier generations of feminists achieved for them.”
I know you probably didn’t mean to, but you make it sound like stay at home moms can’t be feminist. Being a feminist means you respect a woman’s right to choose to be a stay at home mom, working mom, or not have children.
The feminist movement granted women the right to work outside of the home, like Kellyanne currently does. This is not about the choice to stay at home, but the fact that there was no choice for women to do anything but stay at home until recently. You missed my point entirely.
Well technically the feminist movement wasn’t the reason women were allowed in the work place, we can thank WWII for that. A part of the feminist movement was to fight for women to be represented in the work place, but obviously the point of feminism is gender equality. No one would ever say to a man that he should just stay home and raise his babies or that he is a bad parent for working hard.
That’s the point. Many (not all, I’m generalizing obviously, from what I’ve seen) of the “I’m not a feminist” women right now believe they are better than the women who work because they have traditional values, they are raising their kids and not babysitters (but dad working is totally fine!), they are feminine and not masculine, etc etc. By labeling themselves as anti feminist, they reject all that feminists have fought for – for the right to own property, for the right to vote, for the right not to be raped by your husband, for the right to go to school, go to work and get paid not pennies on the dollar — for the right to make a choice for themselves what they want to do in life, whatever that may be. No, of course choosing staying home to raise babies is not anti feminist. Working is not anti-feminist. But it’s ironic that all these proud anti-feminist women who CHOSE to stay home with their babies don’t recognize that even the act of making that choice is a great privilege granted to them by women who bled and died before and who were proud to be called feminists.
ahem, ahem……let me go barf.
Post feminist, my arse. Bloody cow.
Post idiot more likely.
LOL
I know one shouldn’t insult a woman’s looks, especially if there’s so much to insult in everything she spews (what the eff? WHAT THE EFF??!!) but doesn’t she look like a leather-y sack of skin wrapped around a vaguely humanoid robot skeleton?
Since Eric Trump was deemed, accurately, as Hellmouth (thanks CB poster), then KellyAnne Conjob can be Hellface. There’s a special place in hell for the rubes who follow Orange Julius Caesar onto the Titanic Ship of Fools. When that ship sinks, Hellface and Steve Goebbels Bannon will become footnotes in American history.
Btw, Goebbels, the media nor I (and a few others I know) will never shut up and listen.
I’ve been avoiding saying anything about her appearance but this interview is enough to break my silence. She looks a good decade older. I don’t know if she’s just naturally haggard or she needs more fat in her diet or what, but she looks awful.
Signed,
A Black Stretch-Pants Woman
She has the look of a heavy smoker-tanner-drinker (as in more than one vice).
She’s a hard looking 50. I am only a few months younger, and none of my same-age friends or office co-workers look this worn out.
That’s all I get from her, is that she makes us feel better about 50!
We need to have an International ‘Black Stretch’Pants day just to protest her loathsome existence – and will somebody please tell me what’s wrong with Black Stretch pants?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And her inauguration outfit was just nonsense. That looks like at hat my five year old would wear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the best i can say is she looks like a day after prom picture. rode hard, put up wet, punch and judy looking, lying sack of flesh.
#blackstrechpantsuitnation
Christin – she makes me feel better about 66. seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
,
They say you get the face you deserve in middle age. Hers suits her well.
She looks and acts like some awful carrion eater, a scrawny buzzard or a vulture. Except that she doesn’t wait for her enemies to die to pick over their bones.
I’d dearly love to see Kellyanne Conway up against Sarah Palin for The Bigly Word Salad Tournament of Champions Event.
Kellyanne would wipe the floor with Palin. I absolutely HATE Kellyanne, but she is clearly more intelligent and knowledgeable then Palin
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Esmom I totally agree. Palin was an ignorant fool with a platform; Kellyanne is a intelligent and conniving woman with platform.
She is very smart, I will give her that. Palin doesn’t know what she is saying when she speaks; Kellyanne knows exactly what she is saying. You can’t be a dummy and graduate from George Washington law school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is smart, she is just soulless.
In that last picture she really looks like an older generation of stepford wives that’s starting to malfunction. This woman and her beliefs absolutely terrifies me.
I honestly couldn’t believe she’s only 50.
Me either. I fight against making fun of the woman’s looks because we certainly don’t use the same measuring stick for men. That said, she reminds me of a saying I think I read in the comments of Celebitchy…”By the time you’re 50, you will have the face you deserve.”
I normally strive to avoid making fun of woman’s look as well, but I have no qualms about not being nice to Conway. And I feel that the way her looks are perceived has a lot to do with the vile things she spews on a daily basis. Her inner ugliness shines through in some ways imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really is. She completely lacks any moral fiber. Sickening.
UGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.
She’s one of the people deciding the future of our country. I am post-terrified.
I don’t think she has any say about what goes on in the Baby Fist administration. Remember during the campaign she said something about how Trump doesn’t listen to anyone so she goes on news shows to try to sway his opinions? I also heard that her office in the White House in up a flight of stairs and far away from the oval office. A source in the administration said something about Trump not being a “climbing stairs kind of guy” so he won’t be seeing Kellyanne unless she comes to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jen
I agree, she probably isn’t thinking about the well being of our country. My only issue with her being called out for this is the fact that she is FAR from the first political strategist to play politics like it’s a game and not consider/care for what’s best for the country. She just so happens to be the first woman with this level of power to “play the game”.
They should rename all these positions.
POTUS = Spiv-in-Chief
Conway = Troll-in-Chief
Spicer = Password Protector-in-Chief
Etc.
Pence = Ghoul-in-Chief
Tillerman = Russian-Agent-in-Chief
What is Ryan? Demon-in-Chief?
(I’m making bad jokes because I am embarrassed to be British today. But Spicer tweeting instead of DMing his password to himself *from a Gmail account* was funny.)
Sixer – you are not alone, I’m looking for a rock or a bunker….
I’m just so, so, so embarrassed.
Ryan = Mephistopheles-in-Chief He has delusions of grandeur so he gets a fancy name.
And Spicer has now tweeted his password TWICE! But they’re good with cyber security.
Sixer ((Hugs)) it’s not your personal responsiblity. TBH it’s shaming for all of us how she’s toadying to an unhinged maniac but it happens, Chamberlain/ Hitler happened (I wish I hadn’t remembered that)
Mephistopheles is good with me!
I am honestly trying to cling on to some humour because… I don’t know. What else is there for self-preservation at the moment?
Am with u on the embarrassed to b British today, cosying up to him is the only way things will get done and deals made. She’ll play him and it will be a cringeworthy event.
If she’s going to flirt with a leader why can’t it be the Mexican president. He’s at least good looking.
CONWAY – Beelzebub-in-Chief
Or for this particular Potus – Stupid Human Incites Trouble?
Anymore acronyms out there?
😊😊😊👍👍👍
We need a post about Teresa May (sans h, as per the WH’s spelling)… What’s up with that?? I am horrified at her paraphrasing of the Orangeade’s speech.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. We voted Brexit and made ourselves weaker. May’s answer to that? Cosy up to a racist, misogynist, torture-supporting, Islamophobic, fascistic caricature and say that his election was a triumph for our two countries’ SHARED FUCKING VALUES.
I just want to crawl into a corner and rock until it all goes away.
It’s horrific isn’t it. I’m ashamed to be British – I suppose I’ve been more or less in that state since June last year but today’s shenanigans are nauseating. She’s definitely trying to channel Thatcher – “speak low & slow & husky Theresa”. Oh christ it’s awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is horrific.
Are you guys watching it? My BF is watching it and he said Trump comes across like a complete buffoon (not surprisingly) and that May is making him look like an idiot “as most women do” (his words not mine!).
I watched it! May, although I in no way share her politics, is at least capable at this sort of thing. Trump… um… what can I say?
Loved that the BBC’s Laura K included abortion in her list of concerns in her question. Because it is confounding to European women that American women have to endure these assaults on their rights. And did you see the Orange One to May because he didn’t like LK’s question?
“You picked HER for your first question? There goes that relationship.”
Jebus. He’s doing it to other heads of government now.
(No offence, but I’ll be protesting the Orange One’s state visit here!)
“No offense”? Please Sixer I wish I could protest with you.
Is this an actual quote from Trump: “You picked HER for your first question? There goes that relationship.”?
Cheeto has the vocabulary of a sixth grader so I can only imagine how embarrassing that exchange was. I can’t believe we hired this shit stain to run our country. Did anybody who voted for him even pause for a MILLISECOND to think how painfully out-of-depth he would be when meeting with political leaders? Gah! It just kills me.
Yep. They both came on and did their speechlets invoking the special relationship and general other cosying up nonsense. Then journo questions. May chose the BBC reporter first. BBC reporter’s question was a list of concerns over Trump statements (torture, Islamophobia, abortion, etc). So obvs Trump didn’t like it. And that’s what he said before he answered the reporter (obviously without addressing the question).
The conversation here (among the nice Brits) is all about how outrageous it is that May is so keen to legitimise Trump so that she can gain Brexit leverage. So, in an ironic way, and from the progressive Britisher perspective, it was actually good to see him just spank her like that right in the middle of a press conference. Made a mockery of her pretence that he gives two figs about the UK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my god…is this real? What a f*cking embarrassment.
Trump is like America’s unruly dog who just runs around pissing in other people’s yards. I feel obligated to apologize to the UK (and the rest of the world) on his behalf.
But seriously, sorry we unleashed this monster on you guys.
This is what LK asked Trump:
“Mr. President, you said before that torture works. You have praised Russia. You said you wanted to ban some Muslims from coming to America. You’ve suggested there should be punishment for abortion. For many people in Britain, those sound like alarming beliefs. What do you say to our viewers at home who are worried about some of your views and worried about you becoming the leader of the free world?”
And what she asked May:
“Prime Minister, you’ve talked about where you agree, but you have also said you would be frank where you disagree with the president. Can you tell us where in your talks you did disagree, and do you think that the president listened to what you had to say?”
*side eye emoji*
I can only imagine what kind of answer Trump vomited out to that question.
I f*cking wish Theresa May and the rest of the world would just tell Trump to eat shit. I wish every single foreign leader would follow Vincente Fox’s lead and just refuse to meet with him. Don’t even give this idiot the time of day.
Gah! I am so rage-y right now.
I will never get over it. Ever. I will yell about this asshat we elected every day for the next four years.
@ kitten – and people like you are possibly the only reason we may all survive him so shout away – we’re all behind you and shouting over here as well…
“Trump is like America’s unruly dog who just runs around pissing in other people’s yards.”
Kitten, this may be the best analogy I’ve heard all week! Thank you for making me crack a smile during an incredibly hellacious week.
I also wish Theresa May would tell the Orange One to eat shit. That said, I also wish the British people would tell Theresa May to eat shit!
(PS: Trump’s staffers spelled her name wrong on half the official documents. Your idiots are even more useless than our idiots! But I do hope our idiots spell the Tie Dye Fascist’s name wrong when he comes over here. He would cry.)
“Trump is like America’s unruly dog who just runs around pissing in other people’s yards.”
I would say he’s taking a dump in other people’s yards. Piss at least soaks in. A dump just lies there, waiting to be stepped in.
Sixer, neither of these two fools was really elected democratically so there is that. … And that’s all I got. I’m terrified of the elections that are coming up in the EU and while I was never a fan of Merkel and never voted for her, I am PRAYING that she (I believe she’ll stay chancellor) will stand her ground. I know she wants to. She must be looking at the world in utter horror as well. I’m just unsure of whether she has the stamina left to do it.
I’m nostalgic for the first election I ever voted in in 2003. My god, the things we worried about.
I hope she has (and I guess I’d have been unlikely to vote for her either, what with my being as left as left gets).
I am, shame aside, also seriously worried. Trump’s going to be anti-Germany (manufacturing export nation). He’s not meeting May to be pro-Britain at all. He’s just using the UK to be anti-Germany and anti-EU as business competitors, instead of considering the most important thing to be geopolitical alliance. And the idiots here can’t even see that. He’s pitting Brexit Britain against the rest of Europe as a proxy for his particularly horrific brand of disaster capitalism. And what with all the geopolitical shenanigans vis a vis Eastern Europe and Russia – well, how on earth can anyone in the UK think this could possibly end well?
I just want to cry.
Sixer,
That is Truth’s MO in a nutshell. Everyone that has been close to him says that he thrives on chaos, he plays people out against each and maneuvers around the carnage. Now he’ll do it in the arena of international politics. It is friggig recipe for disaster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer – ITA, and his master Putin will be using any deal to further destabilise the EU which he hates with a passion. He wants to bring the EU down and will use the UK to do it. Another reason why i feel like punching leave voters.
This is really the first time I feel somewhat sorry for Merkel, I have to say. Although … then I think of what she did with Greece and that goes out the window. It’s like we’re all getting what’s coming to us. Karma is such a bitch. And I don’t mean individual people but as countries, we’ve all been behaving like bullies for decades. Again, I’m kind of glad I don’t have kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Littlemiss – I haven’t forgotten Greece either. One reason why I’d call myself a reluctant Remain voter. Do you remember me saying I was voting Remain mostly on the basis of the need for stability? Well, Leave won. Trump won. And this is what INSTABILITY looks like.
I have no hope left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slowsnow – well, at least Laura Kuenssberg pissed off the Orange One by challenging him on reproductive rights and torture. I suppose I have that to cling to.
I am waiting for the day when(not if) Kellyanne and the Orange One have a major falling out. She will use the standard ” decided to pursue other opportunities, we had a difference of opinion” and of course Orange One will make some passive aggressive messages on Twitter. Kellyanne will play it cool until she hits back with the memoirs of working with Trump. Then the rage tweets will start and the comments she will make while promoting her book will be off the charts.
Trump will call her a “2″!
Then she will want feminists to support her book…let’s take bets
Titled
Main- Make KellyAnne Great Again
Small script – A postfeminist journey
How about ” I Was Burned by an Orange and Survived”
‘Don’t Fly too Close to the Sun. Look What it does to Your Hair’
Oooh I like those!
Agent Orange, my life in the American Reich
Never Call Him Don, and other advice for a modern Judas
How to Successfully Sell-out your Gender, a story of internalised misogyny
Are you there America? Its me Kellyanne..and more tales from the crypt
“Dead Eyes, Black Heart, Nothing to Lose”
I agree that will happen. They are both awful, narcissists, and insane. Those qualities don’t mesh well forever.
The break up will be spectacular.
That many extremely self-centered egos cannot exist together for very long. It didn’t take three days for stories to begin leaking about the distrust and power plays behind the scenes.
Plus, now that Conway has branded herself as the face of Trump, I wonder if anyone will ever hire her again. If I were a post Trump politiician, I sure wouldn’t want her working for me.
She should be the biggest feminist. She just ran a successful presidential campaign AS A WOMAN! Does she not realise that feminist movements allowed her the opportunity to do that and then allow stupid women to vote for Baby Fists?
Also on a superficial note, she looks like a dried out horse. I suppose selling your soul will do that to you
He calls her “Baby” and she calls him President Trump because she respects deference and hierarchy…Please Kells, tell me more about this thing called feminism. Wait. I need to put on my headphones first.
A colleague of mine (married to make things worse) called me “Baby” a few days ago…he should be glad looks can’t kill because his death would have been painful. I find that so disrespectful but I suppose better can’t be expected from those two fools
She calls herself a post-feminist. That means that she recognizes all the good that the feminist movement did for HER, but does not want to extend the favor to the next generation. All of those feminists of the past labored just so Kellyanne could be a big shot. She isn’t going to bother to do anything to further the goals of feminism for anybody else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, this is exactly right. I think it summarizes the mindset of many of Trump’s voters, too, the successful white women who handed him his victory.
She looked so good in that outfit! #alternativefacts
haha
😂😂🙌🏼🙌🏼
HAHHHHAHHHAAA!!!!!
Why she makes a big deal about not calling Agent Orange by his first name is beyond me. Protocol and all that. But they ARE peers. They’re both pieces of s—.
And she apologized to the wrong crowd about her inauguration outfit — should’ve been to directed to anyone with eyeballs.
She should call him Mr. President. There should be respect for the office of the presidency. I said this during Obama’s 8 years, and even though I despise Trump with every once of my being, he is the President. Trump SHOULD call her Ms. Conway because it SHOULD be a highly professional environment, even though we all know it will be a sh!t show.
exactly. She acts like the rest of the country wouldn’t recognize this but SHE has the best manners. I don’t call bosses (except at the library of six I worked at), professors, doctors, etc by the first names. Believe it or not. KAC, Hilary voters have manners too. Cow.
It’s like she’s so proud of being submissive to him. It’s f*cking pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And so very gross.
What feminist ever said you call the President by his first name? What is she blathering on about with that?
It’s standard gaslighting. Trying to make people believe that feminists said things that they never did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m kind of like – why the hell would a feminists care about that shit, you moron? You would expect the leader of the U.S. to be spoken to by title as a reflection of the position’s importance. There’s a reason judges are greeted as “Your Honor.” Gaslight all you want, Uncle Tom, but women who aren’t stupid know joining boys’ club is always temporary until they’re done with you.
KellyAnne will lose against Jared/Ivanka. Given the mess everything is in and its only been a week, heads will roll and she should be one of the first to go.
Betti, I agree. I wouldn’t trust any of that triumvirate as far as I could throw them. In fact, I think that will be epic. I hope we get to hear about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, honey, you ARE the cacophony. And no, the problem with your coat wasn’t that it was colorful, as opposed to black stretch pants. The problem with your coat was that it was garish and ugly and a desperate cry for attention.
Way to go perpetuating the lie that feminists hate men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m an American woman who doesn’t even have any stretch pants. When I saw that ugly coat had pùssy cat buttons it became worse. Did she have “pussy” cats on purpose? The hat made me cringe
I don’t think that outfit would have looked good on anyone (as I wear my black stretch pants today).
I lost track with the crap she was spewing when she mentioned classroom and her son. My brain just tripped out and I can’t get that time back after reading her word salad.
I take it this vile individual would rather her children see wife beater Steve Bannon and dictator in the making Trump as a role model?
I love y’all, but please don’t give her any more attention or write-ups.
Agree sooo much!!! I should not be able to read about baby fisted cheeto’s minions or crotch spawns on a celebrity website!!
I miss Ana Navarro, she always destroyed Kellyanne & Co.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEAOYgzB_1Q
https://twitter.com/ananavarro
Oh J-sus this “What strikes me is it’s all just a game to her” yes it is, now we have women in positions of power in the most powerful country in the world who is clearly emotionally stunted. That is terrifying, right now the world needs calm and reason and what we have is a whole pile of maniacs in charge all with fingers on a nuclear button. I’m building a bunker…
Everything is backwards. People are completely insane. I saw on the news that something like 50% of Americans are “hopeful” about Trump’s presidency, 80% of Republicans approve of him and 67% of Democrats DON’T approve of him.
Who ARE these people? This is why I come here: for the sanity.
She has such a punchable face.
Should I go first or would you like the honour?
OMG I was going to say exactly that. I really don’t condone violence but that describes her perfectly.
Looks to me like that’s already happened…and HARD.
*covers own face and scurries back to lair*
The job is aging her rapidly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot watch more than four seconds (which is how long it takes me to switch channels).
As frustrating as she is to watch, there was one worse named AJ, who started screaming and walked off the set on Chris Hayes’ show, just before the election.
I consider her to be a f@cking @$$hole.
She didn’t offend the black stretch pants clad women of America. She may, however, have offended the costumer’s guild of America with that inauguration get up.
And, Kellyanne, there is no such thing as a postfeminist. It’s a descriptor so you are or you aren’t.
Someone in FB rightfully said a out the Gucci mess “this is what happens when you lose all of your gay friend” she hates everyone and everyone does/will hate her at some point. Grab the popcorn
Feminists “want young boys to sit down and shut up in the classroom”
What the actual fact is she talking about????? Seriously.
“And we have all of these commercials that show what a feckless boob the man in the house is.”
But this is exactly what Feminism opposes. The entrenching of the idea that women are best suited for domestic life and child rearing because really cant be trusted to care for their own offspring or clear up after themselves.
Yep, I’m surprised no one else is commenting on this. I guess in her alternative world girls are well-behaved, quiet and passive and boys are wild, noisy and active. Scary. O_o
That stuck out for me too. WTF?
But then again, logic, rational and factual information aren’t her strong suits.
Yeah, these poor men getting the raw end of the stick on television/commercials. All these feckless boobs still have wives that are way out of their league looks wise. See: any Kevin James character.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s one of those gross women who pander to the chauvinists and all-around assh*les of the world. I can’t spend my time seriously discussing these statements. I made that decision a while ago. There are people with whom I have no common ground whatsoever so I direct my energy elsewhere.
She’s pandering to the white males in power, and those across the country who aren’t in power. Ingratiating herself.
She’s so frigging idiotic and slimy.
Yeah those poor boys being told not to talk over girls when it’s not their turn to speak. THE OPPRESSION!
I hate how people are like “School is set up for boys to fail!” which by the way was a force that sprung up once it was revealed that more women are going to university (because they need more education to compete).
Yet, study after study shows boys are given MORE talk time in the classroom and more LENIENCY when it comes to disruptive behavior (boys will be boys, girls need to be quiet!)
But yes thanks Kelly for preaching to a nation who will just gobble that up
Yeah, we know.
First, she talks about her devotion to her children and then uses her son as an excuse to bash feminists. Many men consider themselves to be feminists, my husband of 35 years, for example. What Kellyanne really clings to is the old “The boys won’t like us if we….” This was the message of my girlhood. Stay within a feminine ideal or shut up. The march last weekend proved most of us will not do that.
Kellyanne Conway should never be mentioned in the same sentence as feminism. All she is is a Nazi, a female Goebbels.. That’s everything we need to know about her. That says it all.
I came on this thread to say this same thing. She is extremely dangerous. She will happily kill and eat us all for lunch. There is nothing “alt” about her. Just Plain Nazi.
Jared “Natural Talent” Kushner apparently doesn’t like her and has tried to minimize her role at the White House. I’m whiling to bet the heir apparent will eventually get what he wants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. She’s a girl.
2. There can be only one-Ivanka.
3. There can be only one blonde- Ivanka.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. She will overstep one too many times and that will be it.
“*willing* to bet.” Sigh. Need more coffee.
Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope she will then spill the beans bigly!
Yet who would believe someone whose job is apparently to continually lie (also known as ‘alternative facts’) and deflect?
So is she like the Leni Riefenstahl of Trump? Why does Trump keep appointing people who look like movie villains? He is making it too easy for us. I am still waiting for Omarosa’s appointment.
She’ll probably be an ambassador. That’s what he promised celebrities in exchange for performing at his fauxnauguration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I too have thought of her as the Leni with no talent. Mainly because of the soul-selling part. KC is certainly intelligent enough to know how wrong all of this is.
Trump is in a movie. It’s either ALL THE KING’S MEN or THE DEAD ZONE.
Didn’t Omarosa already get a job? Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison?? Sounds fake. LOL But I’m sure it comes with a cushy salary and not much responsibility.
She reminds me of Dolores Umbridge. Smiling when she’s hating. She comes with a smile and a bag of racism and hate at the same time. Terrifying.
And she doesn’t call her orange master by his name either.
Except that Dolores Umbridge wasn’t actually a death eater and I am pretty sure that Kellyanne is.
If you can stand to listen to that lying, skanky scag kellyanne conjob, here she is destroying trump while she was a shill for another candidate. Some people will do or say anything to whore themselves for money/power.
http://youtu.be/cjPfljy0BzQ
That needs to be rebroadcast as often as possible.
What’s wrong with her face?
The ugliness on the inside is seeping out.
This is correct.
Its doing the best that it can to suppress her inner nasty woman….or her pu*ssy hasn’t been grabbed in a while. I wonder if she gets daily ratings from Trump….ooops I mean President Trump.
That woman, is a musty demon. She’ll drag up anything from the deep recesses of hell to get ahead.
“Sorry to offend the black-stretch-pants women of America with a little color.”
You mean Trump voters?
#notsorry
*dead*
Lady Goebbels should remember that tying her star so securely to a man that is increasingly unhinged with every passing day isn’t secure, and if she is pissing off people in the inner circle, her position becomes even more precarious. The problem with egomaniacs like her and 45 is that they never expect the glory to end-they can’t conceive it. And as terrified as I am, I am also hopeful by how many people are standing up and making their voices heard. How many of the agencies that he tried to gag have found other ways to make noise and get the facts out.
Whether or not the resistance is successful before this orange moron puts any more of a target on this country than he already has remains to be seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GrabbyHands. What an amazing simlarity you draw! ❤️ it
Where does the term 45 come from? Is there a meaning behind it or is it a nickname so we dont have to say his actual name?
I have to admit I’ve been very fascinated by this creepy lady; she’s good at her job and I’m always so curious about (otherwise intelligent) people who have sold their soul, and how they rationalise the fact they’ve done so. I think she was a huge factor in Trumps win, his campaign was a mess before she joined. She holds strict conservative values and I believe she despises the Clinton’s to such a point that it’s very personal. Her husband (George Conway) defended Paula Jones and other alleged victims of Bill. Perhaps part of the right wing conspiracy to defame the Clinton’s… but her personal hatred of Hillary was clear to me during the campaign. Her polling/marketing expertise was crucial for the Trump campaign, speaking to the ”middle america” and talking about how she grew up working class etc. Taking aside my own moral outrage, I must admit to being curious about her… Trump will chew her up and spit her out of course, so I’ll get my popcorn ready!
I live in the south. We like a lot of color down here. What we don’t like is a lot of tacky, which is what that outfit is. And that old lady hat made me laugh. Also that straw hair, but I’m not trying to be ugly here.
You are so right. I love Crown & Ivy, which has a lot of bold, bright patterns, and is a lot cheaper than LillyPulitzer, but I don’t like tacky. There was a meme circulating with her in this outfit that said something like, “This is what happens when you don’t have any gay friends.” She looked an evil character from Candyland, Lord Licorice’s side piece or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay I just literally lol’d at the candy land comment.
Omg, I will never thing of Kellyanne again without imagining her by the side of Lord Licorice! In her fancy coat, of course!
Oh, you go on and be ugly, fellow Southerner!
I’m saddened by the fact that she actually knows she is lying (as opposed to believing in the bs one says)
That fact spikes her danger quotient, bigly.
Kushner is family and Conway is a mercenary for hire. We know who will get pushed out. He is said to loathe her.
I am glad she wore her tasteful Gucci get up to the coronation. Keep drawing attention to yourself Kellyanne. Stay in the light and you will eventually wither.
This woman is like a cartoon villain, she’s so soullessly evil. I don’t care if she doesn’t want to call herself a feminist. I’m much more concerned with her trying to pass herself off as a human being.
I mean, I know, Kellyanne, it IS sad that The Cryptkeeper can’t be everyone’s style icon.
Honestly, whenever I see this stringy-haired harridan I always think she’d probably be a lot happier, and perhaps less pure evil, if she wasn’t so goddamn hungry all the time. But I will say if her fashion goal was busted Skipper doll meets Blair Witch, with a hint of J. Crew … She is nailing it on a daily basis!
Not to take away from the more important parts of your post but I didn’t take her comments as fat-shaming but rather a knock against the every day, practical attire that many of us plebs wear. I’m wearing stretch pants today and I’m pretty small.
Frankly, I wear them so I can take my weight-training class at lunch and not have to change twice.
@Kitten, I do think it was fat-shaming comment. That said, good for you for weight-training! Get strong so you can wallop anyone deplorables who cross your path.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAHAH, thank you, she IS the Cryptkeeper and I keep saying it to myself.
Also, Tomi Lahren (did I spell it right? Don’t respect her enough to check), look and observe: This is your future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wear them all of the time, and my husband says that I have the scrawninest chicken legs that he has ever seen. I stay at home now and want something comfortable. I’d rather wear those than the Hot Dog on a Stick outfit. BTW, that comment won the internets for me today. Kudos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Post-feminist” suggests feminism is no longer necessary because sexism no longer exists. Given KC’s incredible job fronting the patriarchal power structure on every level, she is the last person who could lay claim to that term.
In her case, I think that it also suggests a desire to enjoy the fruits of what the early feminists accomplished, without the bother of having to do anything to help subsequent women along herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely!
Yup. I fervently wish women like her would wake up tomorrow and magically lose the ability to read and write, which was only gained for them by women fighting for centuries to get education for girls (see “The Vindication of the Rights of Woman,” written by Mary Wollstonecraft in the year 1792. Yes, 1 7 9 2).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bellatrix actually had style tho…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The same.
Your comment has me in stitches! I spit my coffee out! Hahahahahaha!!!!!
lol
Took a second for me to get it!! hahahahahah!!
*takes bow for joke about a woman who looks like a corpse*
I see her on TV or online and wonder when she will unhinge her jaw and start eating the souls of the people around her.
I wonder when she is going to peel off her skin and reveal the horror beneath, a la the farmer character in Men in Black.
OMG…. 😂😂😂
Well done!
Apparently, a post-feminist is someone who benefited tremendously from feminist thought, action, and sacrifice and then who greedily keeps it all to herself and supports those who take away such benefits from other women.
That pretty much sums up Kellyanne.
AS a friend of mine once said about Arizona Governor Jan Brewer, ‘Own the crone’.
Conway seems to believe that fried blonde hair keeps her looking young and it does the exact opposite. She’d still have that face and all but she’d probably look a little better with a more mature hairstyle. Her current one just emphasizes how haggard she is. She’s only 50!!!
I bet she’s so jealous of that babe Ann Coultier and her luscious locks.
“I bet she’s so jealous of that babe Ann Coultier and her luscious locks.”
Sarcasm, right? KC and AC are in a tight race for biggest right wing, nutjob, white supremacist scag, imo.
Well, I consider her a soulless mercenary for evil but, you know, whatever.
Hey, Celebitchy, do we have to post stories about her? Why give her the social media oxygen?
Did anyone notice the buttons on that outfit? Cat (pussy) buttons.
And, I should have said monstrosity instead of outfit. My bad!
I sure did and talked about it with friends! She’s a total troll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s post-feminist, guys. She worked her way into that boys’ club, and when the sh*t hits the fan, she doesn’t have to worry about it suffering any of it. Whatever, bitch. Don’t think we won’t come for you at the end.
Is she auditioning for a role as witch in a play or something? OMG … her statements are designed to send all women backward. How is it she cannot see how ridiculous her remarks are and how ridiculous she looks in that outfit. Sad and scary all at the same time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cover pic=perfection
She is not post feminist. She is reptilian.
Don’t put all the blame on that coat. It was garish on its own, but the addition of the red
cloche, gloves and bag are what sent it way over the top. Her thinking was obviously along the lines of not being able to compete with Ivanka or Melania — who I loathe, but who are usually very stylish — but still craving some attention from the men in the crowd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, that first quote. I’ve never seen an administration filled with such contempt for the American people & willing to say the meanest, most petty things OUT LOUD. Ok, going to try to read the rest without exploding.
Where should I start:
“My generation isn’t the biggest fan of labels… my favorite label is mommy”? Oh Kellyanne, do you need assistance? Thinking is really hard, isn’tit?
And the whole crap about feminism=boy hating? Just STFU. You are not one of the boys, honey. They don’t consider you as equal to them. You are either to dumb to notice or you turn a blind eye, because you want to play with them so badly. Don’t know which one is worse. But you are absolutely one of the worst. Your are shredded wheat stuck in dentures. You are the POS that someone steps into being barefoot. You are the scratchy sweater someone is giving a kid for christmas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Getting to this late but … I consider her post-human.
“Sorry to offend the black-stretch-pants women of America with a little color.”
Don’t you ever come for black stretch pants, you tasteless trollop! As if anyone should take fashion advice from this dried out husk with the p!ss colored hair?! Whether it’s leggings, jeggings or tailored trousers with a bit of give, black stretch pants are a wardrobe staple. How dare she snark as if she ever looks good??
Also it’s pretty interesting how she read Trump and his need to be the big deal so well. Sure it’s about “respect” and the “hierarchy”. It’s about playing your position and kissing @ss, Kellyanne. She also seems to be as hubristic, power thirsty and delusional as her boss. And she’s a gross misinterpreter of feminism. Right wing women will never give feminism its due because feminism doesn’t support outdated perceptions of women or a minimizing of our right to control our bodies, equal pay, freedom from harassment, etc. So way to spin there.
To sum up: She’s a sleazy, opportunistic, liar and I can’t stand her.
Me neither, and you said it well. And for someone affiliated with a Christian movement, she sure don’t act like no Christian.
Ugh, listen to her. She’s just like Trump: I’m popular, I’m famous, I’m affluent, nyah-nyah-nyah. America has elected putrid prom kings and queens.
I guess she prefers Gucci’s stretch pants that come with her outfit. https://www.gucci.com/us/en/pr/women/womens-ready-to-wear/womens-pants-shorts/wool-silk-jogging-pant-p-448923ZHM024032?position=5&listName=ProductGridComponent&categoryPath=Women/Womens-Ready-to-Wear/Womens-Pants-Shorts
Kellyanne Conway is post-human female. She is neo-baboon. I mean seriously with all the asinine comments about Michelle Obama supposedly simian appearance (sorry, not even close), here in Conway we have a clear winner for baboon-face.
She/Magda never did get over her 15 minutes of fame in Something about Mary !!
!!!HAHAHHAHAHA!!!! Talk about Turd that CANNOT be polished!!!:)
Get back to your tanning salon braindead!
Trump can just blame her when it goes wrong- she’s too fugly and dumb to be considered for anything else- ” I consider myself one of those women who is a product of her choices, not a victim of her circumstances.” Or so she thinks..for now…..!!
She does not have Melania or Ivanka good looks.
I wouldn’t even consider her human.
She’s too vacuous and too stupid.
Sorry love but the FEMINISTS AND THE POST FEMINISTS GO HAND IN HAND- do some damn reading / and shut up with your ugly Nazi divisiveness.
Actually, the woman is not stupid. I despise her, but she is far from stupid.
Don’t underestimate her or the authoritarian nature of this administration. They don’t care what rational people think and won’t crumble the way prior politicians have no matter how obvious the mistake or mistreatment of the electorate who voted for them. Their insane lies and “failures” will fuel their base and embolden them. The traditional rules of democracy are being strained to their limits. She may leave the administration if there’s a power struggle but it won’t bother her. She’s a well trained operative.
^^^ Everyone should read this.
Your assessment of these people is spot on.
You are 100% right. We need to keep in mind these are not typical right-wingers. Don’t lump them in with the old establishment and think the same things that weakened Bush at the end and forced Nixon to resign will work with them. These people will absolutely NOT crumble to pressure but will lie shamelessly and face no consequences from their base. Their base will be emboldened every time Trump attacks the press, the so-called “elites” in Hollywood, academia, government, etc They LOVE that shit.
I think now more than ever we need to coalesce with SANE people who we may disagree with on specific policies. It’s not time for the Dems to do their own purge based on ideological purity. First and foremost we should be united against this authoritarian threat to our democracy.
Yes. Authoritarians repeat the same lies over and over until they seem like the truth. We are in the snake pit with this group of Nazis, for sure. We have to stay focused and hack off the head of the snake, and not waste our time being disunited and flailing around at the tail (worrying about tweets for instance.) What they say DOES NOT MATTER. They are trying to distract us and bleed off all our righteous fury. They are ruthless, and it’s just beginning. Resist by being a free and intelligently informed individual, at whatever cost!
I loathe this woman with every fiber of my being. She’s a fast talking lying piece of human excrement. Notice she couldn’t help but throw in a little pot shot at Hillary. It’s amazing how petty and hateful the Trump people are, isn’t it? I honestly do not think most of the George H Walker Bush (or even George W Bush) era GOP establishment were this ugly and contemptuous of people who do not share their politics. Trump and his people are a whole other animal. It’s like the 4chan Internet trolls are in the White House now.
I won’t give her credit for being smart either. She’s just a conwoman that lies shamelessly and is willing to personally destroy people to get what she wants. If you had no moral center you could get what you want too. That’s nothing to celebrate or admire.
Love her!! And President Trump
Can I ask you what drugs you’re on? Because my steady stream of marijuana just isn’t cutting it these days.
Need something stronger.
Alternative facts, right?
Am watching the UK/US press conference its just cringe worthy – please stop with the ‘special relationship’ u are over doing it!!!!! May was quite flirty with him – urgh, am off to drown my sorrows in some wine.
Plus him and Prince Philip, OMG thats going to be entertaining on its own when he comes over for his state visit.
OMG, Betti. Baby fists is so horrible. He forced his hand into May’s. Just so repulsive. And his pitiful attempts to joke around at the press conference — just beyond anything the world had ever seen.
My hope is that he can learn even a little how to act like a world leader from May. But I foresee him taking an irrational dislike to Angela Merkel and trying to set one against the other, such is his repulsive and ignorant misogynistic mentality. He does that sort of thing on his reality show.
Even If I wanted to take her seriously, there’s no way that I could.
When she’s speaks, it’s like her left eye and right eye are at war with each other- one in the name of good and the other evil.
Wonky.
She is not only looking horrifically bad – all skinny and wrinkly – she’s trying to sell us the same populist bullshit…that….eeee….oh, right … STOP THE MADNESS !
Ah Eva Braun with the busted up face. TV and print media, please stop showing this woman’s mug. I cannot stand to listen or see her.
LOL to all of this. Manipulative tool she is.
This administration is the gift that keeps on giving. I’ve started calling Paul Spicer, the White House press secretary, Baghdad Bob because he reminds me of the former Iraqi information minister.
Paddington Bear lives…this woman is disgusting. Ironically that quote: “Sorry to offend the black-stretch-pants women of America with a little color.” is an insult to Trump voters. I just don’t get what Trumpers see in him or any of his people. They’re liars. They’re con artists. They say all the things these people apparently want and then laugh at them. This country has a major problem with our educational system. When did we dump Civics? Because none of the people I’ve seen interviewed who are Trumpers understand how gov’t works. Half of them are white supremacists–and yes, even those of them who angrily deny it because if you voted for him, you knew what you were supporting–and the other half just seem like people who are uneducated and voted for Trump because he celebrated being stupid. God help us all.
funny, I consider her a lying piece of shit worse than the piece of shit she’s lying for.
Please stop covering her. I come to this site for light reading after reading all the horrific news stories.
Ultimate mean girl. I would have been very scared of her if she were in my junior high, but I grew up in Northern NJ not South Jersey mmmmk!
To me the woman has the look of an alcoholic and may I add I think Steve Bannon does too.
