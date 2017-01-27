“Mischa Barton has been hospitalized following a breakdown” links
  • January 27, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Mischa Barton has been hospitalized following some kind of breakdown. [Jezebel]
The poster for Beauty & the Beast looks… um… [Dlisted]
Prince Harry runs with the youths. [LaineyGossip]
Christina Ricci looks… okay. I don’t like her hair color. [Go Fug Yourself]
Amber Heard wore jeans, looked cute. [Popoholic]
I don’t think I knew that Alessandra Ambrosio had a long-time fiance. [Moe Jackson]
Britney Spears stuck her tongue out. [Celebslam]
Conservatives are turning on Agent Orange. [Pajiba]
Ryan Reynolds has a great Instagram. [Buzzfeed]
Joanna Krupa’s lawsuit took a weird turn. [The Blemish]
One of the Real Housewives of Orange County quit. [Reality Tea]

 

30 Responses to ““Mischa Barton has been hospitalized following a breakdown” links”

  1. Kri says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Just think who is waiting to take his place.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Why am I not following Ryan on Instagram?

    Reply
  3. Mia4S says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    I unfortunately saw those photos of her in the midst of her distress from TMZ…I wish I hadn’t. Even worse those photos were clearly taken by a neighbor or bystander and sold to TMZ. Just…sick. I don’t know if it is drugs or mental health but she clearly needs long term help. It was never “wisdom teeth”.

    Reply
    • zxc says:
      January 27, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      Came here just to say this. Shame on that neighbour. And it’s not like she lives among impoverished people where it’d be (somewhat, kinda sorta) easier to understand why someone shot that vid and sold it to tmz. She’s surrounded by millionaires there. Unless it was a nanny or a gardener I guess? Shame on tmz too.

      Her mother is a narcissistic leech. There are people under the daily fail article on this saying they met her and she’s toxic. I’m pretty sure Mischa said so herself in the past, she was basically her mother’s cash cow. Doesn’t seem like she freed herself from her grip though even after realising this. Going no contact with a toxic relative is a tough call but this could be just what she needs to sort herself out.

      Reply
  4. Nancy says:
    January 27, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    People look at those suffering from mental illness as some sort of alien, someone to look away from but point at. She deserves to receive the best care possible, not to be TMZ’s number 1 “story.” In all the smugness and ridicule she may receive, remember it’s never you until it’s you. Mental illness can strike anyone. Best wishes to her.

    Reply
  5. Elle R. says:
    January 27, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    It’s never good when a movie’s marketing makes me less inclined to see the movie.

    But despite my love for both the fairy tale and Emma Watson, I’m more and more thinking I’m going to give Beauty and the Beast a pass.

    Reply
    • Alix says:
      January 27, 2017 at 2:14 pm

      I won’t see it just knowing what a terrible actress Emma Watson is. Lovely girl and all that, but I saw all the HP movies and she displayed no discernible talent in any one of them.

      Reply
    • Mia4S says:
      January 27, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      Yeah those posters are…bad…just really bad. Plus the massively over auto-tuned singing is so unappealing. Ewan’s pretty good and Audra is incredible, but was there no other actress available for Belle? I’m not hopeful on Beast either but at least I don’t recall him singing much. Since Disney could have easily sold this with unknown Broadway trained leads it just seems like a waste.

      Sigh…it will make a fortune but I just can’t seem to care!

      Reply
    • Rocio says:
      January 27, 2017 at 4:52 pm

      I really like Emma but she’s like Angelina Jolie, well-spoken, easy on the eye and devoted to their causes but in the acting department they are so so.

      Reply
  6. trollontheloose says:
    January 27, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    I feel like an intruder. breakdown can happen to anyone anytime anywhere. Nobody is immune. this is no joke. May she receives the help she needs/seeks,

    Reply
  7. deedee says:
    January 27, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    those photos remind me of when similar photos were shot of Lindsey Lohan having a fight with her on again, off again fiance, whatshisname. Shame on those neighbors. No common decency.

    Reply
  8. Adrien says:
    January 27, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Get well soon, Mischa.

    Reply
  9. gene123 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    I clicked on the photos and now I feel awful and invasive. I hope Mischa gets the help she needs to take back her life

    Reply
  10. Lady D says:
    January 27, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Good luck, OC girl. I hope you can find some peace.

    Reply
  11. Libra girl says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    I feel terrible for her. Hope she gets the help she needs. God be with her. This is sad to hear.

    Reply
  12. Lucy2 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Best of luck to Mischa. Shame on anyone seeking to profit from someone else’s illness.

    Reply
  13. Gia says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    Don’t feel bad. This is a public figure. Friends of mine party with her every time she’s in town (NYC). She does a ton of coke and goes out almost every single night, drinking, popping Xanax and other prescription pills and then going to all night raves snorting molly and drinking hard. I don’t feel bad for this party kid. She’s not mentally ill she just parties HARD.

    Reply
  14. A.Key says:
    January 28, 2017 at 3:19 am

    Gaston looks better than the Beast!!

    I hope Mischa finds some mental peace.

    Reply
  15. Courtney says:
    January 28, 2017 at 10:52 am

    that’s sadly how life works in Hollywood the paparazzi did the same thing to Paul Newman as he was dying of cancer in 2008 though mental illness is a different thing completely. and in the case with Newman the tabloids didn’t treat his widow kindly and still don’t even in one instance putting school children in danger just to get pictures of her voting on election day in 2008. their voting precinct in Westport is the Bedford Middle School the grounds of which were one of the sets for the film Rally Around The Flag Boys

    Reply
  16. nicegirl says:
    January 28, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Best wishes to Mischa. We are pulling for you, lady.

    Reply
  17. LadyT says:
    January 28, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    She’s out of hospital now. States she was involuntarily drugged with GHB and warns young woman to beware.

    Reply

