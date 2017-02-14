LeAnn Rimes teared up when discussing her own humility & lack of ego

LeAnn Rimes’ new album came out a few weeks ago, and it’s already bombing hard. The album is called Remnants, as in “we are witnessing the last remnants of LeAnn Rimes’ career.” Harsh but true. While LeAnn still gets singing gigs and does some very limited “tours” (are three or four stops really considered a “tour”?), her career is really not in a great place. I assume she has some money saved, although keeping Eddie Cibrian in the luxury by which he’s grown accustomed costs a pretty penny. I do worry about LeAnn’s finances because I generally think they are in shambles. Which is why she keeps recording music. She’s been aiming for a musical comeback for years now and nothing has stuck. To promote Remnants, LeAnn chatted with Billboard about how she’s totally let go of her ego. Sure, Jan.

The importance of “remnants”: “People say, ‘Oh, she’s falling into pieces. She’s having a nervous breakdown. But no one talks about the beauty of falling apart.”

What she’s let go of: “Well, my ego. That is something I’ve gratefully let go of. I started in the industry so young. I look back and I don’t even know how I am alive at this moment. That is probably the biggest feat in my life: surviving. I was a child star and I still get to make music as an adult. It feels like my best years aren’t behind me. The biggest thing that got me here was finding humility — I cry talking about this sh-t. (She tears up.) It’s really deep. Once it wasn’t about my ego anymore, I became human. To be able to create from that place is incredible.

The cover image of LeAnn in front of a mirror: “When you sit in front of a mirror, there’s no hiding. It’s interesting: I can’t stand to get dressed before a show, to look in the mirror and do my makeup. My mom had me all dolled up from when I was really young. So I’ve always been uncomfortable with it, with the insecurities that pop up. Especially when you’re getting ready to be so vulnerable [onstage], it’s like, “Oh, God. I want to hide.” But as I get older, I’m more like, “OK, I’m cool looking in a mirror.” Being in the public eye and social media if you don’t know yourself, you’ll be dragged into a very dark place.

The song “Mother,” whether she wants to have kids: “I would love to have kids. I’m taking it day by day — I’m still young. The song is about how your parents are supposed to be superheroes, but of course they aren’t. There’s baggage they bring from their parents, and their parents’ parents. When my mom ran away at 18 to marry my dad, her mom burned all her clothes. I’ve always been fearful of having children, because I didn’t want to pass that pain down. I wanted to heal myself before bringing a child into the world. I’m not even close to doing it, really, but I think that’s where the pain stops.

LGTBQ rights: Equality is a big thing for me, partially because I’ve been so picked apart and judged my whole life. I’m very aware of judgment. My uncle, who was gay, died of AIDS when I was 11, and my dad was the only one that showed up at his funeral that stuck with me. For anyone to put a boundary on love is insane to me. Why do people care so much about what someone else is doing? We’re talking about human rights. It’s 2017 and we’re really talking about this? It’s ridiculous.”

If you take LeAnn at face value, she’s not saying anything bad or controversial. But if I’m being honest, I chuckled to myself (and then felt guilty about it) when she teared up when she discussed how humble she is. Like, you can’t make this stuff up. She cries when she thinks about how amazingly humble she is. She almost burst into tears when talking about how she had to let go of her ego. Oh, honey.

One thing I’ll give her: I sort of believe that she doesn’t want to have a baby right now because she just isn’t sure if she would project all of her crappy drama onto an innocent baby. Hey, at least she’s self-aware enough to acknowledge that.

42 Responses to “LeAnn Rimes teared up when discussing her own humility & lack of ego”

  1. Aims says:
    February 14, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Yeah, it’s a laugh that she cried when she talked about how humble she is.

    On a serious note, I am sorry to hear about her uncle . That’s tragic .

    Reply
  2. kaiC says:
    February 14, 2017 at 10:48 am

    I’d like more Leann Rimes, please, between all the depressing real-world sh-t. She’s totally ridiculous. “It’s really deep.” – right…

    Reply
  3. Grant says:
    February 14, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Something nice: What she said about the LGBT community was sweet.

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:00 am

    When did this girl let go of her ego? This morning?

    Reply
  5. LauraLu says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I agree with the more Leann coverage again! Her insanity is my respite from the rest the depressing state we live in.

    I love that she is crying about how humble she is and telling us how deep it is. Ok hunny, might be time to up your meds. Or put the tequila down.

    Reply
  6. QueenEllisabet says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:08 am

    letting go….translates ‘I’ve deleted a lot of my alias twitter accounts’

    she’s such an assclown

    Reply
  7. Abbess Tansy says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Did LeAnn place her ego on a shelf before her interview? Then picked it up afterwards?

    Reply
  8. Deanne says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Yes, she’s so, so humble now. No ego at all. Sigh. Also, she’s not that young. She’ll be 35 this year and in terms of childbearing, they consider it a “geriatric pregnancy”. I get that she doesn’t want to pass the pain and drama down to her own child, but no doubt it’ll affect her husband’s children. She seems to be incredibly unstable. She cries about how humble she is, how much her new music moves her, how in love she is and how amazing her life is now. Blah, blah, blah. Wash. Rinse, Repeat. If her life is as amazing as she claims, she should be able to hold it together on occasion. On a lighter note, some things with LeAnn will never change. Beside’s another failed attempt at a comeback, her need to SWF is still strong. Brandi tweeted she wanted a new wallet and low and behold, a day later, LeAnn tweeted pictures of a hideous (in my opinion) YSL wallet, that Eddie supposedly gave her. Too bad she outed herself by posting photos of the shoes she bought for him. They were also YSL and she clearly paid for both. I think that the album has sold around 6000 copies. That’s her worst studio effort yet. ‘m going to go out on a limb and guess that RCA UK are done with her.

    Reply
  9. arock says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:26 am

    She lives!!!! a perfect, nonsensical, petty, gossipy palate cleanser to the rake-up-you-ass reality of late. bless you, and your delusion Lele.

    Reply
  10. punkprincessphd says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Remember when LeAnn was the craziest, orangest dram queen on Twitter? Sigh. The good ol’ days…

    Reply
  11. Tate says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Well she is as delusional as ever.

    Reply
  12. celeste says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I bet Brandi could cut an album and make more sales.

    Reply
  13. Funcakes says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:58 am

    This weekend she had a promotion meltdown.She’s been celebrating her 20 yrs since she won her Grammy.In every interview she has mentioned her past win.

    While promoting Remnants a reporter quizzed her about being a presenter this year.
    LeAnn said she was Not a presenter.
    The interviewer told her it was in her bio.
    Leann made the excuse that she’ll be flying out for a UK tour.
    Which ISN’T until Thursday.

    Reply
    • Tricklady says:
      February 14, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      I get she was the youngest Grammy winner 20 years ago and I think it’s so funny she and her team thought they might get some kind of nod for this. Hillary Clinton also won a Grammy that year and was the first politician to do so. But Leann is so much more important She won two Grammys Y’all

      Reply
      • Funcakes says:
        February 14, 2017 at 7:14 pm

        Leann said that after winning a Grammy Gwen stefani walker her and said”That’s the girl that kicked our asses”.

        I love how Leann tells every story as if she’s the baby and everyone else is ancient.

        I also find it strange Leann have these stories when she’s run out of things to say.

        Leann is almost 40. Its embaressing to watch her act like she’s Selena Gomez.

  14. Funcakes says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    When Leann CD came out last week she pointed out that her music was number four on a particular chart .
    Someone found Leann was 235 on another chart .
    Leann at #4 was short lived after Lady Gaga’s performance on the Superbowl.
    Lady Gaga dominated the chart helping Leann sink further down
    👇

    Reply
  15. Teebee says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    New day, new LeAnn. Sounding contrite, yet false at the same time. Anything to try and redeem herself in order to regain or find new fans. She’s still so desperate for approval, for attention. A perfect product of this world seeking instant gratification. What she doesn’t get is that she never really was a big star, only a novelty. And when she became gossip fodder she was making Lifetime movies… I mean her random hook up with a C list TV hunk was a blip on the radar too. But she managed to create a personal tsunami on social media, which still isn’t true celebrity. And turning that opportunity into reality TV is the pure definition of jumping the shark.

    Buying followers on Twitter doesn’t get her likes or Retweets. Putting out albums that no one buys doesn’t make her a recording star. And being a laughing stock in the media doesn’t mean people are paying attention. Hell, we give more love to puppies on YouTube than Rimes. She will never stop chasing the thing, and that is just sad. But it’s her bed. She made it, she must lay in it.

    Reply
  16. Yeahright says:
    February 14, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    She can’t focus on a child if her husband CAN’t get her pregnant.
    Eddie NEVER wanted more kids.
    He was fixed after his second son.
    Plus it’s hard to cheat if you have to worry about getting some bird pregnant.
    Well played Ed.
    Find a new talking point LeAnne

    Reply
  17. Tricklady says:
    February 14, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    I was wondering if leaky is freaking out about Brandi and her hot new boyfriend. Seems the SWF Ing is in full gear again! Brandi and her boyfriend DJ hit some Grammy Red Carpet event together and sharty has a new CD and couldn’t BUY a Grammy invite. I would think that would make her seeth. Plus what if Brandi and Dj get serious and get married? I hope she knows how important a Bonus Dad is and then Eddiot’s can be the bio dad. Dj also calls Brandi his unicorn. Don’t think le Mann would take kindly to that… Remember she is Eddiot’s Unicorn. Dj is successful. Ed is not so much. Wonder if Leann ever gets resentful playing at “The Corn Palace ” and the likes of just to keep afloat. There is your bed Le le lie down

    Reply
  18. marie says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Not a fan of LeAnne Rimes, but I went to YouTube to search for songs from the album referenced in this post. I had never actually listened to a single LeAnne Rimes song before. I was really surprised how talented she is. Her voice was really good. I heard a soundbite of How to Kiss a Boy and –her personal life aside — this woman obviously still has a talent. Sounds like she is going to evolve from the silly personal antics. After all she has a family to support.

    Reply
  19. Loves Gossip says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Leann looks like Axl Rose’s long lost twin in the posted photos.

    Reply
  20. HappyMom says:
    February 14, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Who?

    Reply
  21. Kat says:
    February 14, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Her “European Tour” on the Daily Fail made me laugh all day

    Reply
  22. Jane says:
    February 14, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Seeing that LeAnn is so much into copying other people’s quotes, I have one for her based on her recent antics. Taken from the Great Dolly Parton from the movie Straight Talk: “Get down off the cross, honey. Somebody could use the wood!!!!”

    Leann is so full of it that the only people who listen to her histrionic drivel are her lame handful of fans known as the Deliverance 7… especially Footgirl.

    Reply
  23. puravidacostarica says:
    February 14, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    One supreme irony was People magazine’s video compilation of the highlights of the 1997 Grammys, which it issued on Twitter last Sunday morning. Not a single mention of LeAnn. Only after being called out on the glaring omission did People tweet out a shout out to LeAnn calling her a queen. That must have stung!

    Reply

