Kate Upton allegedly threw a diva tantrum about the SI: Swimsuit cover

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is coming out soon. Who will be on the cover? Will Ashley Graham bring out her proud thickness again and cause a major pearl-clutching kerfuffle? Will we see another plus-sized model, possibly a model of color? Well, probably not. According to Page Six’s sources, SI will have three cover subjects: Serena Williams (!!!!!), Christie Brinkley and Kate Upton. First of all, if they use Serena for the cover, I AM HERE FOR IT. I’m okay with using Christie on the cover too – SI has already released some photos (not cover images) of their new shoot with Christie and her daughters. As for Kate Upton… she’s not a thing anymore. She was important like five years ago but now everyone’s like “Who?” Which makes this Page Six story a little bit funny.

Sports Illustrated is releasing its highly anticipated Swimsuit issue on Monday, and sources tell us that it’s likely they will have three covers starring tennis champ Serena Williams, 63-year-old model Christie Brinkley, and possibly Kate Upton. Last year, the magazine also used three covers, which featured curvy model Ashley Graham, Hailey Clauson and mixed martial arts champ Ronda Rousey in body paint. Sources tell us that an appearance by Upton — whose Rookie of the Year pictures in the mag in 2011 helped make her a star — is still up in the air because of her diva demands. “There was drama,” says the source. “Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with.” Upton appeared on the magazine’s cover twice, in 2012 and 2013, when she was photographed in Antarctica. The source continued of this time around, “She was being a big f - - king diva. She’s thinks she’s better than everyone because she’s an actress.” Upton appeared in “The Other Woman” with Leslie Mann and Cameron Diaz in 2014, and the film was panned by critics. She has three films in post-production, including one directed by William H. Macy and another by James Franco. In 2015, Upton — who is engaged to MLB player Justin Verlander — was the subject of a New York Post article discussing whether her “ego is ‘ruining her career.’ ” One modeling industry vet said that her “demands became ridiculous.” This year, Sports Illustrated has already released glam shots of new mom Chrissy Teigen, Nina Agdal and Lais Ribeiro, which means they are unlikely to be on the cover.

If true – and I’m wary of believing these claims 100% – then SI should just not give Upton a cover. We would all be perfectly fine with just Brinkley and Serena Williams covers. In fact, I’m so overwhelmed with the idea of Serena on the SI cover that I can barely focus on Upton’s alleged diva tendencies. That being said, I always thought it was a huge mistake for Upton to turn her back on modeling. She’s not a great actress but she actually was a decent model. I applauded her when she went back and got a modeling agent last year. Anyway, BRING ON SERENA.