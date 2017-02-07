World gone mad: Scott Foley puts peanut butter on his scrambled eggs

I am somewhat gross about food. I don’t have crazy-weird eating habits, but I do have food quirks. Right now, I’m PMS-ing really hard and last night I gave into cravings and ate two packets of microwave bacon and I have no regrets. I’m not one of those “just put sriracha/BBQ sauce/ranch dressing on ~~~” people either. I like the way meat tastes without a lot of extras. I like a good-quality Italian dressing and that’s about it. I really have to be in the mood for something spicy. So basically, my food quirks are pretty bland. So, I had no idea that this was a thing, but apparently Scott Foley likes to put peanut butter on his scrambled eggs. Is this gross?

Scott Foley has an, um, interesting breakfast combination he’d like everyone to try.

The Scandal star shook up the food world after he posted a video of himself spreading peanut butter all over his scrambled eggs. His son, Konrad, 2, also appears to be a fan of the unconventional dish. “You want more peanut butter on your eggs?” he says, translating an unintelligible — yet adorable — question from his youngest child with wife, Marika Domińczyk. “It’s a family thing. It’s a protein thing.”

The video quickly racked up 10,000 likes in 30 minutes and now has over 50,000 views. “You guys are insane — insane,” he says in a followup video. “It’s so good. Don’t knock it till you try it. Thanks! Peanut butter eggs. Dig it.”

Please, the original “peanut butter eggs” are the peanut butter-and-chocolate eggs I get at Easter!!! ACCEPT NO IMITATIONS. I’ll admit to being a big fan of the peanut-butter-and-chocolate combo, but peanut butter and scrambled eggs? I won’t try it. I’m not adventurous, I don’t eat eggs that often and just thinking about this combo makes me feel a bit sick. That being said, my mom puts ketchup on her scrambled eggs and everyone always thinks that’s so weird.

8 Responses to “World gone mad: Scott Foley puts peanut butter on his scrambled eggs”

  1. Celebitchy says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I eat ketchup on my scrambled eggs too! It’s really good. Peanut butter is so gross sounding though.

    Reply
  2. nicegirl says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Spicy salsa on scrambled eggs! yum yum yum

    Skipping the skippy eggs. Not my jam.

    Reply
  3. Miss Grace Jones says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I’m genuinely disgusted.

    Reply
  4. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Yeah, that is a little weird. I can kind of get putting toasted peanuts or raw peanuts on top for a textual difference, but smooth peanut butter on eggs is weird and something that I have never heard of before.

    I don’t know if it is weird or not but I refuse to eat anything with mayonnaise in it and I cannot eat any type of sliced bread that has been sitting out in the open for a while. Mayonnaise grosses me out and should be banned from life. I am not sure what the issue is with me and bread but if it is left sitting out for a while it gets kind of dry and crunchy; it makes me want to gag.

    I do put hot sauce on a lot of things.

    Reply
  5. Kitten says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:51 am

    My BF puts peanut butter on his veggie stirfry.
    Soooooo f*cking gross.
    He’s like “it’s like a peanut sauce!”
    NAH dude that is NOT peanut sauce, not even close. Peanut sauce is a sauce that can be made with PB, Sriracha and rice vinegar and peanut butter is… just peanut butter.

    I hate mushrooms with every fiber of my being and just the mere thought of mushrooms doused in PB makes me wanna Trump all over the place.

    Reply

