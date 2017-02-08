Nicole Kidman in Altuzarra at the ‘Big Little Lies’ premiere: cute or meh?

Here are some photos from the big premiere event for HBO’s Big Little Lies, a miniseries produced by Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. What I love about this miniseries already is that the men are mostly peripheral – while most of the female characters are married, the story centers around interpersonal relationships between women. The red carpet reflected that too. Anyway, let’s talk about fashion! Nicole wore this Altuzarra Spring 2017 dress which… is not the best and not the worst. I’ve been saying for months that Kidman’s style has been all over the place, and this is another example. It’s a perfectly okay dress, but it feels like she’s been picking out her red carpet fashions at the very last minute for every event.
Reese Witherspoon wore a cute little Elie Saab cocktail dress. I enjoy this. Reese’s date was her (TALL!) daughter Ava.
Shailene Woodley also wore Elie Saab. This is flattering, simple and well-tailored. I’m surprised by how much I like this on her.
Zoë Kravitz in Vera Wang. I’m okay with this – it seems beachy and comfortable – but I really don’t understand the blonde hair.
Laura Dern in Vivienne Westwood. I love Westwood’s designs, but this just seems… bad? It looks like it was made for a shorter woman and it looks half-finished. I doubt the skirt is supposed to look like that too.
Everyone looked pretty good til I got to Laura Dern but also Laura Dern rankles my spirit in a way I cant quite understand ? IDK why I DO NOT Laura dern so Don’t hold me to that… nvm no is a Sh*t dress
As for Nicole.. Idk I guess she took Alicia Vikander’s last Year sad silhouette and she is keeping it?? Idk It’s a young dress
Woodley’s unflattering, imo.
I am so excited for this mini-series. The book was awesome!
Wonder what Nicole would look like if she hadnt messed with her face…
Nicole hasn’t dressed properly since L’Wren Scott passed away. She knew how to dress Nicole properly and spectacularly. Now, as Kaiser says, Nicole’s fashion sense is all over the place. Sometimes down-right fugly. Those Lancome dresses have been truly awful.
On the pics above? Love the shoes; meh on the dress.
Could SKars not have at least showed up to be hot for this? He owes me after Tarzan.
He’s filming a movie in Germany.
Tarzan was a fun movie which tried to address a broader message and was unfairly maligned. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Ava doesn’t look tall at all. Unless we’re talking about “she looks so grown up!”
Shailene’s dress is my favourite.
I HIGHLY (bigly) recommend the book if you haven’t read it. Really excited for this mini-series.
I think Nicole looks pretty here but I agree, she could do so much better.
Reese always looks good & damn….killer legs she has.
There is something about Woodley’s face that I can not stand & her dress is fug.
I love Laura Dern, I do not love her ill fitting dress.
Zoe is so pretty even with the horrid white hair.
Her hair washes her out. She has beautiful skin and tone (manufactured or not). The original color of her hair was so striking. #deadcalm4ever
This show looks so good.
Yes it’s her hair that just really ruins everything lately. It’s a gross color and it’s fried and it looks as hard as a helmet. It’s always sticking off her head weirdly too. I’ve been loving her fashion choices lately though, she doesn’t give a crap and will try anything and she has the body for it.
Shailene and Nicole are the best. The Witherspoon girls look amazing. Reese got her mini me or big me. lol
