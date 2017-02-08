Nicole Kidman in Altuzarra at the ‘Big Little Lies’ premiere: cute or meh?

Here are some photos from the big premiere event for HBO’s Big Little Lies, a miniseries produced by Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. What I love about this miniseries already is that the men are mostly peripheral – while most of the female characters are married, the story centers around interpersonal relationships between women. The red carpet reflected that too. Anyway, let’s talk about fashion! Nicole wore this Altuzarra Spring 2017 dress which… is not the best and not the worst. I’ve been saying for months that Kidman’s style has been all over the place, and this is another example. It’s a perfectly okay dress, but it feels like she’s been picking out her red carpet fashions at the very last minute for every event.

Reese Witherspoon wore a cute little Elie Saab cocktail dress. I enjoy this. Reese’s date was her (TALL!) daughter Ava.

Shailene Woodley also wore Elie Saab. This is flattering, simple and well-tailored. I’m surprised by how much I like this on her.

Zoë Kravitz in Vera Wang. I’m okay with this – it seems beachy and comfortable – but I really don’t understand the blonde hair.

Laura Dern in Vivienne Westwood. I love Westwood’s designs, but this just seems… bad? It looks like it was made for a shorter woman and it looks half-finished. I doubt the skirt is supposed to look like that too.