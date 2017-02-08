Beyonce & Jay-Z were trying to get pregnant again for ‘a few years’

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

In case you’re wondering, I am absolutely still enjoying Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement and her pregnancy photoshoot. I maintain that Beyonce understood that we were having a really difficult time with Emperor Baby Fists, and she wanted to give us something joyful, silly and Bey-tastic. That’s why so many of the photos are made of WTFery. They’re supposed to be entertaining. Plus, Beyonce REALLY wants us to know that her bump is real this time. No pillowy bumps. No collapsing bumps. No weird size-changing bumps depending on the day.

Obviously, Beyonce will likely not say much about her pregnancy in any interviews. She’s not going to be on the cover of People Magazine, talking about her cravings. But she will allow someone to inform People Magazine that she and Jay-Z had been trying to get pregnant for “a few years.”

Beyoncé‘s always talked about giving her daughter Blue Ivy siblings to play with, and now with two babies on the way, the super star is on cloud nine. “They wanted another child and after a few years of trying, it’s a great feeling,” a source close to the “Formation” singer and her husband Jay Z tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Beyoncé’s very happy.” And though the release of her last album Lemonade sparked rumors of marital strife, the source says the couple are stronger than ever. “They are a power couple and they make a great team,” says the source. “They know they are more interesting together than apart.”

[From People]

“They know they are more interesting together than apart” isn’t a reason to stay married!!! Couples that stay together forever never say “well, we did what was best for our couple-brand.” As for Bey and Jay trying for years… I believe that. I believe they probably had some help with this pregnancy too and there’s zero shame in that.

Meanwhile, Beyonce is set to perform at the Grammys on Sunday, but sources tell TMZ that she’s not going to be dancing all over the place. Sources say she’s “very pregnant” and she’s looking to slow down the pace, although “there will be an elaborate digital screen onstage, which we’re told will create movement that will cover the slower pace onstage.” And she’s bringing in some guest stars too! Maybe the Dixie Chicks? Or Nicki Minaj? Or Jack White? Or The Weeknd? Oooh, I hope it’s The Weeknd. I need Bey singing “6 Inch” at the Grammys.

What else? Bey is being sued by the estate of the late Anthony Barre (aka Messy Mya) for sampling a line from his video for “Formation.” You can read about it here.