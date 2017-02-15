Aaron Taylor Johnson was ‘relieved’ that he wasn’t nominated for an Oscar

I was so relieved when Michael Shannon ended up with an Oscar nomination for Nocturnal Animals rather than Aaron Taylor-Johnson. It’s not that I dislike Aaron, I just think Michael Shannon is cooler and a better actor. Still, Aaron took home a Golden Globe for his performance, and he doesn’t seem bummed out about not being invited to the Oscars. Aaron has a new interview with Vulture/NY Mag, and I sort of enjoyed it. You can read the full piece here – he talks about his wife, Sam Taylor Johnson, who is 23 years older than him. He talks about his process and more. Some highlights:
How he felt when the Oscar nominations came out: “There was relief when my wife told me that I hadn’t been nominated… Coming home from the Globes with an award was brilliant, but I’ve been promoting Nocturnal for six months. As an actor, you prefer to put that kind of energy into something creative. It was good to finally step off the train. You do kind of go, I’m losing my mind.”
He always thinks another actor should be hired: “Whenever I read a script, I start recasting the role that I might play. I’m like, ‘God, this should be played by Domhnall Gleeson, not me.’ I was reading something recently and thought Mark Rylance should be in it instead of me. Then someone was like, ‘The part is a bit younger than Mark Rylance.’ ”
To research a serial killer, he “consumed an ungodly amount of cigarettes and beer.” “I wanted to feel toxic from the inside out. My wife is very loving and supportive — but it was definitely great when I finished the shoot.”
The attention he got for marrying Sam: “The attention was intrusive. But having to deal with that early in my career probably got me to a place where I can more quickly just go, ‘Oh, f–ck it’ instead of wanting to rip someone’s head off for asking questions I don’t like.”
He’ll never be a movie star: “I’ll never be Jennifer Lawrence or Tom Cruise, someone who can hold a movie and then be charming and charismatic doing promotion. I haven’t got what they’ve got. But at least I’m now comfortable just being myself.”
His career, post-Globe-win: “The experience is all still very fresh. But there’s definitely a feeling of ‘Strike when the iron’s hot.’ I know it’ll blow over eventually, but there’s been more meeting people from studios. It’s an interesting position to be in where you’re suddenly getting considered for projects. I want to work with great directors. I’ve picked films based on the script or the character and seen them collapse because the directors were not strong visionaries.”
Whether he even felt a twinge of jealousy towards Michael Shannon’s Oscar nom: “Quite honestly and maybe this is because it’s the first time I’ve been involved in this process and didn’t know anything, I didn’t have any of that. I didn’t feel like, Oh, my PR team and his PR team are rivals. Who can get the best press? Who can get the best gossip about what the critics are really thinking? And Michael’s been a gentleman. He’s only ever congratulated me on my success. An Academy Award is still something to work toward. It would’ve felt a tad greedy to get a nom from them this time around.”
Call me crazy, but I sort of believe him. I believe that he was and is tired of promoting the movie and he wasn’t bummed about not getting an Oscar nom. I fundamentally believe all actors WANT the nomination and they want to be recognized in some way, but Aaron got that from his Globe win. As for what he says about never really being a movie star… part of me believes that too, that he would be happy just doing character work, supporting work. But he’s a good-looking young white guy and of course Hollywood wants to put him on the “movie star track.” Which is why he signs on to do Marvel movies and Godzilla movies.
That interview really made me like him more. He sounds like a great guy!
I think he’s overestimating what it takes to be a Jennifer Lawrence or a Tom Cruise. It’s not about talent; it’s about willingness to sell your soul
I will never believe an actor when he says he was relieved not to be nominated for an Oscar. They all want it.
The rest of the interview sounds fine, he comes across really well. As for the movie star parts, I don’t think it means he doesn’t want it, it’s just that he’s aware that he’s not cut out for it.
as the husband of a rich woman , maybe he doesn’t have to fight for it.
I suspect there is a difference between a non-American actor and an American actor. The Oscar race seems to me a very American thing based on a celebrity oriented system that we don’t have elsewhere (perhaps in India? I have no idea). I mean, we’ve been discussing the politics of the grammys for days now…
The guy is probably in a very well-to-do environment when he is in the UK, probably remains intrinsically brit, and enjoys going to the US with an outsider’s more relaxed approach.
And his wife made the transition, like Steve McQueen (12 years a slave etc), from being a visual artist to being a film-maker so that adds to the difference of perspective.
HE’S BRITISH?!?!?! Lol I had no idea!!! I’ve never seen him in an interview. Just read the. Haha.
Yes, I think the Oscar hunger is mainly an American thing.
some non american actor are really competitive like hiddleston, who is also british.
he s really lucky as a young man he has long career possibility.
young women are in hurry to win recompenses, money , endorsement before it s too late
I love him. His wife is soooooo lucky to have so young, handsome, talented, sexy etc. a husband. Even though she is so much older they make a nice couple. I truly hope their marriage doesn’t end up like Ashton’s and Demi’s. The older partner almost always ends up hurt. Bless them.
i always side eyes the way she got him…he was really young , it was kind of….predatory
Me too Nem. I don’t care about the age difference NOW, but he was extremely young when they hooked up. It’s gross and I will forever side eye both of them when they try to normalize it.
I really like him. He comes across as well-balanced, aware of his strengths and limitations, and grateful for the career he’s having.
I will always remember him from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging! Just hoping he’s not the kind of actor who badmouths his previous work, that’d make me think less of him.
Quite frankly, I thought his performance in NA was so cliche’d- it was the weakest part of a movie that I really liked. That being said, he was just amazing in Nowhere Boy.
The interview is pretty good tho- wonder if he misses going to FSOG premieres? LOL. His wife did a really good job directing the first one.
I was all set to go ‘Sure Jan.’ But after reading, I absolutely believe him. Also, I so want Michael Shannon to win.
