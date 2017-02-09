America Ferrera: As women, you’re taught that your value is your appearance

America Ferrera is on the cover of Redbook this month. The photos are fine, if not a little sedated. I always feel like they don’t know what to do with America in fashion shoots, which is weird because she knows how to dress herself nicely. Plus, what is that bib ruffle doing on the front of her skirt? It looks like a caterpillar trying to camouflage itself. Anyway, I think she’s promoting the second season of Superstore, a comedy she’s produced and stars in. True story, I just started watching Superstore last week. I got some clip via a meme and it was enough to make me check it out. It’s cute. The characters are the show, Mark McKinney’s Glenn makes me laugh just by walking into the scene (although, I must confess, I am a HUGE The Kids in The Hall fan). Although a fairly strong ensemble, America is the star. She does well, too, she’s funny but also the center around which the others circle. She points out in this interview that her Superstore character, Amy, is the opposite of Betty from Ugly Betty, which I didn’t realize. Amy has resigned herself to accept the life she has where Betty, in America’s words, “was a go-getter.” When put like that, it’s pretty easy to figure out why America identifies with Betty more.
On finding balance:
When I was younger, I felt like everything was make or break. In my career and my relationships, there was a right way or a wrong way—and I had to fit into the right box. I’ve let go of those narrow definitions and found a balance.
On stepping up and taking chances in Hollywood:
We talk about a lot of things we want to see more women doing. We want more women producers, more women writers, more women directors– and you can only say that so many times before you say, ‘I’m a woman. What’s stopping me from doing this?’ I’ve had to ask myself: Why not me?
On representing women and Latinas while staying true to herself:
It is true that I represent women, and it is true that I represent Latinas, but it’s also true that I’m myself. My successes and my failures don’t have to have this enormous weight on them; they can just be mine. Whatever moves you forward, focus on it. Whatever handicaps you or paralyzes you, that’s the thing to get rid of.
On how there’s more to a woman’s value than her appearance:
I grew up believing a lot of things about myself that I had to unlearn– things that pertain to being a good woman, things about my weight or height… As women, you’re taught that your value is all about your appearance, not your ideas and your tenacity and your courage and your bravery and your adventurous spirit. Look, I love getting dressed up and looking beautiful. But that’s one tiny piece of me.
I love what she says about representing women and Latinas but also holding herself accountable for her successes and failures. We’ve all felt the weight of trying to achieve someone else’s success just because we ticked the same boxes as them. Something else America discussed was that all her current projects have one thing in common, “They scare me. I’ve begun to recognize that if it scares me in a good way — if there’s a part that’s fun and exciting and a little frightening — that’s the direction to go in.” This is where I fall short. I really don’t do enough that scares me.
I’m particularly interested in what America said about how women are raised to see their value through beauty. I’m raising a young lady and I keep thinking I am doing everything right but she is so focused on beauty – hers, those around her. She doesn’t seem to care much about mine but aging is a big topic for her when it comes to me. Obviously, I have had my hand in this but I can’t figure out how. My dilemma at present is bras – do we still suggest to girls to wear them or do we let them make that choice totally on their own? I know that sounds silly but I honestly cannot figure out when I am making a suggestion or passing on some ingrained, antiquated value that society mandated of me.
America is staying very busy with her activism and producing. Her bilingual web series Gente-fied just went to Sundance. Plus, and I am far more excited about this than any grown person should be, they’ve just gone into pre-production on How to Train Your Dragon III, in which she plays Astrid. *squee!*
Photo credit: Jeff Lipsky/Redbook
I love how all your posts are always so positive and well written, I agree with everything you said. It’s refreshing.
Well, she’s right, of course, and don’t we spend a lot of time talking about it here on this site. There’s nothing wrong trying to look good but too often that means having a cookie cutter face and body or surgery so people end up looking quite boring and similar. In a perfect world, we would celebrate and value diversity in noses, eye color, ears, skin color, etc. but we learn pretty quick in the playground that looking “different” can hurt.
As I get older, I find attractiveness has become more subjective. When I see inner qualities that I don’t like my view of how someone looks on the outside is affected. For example, some might find Ivanka or Kellyanne attractive but I recoil at the sight of them because I fear they are enablers of someone who is hurting democracy and is a liar.
I love America! I remember watching Real Women Have Curves and thinking that the main character would go a long way.
I freaking LOVE HER. Ugly Betty was one of the most unique TV shows to ever air. It’s one of the only shows you can watch over and over again.
Love her and hope to see her in more new projects.
If you liked Ugly Betty, I strongly suggest you see the Colombian soap opera it was based on: Betty la Fea. As the catchphrase says, it’ll make you laugh and cry.
One thing I’m grateful for is that I was raised without television so I spent a lot of time reading. You cannot be a reader and not gain a great deal of perspective. It forces you to explore your value as a human being in light of other experiences. I think that’s why I’m often so shocked at the way people either define themselves or allow society/the culture to define them (and obviously, we don’t exercise full agency in this). I so strongly dislike the focus on a woman’s appearance (e.g. like “body after baby”! No. Do not care. No.) even when it purports to be positive. We are not how we look. I sometimes wonder if this is stronger in the US (it seems to be) due to the saturation of marketing or the history of racism.
Anyway, all that to say, I don’t know how if I’d even send a daughter to school in this time and age because social engagement almost seems to handicap girls more than it helps. And God, everyone needs to read more. Myself included, since I got a smart phone.
I LOVE this girl, and her thoughts and this editorial and them clothes, her and Gina Rodriguez feeds ( and how so very Obviously they are here to advance everyone and Big Up their brothers and sisters ) are just positivism and fun and niceness to The Max!
On the bra thing, I would suggest getting one but have a larger conversation about it so she can decide what to do or at least come up with her own decision.
Btw, I love America, I want her to do many good things in the future! Gotta pick up Gente-fied!
I do not understand how she manages to love Blake Lively.
