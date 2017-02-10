Lady Gaga sparkles at Tommy Hilfiger’s show with bejeweled eye makeup

Lady Gaga rocked bedazzled eyes at Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommyland runway show in Venice Beach, California on Wednesday. The ocular ornamentation was similar to the jeweled look she showed off at the beginning of her Super Bowl halftime performance. Both of the embellished eye looks were technically stickers – which was how Gaga made such a quick makeup change during her performance. I love the look, although I don’t think I could pull it off for everyday wear. I can only imagine what my boss would say, but I sure would make an impressive entrance at ournext marketing meeting.

Even though Lady Gaga’s halftime show got rave reviews, haters took to social media to make derogatory (and unnecessary) comments in an attempt to do a little body shaming – pointing out her “gut” and “flabby belly.” Really? I thought she looked amazing. I cannot bear body shaming, and these trolls can suck it, as far as I’m concerned. Gaga handled the situation with an incredible deal of tact and used the incident to pass along a message of positivity via Instagram.

On Thursday, Gaga went on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show and explained why she took on the comments head-on, telling him:

I couldn’t ignore that I saw my fans talking about that and that it upset them. I think other people maybe that are just like normal girls and guys who either have their own body image issues or just didn’t think it was a nice thing to say [were hurt]. I just thought I would impart some of my positive attitude about it so that they felt like they had someone who was strong on their side.

And, if you haven’t seen it yet, Gaga’s new video for “John Wayne,” off the Joanne album, is definitely worth a peek. The song is a collaboration with Mark Ronson and Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age. The video was directed by Jonas Åkerlund, who worked with Gaga before on the videos for “Paparazzi” and “Telephone.” In the explosion-packed clip, Gaga rides a horse and a motorcycle, rides on the top of a truck and shoots bullets out of her heels (I so need a pair of those boots!) Oh, and there’s no gut or flabby belly to be found.