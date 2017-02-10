Lady Gaga sparkles at Tommy Hilfiger’s show with bejeweled eye makeup

Lady Gaga rocked bedazzled eyes at Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommyland runway show in Venice Beach, California on Wednesday. The ocular ornamentation was similar to the jeweled look she showed off at the beginning of her Super Bowl halftime performance. Both of the embellished eye looks were technically stickers – which was how Gaga made such a quick makeup change during her performance. I love the look, although I don’t think I could pull it off for everyday wear. I can only imagine what my boss would say, but I sure would make an impressive entrance at ournext marketing meeting.

Even though Lady Gaga’s halftime show got rave reviews, haters took to social media to make derogatory (and unnecessary) comments in an attempt to do a little body shaming – pointing out her “gut” and “flabby belly.” Really? I thought she looked amazing. I cannot bear body shaming, and these trolls can suck it, as far as I’m concerned. Gaga handled the situation with an incredible deal of tact and used the incident to pass along a message of positivity via Instagram.

On Thursday, Gaga went on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show and explained why she took on the comments head-on, telling him:

I couldn’t ignore that I saw my fans talking about that and that it upset them. I think other people maybe that are just like normal girls and guys who either have their own body image issues or just didn’t think it was a nice thing to say [were hurt]. I just thought I would impart some of my positive attitude about it so that they felt like they had someone who was strong on their side.

And, if you haven’t seen it yet, Gaga’s new video for “John Wayne,” off the Joanne album, is definitely worth a peek. The song is a collaboration with Mark Ronson and Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age. The video was directed by Jonas Åkerlund, who worked with Gaga before on the videos for “Paparazzi” and “Telephone.” In the explosion-packed clip, Gaga rides a horse and a motorcycle, rides on the top of a truck and shoots bullets out of her heels (I so need a pair of those boots!) Oh, and there’s no gut or flabby belly to be found.

New England vs. Atlanta at NRG Stadium in Houston: Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Lady Gaga gets coffee

Models Rehearse For Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show In Venice

25 Responses to “Lady Gaga sparkles at Tommy Hilfiger’s show with bejeweled eye makeup”

  1. Coco says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:05 am

    I noticed the tiniest of tiny stomach roll during her performance. Whenever I notice stuff like that I get pretty sad that expectations are so incredibly high to be and look perfect and that’s what we notice. Even though her body looks amazing, we zero in on the flaw.

    Reply
    • manda says:
      February 10, 2017 at 7:58 am

      I noticed it too, but I am so self conscious of my own middrift, that I think I sort of focus on it even on other people. And whatever, her body was moving and it was teensy. I wasn’t judging, but I did notice it. Goodness knows, mine would be flying everywhere!

      Reply
    • MellyMel says:
      February 10, 2017 at 8:58 am

      I noticed her belly during the performance too & I loved it! It actually made me like her more than I already do. Her body is amazing and I’m sure most of the people making those comments don’t look half as good and definitely couldn’t perform for 13 minutes straight in heels.

      Reply
      • detritus says:
        February 10, 2017 at 4:09 pm

        I thought it was sexy and I love that she did that.
        Even super fit, thin people can hold fat there. It’s normalizing. And her body is *mwah* magnifiqique. So piss of haters.

        Always reminds me of the 2/10 would not bang trolls, who most likely have never seen a real woman in any state of undress.

      • LoveIsBlynd says:
        February 10, 2017 at 9:51 pm

        I realize she must have knows her belly sort of hanging out- I assumed it was empowering on her part. As an older woman with a job where i wear very little, I KNOW when something isn’t perfect and thankfully I can truly let it go (pun intended). My self worth is based on more than a “flaw” and if magazines weren’t mostly airbrushed the world would also not see this as an “imperfection”. My issue with the video is how it seems to glamorize the confident right winger; I am generalizing her. HOwever at any other time in history I wouldn’t care, but it seems this type of human is flying it’s flag lately and those flags are usually representative of xenophobic values. Sigh.

    • David says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:15 am

      She is a very sexy woman!

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      February 10, 2017 at 12:12 pm

      I noticed it, too, but that’s mainly because I was thinking to myself that whoever sewed the bejeweled shorts had no idea how to cut a waistband for a woman with curvy hips.

      Reply
    • Amanda DG says:
      February 10, 2017 at 1:25 pm

      I noticed it too, but I think she has a great body regardless. She’s had weight struggles and I relate to that.

      Reply
    • amilu says:
      February 10, 2017 at 1:34 pm

      She looked incredible, and I thought that teeny little bit of belly was adorable.

      And also I completely agree with Veronica above me! If the shorts had been cut an inch or two higher in the waist, the haters would’ve been hard-pressed to find something to mock.

      Reply
  2. robyn says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:09 am

    Honestly? There’s a problem with her body shape some people say? She looks fantastic to me, absolutely perfect, and I love the surrounding eye decoration AND embroidered blouse!

    Reply
  3. Izzy says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:37 am

    If that is fat, I’d like to look the same way please. I’m sure my physician would have no problem with it.

    Reply
  4. paolanqar says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Her body is banging so I don’t know what people are talking about.
    She looks the best she has looked in ages. She looks happy and healthy.
    I missed this Gaga, couldn’t stand her during the artsy farsty period and when she was dressing to shock people.
    She is so so talented, doesn’t need all that extra crap.

    Reply
  5. NeexKC says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:01 am

    She looks so good but I miss her authentic face.

    Reply
  6. Merry says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:03 am

    How prevalent were those comments really? Because you are always going to have a few trolls posting something dumb. I can bet you that I can find comments declaring Katie Perry and Beyonce too fat, Beyonce and Rihanna too black, Taylor Swift and Arianna Grande too flat. They do it for attention and they have no audience so dont give them one by publicly acknowledging them.

    Reply
  7. Mar says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Her body is amazing.

    Reply
  8. Ghoulish_moose says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:40 am

    In what world is she considered fat!!? That is absolutely absurd! We live in such a photoshop age and it’s frightening that people assume flat stomachs and flawless complexions are the norm. No wonder eating disorders and body image disorders are on the rise!!

    My little girl is almost 4 years old and I would be absolutely devastated if in the future she compared herself to the plastic, faux, photoshopped people in the media. I’m trying to raise a confident, happy little human. It’s incredibly worrying that there’s so much fakeness in the media. You’re more than just your outward appearance =)

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I mean, I can’t even believe we’re still talking about this stuff (let alone that it’s still happening). I can’t even think of something to say in response to all this bs. Just ridiculous. On a different (fashion) note, I really like the little boots she wore at the Hilfiger show.

    Reply
  10. M.A.F. says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I can honestly say I don’t think I noticed that “belly fat”. I was waiting to see if Beyonce was going to come out.

    Reply
  11. crackfox says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I don’t think I am understanding the video. The constant flashing made it difficult to watch. I’m assuming she’s killing her old self?

    Reply
  12. lambit says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:16 am

    She looks amazing, trolls are real….but the bigger questions is why i gods name is she at Tommy Hilfiger’s show as he is an avid trump supporter?

    Reply
  13. I Choose Me says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Seriously? I’m dismayed but not surprised that she was getting (in this case) undue criticism. OMG her stomach is not perfectly flat. Quelle horreur! The people hating on her appearance need to get a f-cking life.

    Reply
  14. Kate Kack says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:21 am

    John Wayne was a real asshole. Very racist and homophobic, he was also on the committee that blackballed many actors during the McCarthy Era. He was a TOTAL POS.

    Reply

