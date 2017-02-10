Chris Cuomo apologizes for saying ‘fake news’ is akin to a racist epithet

I saw this on Twitter yesterday and I honestly ignored it because I thought it was satirical. It was not a satire. First of all, the Baby Fists administration and the Alt-Right people have been trying to make “fake news” happen for a while. There’s so much other bullsh-t that’s concerning, I haven’t even paid attention to their campaign. Basically, they cry “fake news!” whenever a journalist tries to call them on their bullsh-t. They cry “fake news” whenever an outlet truthfully reports how unhinged the administration is. Is this strategy offensive? Sure. It’s mostly offensive to me because it’s so juvenile. It’s the press-strategy equivalent of America’s Nazis putting their fingers in their ears and shrieking “LA LA LA CAN’T HEAR YOU FAKE NEWS.” But to CNN’s Chris Cuomo, hearing the words “fake news” is like a slap in the face. It’s like someone using the n-word. Seriously, that’s what he said yesterday:

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo issued an apology Thursday afternoon after he equated the term “fake news” to the N-word on a radio show Thursday morning. Cuomo made the comparison during an appearance on Michael Smerconish’s SiriusXM POTUS show in reference to an early morning tweet sent by Donald Trump. “I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the N-word for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity,” he said. “That’s what ‘fake news’ is to a journalist. It is an ugly insult, and you better be right if you’re going to charge a journalist with lying on purpose. And the president was not right here, and he was not been right in the past.”

[From EW]

I don’t want to mock this, really. Like, I thought to myself #JournalistLivesMatter, but journalists’ lives DO matter, it’s just that there shouldn’t be a comparison drawn between “fake news” and racist epithets. “Fake news” isn’t a slur, it’s just a moronic strategy being used by a temperamental idiot. Anyway, Cuomo apologized on Twitter:

I was wrong. Calling a journalist fake -nothing compared to the pain of a racial slur. I should not have said it. I apologize https://t.co/TJGUgWz9Q2 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017

I want to thank you for calling me out for equating fake with other slurs. Wasn't my intention to diminish but just saying it was too much. https://t.co/WxDSiQ90i3 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017

He tweeted about it for a while and he seemed legitimately sorry. So… we don’t have to cancel him, right? And I don’t have to pretend to care about him? Because honestly, I barely consider him a journalist anyway. Now, Jake Tapper? He’s a journalist.

Jake Tapper calling out Kellyanne Conway left and right. More of this, please!pic.twitter.com/ITchuq2u5B — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) February 7, 2017