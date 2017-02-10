Chris Cuomo apologizes for saying ‘fake news’ is akin to a racist epithet

I saw this on Twitter yesterday and I honestly ignored it because I thought it was satirical. It was not a satire. First of all, the Baby Fists administration and the Alt-Right people have been trying to make “fake news” happen for a while. There’s so much other bullsh-t that’s concerning, I haven’t even paid attention to their campaign. Basically, they cry “fake news!” whenever a journalist tries to call them on their bullsh-t. They cry “fake news” whenever an outlet truthfully reports how unhinged the administration is. Is this strategy offensive? Sure. It’s mostly offensive to me because it’s so juvenile. It’s the press-strategy equivalent of America’s Nazis putting their fingers in their ears and shrieking “LA LA LA CAN’T HEAR YOU FAKE NEWS.” But to CNN’s Chris Cuomo, hearing the words “fake news” is like a slap in the face. It’s like someone using the n-word. Seriously, that’s what he said yesterday:
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo issued an apology Thursday afternoon after he equated the term “fake news” to the N-word on a radio show Thursday morning. Cuomo made the comparison during an appearance on Michael Smerconish’s SiriusXM POTUS show in reference to an early morning tweet sent by Donald Trump.
“I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the N-word for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity,” he said. “That’s what ‘fake news’ is to a journalist. It is an ugly insult, and you better be right if you’re going to charge a journalist with lying on purpose. And the president was not right here, and he was not been right in the past.”
I don’t want to mock this, really. Like, I thought to myself #JournalistLivesMatter, but journalists’ lives DO matter, it’s just that there shouldn’t be a comparison drawn between “fake news” and racist epithets. “Fake news” isn’t a slur, it’s just a moronic strategy being used by a temperamental idiot. Anyway, Cuomo apologized on Twitter:
I was wrong. Calling a journalist fake -nothing compared to the pain of a racial slur. I should not have said it. I apologize https://t.co/TJGUgWz9Q2
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
I want to thank you for calling me out for equating fake with other slurs. Wasn't my intention to diminish but just saying it was too much. https://t.co/WxDSiQ90i3
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017
He tweeted about it for a while and he seemed legitimately sorry. So… we don’t have to cancel him, right? And I don’t have to pretend to care about him? Because honestly, I barely consider him a journalist anyway. Now, Jake Tapper? He’s a journalist.
Jake Tapper calling out Kellyanne Conway left and right. More of this, please!pic.twitter.com/ITchuq2u5B
— Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) February 7, 2017
You are so damn smart! And not just smart alecky either
I see what he’s saying. When you call someone a racial slur, you’re diminishing their humanity; when you call a journalist or anything put out by a particular outlet “fake news,” you’re diminishing their credentials and credibility. The comparison was inartful, but apt in other ways.
i dont think so. Because there are actual fake news and people spreading them. The N Word is never ok because it takes away the humanity and you are human no matter what. But a journalist can spread fake news. so its not the same thing.
a journalist can lose credibility, a human can never lose their humanity.
in that sense it does not matter that Trump is using the word wrong. the word liar isnt a slur and most people hate to be called that but there are lies and liars. that someone might call a person telling the truth a liar is not the same thing as using the N word.
Agreed. And this “fake news” narrative has become so pervasive that it already is doing serious damage to real journalism. I can imagine the rage and frustration that serious journalists are feeling.
He seems genuinely remorseful at the comparison so I have no ongoing beef with him. Not that I really followed him or his work anyway. But still, the press has gotta stick together if they want to beat Trump, Bannon et al at their batsh^t games.
It is frightening to try to stop the presses. Look at what Putin did to journalists who disagreed with him. So happy the judges had the balls to stand up to him. He is fixated on his own agenda and refuses to have anyone disagree with him. Can’t wait for his walls to come tumbling down.
I get where he was going w/this. I like CC as he is earnest about his profession. AND Tapper is my new crush!
I forgive him. He knows what he did was wrong. He’s not equivocating.
He and his colleagues are fed up with Joffrey trying to take away the Freedom of the Press. It is unprecedented for a President of the US to go on twitter and scream this fake news shit and have his asshat press secretary at his very first press conference say “no questions.” In addition, he is naming names, CNN is fake, NBC is very very bad. This is a madman speaking….and he sends his beotch Kellyanne to the very very good Fox news to tell us to buy his daughter’s crap. This is happening and it is in his own effen words very, very bad.
His apology sounds appropriate and genuine.
Totally disagree that Chris C. isn’t a real journalist. I think he’s one of the best on CNN, along with Tapper. I watch him most mornings, and he’s been hard-hitting, intelligent and doesn’t let people like Kellyanne C. off the hook easily. I believe his apology is genuine.
Cuomo is an idiot.
As for Jake Tapper, he is currently one of my favorite person on Twitter. He’s not even trying to hide how much he detests at the BS happening with Trump.
