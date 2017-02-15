Anna Wintour ‘can’t imagine’ not giving Melania Trump a Vogue cover

Anna Wintour was ride-or-die for Barack and Michelle Obama, and then she was a full-throated supporter of Hillary Clinton. Wintour hosted several fundraisers for Democrats over the years, and she used her clout to bring fashion designers, buyers, models, celebrities and industry professionals in line behind the Obamas and the Clintons. Then it all went to hell. After Donald Trump won, Anna Wintour made the trek – along with other media figures – to Trump Tower to meet with Baby Fists. And now it seems like Wintour is going to treat the Trumps like they’re not unhinged fascists and white nationalists. Shock.

Despite many designers refusing to dress her, Melania Trump may still make an appearance on the cover of Vogue. “We have a tradition of always covering whoever is the first lady at Vogue,” editor-in-chief Anna Wintour told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. “I can’t imagine that this time would be any different.” The move is somewhat surprising, because the magazine, as well as Wintour herself, endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race. “Obviously we felt it was a moment in history for women,” Wintour, 67, said of the fashion mag getting political. “At times like that you need to take a leadership position … To me, it was in support of women.” Wintour also saw a silver lining to the political climate, even though her candidate of choice lost. “[Designers will] be inspired by what they see and that will come out in their work,” she said. “The next few years are going to be incredibly creative.”

Part of me feels like Wintour is just going through the motions and saying whatever she needs to say to keep her job. But then again, why does Wintour have to suck up to Easy D while her Conde Nast compatriot Graydon Carter (editor of Vanity Fair) gets to say whatever he wants? Is it possible – or more than possible – that Wintour is less than a ride-or-die Democrat and more of a sycophant to power, regardless of who or what is powerful? If Wintour was editing a magazine in the 1940s, would she have done a feature on Eva Braun’s makeup tips and casual style?

Interestingly enough, Wintour is getting a ton of pushback online and elsewhere. Women are threatening to cancel their Vogue subscriptions if she features Melania Trump or her baby-fingered husband. You know which fashion magazine has been getting it SO right though? Teen Vogue. Teen Vogue’s editors have been amazing. Too bad Anna Wintour would rather treat fascism like this year’s lob or Marc Jacobs purse.

