Donald Trump is still referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as ‘Pocahontas’

For the past three weekends, I wake up in the morning and for one glorious moment, everything is fine and there are no worries. Then I remember what happened: our president is a lunatic and he’s going to kill us all. I sigh and read the news on my iPad to see what sh-t Emperor Baby Fists has gotten up to. And why does it always seem worse on the weekends?? Don’t get me wrong, he’s doing plenty of horrible, deranged and deplorable crap throughout the week too. But Easy D seems especially fraught Friday through Sunday. So here’s some of the horrible sh-t that’s happened in the past 48 hours or so.
Trump met Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at the White House. It did not go well, but everything’s relative. I mean, Trump didn’t declare war on Japan (YET), so it did go better than expected. Still, Trump pretended to understand Japanese (he nodded along despite the fact he wasn’t wearing an earpiece to hear the translation), and this also happened. I feel like Abe’s eye roll at the end of the handshake was one of the nicest reactions from a world leader. I imagine when Angela Merkel meets Trump face-to-face, she might vomit on him.
Trump's first press conference with a foreign leader is awkward and embarrassing. Shinzō Abe's eye roll though. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j3HNJn8gOO
— Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) February 10, 2017
Baby Fists won’t shut up about voter fraud. Politico reports: “On Thursday, during a meeting with 10 senators that was billed as a listening session about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, the president went off on a familiar tangent, suggesting again that he was a victim of widespread voter fraud, despite the fact that he won the presidential election.” He claimed that “thousands” of Massachusetts voters had been “bused in” to New Hampshire to vote. Cool bonus in this story: during the meeting with senators – some of whom were Democrats – Trump referred to Senator Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” several times and he “told the Democrats he was glad Warren is becoming the face of ‘your party.’” My God. If you want the background on the Liz Warren/Native American issue, go here.
The Muslim Ban is being re-branded. You remember how Baby Fists threw a Twitter tantrum and shrieked “SEE YOU IN COURT” to a federal court? The assumption was that Baby Fists would appeal the court’s decision and take his Muslim Ban executive order all the way to the Supreme Court. Well, probably not. Once the tantrum subsided and Trump was distracted by something shiny, sources told NBC News that it’s far more likely that Trump and his people will just rewrite the executive order and sign another version of the Muslim Ban all over again. So we’ll probably have to go through all of this in a few weeks, probably.
Trump doesn’t understand how government works, at all. This Politico story is actually one of the most terrifying things I’ve read thus far. Three weeks into the job, Baby Fists is apparently perplexed and frustrated with the scope of the American presidency. According to sources, “his mood has careened between surprise and anger as he’s faced the predictable realities of governing, from congressional delays over his cabinet nominations and legal fights holding up his aggressive initiatives to staff in-fighting and leaks.” Like, he literally never considered that he was the leader of a democracy with checks and balances. He literally thought he was elected emperor. Sources say the transition from “businessman” to “president” has “been tough on him.” POOR BABY (FISTS).
Even Trump’s staffers think he’s a moron. Here’s another terrifying passage from the Politico piece: “Trump often asks simple questions about policies, proposals and personnel. And, when discussions get bogged down in details, the president has been known to quickly change the subject — to “seem in control at all times,” one senior government official said — or direct questions about details to his chief strategist Steve Bannon, his son-in-law Jared Kushner or House Speaker Paul Ryan. Trump has privately expressed disbelief over the ability of judges, bureaucrats or lawmakers to delay — or even stop — him from filling positions and implementing policies.” He’s also annoyed by how his staffers keep leaking details of his temperamental behavior and general ignorance, so there’s now an internal investigation into the leaks. Oh, and Trump believes the members of the National Security Council are out to get him, and sources within the NSC say that they don’t believe that he “possesses the capacity for detail and nuance required to handle the sensitive issues discussed on the calls, and that he has politicized their agency by appointing chief strategist Bannon to the council.”
Who would’ve thought choosing a reality TV personality as president would be this hectic!
If only we would have been warned about his temperament! If only someone told us the office of the presidency was a difficult job!
https://www.indivisibleguide.com
But how about those emails?!?!?
Those emails were SUCH a deal breaker! It’s not like Baby Fists would do something as bad as EMAILS.
But, hey, one was as bad as the other, right? right?
Those emails and “OMG, SHE STAYED WITH HER CHEATING HUSBAND!!!!!!”. Deal breaker for president!
Much better to have unqualified White supremacists, women-hating reality TV stars, pathological liars and corrupt billionaires!
Yes, thank goodness we didn’t get Hillary with her years of experience and her even temperament! #dodgedabullet
Donald Trump thought that being president would be an easy job. He believed that his orders would be accepted and upheld without a problem. Now he must be slowly realizing that it will be a battle for the next 4 years.
On Lincoln’s birthday it’s fair to say the new POTUS, his loyalist handlers, and the fanatics comprising Congress have not touched the better angels of our nature.
Trump and the rest of them are such f*&^%ing knobs.
Agree. They are entitled rich, uppity upper class, racist, mysoginistic b-holes.
Color me shocked 😳
So his supporters and republicans are forced to make excuses for his appalling behaviour on daily basis.
Less and less Trump voters are now proudly saying they voted for him.
Lots of his voters just realised that they voted against their own interest and will now lose their medical insurance, education support and will probably never get jobs under his schemes.
Republicans thought that they can keep a lunatic president in charge and then get their legislations through in the background. But they have realised that Trump is a crazy and that he is going of the rails on daily basis.
Republicans have realised that Trump winning is the best thing that has happened to Democrats and the American people. Trump has awoken those lazy voters who didn’t vote at all and are now paying the price.
Trump has made those 3rd party voters ashamed of choosing their own self interest and are now suffering as well.
Trump has gotten women, minorities, disables etc to join together to form a force that will get the Democrats the house and Senate next year.
Republicans are still in power, still run from deeply gerrymandered districts, and are still backed by Republican-dominated state governments that are ramming through right-wing laws.
They’re rattled enough to look scared (Town Halls) and get sloppy (McConnell – Warren).
Keep fighting. Persist. And tie all elected Republicans so tightly to Trump that they will go down with the ship.
“Keep fighting. Persist. And tie all elected Republicans so tightly to Trump that they will go down with the ship.” YES
But we need to hold the democrats feet to the fire too. They, more then the republicans, NEED TO HEAR US!
Yes, my PS in other forums is to exhort the Democrats to get more visible, too & to be proud to be in front of this united movement. They ALL need to be reminded that the people, united, still pay them more than their corporate donors.
If I were a Native American I would be so offended by Donald Trump calling anyone Pocahontas. But then again the cheeto-in-chief is by nature an offensive a-hole who cannot comprehend anyone disagreeing with him. He grew up with people catering to his every whim. What an entitled, capricious baby he must have been, and he still is and will be until the end of his life. I hope we do not get all get killed (as Kaiser suggests) because of him.
Using the term “Pocahontas” to describe someone who is Native American is obviously offensive and bigoted. It disturbs me that Warren ever claimed to be Native American without any proof. It baffles me why a smart person would do that. It makes me uneasy that she is becoming the leader of the democratic party because she does have some flaws that I don’t think she’s ever addressed aside from claiming family lore(I could be wrong about that!)
It’s smart for Baby Fist to rewrite the order. Maybe this time he’ll get input from lawyers and officials with knowledge in this area, and MAYBE the order will be constitutional this time! Look at me, still clinging on to that audacity of hope! I’m sure it wasn’t Baby Fists idea to rewrite the order because it’s actually intelligent politically (for him) and legally.
I live in Northern Virginia and I know a ton of people who work for the federal government. My dad worked in intelligence for 45 years and retired about 2 years ago. He still has lots of friends in different agencies and the stuff they are saying is mind-blowing. I’ve NEVER heard people in that field talk so openly about the president, his temperament, his cabinet/advisors/counselors, and what they’re going to do about it. Having Steve Bannon on the security council might end up being the worst choice Baby Fist ever made. Usually people in the intelligence field love republican presidents because that generally means they get more funding & support – that is definitely not the case now.
No leader emerging from the Democrats could possibly be as flawed as Trump, McConnell and Ryan. If she’s emerging, it’s not in spite of her flaws, but because no one else has stepped up in opposition to corporate-owned government the way she has, and has been since her law professor days under Bush.
Melly would Sen Warren’s flaws make you far less uncomfortable if she was a man? Just like Trump, Pence, Ryan, McConnell, Tillerson, Flynn and too many other misogynist , racist and selfish male politicians to count?
Because you know, America just dodged a bullet by not electing an ambitious Hillary, the corrupt sender of emails from private servers..worst of all she is a woman who dared stay with her philandering husband!
It makes me laugh/cry that he’s so stupid and unwilling to learn that he really thinks that all you have to do is call it something different and that makes it okay.
As ever, Twitter stepped up and went in:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.buzzfeed.com/amphtml/mbvd/see-you-in-the-food-court?client=safari
As for the childish Pocahontas BS-45 strikes me as the kind of guy who had his ass kicked a lot in school, even with a rich daddy. And on the days when he wasn’t getting beat up, he was probably some other bully’s disgusting little toady. I feel like a lot of this is him getting his revenge for that, cause this bish is unhinged.
Yeah, laugh/cry is about where I’m at too. I know people are saying that people are backing away from supporting Baby Fists but I sure don’t see much evidence of that, I still see people on social media and in comments sections praising him left and right. The people mocking him may be greater, but there’s still no shortage of people who will stand by him NO MATTER WHAT.
Thank goodness for the “see you in court” memes, I think they were the only thing I really laughed at this week.
Elizabeth Warren should have her DNA tested by ancestry.comand 23andme.com to prove with science that she indeed has Native American ancestry. But then again Donald Fidel Castro Trump does not believe in science.
23andme doesn’t reveal anything about the Americas. Their ancestry mapping doesn’t include Native American.
Claiming membership in an indigenous people is about more than DNA. Some also believe it to be about identity and ‘kinship.’ It’s complicated. I can’t speak to her situation, and I have no right to, but there has been a big controversy about a successful Canadian novelist, Joseph Boyden, whose claimed indigenous roots have been challenged.
If you are interested, here’s a fascinating CBC radio discussion with some really good call-ins: http://www.cbc.ca/radio/thecurrent/the-current-for-january-5-2017-1.3921340/indigenous-identity-and-the-case-of-joseph-boyden-1.3922327
Is there anyone on this planet surprised that Baby Fists doesn’t understand the first thing about how government works? It was painfully obvious throughout the election. But Hillary’s emails were the problem.
One on hand it’s gratifying to see Baby Fists being trolled so hard. But on the other hand, the fact that someone of his amoral, clueless, reckless “character” is actually our President, with people who still insist on defending every idiotic thing he does, will always be utterly appalling to me. I’m sick.
I was reading a piece about people taking the test for U.S. citizenship recently, and it was heartbreaking to me to read about the hard work people put in to understand how our government is supposed to work — many of whom are the very people Trump and his supporters continue to demonize. While Trump — our own POTUS — would probably not even pass the test! Not to mention his angry, defiant, defensive, ignorant supporters. As I’ve said, I’m sick. Sick.
I’m super impressed by people who pass the citizen test. The test for US citizenship is HARD! At my old job, a couple of my coworkers and I took the practice tests and none of us past the first time. I’m a history/political dork and I got a great education & 2 college degrees.
It’s disheartening and demoralizing, isn’t it Esmom? 😉 I feel like I did after a very significant death way back. I just wanted time to pass very quickly, so that the pain and heartache would lessen. I still feel a little sick everyday since the election, too.
I am still so disturbed by the fact that Bannon drafted an executive order to give himself a seat on the NSC, shoved it in front of Trump, and Trump just signed it without looking. That this Nazi is able to just grant himself more and more power is one of the most chilling things going on right now, imo. Bannon has got to go, but how?
I can’t believe everyone else around him is ok with this, too. WTF is wrong with everyone? It sounds like the NSC is worried about Trump. I’d guess they feel the same way about Bannon.
I have constant flashbacks about discussions I’ve had with friends about how the rise of the Nazis happened and how scores of people — including the US President — stood by and just let it happen. We marveled at that…but now that I see this happening in real time, I think I have a better understanding of how the Holocaust happened.
I still hope that Bannon dies of a heart attack (yep, I said it). He is fat and looks extremely unhealthy.
Mark my words, Bannon will be Trumps downfall. The intelligence people HATE him and are beyond pissed that he has a seat on the NSC. I went to a dinner party last night with some former and current intelligence officials (I was my dad’s +1) and I’ve never seen/heard these people talk about an administration the way they were talking.
Sound like it was interesting melly. What did they say?
Yes, do share! If you can.
Did it ever occur to him that Steve Bannon might be the one who out gets Prez Orange Anal Sore? Donald Trump went from Narcissist to Paranoid in a matter of months. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was diagnosed with a mental disorder. By now, he is a moronic idiot who is being fed by that Racist Dirtbag Steve Bannon who is willing get his way.
He must so regret that he run for president. Trump misses his old life.
Shinzo Abe’s eyeroll is a thing of beauty.
Were there ever any doubts about Trump not knowing a single things about the democratic system and the presidential role??
“Trump doesn’t understand how government works, at all.” – Drumpf thinks he is running a company, not a country. He thinks he is a dictator and not a president, that’s why he is shocked when something is not going his way.
I don’t think it’s as simple as saying “you can’t run a country like a business.” Someone pointed out here — and I tend to agree — that some REAL business leaders might do ok as POTUS as long as they have the intelligence and capacity to also understand the workings of government and diplomacy and democracy. And the humility to lean on experts in other areas for support. Trump has none of those qualities.
He goes from one obnoxious, outrageous comment to another. Boo-hooing for Ivanka, treating our longtime allies with disrespect, vilifying the press/media. He is a democracy bulldozer who doesn’t seem to want three branches of national government. This nation has a good thing going believe it or not, and “45″ is doing a lot to undermine how great we ARE.
All anyone needed to understand baby fists was to watch the first season of “The Apprentice.” He was like a trainwreck because of his blustering, ridiculously officious personality and how he presented himself as a paragon of exquisite taste when in fact he is garish and raunchy. I watched the first season because I couldn’t believe how anyone could take him seriously. You can’t stop looking. By the second season I stopped watching because he cristalized into the infantile horror that he is. And I sensed that other people would find him interesting in the beginning of the campaign in a trainwreck-worthy way. Now we are getting the second season of baby fists as president and, like his reality show, it all goes downhill from here very fast.
Speaking of Pocahontas, I think it’s time for Native Americans to take American back from so-called president Trump!
Sadly, construction has resumed on the North Dakota pipeline.
Howie Carr, right-wing scumbag, right-wing radio talk show host and columnist of the Boston Herald, who rarely uses facts and seems to be stuck in 1983 most of the time, starting calling Warren”Pocahontas” when she challenged his darling Senator Scott Naked Centerfold Brown. His logic was that she isn’t really Native American so he can call her Pocahontas, Fakeahontas, and Princess LIesalot. Brown and his staffers started using the terms and showing up at Warren rallies chanting it (while they were getting paid to do their Senate staff jobs – Scott and ethics are not friends).
Brown and Carr latched onto Trump really early in his campaign. Brown was a campaign advisor and really seemed to believe he would get a Cabinet position – but he didn’t deliver New England so no job for Scott. They gave Trump the “Pocahontas” label for Warren.
Brown also sold his constituent services list to Kelly Ayotte who used it to bombard MA residents with phone calls begging for money and even offered many of them rides to the polls in NH.
I thought Trump was a germaphobe – that’s the biggest reason the long handshake surprised me.
