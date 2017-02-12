Donald Trump is still referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as ‘Pocahontas’

For the past three weekends, I wake up in the morning and for one glorious moment, everything is fine and there are no worries. Then I remember what happened: our president is a lunatic and he’s going to kill us all. I sigh and read the news on my iPad to see what sh-t Emperor Baby Fists has gotten up to. And why does it always seem worse on the weekends?? Don’t get me wrong, he’s doing plenty of horrible, deranged and deplorable crap throughout the week too. But Easy D seems especially fraught Friday through Sunday. So here’s some of the horrible sh-t that’s happened in the past 48 hours or so.

Trump met Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at the White House. It did not go well, but everything’s relative. I mean, Trump didn’t declare war on Japan (YET), so it did go better than expected. Still, Trump pretended to understand Japanese (he nodded along despite the fact he wasn’t wearing an earpiece to hear the translation), and this also happened. I feel like Abe’s eye roll at the end of the handshake was one of the nicest reactions from a world leader. I imagine when Angela Merkel meets Trump face-to-face, she might vomit on him.

Trump's first press conference with a foreign leader is awkward and embarrassing. Shinzō Abe's eye roll though. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j3HNJn8gOO — Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) February 10, 2017

Baby Fists won’t shut up about voter fraud. Politico reports: “On Thursday, during a meeting with 10 senators that was billed as a listening session about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, the president went off on a familiar tangent, suggesting again that he was a victim of widespread voter fraud, despite the fact that he won the presidential election.” He claimed that “thousands” of Massachusetts voters had been “bused in” to New Hampshire to vote. Cool bonus in this story: during the meeting with senators – some of whom were Democrats – Trump referred to Senator Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” several times and he “told the Democrats he was glad Warren is becoming the face of ‘your party.’” My God. If you want the background on the Liz Warren/Native American issue, go here.

The Muslim Ban is being re-branded. You remember how Baby Fists threw a Twitter tantrum and shrieked “SEE YOU IN COURT” to a federal court? The assumption was that Baby Fists would appeal the court’s decision and take his Muslim Ban executive order all the way to the Supreme Court. Well, probably not. Once the tantrum subsided and Trump was distracted by something shiny, sources told NBC News that it’s far more likely that Trump and his people will just rewrite the executive order and sign another version of the Muslim Ban all over again. So we’ll probably have to go through all of this in a few weeks, probably.

Trump doesn’t understand how government works, at all. This Politico story is actually one of the most terrifying things I’ve read thus far. Three weeks into the job, Baby Fists is apparently perplexed and frustrated with the scope of the American presidency. According to sources, “his mood has careened between surprise and anger as he’s faced the predictable realities of governing, from congressional delays over his cabinet nominations and legal fights holding up his aggressive initiatives to staff in-fighting and leaks.” Like, he literally never considered that he was the leader of a democracy with checks and balances. He literally thought he was elected emperor. Sources say the transition from “businessman” to “president” has “been tough on him.” POOR BABY (FISTS).

Even Trump’s staffers think he’s a moron. Here’s another terrifying passage from the Politico piece: “Trump often asks simple questions about policies, proposals and personnel. And, when discussions get bogged down in details, the president has been known to quickly change the subject — to “seem in control at all times,” one senior government official said — or direct questions about details to his chief strategist Steve Bannon, his son-in-law Jared Kushner or House Speaker Paul Ryan. Trump has privately expressed disbelief over the ability of judges, bureaucrats or lawmakers to delay — or even stop — him from filling positions and implementing policies.” He’s also annoyed by how his staffers keep leaking details of his temperamental behavior and general ignorance, so there’s now an internal investigation into the leaks. Oh, and Trump believes the members of the National Security Council are out to get him, and sources within the NSC say that they don’t believe that he “possesses the capacity for detail and nuance required to handle the sensitive issues discussed on the calls, and that he has politicized their agency by appointing chief strategist Bannon to the council.”