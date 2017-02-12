Frank Ocean: Taylor Swift’s Grammy win was ‘really not great TV’

I sort of love that Frank Ocean doesn’t do real interviews these days and whenever he wants to say something publicly, he just posts a CAPS-LOCK message on his Tumblr. That’s what happened yesterday. The backstory is that Rolling Stone did an “oral history” piece on the history of the Grammys, and Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild specifically criticized Frank Ocean’s 2013 Grammy performance, saying: “That’s not great TV” and calling the performance “rigid” and “faulty.” So Ocean responded with a caps-lock explanation, and then he sort of went off about how the Grammys are completely out of touch (he’s not wrong). I’ll spare you the caps-lock! Here’s what Ocean wrote:
OK Ken (and David). As much as I hate to make you guys famous or even respond to you directly. We all die one day and you’re old so f–k it. Yea yea my 2013 performance at the Grammys was absolute sh-t. Technical difficulties, blah blah. Thanks for the reminder. Very much appreciated. F-ck that performance though. You think that’s why I kept my work out of the Grammy process this year? Don’t you think I would’ve wanted to play the show to ‘redeem’ myself if I felt that way?
In reality, I actually wanted to participate in honoring Prince on the show but then I figured my best tribute to that man’s legacy would be to continue to be myself out here and to be successful. Winning a TV award doesn’t christen me successful. It took me some time to learn that. I bought all my masters back last year in the prime of my career, that’s successful. ‘Blonde’ sold a million plus without a label, that’s successful. I am young, black, gifted and independent.. that’s my tribute.
I’ve actually been tuning into CBS around this time of year for a while to see who gets the top honor and you know what’s really not ‘great TV’ guys? 1989 getting album of the year over To Pimp A Butterfly. Hands down one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen. Believe the people. Believe the ones who’d rather watch select performances from your program on YouTube the day after because your show puts them to sleep.
Use the old gramophone to actually listen bro, I’m one of the best alive. And if you’re up for a discussion about the cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from then I’m all for it. Have a good night.
In case you didn’t catch that, Frank Ocean just slammed Taylor Swift. He’s specifically saying it was a f–king joke that Taylor’s album 1989 won album of the year instead of Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly. While people can argue about Frank’s opinion, the truth is that many, many people feel the same way – that Taylor basically begged and campaigned and whined about it until she got Album of the Year (during which she made her speech all about Kanye) for what was really a pretty basic pop album. Many, many people thought Kendrick Lamar had the better album and that he best represents the future of music. Ocean’s also pointing out that black artists are often held to different standards at the Grammys, an issue that Kanye West has ranted about many times before (doesn’t make it less true though). As for the rest of it… Frank Ocean is the best.
Photos courtesy WENN.
i detect no lies.
Yep. Frank was right.
Hard to add any more to that other than.. TRUTH! He is spot on.
HAHAHA!
As a Kanye apologist, there’s nothing that gives me more joy than Taylor being dragged, but her album was pretty solid. Even though it would have been fantastic for ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ to have won, it does not need an award. It is above some award from a bunch of out-of-touch fools who get it wrong more times than right. It’s a masterpiece that will stand the test of time.
Isn’t that part of the point though? White woman makes a pretty solid album (even I liked it). Wins the big award. Black man makes an amazing album, a “masterpiece” as you call it. Does not win the big award.
The Grammys are a joke to me but it appears to still hold weight to some in the industry if artists are complaining about it. If Beyoncé doesn’t win tonight, ooh boy.
I have no beef with Adele but if she wins Best Album for regurgitating the same song and calling it “not a break up album”, I’ll scream. Its bad enough that white people have decided to declare Lala Land the bestest grooviest thing since Elvis, but I just cant with this nonsense twice in a year.
Disappointed that Frank Ocean didn’t point out that for all the Prince veneration, he died without a Best Album Grammy. Taylor Friggin Swift has TWO Best Album Grammys.
White woman made an album that outsold TPAB by ten to one and spawned the two highest-selling and most played on the radio songs of the year, all at a time when the recording industry is struggling to shift units. It was hands-down the the most successful album of the year, not some Steely Dan situation.
Which obviously doesn’t make TS any less insufferable, but saying it wasn’t a worthy winner just makes Frank Ocean sound like a Bitter Betty.
Just because 1989 outsold TPAB does not mean it was better. Not even close. It might be one of Swifty’s best album but it is still a tragically mediocre album.
I don’t know if Frank Ocean is bitter, but I am because there is always that double standard between white and non-white artists. It is tiring to see that white mediocrity always trumps (pun intended) black excellence.
@LB the whole point is that “masterpiece” is subjective. I certainly would not say that of Lamar’s album, and there are many people who would agree. Just like there are people who think it is a masterpiece. What isn’t subjective is how successful and wide-reaching 1989 was.
So why did Beyoncé lost to Beck if it’s really what matters to win AOTY?
Yeah, exactly.
I am a Taylor apologist, and I have to say last year she annoyed me to no end. BUT, 1989 was a good pop album, the best selling album since 2002 and the highest grossing album of the year it was released. You can slam Taylor’s antics all you want and sure, pop music is not for everyone (not my favorite either) but it also annoys me when they diminish her accomplishments and talent just because she is Taylor Swift. Frank Ocean makes good points, yes the Grammys suck and are a tacky mess. And yes, Kendrick Lamar had a great album and is out of this world! And of course white artists are given a preference over everyone else. I just feel he could have emphasized his point without shading another artist who also deserved to win album of the year.
He was asked why he didn’t submit his album for any Grammys this year. And nobody has ever diminished Taylor’s accomplishments. She’s a horrid singer, a juvenile song writer (and she uses about 40 people to write her awful songs and a nasty person. No more apologists. Darth Susans get no more sympathy when Trump is President. She did not deserve to even be nominated.
Darth Susans
*screams with laughter*
No lies told though.
“Darth Susans”. OK, you win @Kasia.
“I just feel like he could have emphasized his point without shading another artist…”
But that’s the thing, right there. Black men are so often told that every time they speak up they’re doing it in the wrong way. His point specifically involved Taylor Swift and the fact that her album was given undeserved accolades, and so he made it. Taylor would still be fine drying her tears in her money if she didn’t have “best album” for 1989. If saying that she didn’t deserve the award diminishes her accomplishments, that’s pretty sad for her. If she needs a grammmy to feel validated (she does), instead of being validated by the success of her music, her tours and her fans, that’s on her. Frank’s whole point was that he doesn’t need any of that sh!t to feel successful, and I think that’s awesome.
Plus, I think Taylor Swift is the wrong person to defend if you’re mad about people shading other people.
Just because an album sells well and has hits doesn’t mean it’s extraordinary. Limp Bizkit also had hits and sold millions lol Taylor writes catchy songs, but that album will not stand the test of time. Butterfly will though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is bullshit and subjective and whiny. While I may find TSwift annoying sometimes, I thought 1989 was brilliant, and is one of the few albums that genuinely makes me happy, and I know so many people who absolutely adored it. Kendrick Lamar’s music has less broad appeal. Just because something is pop doesn’t mean it is lesser.
brilliant ??
Do you think the fact that Kendricks album has less “broad appeal” might have something to do with the fact that he’s not a blonde, white woman who had parents that were willing to finance her music career?
Also:
“Baby baby
I feel crazy
All night, all night
And every day”
That’s brilliant to you!?
Ahhh, cherrypicking! What an infallible and obviously completely concrete way to prove something.
Almost every song on the album was catchy and delightful, which is very rare and VERY hard to do. For me, personally, I enjoy it because it is the only album I have ever encountered that consistently lifts my mood and makes me want to dance, no matter where I am, or what I am doing. And it still does that after listening to it on repeat. As someone who tends to lean toward the depressive, that is no small feat.
And no, I do not think that has to do with broad appeal. It might have to do with the fact that he has had a more difficult journey to success. There are plenty of examples of artists like Beyonce, Rihanna, etc., who have broad appeal without being white blonde women. The album is catchy, and while it may not have reached the heights it did without the TSwift hype machine, it is a good album no matter who made it (and would have been just as good had someone else made it). The whole point is that it crossed borders and made a lot of people fall in love with it who do not particularly like pop. I would argue that Lamar’s work is much more niche and unable to transcend boundaries.
The whole point is music IS subjective, and people can be looking for different things from it. Personally, I think Lamar’s album is shit. The troubling part is that people jump on Tswift mostly just because they dislike her persona and it is cool to hate on her, just like it is cool to worship Adele and Beyonce. Just because you don’t like someone, that does not mean their work is automatically bad.
“i bought all my masters back last year in the prime of my career, that’s successful. ‘Blonde’ sold a million plus without a label, that’s successful. I am young, black, gifted and independent.. that’s my tribute.”
I find that statement much more important. Having worked in the music industry – you cannot put a price on that kind of independence, monetary and creative.
He’s right, though she’ll probably use this a victim fodder soon enough.
I have a feeling the same thing will happen this year. Adele will get it over Beyoncé because she is the “safe” choice even though her album was dull and uninspired. I hope I’m wrong.
To be fair to Adele, I’m sure she would be thrilled if Beyoncé won, even if it was over her.
I’m not sure why that matters, but yes Adele is a gracious person and a big fan of Beyoncé.
Isn’t Kendrick Lamar the ex of the tall Kardashian one? Always thought the guy was a sportsman. Or maybe he’s both
Wut^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Lamar odom, not the same!
Taylor Swift is “white mediocrity” personified. She bought a way into the industry with daddy’s money and is now presented as that brilliant artist she is not. Weak voice (even when she’s just sitting behind a piano), juvenile songwriting, embarassing dance moves and questionnable pr.
And yet, judging by some of the responses here, she’ll always get a pass no matter how untalented of a performer she shows herself to be or how nasty of a person she shows herself to be.
I agree that white artists do get preference. There was an article about the rock voters having a meeting to decide if Beyonce did an actual rock song and concern she only did different types of songs to win awards. That’s a bizarre move considering artists cross genres all of the time. I don’t think Taylor should have won her first AOTY. I like some of the songs but it was very bubble gum. She beat Beyonce, The Black Eyed Peas, and Lady Gaga. Their albums to me were much better and more classic, still stands the test of time . I love Adele but I think she’ll win since her type of music will please the older members. Lemonade isn’t going to win over a lot of the older, white male crowd.
Just to be clear, they didn’t convene a meeting just to discuss Beyonce, that topic just came up at one of their meetings.
“I am young, black, gifted and independent.. that’s my tribute.”
YES BABY YES! Sing it louder!
AMEN
Frank is right. “To Pimp A Butterfly ” is a work of genius and 1989 was a typical, catchy pop record. I have very little interest in Taylor, so if she won “Best Pop Album By An 8th Grade Girl” or something.I wouldn’t care. But yeah, the Grammy’s are a joke.
It’s really interesting to read this thread and see how uncomfortable some people are with a black man telling the truth about a white woman. If Justin Timberlake had said this, how would you feel?
I would say the same thing. Why does Justin Timberlake need to diminish another person’s accomplishment to prove his point? My opinion on the matter has nothing to do with Frank Ocean being black. It has to do with the fact that Taylor Swift had literally nothing to do with any of this and he decided to drag her into the conversation….he could have proved his point without doing that.
Except the whole conversation was about the Grammies, and Taylor Swift won Album of the Year last year, the highest Grammy-honor you can receive? So no, sorry, you can’t say Taylor Swift had nothing to do with this. My comment wasn’t directed at any one person, because there’s a lot of this happening on this thread. All I’m gonna say is if you have to twist yourself into knots defending a Taylor Swift album, the musical equivalent to buttered toast, then maybe think about exactly why you’re doing it. She’s invested a LOT of time into painting herself as the fragile white flower who needs to be protected.
The record industry – which depends on record sales to survive – gave an award to the biggest-seller of the year and it’s a racial issue? Meanwhile, the two most-nominated artists of all time are both black and it would be hard to argue that neither Beyoncé nor Rihanna have never been rewarded for mediocre by-songwriting-committee pop music.
And of late, if Justin Timberlake says ANYTHING it’s completely picked apart by the posters on this site, so I’m confused by your argument.
None of his songs are familiar to me .. Isn’t it most often familiar songs that win (not so much art based) 1989 was good though. Adele is good too. I purchased lemonade but Adeles songs I like a bit more. ive only heard the Adele songs that are on the radio though
I detect no lies.
And I’d be absolutely shocked if Taylor Swift has the maturity to pass up painting herself as the victim of a black guy yet again, she loves that narrative.
Taylor Swift should have won album of the year for Red. Having said that taste in music is subjective. I had no issues with Taylor winning for 1989. You can call it a basic pop album all you want, but again that’s subjective. There’s a reason why it had such widespread appeal. And yes you can argue that widespread popularity means something is good. People aren’t going to be buying music if it isn’t that good especially the way folks were buying 1989. You can say the Grammy’s are trash without diminishing another person’s accomplishment. So while Frank Ocean is right for the most part, I don’t think he needs to bring up Taylor Swift to prove his point. If he did this to any other person most of you guys would be criticizing him but because it’s Taylor Swift, ya’ll don’t care and are cheering him on.
Nah, Frank is right and his point would still be there even if Kendrick had won the gramy. But you do you I guess. Taylor Swift is still winning despite being mediocre so I don’t get why you feel the need to defend her.
I think in every medium: film, literature etc, genres that are perceived as being aimed at women or girls, are always seen as lesser. So pop music, romantic comedies, “chick lit” (hate that term), period dramas, musicals are all seen as lesser and not “art”. Whereas I think all genres are valid and all genres contain a mixture of good, bad and mostly mediocre. Taylor made a great pop album (as she intended) and was as deserving as any other nominee. As someone who is primarily a pop music fan, I get sick of my taste being sneered at. Pop isn’t lesser than rap, hip hop, indie or other genres and you shouldn’t be embarrassed to be a fan. A good album is a good album and it was infuriating when Ryan Adams covered 1989 and some saw that as being the superior version. That a white man with a guitar somehow transformed it into art. Erm no. So I was glad to see a pop album win because out of the five nominated, that’s the one I’ve gone back to again and again and I don’t think pop gets it critical due. With that being said, there is clearly a problem with the Grammys not giving minority artists the big prize. I think you can acknowledge that whilst also thinking that 1985 deserved to win.
*1989 obvs.
Frank Ocean is Taytay’s new Kanye. He’s going to be the next one “trying to claim her success as his own” or whatever she said in her “empowering feminist” Grammy speech.
Agree with him 100% – Taylor even being nominated is the triumph of mediocrity (Same goes to you, Timberlake). What sticks in my mind about her speech was the ‘first women to win TWO awards’ – Yeah, whatever, Taylor, you still can’t sing or dance for shit.
