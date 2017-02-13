Beyonce slayed at the Grammys, but lost out on the big awards

Obviously, the Grammys were all about Adele and Beyonce. It seemed like everyone on the red carpet was like “I’m just here for Beyonce” or “I’m just here for Adele.” Many of us expected Adele and Beyonce to split the big awards, because Adele is the “favorite” among the old farts of the Recording Academy, but Lemonade was Bey’s strongest album ever. But that didn’t happen. Lemonade got snubbed for the big awards. But Beyonce didn’t seem upset about it. When Adele won, Bey cried… but she cried with Adele, because Adele was so emotional.
As for Beyonce’s performance… I still think Bey’s VMA performance last year was one of the greatest live performances in the history of music, so she set the bar really high for herself. And she delivered. Like, if Bey just wanted to do three hours of poetry, goddess worship and some singing, I would have been here for it. Here’s her performance:
Beyonce's Full #Grammy 2017 performance! pic.twitter.com/sAB2x762et
During and after, every artist in the room and every Beyhive member completely lost their sh-t. Come on, peeps! SHE WAS A SUN GODDESS. SHE WAS A QUEEN. THAT CHAIR PRACTICALLY LEVITATED. At the end of the day, Bey won Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for “Formation.”
I’d also like to say… um, this is how Beyonce looks when she’s pregnant. And this is how she shows off her bump when she’s really pregnant. In retrospect, her first pregnancy was super-pillowy, right?
Also: BLUE IVY WAS DRESSED AS PRINCE. Blue Ivy is amazing!!
Always stay gracious best revenge is your paper.
Beyonce was robbed.
Adele is great, her album is great.
Lemonade was a phenomenon. I just can’t believe it.
Adele is a lady though and I think she shared with bey because she knows lemonade was superior
I suppose it’s a matter of taste.
I didn’t enjoy the Adele album, only bought 2 songs off it but I bought 4 songs off Beyonce’s album. So for me neither album was a knockout.
I did however, buy Solange’s and Bruno Mars entire album and neither was nominated so there you go.
I get what you’re saying about taste and yes Solange is ridiculously underrated.
But lemonade was innovative. It genre hopped, it was a multimedia extravaganza and it was political. Beyonce isn’t afraid to take risks and I think the music world as a whole is better for it.
Adele is crazy talented and I know a lot of people can relate to the sentimentality of her lyrics, but she doesn’t seem to evolve much as a musical artist. Her work is very repetitive and a good voice should only get you so far.
Creativity is important and I don’t think Adele is even comparable to Beyonce on that front.
And let’s face it, this isn’t the first time she’s been unfairly passed over for a white artist.
@Yellowrocket – You said everything I was thinking. I bought both albums and love both of them. But Lemonade was unique. It stood out in so many ways. So I’m left with a sinking feeling that race had a lot to do with her snub.
I love both albums for very different reasons. Lemonade offers something for every occasion, every mood, for working out, for partying, for relaxing, for when you’re happy or angry etc. 25 does not. So while it’ll always be a matter of personal taste, I think in this case, simply going by who offered more, who was more interesting and diverse, I would say Lemonade wins every time. Adele is lovely but her album has one theme, one speed. Possibly two. Lemonade, on top of everything, is an anthem.
Blue Ivy is a gem.
As far as the awards go, if it was going to go to a white person, i’d have chosen Sturgill Simpson over Adele. I am no fan of country music but goodness, Sturgill’s album was absolutely magnificent. If you haven’t listened to it, i HIGHLY recommend it. I want allll the good things to come to Sturgill because he is so, so talented and that voice is truly something. Adele… well, 25 was no where near the caliber of Adele’s previous album – in fact, i thought it was rather bland.
Beyonce seems overdue for AOTY and if it was going to go to any of her albums, Lemonade really was The One. Such a rich and important album. The tones, themes, lyrics, visuals and mixing of different genres is really above and beyond all of the other albums nominated for AOTY.
There really is honestly a “voting problem” in the academy and we all know what the problem is. As i read on a great twitter thread yesterday – the goalposts keep changing –> “When Beck wins, they’re rewarding his artistic expression over Bey’s sales. When Adele wins, they’re rewarding her sales over Bey’s artistry.” And i am no Beyonce fan by any means but she really does deserve her dues!
Agree with every word of what you wrote!
I totally agree. And I think Beyonce was genuinely expecting to win. I know those tears werent just about Adele ‘Sharing’ the Grammy.
It had to have hurt.
“The goalpost keep changing”, exactly!
i’m glad however that Adele still has tact enough not to give the grammy to Bey, if she were to do so, I hope Bey turned it down. the only thing i’d hate to see worse than Bey losing, is that her win should be given to her by a white woman.
i’m also glad that in the backstage, Adele articulated what we all feel about this injustice.
Adele admitted she voted for Lemonade, and recognized Lemonade as a very strong album, Bey’s strongest and most daring to date–visually, sonically, conceptually over and above anything Adele has to offer. she was frustrated enough to say what more should Bey do to get AOTY? how far should Bey push the envelope? fgs, isn’t it basically already in orbit? she’s proved herself a million times and got nothing to show for.
shows you that even in the small microcosm of music, much like the greater political landscape, there’s something that needs to be reformed about the whole voting system, the double standards, and all those bullpuckey.
i am completely sad for Bey.
I wouldn’t have trusted the chair, no matter what type of mechanism they did. NOPE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a wonderfully staged performance. I don’t really get the big deal about the chair though, there are routines where dancers actually tip back like that and balance in an unsecured chair, this on the other hand was basically just sitting in a recliner. It looked cool but it’s just sitting in a chair (which is fine, she’s pregnant).
She deserved a few more wins, but we all know the Grammys are mostly about sales, and Adele absolutely blew everyone out of the water in that respect so no big surprises there.
And yeah, I’m more convinced than ever she wasn’t pregnant the first time. She’s actually moving like a pregnant woman this time around, not like a woman terrified her bump might start moving around or flatten at any moment.
So why did Bey lose AOTY to Beck then?
YEAH, EXACTLY
Adele’s sales are insane, and unprecedented in this era.
Beyonce’s self titled album has sold about 5 million certified units. Good, but not especially great. If the Grammy’s had gone by sales in 2015, Ed Sheeran would have easily beat her out. 5 million is on par with Katy Perry and Gaga’s bigger releases and less than many Rihanna albums. T Swifts 1989 sold a million more in the US alone.
Adele’s 25 has sold just over 20 million certified units, in 2 years less time. It’s broken a ton of records. It’s a much, much bigger deal, financially speaking, than self titled was.
@BABS, there’s always an excuse, the goalposts keep moving. When Beck won over Bey’s more commercially successful album the grammys were about artistic merit, not sales. When Taylor Queen of Struggle Vocals won, they were suddenly about sales? So what is the truth?
That’s all fine and dandy but grammy’s are not about sales. It’s about artistry, at least that’s we’ve been told ad nauseam when Beck’s album won over Bey’s.
But grammy’s aren’t about artistry either, apparently, because there’s no superior artistry in sight in 25. Grammy’s are all about race, I guess.
I love me some Bey, but my God the fawning her has to stop, she is a great artist but she is getting treated like some deity, do people remember she is human.
Exactly. I loved Lemonade ( the first Beyonce album I liked) but this performance was too much, the fawning over her is too much, everthing about her is way way way too much.
I have to agree. She’s a powerhouse, an amazing woman. She is #BlackGirlMagic. She’s an artist.
But I do give a side-eye to “Beyoncé is the Virgin Mary and the Goddess of the Universe and we would all be nothing without her.” The hero worship is… intense
Agreed. I respect the hell out of her as an artist and political voice right now. But I’m getting a little uncomfortable with the level of worship. I like to think that much of it is very tongue in cheek though.
I loved her mouthing off “I love you” to Adele. Classy all throughout.
Now there’s a woman who knows how to wear dresses while pregnant. Not like that poor, who was it, Natalie Portmann?, who let some stupid designer hide her under white curtains.
I seem to be in the minority, but I didn’t care for Beys performance. I’m clearly too science-y and not artsy enough. I also didn’t really care for lemonade. I think it is my least favorite of her albums.
Obviously the correct answer to this is I am weird lol
I loved Lemonade but agree about the perfomance. It was way over the top.
Can someone explain to me what is this pillow conspiracy with Beyoncé pregnancy ?
Beyoncé puts on good shows and hires very good professionals
She buys good songs and changes some lyrics to be co author of the song and get royalties
Or just hires good song writers and obviously she is engaged in the process and makes changes
To me, and its just an opinion, its different to someone who writes her/his own stuff , plays instrumets, …
Its just a different kind of artist…
I enjoy any type of artist… but i value some artist more than others
I give my own awards
And to be honest… beyoncé or adele isnt that big of a deal to me
But again… its just an opinion
Does anyone think Lemonade wasnt that big of a deal outside USA?
I’m french and I can tell you Lemonade is a big fkn deal. The tour numbers can tell you that also. Beyonce have been the biggest of deals outside the US since years actually. But Lemonade spoke to many many people outside of the core fanbase.
Not really a fan of Beyonce’s music, but the stage production was nice.
I don’t think Adele or Beyonce should have won AOTY. I know Adele broke records; but 25 was not as good as her previous work. I didn’t like Lemonade. I know Beyonce tried some new things and I applaud that; but nothing on the Album has stuck with me. And I don’t see people playing her music no singing the songs like they have on her other works. Beyonce’s music when good stick in my head; and in pop culture. It also bothers me that someone else winning an award turns into a tribute to Bey. That is ridiculous. Other artist don’t need to apologize to her because she didn’t win. And no I’m not saying she is responsible for that. but the atmosphere plays into that. And it makes the show unwatchable. There are some really amazing artist out there. They should be celebrated. I know ratings matter to these things; but the Grammys like the Oscars need to focus on the music.
Listen I know this is Celebitchy and all but can we stop with the implying Beyoncé did not carry Blue? Geesh, I’m not even really a fan but as a woman who had this misfortune of having three miscarriages, let alone one I can’t tell you how insensitive that is. She is carrying twins now, of course she looks different.
Regardless, I think she looked amazing in the gold and the red dress!
Right? Also, the second pregnancy is nothing like the first as far as how quickly you start showing.
I’ll just ask what Adele did ‘what does she have to do to win??????”. That being said, Adele is incredibly talented, congrats to her.
