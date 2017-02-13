Beyonce slayed at the Grammys, but lost out on the big awards

Obviously, the Grammys were all about Adele and Beyonce. It seemed like everyone on the red carpet was like “I’m just here for Beyonce” or “I’m just here for Adele.” Many of us expected Adele and Beyonce to split the big awards, because Adele is the “favorite” among the old farts of the Recording Academy, but Lemonade was Bey’s strongest album ever. But that didn’t happen. Lemonade got snubbed for the big awards. But Beyonce didn’t seem upset about it. When Adele won, Bey cried… but she cried with Adele, because Adele was so emotional.

As for Beyonce’s performance… I still think Bey’s VMA performance last year was one of the greatest live performances in the history of music, so she set the bar really high for herself. And she delivered. Like, if Bey just wanted to do three hours of poetry, goddess worship and some singing, I would have been here for it. Here’s her performance:

During and after, every artist in the room and every Beyhive member completely lost their sh-t. Come on, peeps! SHE WAS A SUN GODDESS. SHE WAS A QUEEN. THAT CHAIR PRACTICALLY LEVITATED. At the end of the day, Bey won Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for “Formation.”

I’d also like to say… um, this is how Beyonce looks when she’s pregnant. And this is how she shows off her bump when she’s really pregnant. In retrospect, her first pregnancy was super-pillowy, right?

Also: BLUE IVY WAS DRESSED AS PRINCE. Blue Ivy is amazing!!