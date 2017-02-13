“Casey Affleck won the BAFTA for Best Actor, the hustle continues” links

Casey Affleck won the BAFTA for Best Actor & he’s really campaigning hard for that Oscar. Come on, Denzel Washington, I’m pulling for you! [LaineyGossip]

Fifty Shades Darker made a lot of money this weekend. [Dlisted]

The National Security Council has more drama than Taylor Swift’s squad. [Jezebel]

Analysis of Beyonce’s Grammys experience. [Go Fug Yourself]

People are really wondering if Donald Trump is mentally ill. [Pajiba]

Olivia Munn plays beer pong in a swimsuit. [Popoholic]

Katy Perry “joked” about Britney Spears’ breakdown. [OMG Blog]

Teen Mom Jenelle Evans is engaged. [Reality Tea]

Cee Lo Green is still the worst. [The Blemish]

Britney Spears looks so tired in these photos. [Moe Jackson]

What Laverne Cox’s #StandWithGavin shoutout meant. [Wonderwall]