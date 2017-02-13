“Casey Affleck won the BAFTA for Best Actor, the hustle continues” links

Casey Affleck won the BAFTA for Best Actor & he’s really campaigning hard for that Oscar. Come on, Denzel Washington, I’m pulling for you! [LaineyGossip]
Fifty Shades Darker made a lot of money this weekend. [Dlisted]
The National Security Council has more drama than Taylor Swift’s squad. [Jezebel]
Analysis of Beyonce’s Grammys experience. [Go Fug Yourself]
People are really wondering if Donald Trump is mentally ill. [Pajiba]
Olivia Munn plays beer pong in a swimsuit. [Popoholic]
Katy Perry “joked” about Britney Spears’ breakdown. [OMG Blog]
Teen Mom Jenelle Evans is engaged. [Reality Tea]
Cee Lo Green is still the worst. [The Blemish]
Britney Spears looks so tired in these photos. [Moe Jackson]
What Laverne Cox’s #StandWithGavin shoutout meant. [Wonderwall]
Blech.
Ugh. He looks so gross. It’s like he’s not even trying to not look like a dude who sexually harasses women.
I finally get up on the Katy Perry boat, then she does something dumb like this. Now I feel better about thinking her hair is awful.
Leave BritBrit alone, and mental illness isn’t a joke you twit.
Broke my heart last night! The BAFTA academy should hang their heads in shame.
It should have been Ryan Gosling or Andrew Garfield. Who in the UK actually saw ‘Manchester by the sea’ for heaven’s sake? La La Land was No. 1 at the box office!
BAFTA hates Denzel so he wasn’t even nominated. Don’t worry — Denzel is still winning that Oscar.
I didn’t know BAFTA hated Denzel ….what happened??
Even without him being a pervert the thought of him winning an acting award in anything let alone over DENZEL is laughable.
