Angelina Jolie has been ‘discreetly’ looking for a Hollywood publicist

Angelina Jolie has always been sort of famous for how few people she has representing her professionally. Except for a few months in 2006, Jolie has been without an agent for her entire adult career. She had/has a manager and an entertainment lawyer and that’s it. She has never had a publicist for as long as she’s been famous. Magazine editors have talked in the past about what it’s like to get Angelina on their cover – she calls them up, she tells them what she wants, and they say “sure.” Now, I’m sure she’s worked with movie-studio publicists in the past when she’s organized promotional tours, but historically, Angelina has been very self-sufficient when it comes to her media relations. She doesn’t like to employ people to speak on her behalf. But now that she’s going through a bitter divorce, Angelina allegedly wants to finally hire a publicist.
Angelina Jolie — who’s famous in Hollywood for being the rare A-list star who doesn’t have a publicist — has been discreetly reaching out to powerful Hollywood p.r. pros behind the scenes, Page Six has learned, amid her acrimonious divorce from Brad Pitt. Sources tell Page Six that Jolie — who told the Hollywood Reporter in 2014, “I had [a publicist] once, years ago . . . I didn’t like it” — has apparently had a change of heart and is seeking an image overhaul after her divorce battle with Pitt has been waged in the press.
Since her shock divorce filing in September, Jolie’s circle of advisers has not included a traditional celebrity p.r. rep. Instead Jolie retained Washington, DC, crisis specialist Judy Smith, and she also reportedly brought back onboard her former manager Geyer Kosinski, with whom she split in 2013. Page Six further reported that Jolie, a UN special envoy, was also getting advice from Lady Arminka Helic — a former adviser to Britain’s ex-Foreign Secretary William Hague — as well as fellow former Hague aide Chloe Dalton.
But another insider pointed out that Jolie has a film coming out, “First They Killed My Father,” on Netflix. “She’s got a film coming out on Cambodia and will be doing promotion around that,” the source said of why she would seek any p.r. Yet we hear that Jolie’s inner circle has been quietly making calls to find her a showbiz spin doctor. So far, no top Hollywood publicists jumped at the chance.
I don’t hate the idea of Angelina getting professional showbiz-publicist help. While Angelina is so smart about public relations and the management of her image and brand, she’s got a lot on her plate and it never hurts to get some outside advice. I dislike how Page Six is making it sound like no Hollywood publicist wants to work with Angelina though – I would imagine any publicist would want to work with her… minus the people associated with CAA, I guess, because they’ve been waging a Cold War against Jolie for more than a decade. But anyone else, of course they’d like to work with Jolie.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
I’m missing something why do the people at CAA hate her? Because they represent Jennifer Anniston?
I don’t know what the story is with Page 6, but they always had it in for Angelina, they always try to discredit her in every possible way, without providing any proof or credibility to their accusations agents her. Any PR firm will bite her hand off for her to have HER on their books even the haters CAA. Sad Brad is the one who had his meltdown on the plane, Brad is the one that his whole family are in therapy , yet he’s coming out smelling like roses and Angelina is the one being vilified for protecting her children and making their needs and health her first and only concern.
This is BS story from team Brad they are trying to discredit her right at the time her Netflix, First They Killed My Father promotion is going to start on the 18th Febuary.
Page Six may not like her as you say but I don’t see Brad’s fingerprints on this story at all.
Sounds like Pitt’s sources are still trying to make her look bad.
@Greata You are on to something about pitt.
Paranoid much?
Oh, for God’s sake. Seeking professional PR help doesn’t make her “look bad.”
@EOA…Go read the article. The language is couched in such a way, so as to make it seem she is now a pariah in Hollywierd.
I read the article. Per usual, people here are reading way too much into it because anything that is just a shade less of full-Angie worship is thought of as an attack. She’s a human being. She needs a little help right now. The end.
Angelina is reps by UTA and the trades are not reporting this, she could ask her manager to get a PR if she want one, but obviously this is bs page six. Her movie is come up in August that to far.
Good, she’s been making a mess of her PR for a while now.
She did great when she still had a bit of that mysterious, weird image, because it allowed her to ignore a lot of stories most celebrities would address. It just added to the interest and she could look good by doing nothing.
But as that old image has fully faded, her PR attempts have become increasingly sloppy. Now she actually feels the need to jump in sometimes and leak stories and denials and so on, and she does it poorly.
And you trust page six, did you see who wrote this there is no name it said team page six because the story is false they don’t want to put their name there.
Pitts sources are relentless in their smear campaign against Angelina. She needs someone to protect her because if we have learned nothing else, we have learned Brad will do anything to protect his image and his career. I feel bad that Angelina was so blindsided by this man. She was placed in a difficult position by him and chose to protect her children. He chose to protect himself.
Is Page Six reliable?
They worse than daily mail
Oh well… it seems there is no reliable gossip magazine anymore. You can’t even trust People anymore since Jess Cagle is editor in chief there.
This is not true. If Dame Angelina wanted PR Rep she would have one.
Angelina has always managed to handle her media and PR for her projects.
But this time around she is up against Brad and his very powerful agency. I want her to use a professional and fight back not only for herself but also for her children’s sake.
While it was only Jennifer/CAA against Angelina, CAA didn’t go full war against Angelina due to Brad. But now they are going nuclear with Brad’s blessing.
Such a shame that Brad is doing this to a woman who has done nothing wrong and also the mother of his children. Is Brad not seeing how all this will backfire on him when his children grows up and reads about how their own dad used the media against their mother? Against the very same mother who took them away from a toxic environment not caring about what the world will accuse her of?
Anyways – the truth always comes out and the public will see what a true mother Angelina was/is.
I am always amazed at how her biggest stan at this site is also her biggest detractor. Perhaps if you stopped believing that Jolie is about to be totally destroyed at any given moment, others here would be able to see her general resiliency.
If you have anything constructive to say then do say it in a mature way instead of childish name calling like stans.
And if you have such a big problem with my comments, feel free to skip them. No one is asking you to read and write a reply to them.
@Maya Your comments are very true.
She didnt have a formal publicist but she did get media help from people around her. I’m too lazy google but there were at least two major mainstream articles about her PR strategies. Even publicly presenting yourself as not having a personal PR agent is itself a PR move. It creates the impression of authenticity and simpleness. I’m quite sure lots of celebs dont maintain a personal PR agent but we dont know who they are because they dont incorporate that into their brand. I said the same thing about Blake Lively and telling us that she doesnt have a stylist. Its an aint-I-great PR move.
I always thought that she sometime sought advice from the pro’s even thou she never had a full time person doing that for her.
Plus am pretty sure she does have an agent, she just doesn’t talk about them publicly,
I don’t believe she’s never used a publicist, that in itself is just the image that’s been projected of her. It’s a good one though.
