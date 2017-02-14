Robert Pattinson & Charlie Hunnam premiere ‘The Lost City of Z’ in Berlin

I read an article this weekend about this year’s Berlinale (Berlin Film Festival) and how weak-sauce it is. The Berlinale used to be a great showcase for Oscar contenders or the Oscar-hopefuls for the next year. But this year and last year, those kinds of films just haven’t been showing up, or the organizers chose not to showcase those films, or something. So it’s interesting to me that The Lost City of Z is premiering there. The Lost City of Z took years to go into production, and there were more cast shakeups than typical. Robert Pattinson and Charlie Hunnam basically had to go MIA for eight months to make the film in South America. Rob grew a sadness beard and lost a lot of weight. Charlie was a douche to his girlfriend. And now they’re trying to convince people (??) that The Lost City of Z could be an Oscar contender next year.
These are pics from the photocall today at the Berlinale. I don’t normally care about men’s fashion, but look at what Sparkles is wearing!!!!! HILARIOUS. I mean, I actually think Sparkles is a good model, in that he’s tall and thin and has cheekbones for days, but maybe this was not the moment to try out this Dior Homme cropped cardigan?? Sparkles has been the face of Dior Homme for several years now, and while the contract is lucrative, I’m still not sure he’s getting the best stuff from the Dior lines. I am glad that Sparkles looks like he’s gained some weight back though – his face was looking gaunt for the better part of a year. Now he’s back to being pretty. Charlie Hunnam is wearing Prada, and man… he can really wear the sh-t out a suit, can’t he? Sienna Miller was there too, wearing a pantsuit that even Hillary Clinton would reject for being an eyesore.
What else? As far as I know, Sparkles and FKA Twigs are still together. Charlie Hunnam is still with his girlfriend Morgana too. And Sienna… who knows? I kind of think she was banging Ben Affleck at one point, but I have no idea.
The Guardian seems to think The Lost City of Z is okay, but I’m waiting to see some other reviews from Berlin. Here’s the trailer which debuted a few weeks back:
Photos courtesy of WENN.
LOL @ Robert’s outfit.
Yeah, the sweater looks like he pulled it out of a kindergarten class’s lost and found. I can’t stop looking at it though so maybe that is a win???
Well, Hunnam looks good : )
I really like Sparkles but oh my, that whole look is a giant no. It’s like he came straight from filming a ridiculous cameo in Zoolander 3.
I am looking forward to this film though. Looks beautiful.
Wtf is Rob doing? I’ve always had a bit of a crush on him, but this is making my lady boner shrivel up. Also, I’m kind of feeling Sienna’s outfit.
Yup…… I’d still go there with Robert .
sienna is beautiful
Does anyone remember Mike Myers SNL’s sketch Sprockets? Remember Dieter?
Look at Sparkles? You see it right?!? 😂
Dear God these are terrible photos! Hunnam’s suit is OK I guess but I’ll just remember this movie as confirming he’s a bit of a douche and soooo “method”. 🙄
^^^I could hear the voice in my head the moment I opened this post. Bahahaha
That’s a stupid way to wear a cardigan, Rob ^^
“wearing a pantsuit that even Hillary Clinton would reject for being an eyesore.”
Best.
+1!
yes it is a shame as she looks lovely.
Sparkles dior will never be compared to hunnam and eva green armani campaign, if you can google their gorgeousness on the net.
the film looks magnificient but too tarzan-white saviorish to me so i m not there for this kind of mess in 2017
Wasn’t Cumberbatch supposed to be in this film? Checking IMDB he’s not? What happened?
Also, this Pattison’s outfit reminds me on 9gag memes that post pics from men’s fashion runway shows with giant “nope” written besides them.
we need someone to find the former”cast”.if it flops we will know who dodged a bullet ,if it succeeds it will be a glorious mess à la “la la land”
Seeing this look from ✨Sparkles✨ Immediately brought to mind Beaker from The Muppet Show. Why Rob, why?
http://vignette4.wikia.nocookie.net/muppet/images/8/8c/Beaker.png/revision/latest?cb=20130720091555
Always nice to see Rob after some time. That being said, WHAT IS THAAAAAT. It only needed to be longer and unzippered. You had one job, Rob’s stylist.
Nice to see Rob after all that time. I really like him with fka twigs, they’re cure together.
As for Charlie he’s in my top 5, I have a soft spot for English blokes, what can I say, especially Charlie, Zayn and Idris. Not far behind Tom Hardy, Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed.
