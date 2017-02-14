Duchess Kate wore a buttony red blazer for her V-Day event: cute or dated?

Personally, I will never get tired of the Duchess of Cambridge’s enthusiasm and affection for giant buttons. Kate LOVES buttons. She wants to marry buttons. She wants to add buttons to all of her clothes. So Kate chose a very special and very buttony coat for her activities today at an RAF base in Cambridgeshire. Kate’s Valentine’s Day event was announced last week, and she’s there as part of her patronage with the RAF Air Cadets. This was the patronage forced on her two Christmases ago and she’s only done two events (I think?) for the patronage since she got it. This is the third event, I’m pretty sure.
For this V-Day event, Kate wore a red, buttony blazer by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. According to the Daily Mail, the blazer retails for £760 (or roughly $1000). Does this look like a $1000 blazer? With those giant gold buttons, I suspect you could find something similar (and similarly dated) in any Salvation Army or thrift store. Kate also wore black skinny jeans (natch) and black boots with a flat heel, so she gets some bonus points for A) not wearing heels and B) not wearing wedges.
You can read more about Kate’s visit here at People Mag, the outlet which still insists on calling her “Princess Kate.” Apparently, Kate got to try out a flight simulator and the RAF dudes were impressed with her gentle touch on the controls. I bet she has a soft and steady touch because she plays so much tennis (I’m not joking).
At @RAFWittering1, @aircadets are learning safe weapon handling as part of their half term skills development camp pic.twitter.com/opN8gdVB5y
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
This woman and her facial expressions…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yup. very creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously. Looks so forced to me. Her hair looks nice that way. And she doesn’t mess around with it like she does when it’s inher face.Love the blazer though. I have one just like it, love the length, and I am a button lover too. It’s Valentine’s Day so I am full of love. For my blazer I mean!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She always does things like that.
Some people even say she looks like she is on meds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The DM has more pix of her bizarre facial expressions at this event, plus one of crazy hair!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Horrible Outfit! That smile though…. could it be more fake?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but Kate looks older than 35.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she is theme dressing today. Buttons = military in the (awful) look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, that and Valentine’s Day. I hate this outfit. Does anyone have a total on how many events she’s done this year?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could deal with the jacket but does she own normal trousers? She has never been in public in anything but spray on jeggings (there are shot of her pulling them up at one point and grabbing her ass for no apparent reason). This is not normal. What woman in her 30s does not own at least one pair of non skin tight jeggings?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s interesting that the Daily Mail’s headline is about her butt lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Circus ringleader!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol yes!
I do feel for her though when people comment on how crazy she looks sometimes. There are many pictures of me laughing with my mouth wide open or my face looking cray that make me cringe but that’s just me. I guess I’m just naturally animated and it can come out looking really crazy in still photos. Over the last few years when we are at family gatherings I’ve even tried to consciously keep my mouth shut and be more subdued butt it’s hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope my Mom doesn’t see this. I just convinced her to get rid of an almost identical blazer (Talbots circa 1990) on the basis that, other than on twee hipsters, such a blazer looks stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yawn…but yay for actually working.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chipmunk cheeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had some work done, guess fillers again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish she would get a new haircut, her long mop is just too much. Jmo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Needs a makeover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see she let her hair loose again a la track race.
I hope this doesn’t become a pattern.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blazer really didn’t bother me at first, until I scrolled down and saw the pockets. I think that’s what’s making it look cheap. It’s bad enough that they’re the tacked on type (rather than hidden in a seam), but they’re sagging at the bottom.
I’d ask for my money back for that sad thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would never pay £760 for that blazer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Letizia also wears tight pants but she somehow manages to pull it off! I wonder why they look so inappropriate on Kate?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m actually truly impressed about the flight simulator. Those tend to be very difficult to manage for someone trained. I was a maintainer/specialist and was able to play around with one and failed misearably. Granted the flyers failed miserably on our simulators also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks delusional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse