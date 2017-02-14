Duchess Kate wore a buttony red blazer for her V-Day event: cute or dated?

Personally, I will never get tired of the Duchess of Cambridge’s enthusiasm and affection for giant buttons. Kate LOVES buttons. She wants to marry buttons. She wants to add buttons to all of her clothes. So Kate chose a very special and very buttony coat for her activities today at an RAF base in Cambridgeshire. Kate’s Valentine’s Day event was announced last week, and she’s there as part of her patronage with the RAF Air Cadets. This was the patronage forced on her two Christmases ago and she’s only done two events (I think?) for the patronage since she got it. This is the third event, I’m pretty sure.

For this V-Day event, Kate wore a red, buttony blazer by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. According to the Daily Mail, the blazer retails for £760 (or roughly $1000). Does this look like a $1000 blazer? With those giant gold buttons, I suspect you could find something similar (and similarly dated) in any Salvation Army or thrift store. Kate also wore black skinny jeans (natch) and black boots with a flat heel, so she gets some bonus points for A) not wearing heels and B) not wearing wedges.

You can read more about Kate’s visit here at People Mag, the outlet which still insists on calling her “Princess Kate.” Apparently, Kate got to try out a flight simulator and the RAF dudes were impressed with her gentle touch on the controls. I bet she has a soft and steady touch because she plays so much tennis (I’m not joking).

At @RAFWittering1, @aircadets are learning safe weapon handling as part of their half term skills development camp pic.twitter.com/opN8gdVB5y — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2017