Duchess Kate wore a buttony red blazer for her V-Day event: cute or dated?

Personally, I will never get tired of the Duchess of Cambridge’s enthusiasm and affection for giant buttons. Kate LOVES buttons. She wants to marry buttons. She wants to add buttons to all of her clothes. So Kate chose a very special and very buttony coat for her activities today at an RAF base in Cambridgeshire. Kate’s Valentine’s Day event was announced last week, and she’s there as part of her patronage with the RAF Air Cadets. This was the patronage forced on her two Christmases ago and she’s only done two events (I think?) for the patronage since she got it. This is the third event, I’m pretty sure.

For this V-Day event, Kate wore a red, buttony blazer by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. According to the Daily Mail, the blazer retails for £760 (or roughly $1000). Does this look like a $1000 blazer? With those giant gold buttons, I suspect you could find something similar (and similarly dated) in any Salvation Army or thrift store. Kate also wore black skinny jeans (natch) and black boots with a flat heel, so she gets some bonus points for A) not wearing heels and B) not wearing wedges.

You can read more about Kate’s visit here at People Mag, the outlet which still insists on calling her “Princess Kate.” Apparently, Kate got to try out a flight simulator and the RAF dudes were impressed with her gentle touch on the controls. I bet she has a soft and steady touch because she plays so much tennis (I’m not joking).

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

26 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore a buttony red blazer for her V-Day event: cute or dated?”

  1. Vienna says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:42 am

    This woman and her facial expressions…

    Reply
  2. Jessica says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Horrible Outfit! That smile though…. could it be more fake?

    Reply
  3. MunichGirl says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Sorry but Kate looks older than 35.

    Reply
  4. Megan says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I think she is theme dressing today. Buttons = military in the (awful) look.

    Reply
  5. alfaQ says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:46 am

    It’s interesting that the Daily Mail’s headline is about her butt lol

    Reply
  6. Lorelai says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Circus ringleader!

    Reply
    • Mel M says:
      February 14, 2017 at 9:55 am

      Lol yes!

      I do feel for her though when people comment on how crazy she looks sometimes. There are many pictures of me laughing with my mouth wide open or my face looking cray that make me cringe but that’s just me. I guess I’m just naturally animated and it can come out looking really crazy in still photos. Over the last few years when we are at family gatherings I’ve even tried to consciously keep my mouth shut and be more subdued butt it’s hard.

      Reply
  7. Elle R says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I hope my Mom doesn’t see this. I just convinced her to get rid of an almost identical blazer (Talbots circa 1990) on the basis that, other than on twee hipsters, such a blazer looks stupid.

    Reply
  8. sunsetsnow says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Yawn…but yay for actually working.

    Reply
  9. amy says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Chipmunk cheeks.

    Reply
  10. NYC says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I wish she would get a new haircut, her long mop is just too much. Jmo

    Reply
  11. BW says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Needs a makeover.

    Reply
  12. Citresse says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I see she let her hair loose again a la track race.
    I hope this doesn’t become a pattern.

    Reply
  13. MissMarierose says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:56 am

    The blazer really didn’t bother me at first, until I scrolled down and saw the pockets. I think that’s what’s making it look cheap. It’s bad enough that they’re the tacked on type (rather than hidden in a seam), but they’re sagging at the bottom.
    I’d ask for my money back for that sad thing.

    Reply
  14. Indira says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I would never pay £760 for that blazer.

    Reply
  15. Vylette says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Letizia also wears tight pants but she somehow manages to pull it off! I wonder why they look so inappropriate on Kate?!

    Reply
  16. Rocio says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:58 am

    I think she looks great.

    Reply
  17. Nilber says:
    February 14, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I’m actually truly impressed about the flight simulator. Those tend to be very difficult to manage for someone trained. I was a maintainer/specialist and was able to play around with one and failed misearably. Granted the flyers failed miserably on our simulators also.

    Reply
  18. Ever bloom says:
    February 14, 2017 at 10:05 am

    She looks delusional.

    Reply

