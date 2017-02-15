Kris Jenner has some plump new cheeks: what did she do to herself?

Clive Davis pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons honoring Debra l. Lee

At this point, I think we can safely say that every member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has a group of plastic surgeons on speed dial. All of the daughters have had work done, and they all get their need for surgical (and non-surgical) enhancement from Lucifer’s Homegirl, Kris Jenner. No one has ever claimed that Kris is all-natural. I don’t think she’s ever claimed it either? Kris is obsessed with “passing” for one of her daughters, and she’s found her fountain of youth at her plastic surgeon’s office. She’s just as tweaked, Botoxed and filler’d as her daughters. But did Kris go too far for Grammys weekend? Kris attended the big Clive Davis pre-Grammy party and this happened:

What is this? I’ll admit to not knowing all of the non-surgical and surgical sh-t that can be done to people’s faces at this point, but I’m saying she either got Madonna-esque cutlets sewn into her cheeks, or she just got a sh-t ton of filler-injections in her cheeks. Like, she got the maximum. She got so much that her cheeks look deformed now.

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN, Fame/Flynet.

 

15 Responses to “Kris Jenner has some plump new cheeks: what did she do to herself?”

  1. Tanguerita says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:12 am

    dear God. That’s all.

    Reply
  2. Alexandria says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Bjork?

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Eeeeewww I’m more worried about how damn greasy her skin looks! Woman, get yourself different skin products. I can’t imagine how gross that must feel. *scrubs at oily nose*

    Reply
  4. Nancy says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Oh my, PMK finally jumped the shark. She shouldn’t worry though, no one will notice. Lol

    Reply
  5. Chelly says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:18 am

    I’m just surprised they havent pushed Rob K. into getting lipo-ed & surgical abs. Or maybe they have & he’s just the only one who’s actually the smartest, which is saying a lot.

    Reply
  6. Syko says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:19 am

    She looks ridiculous with that black eyeliner. Why don’t these women embrace the age they are?

    Reply
  7. mellie says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:20 am

    She looks terrible…all the dark eye make up, puffy a$$ cheeks, jet black hair, sweaty looking orange skin, just nasty. There is something to be said for aging just a little bit naturally. Because she is pure yuk right now, she is on track to look like that cat-lady in NYC.

    Reply
  8. Alix says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Now, now, let’s not jump to conclusions. Perhaps she’s just storing nuts for the rest of the winter?

    Reply
  9. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:27 am

    How did Kris get an invite to the Clive Davis Grammy party? I don’t think Kanye( who I could understand getting an invite) attended the party. Kris must have some good dirt on people in the entertainment industry for her family to become so famous considering they have no talent at all.

    Reply
  10. Giddy says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:49 am

    She looks like she was connected to an air compressor. On her next “renewal” she might explode. Thar she blows!

    Reply
  11. Kristen says:
    February 15, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Holy shitballs.

    Reply
  12. Miffy says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Her cheeks look like doorknobs

    Reply
  13. Kitten says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I think Voluma in the cheeks maybe? But just like waaaaaaaay too much. Honestly, Courtney looks like she got some shit injected into her cheeks too.

    A little bit of that can look really nice and youthful but yeah, this looks AWFUL. Who are these plastic surgeons who refuse to say no to these people?

    Reply

