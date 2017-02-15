Elle King ‘accidentally’ got high on pot muffins before the Grammys

I am not as familiar with singer Elle King as I should be. I love Ex’s & Oh’s and I also enjoyed Good Girls from the Ghostbusters soundtrack but I don’t know the rest of her music. Just listening to the samples on iTunes, I love her vibe. None of that has anything to do with this story other than to say that the more I do know about Elle (who I hope is more politically savvy than her father), the more I think she might be fun to get a beer with. And, from everything I have read, she will generally have a beer on hand for me, as well as other mind-altering treats. Elle accompanied Dierks Bentley (I never tire of saying that name) to the Grammys to perform their duet It’s Different for Girls (not one of my favorites). Although her performance was fine, she did seem rather loose on stage and definitely was feeling at home on the red carpet. It turns out she had some help, thanks to one too many pot confections:

Note to self, don't eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet. #AccidentallyHighAF A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

Sometimes when you're accidentally high af from pot muffins, you don't realize you're A FUCKING SNAPCHAT FILTER until after the Grammys and people tell you. A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

This is what happens when you're accidentally rly stoned at the Grammys. You see something shiny, forget that you're on camera, then forget the question, then remember no one should ever let me be interviewed. #SorryMom #StonedAtTheGrammys A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

This might be only funny to me but I giggled more than I should about Elle’s, “something shiny,” comment. When I turned on the CBS Red Carpet show, The Mister saw Keltie Knight in that dress and asked why were the people being interviewed by micronauts.

Let’s admit two things are true here: 1) Elle didn’t “accidentally” do anything and 2) the result was she probably enjoyed this year’s Grammys more than anyone else who endured it.

Poor Elle has found herself on many worst dressed lists for the fussy floral pink ballgown she wore to the Grammys. I don’t know, I agree with Kaiser, I loved her look. Granted I tend to favor drama in fashion but this dress not only matched Elle’s loud personality, I actually thought it was a pretty dress on its own. And the floral headband matched the overall look but oh my stars, when she called herself a Snapchat filter? I can’t unsee that now. In typical Elle fashion, she left all her f—ks on the matter in her other handbag:

My plan is to get on every WORST dressed list. — Elle King (@ElleKingMusic) January 23, 2017

I also loved the dress she wore to the Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party:

It's that time again! On my way to the Clive Davis party💋💅🏻 thank you SO much @teutamatoshiduriqi for my custom gown!!! A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

The back!

Well that was fun…Clive, you never let us down. A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

I’m all about trains and capes, though. Like I said: DRAMA!

I don’t have much other news about Elle. She is still engaged to her out-of-the-spotlight boyfriend Andrew “Fergie” Ferguson and they keep posting pics of their adorable pup, Sugar, on Instagram (Fergie’s is still private). She was a part of the Kristin Wiig, Stevie Nicks, etc. tribute to Tom Petty with MusiCares. And, apparently, she is as big a Golden Girls fan as the rest of us, even dressing up as Sophia to announce her cover of the theme song.

Honestly, a lot of things have been checked off my bucket list. But being a golden girl for a day felt like how it would feel if Ryan Gosling let me kiss him on the mouth. A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:19pm PST